Fans of plastic Santas and snowmen are devoted to their decorations
How much meaning do you ascribe to a piece of plastic? To the collectors of blow molds, the answer is: a lot.
A glowing and painted piece of Christmas plastic, these unsung heroes of holiday decor have garnered a cult-like following over the years, with homeowners carefully arranging “blow mold” Santas, nativity scenes, gingerbreads, nutcrackers and more across their yards for neighbors and passers-by to marvel at.
Collections run from a modest 30 to more than 2,000. Collectors span from Arkansas to Upstate New York. There are old collections and young collectors. While some collectors happen upon blow molds serendipitously at church sales or local antique stores, others spend days scouting for new finds on Craigslist and Facebook, where groups like Blow Mold Nation (10,000+ members), Blow Mold World selling and trading (7,000+ members) and Blow Mold Maniacs (515 members) exist.
In these groups, hobbyists buy and sell, share their blow mold horror stories and show off their expansive or budding collections. One collector even climbed on their roof to share this year’s setup with fellow Blow Mold Maniacs. The comment section filled with oohs and aahs, along with a few “be carefuls.” When disaster strikes (strong winds trample a display), collectors rush to provide advice on keeping the decorations in place. When a collector finds a one-of-a-kind piece, folks rejoice in the comments.
No blow mold left behind
Debbie Ehret Mckenzie is an active member of blow mold Facebook groups and a self-described collector of everything. Her blow mold collection began within the past year. After a puppy visited her home in Arkansas, she was hesitant to put up the inflatables in fear of them getting ripped apart. She dug out a snowman mold from storage, and suddenly felt the urge to look into buying more molds.
“From there, I found the Blow Mold Nation page, and kapooey. There we go. ‘I need this. I would like to have that one. I’d like to have this.’ I collected all year, and I probably have over 200 molds,” she said.
To Ehret Mckenzie, it’s the chase of finding a unique item, desperately hoping it can become a part of your collection, placing a bid and “jumping up and down” once you acquire it. “And I’ll maybe pass it on down to my children. You know, the reality is they may hate the collection,” she said.
According to “Practical Extrusion Blow Molding” by Samuel Belcher, the production of plastic blow molds in the United States began in the early 1900s, after the first blow molding machine for commercial use was invented in 1937. The creation sparked the mass production of plastic and glass products in the 20th century — and the holiday blow mold decoration obsession. Many of the companies that specialized in blow mold decorations went out of business in the late 1900s, Ehret Mckenzie explained.
“If someone takes care of them, they’re gonna last. People that don’t collect are throwing them away in the trash, and then the collectors are finding them in the trash and repainting them and saving them,” Ehret Mckenzie said. “It’s like no blow mold left behind.”
The ‘Stranger Things’ effect
While blow mold production is a thing of the past, the trading and selling is still alive and well, if not busier than ever. “Within the past two years, the market has gotten drier and drier,” David Wenzel, co-owner of Wild Things Antiques in Minneapolis, said. Wenzel and his husband are collectors of blow molds themselves. Other collectors have noticed rising prices and popularity in blow mold collecting in recent years, and Wenzel has his theory about it.
“I call it the ‘Stranger Things’ effect. Season 2 of the show came out and went bonkers, and that’s when you saw younger folks getting into them. In the show a bunch of blow molds from the ’70s and ’80s were shown. We’re seeing major retailers are now carrying molds,” Wenzel explained. “So they went out of fashion and the companies that were making them, most of them went under. And I think last year and this year, most of the major retailers caught on to the trend where blow molds are surging in popularity, so Target did a couple Halloween ones and a couple of Christmas ones. Lowe’s, Menards, Home Depot, they’re all carrying them.”
Even though they’re made of plastic, blow molds don’t last forever. They become brittle through the years of standing in the cold. The paint fades. They get lost among the hundreds of other holiday decorations. “People remember them from their childhood,” Wenzel said. “Now they’re trying to find things that remind them of a warm home, childhood nostalgia and inviting home vibes.”
