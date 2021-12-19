News
From masks to book banning, conservatives take on educators
By MEAD GRUVER
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A recent Wyoming school board meeting was again packed with opponents of mask mandates when things took an abrupt turn and a parent started reading aloud sexually explicit passages from a book available in school libraries.
“Parents like myself had no idea this stuff was here,” the parent, Shannon Ashby, told trustees of Laramie County School District No. 1 in the capital city.
The push to remove objectionable books from school libraries is part of a renewed conservative interest in public education as a political issue since the start of the pandemic. Parents who first packed school board meetings to express their opposition to mask mandates and other COVID-19 measures have since broadened their focus to other issues they say clash with conservative values, including teachings about social justice, gender, race and history.
Such issues played a key role in last month’s Virginia governor’s election and are now poised to be in the Republican spotlight in the 2022 midterms.
“If you put pictures to the material that was read, our superintendent would be in jail for trafficking in kiddie porn,” said Darin Smith, a local attorney and former Republican congressional candidate whose wife is on the school board. “I would never have known these extreme leftists that are controlling our school district had I not gone to voice my opposition to the masking.”
The award-winning book Ashby wants pulled from Cheyenne high school and middle schools, “Monday’s Not Coming,” by Tiffany D. Jackson, is a novel about the mysterious disappearance of a Black teenager. Supporters say it contains important messages about topics such as poverty, child abuse and friendship, though it does includes scenes such as a boy and a girl having sex on a teacher’s desk.
Ashby also read allusions to sex acts in “Traffick,” by Ellen Hopkins, a novel about teenagers victimized by sex trafficking.
Similar disputes over public school curricula and books arose recently in Virginia, where with help from former Vice President Mike Pence they became a major issue in Republican Glenn Youngkin’s successful campaign for governor.
They’ve also been a political issue in the Carolinas and Texas while school officials in Kansas pulled almost 30 books from shelves after a complaint but soon returned them.
In Utah, the state chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union opened an investigation in November after a suburban Salt Lake City district removed several books including “The Bluest Eye,” by Toni Morrison, pending investigation into a parent complaint. Other books that have been the subject of complaints in the city’s schools include titles with LGBTQ characters and plot lines.
“There is a wave of well-funded, well-organized attacks in our schools and looking to remove library books from the shelves,” Utah Education Association President Heidi Matthews said.
Library organizations are pushing back, pointing out that many of the books in question depict struggles of minorities. Efforts to remove them send a message to minority youth that their views don’t matter, said Deborah Caldwell Stone, director of the American Library Association’s Office for Intellectual Freedom.
“It’s a terrible message to send to young people,” Stone said. “For me, it’s just astonishing that so many groups that use ‘liberty’ in their names, that claim that they’re all for freedom and the individual right to exercise freedom, resort so quickly to use censorship.”
Ashby belongs to Moms for Liberty, a conservative group that says it challenges “short-sighted and destructive” policies in public schools.
Wyoming’s top education official, however, questioned whether the book disputes are a fundamentally conservative cause.
“Labeling this as a ‘conservative’ issue is a disservice to parents and their children. We should embrace parents wanting to engage with their children’s education, not label them,” Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow, a Republican, said in a statement Thursday.
In September, Balow joined Wyoming’s Republican legislative leaders in supporting proposed state legislation to counter the teaching of “ critical race theory,” which has become a catch-all term for efforts to teach that systemic racism remains a persistent problem in the U.S. Opponents of those efforts say they are divisive and counterproductive.
Balow noted that disputes over books aren’t new. Since the 1970s, for example, several books by children’s and young adult author Judy Blume have been banned from schools and libraries for everything from sexuality to endings people didn’t like. Mark Twain’s “Adventures of Huckleberry Finn” is another frequent target due to racist language.
Ashby said she first heard about the books in the Cheyenne district after tuning in to conservative podcasts. She then checked an online school library book database to see which books mentioned in the podcasts were in Cheyenne.
“I figured living in Cheyenne, Wyoming, we would be safe,” said Ashby, who removed her three children from the district at the start of the school year because of the mask mandate.
Cheyenne school officials haven’t begun reviewing the books Ashby opposes because nobody has filed a formal complaint, Superintendent Margaret Crespo said.
