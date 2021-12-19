News
Hits “keep coming”: Hospitals struggle as COVID beds fill
DETROIT — Hospitals across the country are struggling to cope with burnout among doctors, nurses and other workers, already buffeted by a crush of patients from the ongoing surge of the COVID-19 delta variant and now bracing for the fallout of another highly transmissible mutation.
Ohio became the latest state to summon the National Guard to help overwhelmed medical facilities. Experts in Nebraska warned that its hospitals soon may need to ration care. Medical officials in Kansas and Missouri are delaying surgeries, turning away transfers and desperately trying to hire traveling nurses, as cases double and triple in an eerie reminder of last year’s holiday season.
“There is no medical school class that can prepare you for this level of death,” said Dr. Jacqueline Pflaum-Carlson, an emergency medicine specialist at Henry Ford Health System in Detroit. “The hits just keep coming.”
The national seven-day average of COVID-19 hospital admissions was 60,000 by Wednesday, far off last winter’s peak but 50% higher than in early November, the government reported. The situation is more acute in cold-weather regions, where people are increasingly gathering inside and new infections are piling up.
New York state reported Friday that slightly more than 21,000 people had tested positive for COVID-19, a new high since tests became widely available. The consequences were swift in New York City: The Rockettes Christmas show was scratched for the season, and some Broadway shows canceled performances because of outbreaks among cast members.
“We are in a situation where we are now facing a very important delta surge and we are looking over our shoulder at an oncoming omicron surge,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden, said of the two COVID-19 variants.
At AdventHealth Shawnee Mission, a hospital near Kansas City, Missouri, chief medical officer Dr. Lisa Hays said the emergency department is experiencing backups sometimes lasting for days.
“The beds are not the issue. It’s the nurses to staff the beds. … And it’s all created by rising COVID numbers and burnout,” Hays said. “Our nurses are burnt out.”
Experts attribute most of the rise in cases and hospitalizations to infections among people who have not been inoculated against the coronavirus. The government says 61% of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated.
Dr. Steve Stites, chief medical officer at University of Kansas Health System in Kansas City, Kansas, said the “pandemic of the unvaccinated” continues to swamp the hospital and its workers.
“There’s no place to go. Our staff are tired. We’re going to run out of travelers,” Stites said, referring to visiting health care workers, “and omicron is at our doorstep. This is a tornado warning to our community.”
Ohio’s National Guard deployment is one of the largest seen during the pandemic, with more than 1,000 members sent to beleaguered hospitals especially in the Akron, Canton and Cleveland areas.
As of Friday, 4,723 people in the state were hospitalized with the coronavirus, a number last seen about a year ago, Gov. Mike DeWine said. Some staffers were taking only short breaks before punching in for second shifts, he added.
Health systems elsewhere that are doing somewhat better are nervously eying the arrival of the omicron variant and girding themselves for the impact.
Nebraska officials said hospitals might have to put some care on hold to make room for COVID-19 patients. While case numbers are down from the state’s pandemic peak, they could rebound rapidly, and bed availability remains tight because of patients with non-virus ailments.
“It may be likely that omicron will cause a giant surge, and honestly we can’t handle that right now,” said Dr. Angela Hewlett of Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.
At Los Angeles’ Providence Holy Cross Medical Center, just 17 coronavirus patients were being treated there Friday, a small fraction of the hospital’s worst stretch. Nurse manager Edgar Ramirez said his co-workers are weary but better prepared if a wave hits.
“The human factor of having that fear is always going to be there,” Ramirez said. “I tell our crew, ‘We have to talk through this. We have to express ourselves.’ Otherwise it’s going to tough.”
Twin sisters Linda Calderon and Natalie Balli, 71, had planned to get vaccinated but delayed it until it was too late. Now they’re on oxygen in the same room at Providence Holy Cross, their beds separated by just a few feet.
“We kept saying, ‘we’ll do it tomorrow.’ But tomorrow never came,” Calderon said as she watched her sister struggle to breathe. “We really regret not getting the shots, because if we did, we wouldn’t be like this right now.”
Pflaum-Carlson, the doctor at Detroit’s Henry Ford Health, made a public plea for people to get the shots both for their benefit and for those toiling on the frontlines of care. Eighty percent of the roughly 500 COVID-19 patients at the system’s five hospitals were unvaccinated,
“Have a little grace and consideration in how devastating things are right now,” she said.
AP journalists Eugene Garcia and Jae Hong in Los Angeles, Heather Hollingsworth in Kansas City, Missouri, and Andrew Welsh-Huggins in Columbus, Ohio, contributed to this report.
Ravens CB Chris Westry added to reserve/COVID-19 list, another blow to secondary
Ravens cornerback Chris Westry was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday and will miss Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers, the latest blow to a secondary reeling from injuries and the coronavirus.
Westry, who was limited in practice by a knee injury, has started two games this season and was expected to pair with Anthony Averett as the team’s starting outside cornerbacks Sunday. Starting safety Chuck Clark, who was added to the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday, will also be sidelined. The Ravens were already without starting cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters and starting safety DeShon Elliott because of season-ending injuries.
The new absences undercut a Ravens secondary that must contain quarterback Aaron Rodgers, wide receiver Davante Adams and a potent Packers passing attack. Along with Averett and starting slot corner Tavon Young, the Ravens will have reserves Jimmy Smith and Kevon Seymour and practice squad call-up Robert Jackson in their cornerback rotation. At safety, they’ll have starter Brandon Stephens; reserves Geno Stone and Anthony Levine Sr.; and new practice squad addition Tony Jefferson, a former starter in Baltimore who was called up Saturday.
