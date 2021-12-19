News
How to watch Ravens vs. Packers: Week 15 game time, TV, odds and QB Lamar Jackson’s status
Here’s what you need to know about the Week 15 game between the Ravens (8-5) and Green Bay Packers (10-3).
Time: 4:25 p.m. Sunday
Venue: M&T Bank Stadium
TV: Fox, Chs. 45, 5 (Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi)
Radio: ESPN Radio (Sean Kelley, Kelly Stouffer, Ian Fitzsimmons); WBAL (1090 AM, 101.5 FM) and 98 Rock (97.9 FM) (Gerry Sandusky, Femi Ayanbadejo)
Forecast: Clear, high 30s to low 40s
Line: Packers by 7 (as of Saturday night)
Over-under: 43 ½ points
Will Lamar Jackson start? The Ravens’ starting quarterback was listed as questionable on the team’s injury report Friday, but after missing a week of practice with a sprained ankle, he’s unlikely to play. Tyler Huntley is in line to make his second career start.
Pregame reading:
News
Mike Lynch’s Skywatch: We’re going to start gaining daylight again on Tuesday
‘Tis the time of year for making merry, and also for changing seasons. That’s what we’ll do Tuesday morning at 9:58, the moment of the winter solstice, the first day of winter, and also the moment we start gaining daylight once again!
You’ve undoubtedly noticed that the sun takes a very low arc across the southern sky this time of year, rising in the southeast and setting in the southwest, spending less than nine hours above the horizon. On Tuesday, the sun reaches its lowest point in the southern sky. This low sun angle means that we’re not getting nearly the amount of solar power and radiation as we get in the summer.
From now through late next June, the sun’s arc across the heavens will get higher and higher, and we’ll eventually get warmer. However, the coldest weather of the winter is yet to come. That’s an injustice! Blame it on the north polar regions. There’s been little or no sun up there for some time now, and super cold air has really built up. The cold has to go somewhere, and the general circulation of global winds causes that frigid air to spill our way in intervals until early March. I call it the polar hangover effect.
The sun’s daily path in the sky reflects the daily and annual motions of the Earth. When you were young, you learned that Earth’s rotation causes the sun to rise in the east and set in the west. The Earth’s orbit around the sun also affects how we see our home star in the sky, mainly because the Earth’s axis is tilted to its orbit around the sun by a 23.5-degree angle. On the day of the winter solstice, the Earth’s northern hemisphere — where we live — is tilted at the maximum angle away from the sun’s most direct rays. The noontime sun is shining directly over the latitude line called the Tropic of Capricorn, 23.5 degrees in latitude south of the Earth’s equator. Does that 23.5 degrees sound familiar? It should. In our skies, the sun’s noon-time angle will be as far south as it can be in our sky at 21.5 degrees above the horizon.
Six months later, on June 21, the day of the summer solstice, we’ll be on the other side of Earth’s orbit around the sun and the northern hemisphere will be basking in the sun’s most direct rays. That will be reflected in our sky as the sun takes a long, high arc from the northeast to the northwest horizon. On the day of the summer solstice, the noontime sun is at its farthest northern point in our sky, and that puts it at a high 68.5 degrees above our southern horizon at noon. After the summer solstice, everything goes in reverse; the sun’s path in the sky gets lower and lower and the days get shorter and shorter.
During this week of Christmas in the early evening sky you won’t see three traveling wise men, but you’ll easily see three traveling bright planets. Toward the end of evening twilight. Look for the three brightest “stars” you can see in the southwestern sky. In reality, those stars are Jupiter, Saturn, and Venus, lined up neatly in a diagonal row. The very brightest is Venus, not far from the horizon. You can’t miss it! The next brightest is Jupiter, much higher in the southwestern sky. Between Jupiter and Venus is Saturn. You need to look for this planetary trio as soon as you can after sunset because one by one they’ll be slipping below the horizon.