Crespo said book opponents at school board meetings represent a small fraction of the community and not those who’ve written or spoken to school officials in support, though the district has begun adjusting its policies for books, including how they are purchased and checked out.
Opponents of the books gained one school board member’s sympathy after district officials deleted Ashby’s reading of the sexual material from an online video out of concern YouTube could suspend the district’s account.
“If we have books in our system that are not appropriate to be read at our school board meeting, then maybe they’re not appropriate to be read in our school district,” Trustee Christy Klaassen said to applause and cheers at a school board meeting Dec. 6.
The district has an opt out policy for parents who don’t want their children to check out books with mature content but should consider an “opt in” policy instead, said Klaassen, whose husband was the Donald Trump-appointed U.S. attorney for Wyoming until January.
On the night Ashby read to the school board, just one person spoke in favor of the mask mandate or keeping the books.
“Parents should read what their kids are reading, and if they don’t approve it, don’t let them read it. That doesn’t mean that they have the right to make that decision for every other family,” Dr. Renee Hinkle, a local obstetrician, said over heckling.
Mendee Cotton, a grandparent of seven local students, told the Cheyenne school board that what was in the books was “pornography, pedophilia” and parents wouldn’t stop until they were gone.
“The sleeping giant is awake. You affected our kids and now we are angry,” she said. “Make no mistake, this is a war.”
___
Associated Press writer Lindsay Whitehurst in Salt Lake City contributed to this report.
___
Follow Mead Gruver at https://twitter.com/meadgruver
News
Fauci says omicron variant is `just raging around the world’
By JOSH BOAK
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The COVID-19 omicron variant is “just raging around the world,” the White House’s top medical adviser said Sunday, and President Joe Biden is planning to give “a stark warning of what the winter will look” for unvaccinated Americans.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the county’s leading infectious disease expert, told NBC’s “Meet the Press” that “the real problem” for the U.S. hospital system is that “we have so many people in this country who are eligible to be vaccinated who have not yet been vaccinated.”
The prospect of a winter chilled by a wave of coronavirus infections is a severe reversal from the optimism projected by Biden some 10 months ago, when he suggested at a CNN town hall that the country would essentially be back to normal by this Christmas. Biden has been careful not to overpromise, yet confidence in the country has been battered by an unrelenting wave of COVID-19 mutations and variations that have left many Americans emotionally exhausted, dispirited and worried about infections.
Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, tried to defend the president’s earlier promise in a separate interview Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union.”
“The idea about hoping and having an aspiration to be independent of the virus after a period of time is understandable and reasonable,” Fauci said. “But the one thing that we know from, now, almost two years experience with this virus is that it is really very unpredictable.”
Yet the president seems stuck to be potentially stuck in a negative feedback loop as there is a risk that infections could worsen the supply chain challenges facing the United States and fuel inflation. Gov. Jared Polis, D-Colo., told NBC that Biden should stop talking about vaccination as two shots and a booster and, instead, call it “three doses” that are needed to maximize protection.
Polis pivoted to inflation that is running at a nearly four-decade high, saying Biden needed to show the country how he is addressing that particular challenge as part of his coming remarks on the omicron variant.
“We can do very concrete things that actually reduce the costs for Americans,” said Polis, noting that Colorado is cutting vehicle registration fees and making it free to register a new business.
The administration is expecting a series of breakthrough infections with the surge of holiday travelers. Fauci said most people who have been vaccinated and gotten a booster should be OK if they take precautions such as continually wearing masks in crowded settings such as airports.
Biden plans to speak Tuesday on the status of the fight against COVID-19 and discuss government help for communities in need of assistance, White House press secretary Jen Psaki tweeted. The president also will warn about the risks for those Americans who “choose to remain unvaccinated.”
Fauci told NBC the president would again urge people to get the booster shot, highlight increased availability of testing, discuss “surge teams” for besieged hospitals and explain how important it is to provide vaccines for the rest of the world.
“The one thing that’s very clear, and there’s no doubt about this, is its extraordinary capability of spreading, its transmissibility capability. It is just, you know, raging through the world, really,” Fauci said. “And if you look even here in the United States, you have some regions that start off with a few percent of the isolates that are positive, now going up to 30%, 40%, and some places 50%.”
