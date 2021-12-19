News
Guregian: Patriots have long list of players hitting free agency in 2022
Having sustained success has always been a primary goal of the Patriots. Over the course of two decades, with Tom Brady at the helm, Bill Belichick & Co. managed to maintain their winning ways, capturing six Super Bowls, while appearing in nine championship games.
Will the Patriots keep the ball rolling this time around, after hitting contender status in 2021?
Part of the answer lies in how they handle their in-house free agents. Before next season, the Patriots will have to make decisions on as many as 20 players, with 15 of those being unrestricted.
The notables on that list include several key veterans — Devin McCourty, J.C. Jackson, Dont’a Hightower, Adrian Phillips and James White.
The Patriots will also have to make choices about retaining several restricted free agents and tendering offers to them. That list includes Jakobi Meyers, Jakob Johnson and Gunner Olszewski, who are all likely to return.
With that as a backdrop, here’s a closer look at the 15 unrestricted free agents.
1. LB Ja’Whaun Bentley
Age: 25
Years with team: 4
Base salary: $920,000
Lowdown: Bentley has enjoyed one of his best seasons in the middle of the defense, primarily playing alongside veteran Dont’a Hightower.
Both head coach Bill Belichick and inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo have praised Bentley recently for his contributions.
“Bentley has definitely taken leaps and bounds this year, both on and off the field. On the field, he’s another one of those guys who’s a tone-setter,” Mayo said Monday. “He’s also taken on more of a vocal leadership role in that room, as well. This guy comes to work every day ready to go with great energy. The younger guys feed off of him. The newer guys feed off of him … he’s just one of these guys that you want to have on your team.”
If Bentley wants to head out and land the best possible deal, he’s welcome to test the market. The Patriots may or may not match, preferring to re-sign him on a team-friendly deal.
2. RB Brandon Bolden
Age: 31
Years with team: 8
Base salary: $1.3 million
Lowdown: His stock has certainly risen. After opting out last year due to COVID-19 concerns, Bolden has returned and not only performed his usual duties as a core special-teamer, but has also been a valuable member of the running back unit.
He took over as the third-down back after James White was lost for the season, and has flourished in the role.
Remarked Ivan Fears: “He has really stepped up big for us when we needed him the most. Brandon has always been a great guy to step in and do whatever he has to, to help us. This year we put a big deal on his shoulders with the absence of James, and man, he’s jumped into it full bore and done a great job with it. He really has. You know, it’s something we knew Brandon could do, we just didn’t need him to do it.”
Belichick loves that kind of versatility. Bolden is also an important presence in the locker room. The Patriots will certainly try to extend him. So he’ll likely return.
3. OL Trent Brown
Age: 28
Years with team: 2
Base salary: $6.5 million
Lowdown: There’s no denying his impact when he’s healthy and in the lineup. Playing right tackle alongside right guard Shaq Mason, the two have been an absolute force for the run game.
The last time Brown hit free agency, he went to the highest bidder. It was nearly impossible to ignore all the cash the Raiders offered him.
But he’s acknowledged he was unhappy during his two years with the team. And returning via trade, the mammoth 6-foot-8, 380-pound tackle felt like he was coming home.
Even though it’s hard to depend on him playing a whole season — he’s been plagued by a calf injury all year — the Patriots would probably welcome him back at the right price. With Drew Rosenhaus as his agent, we’ll have to see if Brown will settle for less money this time around.
4. LB Jamie Collins
Age: 32
Years with team: 7
Base salary: $1.075 million
Lowdown: Collins hasn’t stopped smiling since coming back for his third tour with the Patriots, who drafted him in 2017.
He may have signed for significant money with the Lions the last time he was a free agent, but they ultimately kicked him to the curb.
The Patriots scooped him up, and while he’s not the difference-maker he was earlier in his career, he’s still been a good addition to the defense.
“I’m always blessed and grateful for opportunities like this because this place, they took a chance on me coming out,” Collins said after re-signing. “This is where I started, this place gave me a chance to live out a dream and be something that I’ve always wanted to be.”
He won’t be a priority, but if the money’s right, the Pats could re-sign him as a depth piece.