Christmas for the community
“I’m not obsessed with them,” said Steve Weber, the owner of a 300+ blow mold collection in Cottage Grove. “You’d think I was. We’ve just accumulated them over the years.” Weber’s collection began in 1987 at the Knox Lumber Company in Newport. While shopping with her parents, Weber’s daughter found a blow mold Santa among the merchandise. “She stepped on a little stepladder and gave him a hug, and that was our first one. We continued to add to the collection after that,” he recalls.
What followed the blow mold Santa, in no particular order, is a 30-something set of chorus girls and boys lined up carefully with rosy cheeks and mouths agape, as though they were performing a rendition of “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing,” a handful of blow mold candle lights, nutcrackers, Disney characters and a nativity scene.
The Christmas display is so popular among its neighbors and Cottage Grove community members that each year the Webers make an event out of decoration setup, welcoming church friends, relatives, neighbors and friends to help create their own personal blow mold extravaganza on Hidden Valley Trail. “It’s a fun collection and it’s rewarding that we have people stop by and thank us for putting the lights out, that they really enjoy it, that their kids come by every day to see the decorations for Christmas,” Weber said.
Quality over quantity
In 2014, John McGarthwaite landed the blow mold jackpot at a citywide garage sale in Falcon Heights. There, someone was selling Santa’s sleigh and his nine reindeer, the reindeer give the impression they’re taking flight by way of white PVC pipes.
When McGarthwaite’s son was a toddler, they’d visit that Santa’s sleigh on the corner of Larpenteur and Pascal. “We’d always go by and look at it. I thought it was the coolest thing,” he said.
At the garage sale, Santa’s sleigh and his PVC-rigged reindeers went for $25. “I could not let this thing leave my community so cheaply. So I bought it and I thought, well, maybe I’ll just hold on to it and find somebody who lives on a more traveled road than me who wants to display it,” McGarthwaite said. “But no, now I’ve got it. I put it up. I’ve taken care of it. It’s mine.”
McGarthwaite’s collection in Falcon Heights is fairly small compared to the 200-piece collections on the Facebook groups. “If somebody has a half a dozen and they’ve got sentimental value,” he said, “that’s every bit as good as these really over the top displays that you might see on a TV lights competition show.”
A good friend of McGarthwaite’s died suddenly a few years ago. He had a nativity set with Mary, Joseph, the baby, the three wise men, a cow and a donkey. Though the friend had grandchildren, the nativity set didn’t find any takers until it was offered to McGarthwaite. Now he has Santa and his reindeers in liftoff, a few toy soldiers and his friend’s nativity set to share with his neighbors each Christmas. “I really do feel a certain sense of stewardship or responsibility to do right by this guy’s memory when I put it out,” he said.
To the collectors and owners of blow molds old and new, these vintage decorations aren’t just sets of plastic that have withstood the winter. They’re historical stories, they’re holiday hubs for the neighborhood, they’re memories of an old friend.
To beat Donald Trump in 2024, Ayanna Pressley says, Democrats need to ‘deliver’
Democrats will keep control of the White House and Congress if they “deliver,” U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley said Saturday.
“We have a mandate from the people,” she told reporters after a toy drive in Dorchester. “Democrats have the House, the Senate and the White House. That has to mean something. Being in the majority is more than a talking point. Democrats have to deliver. … If lives are better, are improved, we will keep the majority.”
Pressley’s remarks came two days after a Trafalgar Group poll showing that Trump would defeat both President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris by two points in New Hampshire if he were to run again in 2024.
But the congresswoman said she wasn’t worried.
“President Biden’s full agenda — the bipartisan infrastructure package in the Build Back Better bill — is the people’s agenda,” she said. “So this is about honoring the will of the people with the decisive Democratic majority that we have.”
President Biden has said his $1.75 trillion signature social and climate legislation would do a wide range of things, offering free preschool for all 3- and 4-year-olds and making the largest investment in child care in the nation’s history, saving most American families more than half of their spending on child care.