Our fellow planets, traveling around the sun, are putting on quite a show. Venus will resemble a crescent moon with a small telescope or binoculars. Because the orbit of Venus around the sun lies with Earth’s orbit, Venus goes through phases just like our moon. Set your optics on Jupiter and you’ll see the bright disk of the giant planet along with up to four tiny stars lined up on either side of it. These are Jupiter’s four brightest moons that constantly change positions from night to night as they orbit their gravitational master. With a small telescope you can still make out the ring system on Saturn but it will probably appear a little fuzzy. That’s because it’s close to the blurring effects of Earth’s atmosphere near the horizon. Saturn also is nearing its farthest distance from Earth, and this week it’s nearly a billion miles away!
Mike Lynch is an amateur astronomer and retired broadcast meteorologist for WCCO Radio in Minneapolis/St. Paul. He is the author of “Stars: a Month by Month Tour of the Constellations,” published by Adventure Publications and available at bookstores and adventurepublications.net. Mike is available for private star parties. You can contact him at mikewlynch@comcast.net.
News
Mastrodonato: What we’re gifting the Red Sox for the holidays
The Red Sox haven’t been in a particularly giving mood in at least a few years, but around here, we’re feeling generous.
It’s the holiday season and we’ve got some (imaginary) gifts to hand out.
Without further ado… the Herald’s list of gifts to the Red Sox:
Principal owner John Henry: a new vest and a little courage.
Henry has been busy over the past couple years, firing his president of baseball operations, parting ways with his manager, trading the franchise player, re-hiring his manager and then buying an NHL franchise. And that’s just domestically. In all that time, he’s done just three press conferences. Fans of the teams he owns might appreciate a little more transparency and willingness to answer questions publicly.
Chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom: a yoga mat and beginner’s guide to meditation.
For the future-focused boss, a little practice at staying in the present might be useful. The Red Sox are top-heavy with their best players under contract for just another year or two. The time is now.
Alex Cora: an envelope filled with cash.
Cora just recently had his contract options for 2023 and 2024 picked up, but it’s hard to imagine he’s making the money he deserves given he had no leverage when the Sox re-hired him last winter. Meanwhile, he once again proved he’s one of the best managers in baseball.
Xander Bogaerts: a day off.
The Red Sox’ oft-used shortstop hates spending the day on the bench, but the Sox need to preserve him if they’re going to renegotiate his contract and keep him in Boston long-term without letting him opt out after the 2022 season. He could also use some blinders to avoid seeing how much money Carlos Correa and Corey Seager will be making.
J.D. Martinez: a back brace.
If the Red Sox end up re-signing Kyle Schwarber, who is still a free agent, they’ll likely need to see Martinez in the outfield a bit more in 2022. His cranky back tends to act up the more outfield he plays, but if Schwarber and Bobby Dalbec platoon at first base again, this could be a necessary part of the job.
Rafael Devers: a new contract.
Pay the man.
Chris Sale: a consultation with Dr. Anthony Fauci.
If he doesn’t get vaccinated before the season, Sale will need to stay home when the Red Sox play road games against the Blue Jays, since Canada won’t allow unvaccinated foreigners to enter the country starting in January. Other domestic cities could also enhance their vaccination rules by the time the season starts, and the Red Sox would be in trouble if they’re without their ace for some important series during the season.
Jackie Bradley Jr. and Rich Hill: welcome-back-to-Boston gift baskets.
They’re no strangers to the city, but some gift cards to Legal Sea Foods are the least we could do to say “welcome back.”
Nathan Eovaldi: a trophy for most WAR in the American League.
Eovaldi might have been snubbed by the Cy Young voters this year when he finished fourth behind Robbie Ray, Gerrit Cole and Lance Lynn. The man at least deserves a trophy.
Eduardo Rodriguez: a thank-you card signed by the Red Sox front office.
Rodriguez left us with some great memories during his seven years in Boston, but after he turned down the Red Sox’ one-year, $18.4-million qualifying offer and they were OK letting him sign in Detroit for $77 million, Rodriguez might be feeling a little unappreciated by his former team, even if it was the right move to let him go.
Tanner Houck: a Boston apartment.
There should be no more bus trips back-and-forth to Worcester for Houck, who proved he belongs in the big leagues during a dominant 2021 season.