5. K Nick Folk
Age: 37
Years with team: 3
Base salary: $1.1 million
Lowdown: Folk has been as close to automatic as it gets from 50 yards in. Heading into the weekend, he had an NFL-leading 33 field goals in 36 tries. His long was 53 yards.
The Pats do have rookie kicker Quinn Nordin on the practice squad. He has a big leg, but it’s hard to beat consistency when it comes to the kicking game.
If Folk wants to continue playing, the Patriots will likely bring him back.
“Since he’s been here, he’s been great,” special teams coach Cam Achord said earlier in the week. “I can’t speak to what he did before here or anything like that, but I can’t speak to what he’s done since he’s been here and he’s been that constant guy every day when you send him out there you, you’re confident – ball’s going through the uprights.”
6. LB Dont’a Hightower
Age: 31
Years with team: 10
Base salary: $8 million
Lowdown: Hightower still hasn’t completely recaptured his 2019 form after opting out in 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns. But that doesn’t mean he hasn’t contributed, and won’t get better down the stretch.
Retirement is a possibility for Hightower, although he might also be inclined to test the market. The Patriots won’t pay anything near his current salary to bring him back.
Mayo, however, continues to be an ardent fan of Hightower.
“He’s been great off the field in all aspects. I would say on the field, first and foremost, he brings a physicality to the game that we covet here in New England,” said Mayo. “Obviously, (he’s) one of these guys who can get downhill and really rock some of these offensive linemen. We always talk about setting the tone, and he is the tone-setter. He’s out there playing well for us, no matter what the situation is — early-down, third down. You don’t want to take this guy off the field.”
7. QB Brian Hoyer
Age: 36
Years with team: 7
Base salary: $1.075 million
Lowdown: He’s spent the year essentially tutoring and mentoring Mac Jones. In that role, he’s been invaluable.
It’s hard to know if the Patriots would want to bring him back next year to do the same thing, especially with Jarrett Stidham still in the fold. Hoyer’s preference has been to stay in New England, as opposed to moving his family around.
It’s possible that he’ll become a coach one day. Whether that time is next year is anyone’s guess.
8. CB J.C. Jackson
Age: 26
Years with team: 4
Base salary: $3.38 million
Lowdown: He’s certainly helped his stock, essentially taking over as the No. 1 corner following Stephon Gilmore’s departure, and blossoming in the role.
He’s going to command a ton of money on the open market. The Patriots don’t have anyone groomed for the role, so it’s possible they’ll use the franchise tag to keep Jackson at least another year.
Jackson has made no secret of his desire to remain a Patriot.
“It’s a place that gave me a chance from day one,” Jackson said last month. “I would love to be a New England Patriot for a long time.”
Even if they draft a top corner, they’ll still be short without Jackson, an undrafted rookie who continues to improve each year.
9. OL Ted Karras
Age: 28
Years with team: 5
Base salary: $1.5 million
Lowdown: After leaving the Patriots for a year to start at center for the Dolphins, Karras returned. While he started out as a backup swing lineman, he stepped in as the starter at guard, and solidified the left side of the line.
Karras’ ability to play all of the interior positions, and perform all of the jobs well, helps his chances of being re-signed.
Belichick on Karras: “Ted’s done a good job inside with the communication, toughness, and just playing the way Ted plays. He plays with good edge, and he’s done a good job for us.”
10. LB Brandon King
Age: 28
Years with team: 7
Base salary: $1 million
Lowdown: Due to injury, he didn’t play at all the last two seasons before finally returning this year. When healthy, he’s been a top special teams contributor.
Belichick puts a premium on special teams, so it’s certainly possible for King to return, especially if Matthew Slater decides to call it a career.
Or, with several other full-time special teams players in-house, the Patriots will move on.
11. LB Harvey Langi
Age: 29
Years with team: 2
Base salary: $976,765
Lowdown: Langi is already on his second tour with the Patriots after spending the past few seasons with the Jets.
He re-signed with the team in May, and has contributed mostly on special teams, but also at linebacker.
He’s spent part of the season on Injured Reserve with a knee injury. At a low cost, it’s possible the Pats will retain him unless he desires to head elsewhere.