Only Averett, Young and Stephens have started games this season for the AFC North-leading Ravens, who have lost two straight games and enter Week 15 ranked 26th in the NFL in pass defense efficiency, according to Football Outsiders. Green Bay, meanwhile, has the league’s second-most efficient passing offense.
On offense, where quarterback Lamar Jackson’s sprained ankle remains an issue, the Ravens promoted three practice squad linemen — tackles Jaryd Jones-Smith and David Sharpe and center Adam Redmond — to help their depth up front. Left guard Ben Powers was already ruled out of Sunday’s game with a foot injury. Left tackle Alejandro Villanueva (knee) and right tackle Tyre Phillips (illness) missed practice Thursday and Friday, and right tackle Patrick Mekari (hand) was limited all week by a hand injury.
The Ravens will also be without special teams coach T.J. Weist, who tested positive for COVID-19 and will not coach against the Packers. Special teams coach Randy Brown will take over for Weist on Sunday and will work alongside special teams coordinator Chris Horton.
Like Clark, reserve center Trystan Colon also remains on the reserve/COVID-19 list. With the NFL having eased its return-to-play protocols this week amid leaguewide outbreaks, some designated players were eligible for activation if they tested negative.
Police reform has Boston school officers wary of breaking up fights: memo
City school officers feeling toothless after police reform robbed them of enforcement powers are wary about breaking up fights, a memo obtained by the Herald alleges.
In the days following the brutal beating of the Henderson School principal last month, administrators fretted about a “communication” from the officers union advising members “not to break up fights.”
That’s according to an email sent to Superintendent Brenda Cassellius on Nov. 7. The Herald obtained that message as part of a public records request on messages around the time of the assault.
The principal was punched in the head by a student Nov. 3 and knocked unconscious. She’s still at home recuperating. The female teen was arrested immediately. But the attack has thrust the Boston Public Schools into a debate about how to ramp-up safety in the hallways.
“This is a side effect of police reform and the union wanting to protect their guys,” said City Councilor Frank Baker of the memo, who added his primary goal is to quickly improve safety at the Dorchester school. “We can’t let kids remain out of control.”
Baker, whose district includes most of Dorchester, wants to see investing “heavily” in training for the school officers who try to keep the peace — even under new police reform limitations.
BPS said there are 34 School Safety Specialists — with 11 more being hired — and 15 supervisors specialists. They no longer have police powers following passage of reform legislation. They were previously called Boston School Police.
They still assist teachers and administrators in city schools where BPS reports 778 total “incidents” this school year as of Dec. 3. That’s down, BPS adds, from 1,064 “incidents” in the same timeframe in 2019. Kids were mostly remote this time last year. BPS did not detail the incidents.
A law enforcement source said Boston Police are not allowed in the schools, but they respond when called, as they did in November when the principal was punched outside the school.
That source added the memo sent to School Safety Specialists was “generic” to remind them they have no police authority and to “maintain their own safety” whenever possible.
BPS says police reform means school personnel who keep the peace cannot make arrests and write or access Boston Police reports.
“The primary goal of the Safety Specialists are school-based community safety liaisons … who use enforcement as a last option,” said school spokeswoman Sharra Gaston.
“It is important to recognize that school safety is a pivot from enforcement to prevention, partnership and problem solving,” she added.
But at what cost?
Baker said he’s “frustrated by the whole thing” and wants a memorandum of understanding to iron out who can do what and how to protect everyone from the students to the staff.
BPS did say they are “working with the Boston Police Department on an (Memorandum of Understanding) to solidify the roles and responsibilities of their team and ours as it relates to school-based incidents when we require the support of the police department.”
Until then, the School Safety Specialists union was informed in an email dated Nov. 5 that “just to be clear,” even though the police reform bill “changed some of the powers held by your members, most of the job functions, duties and responsibilities remain unchanged.”
Vikings waive cornerback Bashaud Breeland after altercation at practice
The Vikings on Saturday waived cornerback Bashaud Breeland following what a source said was an altercation at practice with coaches.
Breeland earlier in the day was listed as questionable for Monday’s game at Chicago after having not appeared all week on the injury report, and head coach Mike Zimmer said it was for non-injury reasons.
Shortly before the Vikings announced they had waived Breeland, he tweeted, “Wow.”
Breeland struggled this season after signing a one-year, $3 million contract in June, and was ranked No. 117 out of 119 NFL cornerbacks by Pro Football Focus. He will be replaced in the starting lineup against the Bears by Cameron Dantzler.
A source said that the Vikings made the decision to let Breeland go after an altercation Saturday at practice. NFL Media provided some details of the altercation, reporting that Breeland “got into a verbal altercation … with coaches, took off his cleats and got into it with multiple teammates who were trying to calm the situation.”
Breeland also has had some off-the-field incidents this season. After the Vikings defeated Detroit 19-17 on Oct. 10, he sent out an obscene tweet that later was deleted.
On Oct. 6, Hennepin County court records show that a civil suit was filed against Breeland for $15,070 by two residents of a different unit at his Minneapolis apartment complex for allegedly “continually” smoking marijuana against the complex’s no-smoking rules.
“(Breeland) and his several guests have been smoking cannabis in violation of the no-smoking addendum mandated to be signed as part of the lease contract for all tenants at The Nic on Fifth apartments,” the lawsuit alleges. “On information and belief, The Nic on Fifth management has refused to disrupt defendant solely due to the fact he is a Minnesota Vikings football player.”
A hearing on the case has been set for Jan. 11.
A message left for a Vikings official was not immediately returned. A message left for Bashaud’s agent, Brad Leshnock, also was not immediately returned.