Psaki’s announcement Saturday on Twitter came after Vice President Kamala Harris said in a Los Angeles Times interview that the Biden administration “didn’t see Delta coming. I think most scientists did not — upon whose advice and direction we have relied — didn’t see Delta coming.” She added: “We didn’t see Omicron coming. And that’s the nature of what this, this awful virus has been, which as it turns out, has mutations and variants.”
The vice president’s words raised doubts as to the administration’s strategy for addressing the pandemic. Biden had effectively declared independence from the virus at a White House celebration on July Fourth to mark progress with vaccinations inside the United States, yet the global nature of the pandemic meant that the disease could evolve as others around the world waited for immunization.
Fauci told NBC he saw the variants coming and he thought Harris’ statement “was taken a bit out of context,” adding he believed she was referring to “the extraordinary number of mutations … particularly with omicron. No one had expected it that much but we were well prepared and expected that we were going to see variants.”
News
The Loop Fantasy Football Update Week 15: Last-minute moves
UPDATE: 10:25 a.m. Sunday
We’re still a few hours away from the kickoff in Baltimore, but it’s looking very unlikely that Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will play today against the NFC North-leading Packers.
Jackson didn’t practice all week because of his injured ankle, so it’s likely Tyler Huntley will start today. So it’s likely fantasy mavens counting on Jackson should grab the best available quarterback on their waiver list in the next 90 minutes.
A number of notables have gotten better news and have been cleared to play in Week 16. Among them are Cardinals RBs James Conner and Chase Edmonds, Denver RB Melvin Gordon, Rams RB Darrell Henderson, Dallas RB Tony Pollard, Carolina WR D.J. Moore, Rams WR Odell Beckham Jr., Baltimore WR Marquise Brown and Arizona tight end Zach Eritz
UPDATE: 12:02 p.m. Saturday
The opening week of the fantasy playoffs has begun, and the only certainty is that folks facing the Kansas City Chiefs’ stars are in a world of hurt.
Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill have already posted huge numbers in their Thursday night comeback against the Chargers. But fantasy victory is still several days away because of the COVID rescheduling of three games.
The good news is that, with Raiders-Browns moved to Monday and Washington-Eagles and Seahawks-Rams shifted to Tuesday, there is more time for the dozens of currently sidelined players to make it through COVID protocols. The bad news: there are literally DOZENS of impactful players in limbo.
For now, we’ll focus on players who have been ruled out. That list includes Detroit RB D’Andre Swift, San Fran RB Elijah Mitchell, Browns RB Kareem Hunt, Patriots RB Damien Harris, Seattle RB Alex Collins, Jaguars RB Carlos Hyde, Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins, Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle, Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr., Lions TE T.J. Hockenson, Cleveland QB Baker Mayfield, Giants QB Daniel Jones and WFT QB Taylor Heinicke.
The most significant “questionable” player right now is Baltimore QB Lamar Jackson, who is nursing an injured ankle. He is said to be a game-time decision for Sunday’s late-afternoon game against Green Bay. The same holds for Vikings wideout Adam Thielen, who is hoping to play Monday night in Chicago.
In Miami, the Dolphins’ top two running backs, Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed, have been taken off the COVID list and cleared to play, which is bad news for folks who grabbed Duke Johnson off waivers earlier this week.
ORIGINAL POST: 10:58 a.m. Wednesday
Playoff time is here. And whether you’re playing the next two or three weeks for your league championship, or to avoid the cellar, you’re about to make the most critical lineup calls of the season.
Just because you took star players in the first rounds of the draft in late August doesn’t mean you should start them in this third week of December.
Case in point: It would have seemed blasphemous back in the summer, but it IS possible that the top two quarterbacks in fantasy should be left on your bench in the playoff opener. That’s right, the Chiefs’ all-world Patrick Mahomes and Buffalo’s Josh Allen.
Bench Mahomes? Seems rash, but he’s going against the Chargers’ No. 5 pass defense on Thursday night, and he has thrown multiple TD passes only twice in the past two months. He has had three games with a goose egg in that department. Not quite MVP numbers.
Allen looked great last week in the Bills’ comeback in Tampa Bay, at least until he injured his foot. He’s listed as questionable against a not-terrible Carolina defense. But what’s really questionable is how much a not-full-speed Allen can help fantasy owners if he’s not running much.