12. S Devin McCourty
Age: 34
Years with team: 12
Base salary: $8 million
Lowdown: McCourty has essentially been the quarterback of the defense for more than a decade. It’s hard to imagine the Patriots secondary without him.
Depending on what happens, McCourty could decide to retire after the season’s over. If he returns, it’ll be interesting to see if he can hammer out a deal with the Patriots.
With safety Adrian Phillips also headed for free agency, the Pats might have to make a choice which of the two to pay. Belichick is a huge fan of both.
“He’s done a tremendous job for us all year and he does it every day,” Belichick said of McCourty. “You see his influence on a daily basis. You don’t have to wait around until some special occasion. He shows up every day.”
13. S Adrian Phillips
Age: 29
Years with team: 2
Base salary: $2.25 million
Lowdown: He’s been a terrific addition to the Patriots secondary. He’s moved around, whether roaming in the backfield, or playing up in the box.
Belichick loves what Phillips brings to the table in all aspects, calling him “one of our best players, one of our most versatile players.”
The Patriots will want to bring him back, but if McCourty doesn’t retire, they’ll essentially have to decide between the two who to keep, and where to spend the money.
14. WR Matthew Slater
Age: 36
Years with team: 14
Base salary: $1.75 million
Lowdown: In recent years, Slater has spent his off-seasons deciding if it’s time to retire, or return to play another season.
With 14 seasons under his belt, not sure if the Patriots long-time special teams captain would give a different answer this time out, but it’s a possibility he’ll call it a career.
And if not, the Patriots will almost assuredly bring the nine-time Pro Bowl player, and three-time Super Bowl champion, back for another year.
15. RB James White
Age: 29
Years with team: 8
Base salary: $1.2 million
Lowdown: He’s had a tough couple years, last year dealing with the aftershocks of losing his father, and this year suffering a season-ending hip injury during the Week 3 loss to the Saints.
Prior to the injury, White looked like his old self, catching balls out of the backfield from Mac Jones. He was a free agent last season, had some interest elsewhere, but ultimately wound up back in New England.
During his eight seasons, he’s had more catches (381) than carries (319) in his third-down back role.
White, a team captain, has maintained contact with the running back room during his absence. Assuming he’s able to play, and wants to continue, the Patriots would certainly entertain the notion of bringing him back.
Patriots captain Matthew Slater on Colts loss: ‘This is a good wake-up call for us’
The Patriots understood how the Colts would attack them Saturday night.
By running the ball offensively, calling predominantly zone coverage defensively and playing fundamentally sound on special teams.
What the Pats didn’t anticipate was helping Indy along, spotting them 10 points on special teams, throwing two picks, fumbling twice and committing eight penalties.
“There’s no excuse for it. There’s just no excuse to play like that, come out flat, uncharacteristic penalties,” Pats captain Matthew Slater said. “Just basic stuff that we’re getting beat on fundamentally.”
Once they finally stopped stumbling, the Pats trailed 20-0 through three quarters in Indianapolis; a sudden cooldown for the NFL’s hottest team. They had barely faced any deficits during their 7-game win streak, even against fellow AFC contenders Buffalo and Tennessee. Slater indicated Saturday’s loss was timely for the Patriots, who still control their fate in the division.
“I think this is a good wake-up call for us,” he said.
Correcting their playoff course must start next weekend versus the Bills. If Miami loses Sunday, a win over Buffalo would clinch the AFC East. A loss, on the other hand, would jeopardize their chances at a Wild Card spot with only two games remaining, including a trip to play the Dolphins in their season finale.
“If we don’t handle it well, it’ll be our season,” said Pats defensive captain Devin McCourty. “I mean its competition, it’s the National Football League. Guys in here have all lost games. We started the season off losing games, so we know what we need to do, and we know how we need to practice against a team we know well [Buffalo].
“Shoot, we were just studying them a few weeks ago, we just have to get ready to go. Put this in the past, and keep going and moving forward.”
Mac Jones points to bad week of practice for performance against the Colts
Mac Jones said he just wanted to “flush this game down the toilet” after the Colts had their way with the Patriots.
Jones had one of his worst performances of the year, throwing two interceptions, in the 27-17 loss, which broke the Patriots seven-game win streak.