Massachusetts has the second-highest cost of child care in the country — $17,000 per child for center-based care per year, Pressley said.
The Build Back Better Act also would lower the cost of prescription drugs, a critical change for millions of Americans, she said, citing the case of one woman whose 16-year-old daughter died because her mother couldn’t afford insulin for all three of her diabetic children, so she began rationing it to them.
“Now here’s a drug that has not changed in a hundred years but has increased in price by 400%,” Pressley said.
The Build Back Better Act also would deliver affordable care for older Americans and people with disabilities in their homes, while supporting the workers who provide their care.
And it would provide 39 million households up to $3,600 in tax cuts per child by extending the American Rescue Plan’s expanded Child Tax Credit, which Pressley said should be permanent.
But the legislation faces some obstacles, including the Democrats’ own Sen. Joe Manchin, who has raised concerns about the bill.
Pressley also called the omicron variant of the coronavirus “deeply worrisome.”
Collaborations such as those among community health centers, schools and first responders, with support from federal funds “will make it possible for us to stave off this new variant,” she said.
But Pressley also said there is a need for mobile vaccination units that can accommodate second- and third-shift workers.
“We need people to be able to canvas,” she said, to door-knock and say, ‘If you haven’t got vaccinated, please get vaccinated. If you have been vaccinated, please get the booster shot.’”
Kiszla: Where did the love go in Broncos Country? Safety Justin Simmons yearns to win it back.
No longer united, Broncos Country is divided by 50 discontented shades of orange.
Playoffs? We’re talking about playoffs? In the same sentence with these Broncos, losers of four straight games and left for dead in late October? C’mon, now. Get real. This untrustworthy team isn’t making the playoffs. Are you kidding me?
A football franchise once defined by a commitment to excellence and a devoutly loyal fan base is now so frayed by the disappointment of a long postseason drought that many frustrated supporters would rather blow it all up, fire coach Vic Fangio and run quarterback Teddy Bridgewater out of Denver. Like the rest of America, where noisy squabbling has become our national pastime, Broncos Country is one big, unhappy family.
Where did the love go?
Well, all safety Justin Simmons knows is he desperately wants to win back the trust and loyalty of Broncos Country. Despite his team’s mediocre 7-6 record, what does it mean to Simmons to play meaningful games in December, with a chance for Denver to make the playoffs for the first time since the 2015 season?
“It means everything,” Simmons said. “And not even selfishly, just for me. For the fan base, for Broncos Country, for the organization.”
Playing the Cincinnati Bengals at home, in what could well prove to be an elimination game for the loser, is more than the biggest football game for Denver in recent memory.
This is a chance for Broncos Country to heal. It’s an opportunity for fans who have suffered too long to puff out their chests and scream with pride, rather than debate which coach or player at Dove Valley headquarters should be sent packing first. For too long, from the Bowlen kids bickering about ownership to unworthy quarterbacks getting bucked off the Broncos carousel, this team has been a source of constant aggravation.
In many ways, Simmons is not only the face of the franchise, but its conscience. At an annual average salary of $15.2 million, he is the highest-paid player on the defensive side of the football. On a regular basis, he is also the voice of reason in the Denver locker room.
But at age 28, in his sixth professional season and the prime of his career, Simmons has never experienced the excitement, the pressure and the ferocity of the NFL playoffs.
“When I got drafted here, I obviously (knew) they were just coming off the Super Bowl. But just being a fan of the game, also recognizing how prestigious this organization is in terms of winning, getting to the postseason … things like that.” said Simmons, selected in the third round of the 2016 draft, weeks after Denver beat Carolina to claim the league championship in the final game of Peyton Manning’s storied career.
At a time in American society when it’s a sign of strength to look out for No. 1 and often regarded as an indication of weakness to give a hoot about your neighbor, maybe the best thing the Broncos could do is find a way to unite a stadium of orange-clad spectators who have been quick to boo with displeasure whenever the offense sputters with a three-and-out series.
