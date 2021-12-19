News
Ex now needs help, seeks alimony
My ex-wife has a brain injury. Recently she was pulled over and her license taken away. Her job involved significant driving so she is claiming she cannot work and has no means of supporting herself and now needs alimony.
Because of her condition, I have our children almost all the time and she pays no child support. I don’t know how I can be expected to pay her alimony now that she says she can’t work and be solely responsible for our kids.
I will need to get a second job to make ends meet and yet there are not enough hours in the day to take care of our kids and work two jobs.
Will a judge really order me to pay alimony in these circumstances?
As you have probably known me to say in prior columns, alimony is still based on one person’s need and the other person’s ability to pay. If she has a need and you do not have an ability to pay while also being solely responsible for the basic needs of your children, she will be disappointed in the outcome.
Brain injury or not, your ex has some responsibility here and should be encouraged to help herself — even if that means you have to ask the court to order her to help herself before ordering you to pay alimony.
If it becomes clear that she is truly incapable of helping herself, you should ask the judge to appoint a guardian to stand in her shoes in this action. In that way, the guardian can take the necessary steps to seek alternate forms of income for your ex that don’t involve your wallet.
For example, if she was laid off because she no longer has a license, presumably she would qualify for unemployment compensation for a period of time. The unemployment will buy time necessary for her to undergo an evaluation to determine if she is fully disabled as defined by the Social Security Administration. If she is fully disabled, your ex should qualify for Social Security Disability Insurance. The nice thing about SSDI is there may be dependent payments in addition to the payments going directly to her, which will help you support your children.
Before you raise these issues to a judge, you could offer to help her apply for unemployment and SSDI and suggest that both she and the children could benefit greatly from these resources. It may be she is desperate and doesn’t know how to ask for help. Depending on the nature of her brain injury, she may not be able to fill out the necessary forms herself. Extending an offer to help her might change the entire dynamic of your relationship.
But, if not, you still have the option of asking the judge to either order her to do the paperwork or to appoint someone to do it for her if she turns you down.
Email questions to whickey@brickjones.com
News
Moore: Congress builds back a better financial swindle for America
One of the most popular provisions of the 1994 Contract with America was a rule requiring Congress to live by the same laws that families and businesses are subject to.
So, why doesn’t Congress live by the financial and accounting standards required of the rest of us?
I’m speaking of the multitrillion-dollar Build Back Better law, a giant financial masquerade. No one knows what it costs. None of the Democrats in Congress who are hellbent on passing it seems to care. That may be because, as the House Budget Committee chairman has pronounced, “We can pay for whatever we want to pay for.”
Uh-huh. Don’t hire this man as your accountant.
The bookkeeping gambits in this bill are so brazen that it’s hard to believe they think they can get away with it.
One of the tricks is to hide the actual cost by counting 10 years of revenue to pay for five years of new spending programs. But, amazingly, even with this sleight of hand, they can’t make the numbers add up. Another is to assume that Congress can pass the most significant increase in U.S. history and it won’t hurt the economy.
The Congressional Budget Office has to score whatever Congress sends its way, so it shows massive deficits in the first five years of the Build Back Broker bill and then, magically, the next five years generate significant surpluses.
Is there any human being on the planet who believes these surpluses will emerge or that these new entitlement programs will disappear? They won’t. Congress is planting seeds in the budget that we know from experience will grow into mighty (expensive) oak trees. We will let the children worry about that in 10 or 20 years.
Yet, President Joe Biden still reads off the teleprompter that the bill “costs nothing” and it “won’t raise the debt by a penny.” I wonder if he even believes that.
It is closer to a $4 trillion tax, spend and borrow blitzkrieg with honest accounting, not $2 trillion. Under the process of reconciliation, legislation typically expires after 10 years unless Congress votes to make such provisions permanent, as it did, for example, with former President George W. Bush’s tax-cut bill. Using reconciliation allows the president and Democratic leaders to mask the actual cost of BBB. As former President Ronald Reagan said, “Government programs, once launched, never disappear. Actually, a government bureau is the nearest thing to eternal life we’ll ever see on this Earth.”
If a CEO of a major corporation or the manager of a small business did accounting the way Congress does, they would get thrown in jail. Bernie Madoff doesn’t hold a candle to the Democrats in Congress. And for full disclosure, Republicans pull from this bag of tricks, too.
The one man who can rescue us is West Virginia’s Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin. He’s been calling out his colleagues for their chicanery.
But will he stick to his guns and force Congress to use generally accepted accounting principles and real numbers? We can only hope. If he doesn’t, he too will be a co-conspirator in one of the greatest financial swindles of all time.
Stephen Moore is a syndicated columnist.
News
Companies rethink return-to-work plans amid omicron cases
NEW YORK — Companies of all sizes are rethinking their plans to send workers back to the office as the new omicron variant adds another layer of uncertainty.
Alphabet’s Google and the nation’s second largest automaker, Ford Motor Co., are among those once again delaying their return-to-office plans, while other businesses whose employees have already returned are considering adding extra precautions like requiring masks. Officials in the United Kingdom, Denmark, Norway and Sweden also have asked people in recent days to work from home if they can because of concerns about the variant.
Meta, formerly known as Facebook, and ridesharing company Lyft separately announced that they’re letting workers delay their return when offices fully reopen early next year. Meta still plans to open its headquarters at the end of January but will allow workers to delay their return as late as June. Lyft says it won’t require workers to come back to its offices for all of next year, though they will fully reopen as planned in February.