But he also acknowledged there might have been a reason for the Patriots collectively coming out flat, and making so many mistakes: a bad week of practice.
“I just think, starting with me, the energy was just kind of low. Maybe like feeling a little sorry for ourselves, cuz, coming off the bye and stuff, not to get into details, but we just didn’t practice well. And that just reflects how we played,” Jones said following the game.
“I didn’t practice good. I know a lot of guys on our team felt the same way,” he added. “We have to come to work every day and be positive. It’s one game, it’s not the end of the world. But at the same time, we can play with those guys. They played great, but we also just shot ourselves in the foot. So we have to move on.”
Jones final line had him completing 26 of 45 pass attempts for 299 yards with two touchdown passes, and the two picks. It wasn’t all bad, as he rallied the team in the fourth quarter, but the Patriots couldn’t recover from a lackluster start.
“We have to look at ourselves . . . flush this game down the toilet, and just roll, starting tonight, get onto the next game,” he said, “and be ready to roll for next week.”
Jones shot down the notion that the crowd noise was a factor playing on the road at Lucas Oil Stadium.
“It doesn’t even matter if it was,” he said. “We have to do our job better. We can do a better job just preparing for those situations and the communication that has to happen either way, as long as it gets done, is fine.
“I can do a better job during the week of just doing extra with those guys, and make sure we’re on the same page. So it starts with me.”
Matt Judon didn’t see this performance as a sign of things to come for Jones, who wore a glove on his left hand for the first time, ostensibly to protect a thumb injury.
“Mac’s a really good player and a great quarterback,” said Judon. “I know he’s going to take all the coaching, and he’s going to move forward.”
On Jones’ first pick, the Patriots were in the red zone, when the rookie quarterback hit Darius Leonard instead of Hunter Henry.
“I just threw it right to him,” Jones said. “It was a good play, but it was unacceptable. You can’t win, until you stop from losing. You can’t throw the ball to the other guys. I did that twice, and that hurt us. I thought the defense played pretty well, but I just shot them in the foot myself, by giving them a short field and giving them the ball. That’s just my fault.
“I’ll learn from it, but I’m not going to be gun-shy or anything. Just learn from it and move on.”
Keep kitten out of Christmas mischief
With the holiday season upon us, my husband and I have decided to get our children a kitten. We live in a small apartment and want to make sure that we are doing the right things regarding proper care. My mother told me that one needs to be careful with kittens around Christmas trees and gifts. I’m not sure what specifically she meant, and I did not ask. Is this true and what was she referring to? Are there any other cautions at this time of year that we should be aware of? Any basics you can share would be much appreciated!
I suspect your children will be so pleasantly surprised with the gift they are about to receive! Your questions are worth discussing since veterinarians often see both kittens and puppies during the holidays due to ingestion of holiday associated ornaments, plants and foods. Kittens, in their playful mischief, like to get into tinsel, ribbons and bows. All of those can lead to trouble such as getting wrapped around the underside of the tongue, getting into the stomach causing vomiting, and even move down the gastrointestinal tract causing lacerations and peritonitis.
Just keep an eye on the kitten around the tree and ornaments and remind the children to do the same. Flashy, shiny items can attract young animals and cause issues. The same holds true for puppies. Another important Christmas decoration that can cause problems is poinsettias. Kittens might like to eat the leaves, which can cause mild toxicity and issues such as drooling, vomiting and diarrhea. Various lilies can also lead to renal issues if ingested.
The best way to avoid any of these potential issues is to be sure that the kitten has lots of toys and distractions, and my guess is that your children will keep the kitten occupied. Be sure to be careful about what the kitten might get into foodwise. Although this is more of a problem with puppies, one never knows. Be careful with food that contains raisins or grapes, chocolates, sugar-free products that contain xylitol, and more. Providing a good balanced diet with a proper kitten food should avoid this issue. These basic principles of limiting what a pet can get into apply not just during the holiday season but throughout the year. Importantly, make an appointment with a local veterinarian soon as many practices are backlogged. Merry Christmas!
Dr. John de Jong owns and operates the Boston Mobile Veterinary Clinic. He can be reached at 781-899-9994.