Simmons not only understands the vexation of customers who pay good money for tickets, he feels personally responsible for changing the narrative of a team now regarded as patsies for Kanas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the rest of the AFC elite.
Even if the Broncos win three of the final four games on their schedule and slip into the playoff field with a 10-7 record, it would be foolishly optimistic to consider them a legit championship contender without an elite quarterback in the huddle.
But here’s the reason cheering for Denver to flop seems more than a little irrational, if not downright cynical: Making the playoffs would allow Simmons and teammates to restore a winning culture to a locker room that has perhaps accepted defeat too easily for the past five years.
“I want to be part of the guys that get back there (to the playoffs) and not the guys that continue the slope of not being there,” Simmons said.
Everybody in the NFL wants to get paid. Simmons got his money in a 4-year, $61 million deal. Now he wants to give back to the football community he calls home.
“Selfishly, of course, I want to go (to the playoffs) and I want to experience that and I want to win,” Simmons said.
“But more importantly, I want to make sure that we give that back to the fans and Broncos Country, because they deserve it.”
The only way this team can regain the trust of Broncos Country is one victory at a time.
MN vehicle tab stickers stuck in 3M global supply chain delays
In the “what next??” category of things messed up by global supply chain disruptions: Minnesota vehicle registration tab stickers.
Or, more specifically: The heavy-paper-like stock that gets mailed to you with your new sticker attached. That stock, made by 3M, is out of stock, according to state officials.
Even though the delay will likely affect hundreds of thousands of vehicles whose registrations are set to expire in January, here’s the good news: State officials say that if all goes according to the current plan, no one who renews on time will be forced to drive around with expired tabs. It’s just that the new registration stickers will take longer than usual to arrive in the mail.
“We want to encourage customers to be patient and wait for the stickers,” said Pong Xiong, director of the Department of Public Safety’s Driver and Vehicle Services Division, often known as the “DMV.” “The plan is on track right now.”
WHO’S AFFECTED?
Here’s who’s affected: Owners of vehicles with registration that will expire in 2022 who renew online or by mail.
Xiong said some 52,000 registration renewals are already in the pike, and the department anticipates more than 320,000 additional renewals before the end of January.
WHO’S NOT AFFECTED?
If your registration expires this month (or has already expired), you’re not affected.
If your vehicle registration will expire in 2022 but you renew in person at a deputy registrar or other license center, you’re unaffected and will be able to walk out with your new sticker.
WHAT’S THE PROBLEM?
The problem is a shortage of that stock made by 3M Co. and ordered by the state specifically for vehicles whose registration expires in 2022. In 2022, those stickers — which will in turn expire in 2023 — will be blue. The sticker color changes every year. (The stickers that will expire next year — the ones most license plates are sporting right now — are gold.)
When you renew your registration online or via the mail, that entire piece of sturdy paper — with the appropriately colored sticker attached — gets printed with your name and vehicle registration number. The sticker gets printed, too, with a unique serial number. That printing is done by MINNCOR Industries — an agency within the state Department of Corrections that uses inmate labor to produce things like license plates and cabinets, and also prints those stickers.
MINNCOR gets that sturdy stock from 3M.
3M: BACK UP AND RUNNING
According to the Department of Public Safety, 3M has said that disruptions in the global supply chain from the coronavirus pandemic, combined with an explosion and fire at a plant of one of its suppliers, have led to delays in fulfilling orders for that specific stock.
When you renew in person, those stickers are pre-printed and get pulled off a roll — a different product. There’s no shortage of that stuff.
In a statement Friday, the Maplewood-based company said: “3M is working collaboratively with the State of Minnesota to deliver the products they need to provide license tags. We are back up and delivering products. We have provided more than 12,000 tabs this afternoon and expect another 25,000 to 30,000 tomorrow. We will be shipping more next week and throughout January to meet Minnesota’s demand.”
Xiong emphasized that when you renew online or by mail, state computer systems — including law enforcement databases — are updated almost immediately.