Janelle Gale, vice president of human resources for Meta, said the latest decision recognizes “some aren’t quite ready to come back.”
The moves are the latest indication of how difficult it is for companies to set firm plans for their employees’ mandatory return as worries about a spike in new cases or new variants keep shifting deadlines. This fall, the delta variant spurred many big companies to postpone a mandatory return to early next year.
The delays come even as U.S. health officials say early indications suggest omicron may be less dangerous than delta, which continues to fuel hospitalizations.
Lawrence Gostin, a public health expert at Georgetown University, doesn’t believe there’s enough scientific information on omicron to warrant companies delaying their return-to-office plans.
“There will be a constant stream of new variants as well as surges and waning of cases,” Gostin said. “We shouldn’t disrupt normal business activity at every possible trigger.”
He noted that layered protection like masks, vaccinations and ventilation are highly effective at preventing virus spread in a workplace.
Still, the stream of new variants is having a psychological impact on business owners.
“Omicron has made me realize work life will never return to the way it was pre-COVID,” said Gisela Girard, president of advertising agency Creative Civilization, whose 12 employees have been working remotely since March 2020. “It made me realize how working from home is likely to keep employees, their families and also our clients safe.”
This summer, Girard’s company aimed for a mandatory hybrid work plan to start in fall, but delta pushed back those plans to early next year. Now, omicron has her reconsidering not only those plans but whether employees should return at all. She renewed the office lease last year but said she’s rethinking the physical office space.
Meanwhile, Google is indefinitely delaying the mandatory return to its offices. A company spokesperson said in an email that the update was in line with its earlier guidance that a return would start no sooner than Jan. 10 and depend on local conditions. The company said it safely opened more than 90% of its U.S. offices and nearly 40% of U.S. workers came into the office in recent weeks.
News
Kramer: Healey misses the mark, better to compensate Holyoke families
As of December 2021, nearly 1 million Massachusetts residents have been infected with COVID-19 and almost 20,000 have died due to the pandemic. The pain inflicted upon these victims and their families has been severe since, in most cases, the disease led to isolation and caused horrific pain prior to the victim’s demise.
Of particular note were the deaths of 76 veterans in the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home. Staffed and administered by those with inadequate training in dealing with any form of epidemic outbreak, no less COVID-19, the facility became a tragic final resting place for many who had selflessly served the country. Their treatment was woefully inadequate as those entrusted with their protection simply should not have been left in charge when COVID spread like a raging fire. The families of these victims as well as the victims themselves deserved better. For those of us who are natives of Western Massachusetts, assignment of such individuals to these important positions was not the first time that authoritative allocation of resources was inadequate compared to that provided inside Route 495.
Nevertheless, Attorney General Maura Healey has chosen to seek criminal retribution against those who oversaw the facility, including an appeal from Hampden County Superior Judge Edward McDonough’s dismissal of the lawsuit. If her appeal succeeds, the men who administered the facility could face potential incarceration similar to those who commit intentional acts of violence and domestic abuse.
There were no statutory or regulatory provisions available when the pandemic spread at the Soldiers’ Home. The staff struggled and failed to meet the challenges amid inadequate resources. Bad turned to worse. However, seeking a “pound of flesh” from the most identifiable staff will achieve nothing as opposed to the following alternative.
This week, Gov. Baker signed the $4 billion American Recovery Plan Act. The bill has $400 million available for health care and mental health services in the commonwealth. The governor stated, “The pandemic has had a significant impact on Massachusetts workers, families, communities and businesses for nearly two years, and today’s signing directs billions of dollars in relief toward those hardest hit.”
It would seem that the families of those who perished at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home would be much better served by providing them some ARPA compensation as opposed to awaiting possible retribution of criminal sanctions and incarceration of the staff. The Legislature would likely approve such payments.
The alleged criminal defendants never should have been entrusted with protecting the lives of soldiers whose lives ended too soon. Their families deserve financial consideration, not retaliation, to compensate them for their losses.
Steven E. Kramer was an assistant attorney general under Massachusetts Attorney General Frank Bellotti from 1980 to ’87.
Ex now needs help, seeks alimony
Moore: Congress builds back a better financial swindle for America
Companies rethink return-to-work plans amid omicron cases
Kramer: Healey misses the mark, better to compensate Holyoke families
Tina Fey Returns To ‘SNL’s Weekend Update With Michael Che
Barbie fan Jessica, 10, loves pink
Sam Elliott saddles up for ‘Yellowstone’ prequel, ‘1883’
Editorial: Ukraine crisis calls for unity, resolve
Paul Rudd hosts ‘SNL’ sans audience, Charli XCX amid omicron
What you should know about traveling here & abroad now
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
Jennifer Turpin: 5 Things To Know About The Eldest Turpin Child Speaking Out About Abusive Parents
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Know Steps How To Calculate Probability from odds
Why Laughter Is Good For You
7 Sports Betting Trends Driving Business Growth
5 Dead, Dozens Injured After SUV Plows Into Christmas Parade in Wisconsin; BLM Activist in Custody
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Cardano (ADA) Price Plunges, Analyst Predicts Corrective Phase!
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities2 days ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Jennifer Turpin: 5 Things To Know About The Eldest Turpin Child Speaking Out About Abusive Parents
-
News3 days ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
Gaming4 weeks ago
Know Steps How To Calculate Probability from odds
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Why Laughter Is Good For You
-
Sports3 weeks ago
7 Sports Betting Trends Driving Business Growth
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
5 Dead, Dozens Injured After SUV Plows Into Christmas Parade in Wisconsin; BLM Activist in Custody