If you’re feeling especially frisky, there are three QBs you can find on waivers that have a very good chance to surpass the big two this week. Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa (vs. Jets), the 49ers’ Jimmy Garoppolo (vs. Falcons) and … yes … even the Bears’ Justin Fields going against that not-very-vaunted Vikings defense.
Here are some other headliners that might be properly set aside on your bench this week:
Ezekiel Elliott (Cowboys RB) — Zeke hasn’t been himself for some time because of various injuries and has seen reduced duty, even in last week’s key game in Washington. He has reached the end zone in only two of his past eight games. His teammate, Tony Pollard, might be a better bet if he returns from a foot injury as expected against the Giants.
Saquon Barkley (Giants RB) — The oft-injured New York star had a season-best 64 yards last week and his first touchdown since Oct. 3. But the Giants’ offensive line is still a mess, and the Dallas defense they are facing this week is getting more dominant each week.
Austin Ekeler (Chargers RB) — He’s one of the three best RBs this season, averaging more than one touchdown a game. But his ankle injury, combined with his early Thursday game, means Ekeler might not be 100 percent against the improved Chiefs defense. Coach Brandon Staley says he expects Ekeler to play, but be ready to move quickly if he cannot.
Terry McLaurin (Washington WR) — The WFT’s best receiver went catchless last week after being injured against Dallas, but he has been a non-entity lately. Only 73 yards over the past three games combined, and it’s not certain who will be playing quarterback this week against the Eagles.
D.J. Moore (Panthers WR) — Here’s another top pass catcher who has been hurt by his team’s uncertain quarterbacking. He has only one TD catch in the past nine games, not likely to change with Carolina going up against a now-desperate Bills defense.
Russell Wilson (Seahawks QB) — Speaking of uncertain quarterbacking, the Seattle star has been a little better recently after an ugly return from his finger injury. While he has a pair of TD passes in each of his past three games, he’s got Aaron Donald and the Rams chasing him this week. It could get ugly again for Mr. Ciara.
SITTING STARS
Seattle RB Rashaad Penny had a career day last week against Houston, but he won’t repeat that against the Rams. … Don’t expect the Seahawks’ receiving duo of Tyler Lockett or D.K. Metcalf to do well, either, especially the latter . … Tampa Bay’s run defense will put a wet blanket on the numbers for Saints RB Alvin Kamara, as will the hoarding of TD opportunities by running QB Taysom Hill. … Pittsburgh’s Najee Harris won’t run wild against Tennessee as the desperate Steelers focus on the passing game. …And while Jacksonville RB James Robinson is still a long-term keeper, the Jaguars’ are such an Urban disaster that you can’t start any of their players, even against the almost-as-meager Texans.
MATCHUP GAME
We didn’t like what we saw of the Vikings’ defense late last Thursday night, so we’re thinking Chicago QB Justin Fields, if healthy, and WR Allen Robinson could be fantasy playoff winners on Monday night. … 49ers TE George Kittle has been all-world the past couple of weeks and will be again against Atlanta. So will teammate Brandon Aiyuk. … Houston rookie QB Davis Mills has looked good lately, and might look great against the Jaguars. … Same goes for Tennessee RB D’onta Foreman vs. the Steelers. … And with Miami forced to rely on the passing game this week, look for big games from wideouts Jaylen Waddle and DeVante Parker against the Jets.
INJURY WATCH
Lots of uncertainty about the status of Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson, who will be limited by an injured ankle if he plays at all against Green Bay. … Meanwhile, the Packers’ Aaron Rodgers is complaining about his injured foot, though he’s still a must-start. … Miami’s top three running backs are all on the COVID list, which means either Duke Johnson or Malcolm Brown could see No. 1 duty against the lowly Jets. … New York, for its part, will get rookie RB Michael Carter back. … Players added to the COVID list include revived Rams wideout Odell Beckham Jr. and Browns WR Jarvis Landry. … Among the long list of questionables: Arizona RB James Conner, Rams RB Darrell Henderson, Denver RB Melvin Gordon, San Francisco RB Elijah Mitchell, Cleveland RB Kareem Hunt, New England RB Damien Harris, Philly RB Miles Sanders, Vikings wideout Adam Thielen, Arizona WR DeAndre Hopkins, Chargers WR Mike Williams, Raiders tight end Darren Waller, Lions TE T.J. Hockenson, and two quarterbacks: Philly’s Jalen Hurts and Washington’s Taylor Heinicke.
