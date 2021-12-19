Herald’s Best of 2021: Top stories, sections, reporters and more

Lessons learned

Before we partake in the joys at the end of 2021, let’s pause and reflect a moment where we are in celebrating the holidays.

Looking back to the past two years we experienced pandemic, fear, hatred, violence, with suffering worldwide. We found ourselves in social darkness separated from friends, relatives, and others close to us and not being able to gather, hug, and share things.

But some positive results occurred as we adjusted our habits and realized what really was a priority to us.

Midway through the initial shock of death and sickness, we learned how fragile everything is and the importance of our love for family, friends and those special relationships in our lives. We were forced to change long-standing standards on working at the office, going to classes as a group, shopping at will. We adjusted and became used to wearing masks, and became artistic in their designs. We added new vocabulary terms; Covid, variants, omicron, lockdown, social distancing, etc.

In the end of phase one and two we readily learned, accepted and adapted to such changes as efficiently working from home, attending virtual classes, shopping online for food and necessities, breakthroughs in virus science, and virtual doctor visits.

My point is, throughout this chaos came positive adjustments to the changes in our daily lives that will carry us forward to meet and overcome any challenges that come our way.

Keith Hoffmann, Afton

The melting of Robert E. Lee

It was gratifying to learn that the giant statue of Robert E. Lee that once stood in Charlottesville, Virginia, will be melted down and made into something better. Lee was a traitor who violated the oath he swore when he became an officer in the U.S. Army. That is when he promised to bear true faith and allegiance to the United States and to support and defend its Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic. The cult of personality that has developed around Lee is unfortunate and has resulted in confusion about the fact that the Civil War was provoked by southern states in order to preserve slavery.

Perhaps some future generation will similarly choose to melt down and put to better use any giant statues of our former president who incited a riot on Jan. 6, 2020, that was intended to overturn a fair and legitimate presidential election and overthrow our government.

M.L. Kluznik, Mendota Heights

‘Follow the science’

Most recently the term “Follow the science” has been invoked to a listening audience to mean that if they desire to know the truth, science will provide the answers. This term, though, does not for some reason apply to the unborn. It is no longer solely a religious argument that life begins at conception but rather a scientific fact. That life inside of you is a human being, a baby, your son or your daughter. You are a mother. So for their sake and yours please follow the science.

Mark McCoy, Inver Grove Heights

An estranged couple

I learned on the news this week that O.J. Simpson’s $25,000 per month NFL retirement was protected by law and couldn’t be touched. I thought that a woman’s right to her own body and abortion was protected by law … and all of us were protected from unwarranted arrest, search, seizure of property, and extrajudicial punishment and death at the hands of police.

It became obvious when the large segment of the banking and investment industry that was responsible for the crimes that led to the crash in 2008 still received their bonuses and no repercussions that the legal system protects the rich while robbing the poor.

It seems like truth and law are an estranged couple in a continuing battle: the truth being free, and the law going to the highest bidder.

John Crivits, St. Paul

What political leaders should not do

The past weeks have clearly shown Americans what political leaders should not do. One was President Biden’s immediate condemnation of Kyle Rittenhouse a day after the incident in Kenosha, even going as far as to brand him a white supremacist with no facts to back the allegation. Then others, including Vice President Harris, hopped on the jump-to-judgment bandwagon, pre-judging the defendant. But, after seeing days of real evidence, the jury of 12 men and women found Rittenhouse innocent of all charges.

Secondly, Biden, Harris, Chicago Mayor Lightfoot, Revs. Sharpton and Jackson all defended Jussie Smollett, declaring his incident nothing less than a “modern day lynching,” according to Harris. Again, they pre-judged the case, calling the fabricated assailants MAGA-touting, homophobic white supremacists. Again, a jury of 12 men and women saw the real evidence, finding Smollett guilty of five counts of staging a racist, anti-gay attack, lying to the police and fabricating the whole incident in a ridiculous attempt to gain notoriety for his marginal acting career.

Politicians take heed. Those leaders who prejudiced these nationally covered events should not only be embarrassed, but should apologize for their completely prejudiced, biased, inaccurate political agenda. Rather than publicly judging individuals before their due process, perhaps they should allow our judicial system be what is is intended to be: the real judge and jury.

Barry Shoultz, Kettle River

Patriots among us

A patriot is defined as a person who loves his/her country and zealously supports its authority and interests. In this time of partisan strife following the 2020 election we have experienced frightening events which have threatened the foundations of our democracy, culminating in the attack on Jan. 6 which attempted to stop the electoral count and upset the results of an election which has proved, time and again, in dozens of court cases, in fruitless attacks by legislators in dozens of states, to be completely fair, and efforts to thwart the vote completely baseless.

One of the bulwarks of our system of free and fair elections has been the volunteers, clerks and officials who have staffed the polls and given of their time, often unpaid, people who spend long hours at the polls to insure the integrity of our electoral process.

Shamefully, throughout the country, many of these individuals have come under verbal attack, or worse, and they and their families have suffered threats of violence. Generally those threats have come from cowards who hide behind the dark veil of social media, because they know that they cannot stand the sunlight.

The result is that many election officials, both volunteer and paid, both elected and appointed, have indicated they have had enough, and say they will no longer endure, or ask their families to suffer, harassment or attacks on their integrity. We are at a time where these selfless men and women, these individuals who believe in fair elections, are needed more than ever.

My wife has served as an election judge for over two decades; she looks forward to the coming election and plans to return to the polls to do what she and the other individuals who “work the polls” have done since the founding of this nation — to insure fairness in the vote, to help voters who need that help, to impartially shepherd the procedures on that important day. That, to me, embodies the meaning of democracy. These people are truly patriots. I salute them.

Alan Miller, Eagan

I’ll nominate her anyway

I was literally just about to nominate fellow Irish American, former design client and friend Ethna (McKiernan) for a 2022 Irish Echo Arts & Culture Award, only to tearfully find the notice of her passing in The St. Paul Pioneer Press.

I will nominate her anyway, hoping the awards will make an exception and honor such a wonderful poet and person posthumously.

Patrick Michael Redmond, St. Paul