.
THE DEEPEST SLEEPER
Like most of you, we had never heard of Lions RB Craig Reynolds until last weekend, when the rookie recorded 13 touches for 99 yards in his first game off the practice squad. He hails from Kutztown University, a school that has produced hall of famer Andre Reed and little else in terms of NFL talent. But D’Andre Swift could be done for the rest of the season, and Jamaal Williams is still on the COVID list. So, Reynolds could be a last-second option for those going up against Arizona on Sunday. Grab him off the waiver wire, just in case.
THE THURSDAY PICK
Chiefs at Chargers (+3½):
Pick: Chiefs by 7
THE SATURDAY PICKS
Raiders at Browns (-6½):
Pick: Browns by 7
Patriots at Colts (-2½):
Pick: Colts by 3
BREAKING NEWS
We’ll be updating our column, based on the latest injuries and innuendo, right up until Sunday’s kickoff. Go to TwinCities.com/theloop.
You can hear Kevin Cusick on Wednesdays on Bob Sansevere’s “BS Show” podcast on iTunes. You can follow Kevin on Twitter — @theloopnow. He can be reached at kcusick@pioneerpress.com.
News
Ravens CB Jimmy Smith added to reserve/COVID list, further depleting secondary vs. Packers
Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith has been added to the reserve/COVID-19 list and will miss Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers, leaving a depleted secondary with just five healthy cornerbacks.
With cornerback Chris Westry added to the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday, Smith was expected to start opposite Anthony Averett on Sunday. Now only Averett, slot cornerback Tavon Young, special teams contributor Kevon Seymour, and practice squad call-ups Robert Jackson and Mazzi Wilkins are available at the position.
Seymour has played just 25 defensive snaps this season, and Jackson has played only on special teams. Wilkins, who was activated Sunday as a COVID-19 replacement, hasn’t played a snap this season.
The Ravens are also without starting safety Chuck Clark, who was added to the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday, along with starting safety DeShon Elliott and starting cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters, all of whom have suffered season-ending injuries earlier this season.
Green Bay should have a significant advantage through the air Sunday. Led by quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the Packers enter Week 15 with the NFL’s No. 2 passing attack, according to Football Outsiders’ efficiency rankings. The Ravens, meanwhile, rank No. 26.
Wide receiver Sammy Watkins and center Trystan Colon will also miss Sunday’s game while on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
From masks to book banning, conservatives take on educators
Angelina Jolie Takes Son Pax, 18, For Lunch On His Dad Brad Pitt’s Birthday – Photo
Fauci says omicron variant is `just raging around the world’
Recent Record High Inflation Rates a Rising Concern
The Loop Fantasy Football Update Week 15: Last-minute moves
Ravens CB Jimmy Smith added to reserve/COVID list, further depleting secondary vs. Packers
J.Lo Denies Reports She’s ‘Pissed’ Over Ben Affleck’s Comments On Jennifer Garner
R.I.P: Rapper Drakeo The Ruler Dead From Stabbing At Once Upon A Time In L.A. Festival
Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Enjoy Movie Theater Date In NYC Before ‘SNL’ — Photos
Drakeo The Ruler: 5 Things About The Rapper Dead At 28
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Know Steps How To Calculate Probability from odds
7 Sports Betting Trends Driving Business Growth
5 Dead, Dozens Injured After SUV Plows Into Christmas Parade in Wisconsin; BLM Activist in Custody
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Cardano (ADA) Price Plunges, Analyst Predicts Corrective Phase!
Monster muskie could beat 64-year-old Minnesota state record
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities3 days ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
-
News4 days ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
Gaming4 weeks ago
Know Steps How To Calculate Probability from odds
-
Sports3 weeks ago
7 Sports Betting Trends Driving Business Growth
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
5 Dead, Dozens Injured After SUV Plows Into Christmas Parade in Wisconsin; BLM Activist in Custody
-
News2 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
-
Bitcoin4 weeks ago
Cardano (ADA) Price Plunges, Analyst Predicts Corrective Phase!