Marcelo Mayer: a rabbit’s foot.
Mayer was drafted No. 4 overall in June and immediately became the best prospect the Sox have had in years. But Boston hasn’t produced a first-round pick worth more than 20 career WAR since Jacoby Ellsbury, a 2005 first-rounder who produced 31.2 WAR over his career with the Sox and Yankees.
David Ortiz: a limo service to Cooperstown.
The vote count should be close given how many Hall of Fame voters might be scared off by Ortiz’s name reportedly being on the 2003 list of positive steroid tests, but that list has proven to be unreliable and it’s fair to wonder if Ortiz will be a first-ballot entry when the results are revealed in January.
Pedro Martinez: a parade.
The amount of effort Martinez and his wife Carolina put into helping local communities in Boston more than 17 years after his last pitch in a Red Sox uniform is worth celebrating. The Pedro Martinez Foundation continues to raise money to educate underserved youths both locally and in his native Dominican Republic.
Fenway Park: an unlimited supply of hot chocolate.
While Massachusetts is lagging behind in their distribution of booster shots largely due to a shortage of vaccination sites, the Red Sox announced this week that they’d open Fenway Park to distribute boosters starting in January.
MGM Springfield: a raincheck.
The Sox cancelled their Winter Weekend festivities for the second year in a row. Maybe next year.
News
Division 1-2 girls hockey preview
Despite a reshuffling of the two divisions and the new power seeding system in play, not much has changed among top title contenders in girls hockey this season.
It starts with Austin Prep in Div. 1, as the reigning 2020 co-champions emerge as an early favorite. Dream-Teamer forward Isabel Hulse pairs with Kathryn Karo, Madison Vittands and McKenzie Cerrato for a deep attack, while Maeve Carey is a top defender in front of an elite goalie in Lauryn Hanafin.
“We’re pretty excited,” said head coach Stephanie Wood. “I think it actually might be one of the better teams we’ve ever had.”
St. Mary’s is yet again a top Catholic Central League challenger with junior Dream-Teamer Jenna Chaplain coming off a 37-point season, while forward Maggie Pierce and goalies Rylee Smith and Angelina Catino should also impress. Bishop Stang should make some noise with senior goalie Sophia Babineau guiding a defensive core of Jordan Theriault, Emily Curran, Lily-Mae Melo and Bree Killion. Bishop Fenwick and Arlington Catholic challenge as well.
Notre Dame Academy boasts four solid lines as a legitimate contender, led by forward Lauren White and defender Caelan Stewart in front of star netminder Lily Prendergast. Powerhouse Arlington returns Middlesex League MVP Maddie Krepelka, Gabby Russo (forward), Grace Corsetti (defense) and Devin Norman (defense), and Peabody/Lynnfield/North Reading features a strong attack led by Catie Kampersal and freshman phenom Sarah Powers.
The MVC/DCL will be tough, paced by Billerica/Chelmsford as junior captain Tori Apostolakes and Julia Williams lead the attack and Lea Gaspar is vital on defense. Shrewsbury joins the league boosted by forwards Kaci Ryder, Maddie Mrva and defensive star Aislinn Bennett.
Senior goalie Summer Tallent and Mia Martucci lead Winthrop following a 10-3-1 season. Acton-Boxboro, Hingham and Newburyport all figure to compete as well.
Reigning co-champion Woburn leaves Div. 1 to join a loaded group of 56 teams in Div. 2 as a favorite. Freshman Maddie Soderquist leads a young core fresh off a 30-point season, pairing with senior ML Pineros and junior Katie Pica as offensive standouts while Taylor Buckley impresses on defense. Belmont is trouble with junior goalie Bridget Gray back in net, and Winchester will be tough.
Duxbury returns most of its core after winning the Patriot League Cup last year to represent another favorite, expecting a deep attack anchored by Dream-Teamer Ayla Abban, and plus defensive play from McKenna Coella and All-Scholastic goalie Anna McGinty.
Barnstable features a formidable defense in a packed Cape and Islands League with All-Scholastic Laura Cogswell pairing with junior Penelope Clifford and sophomore Ryley King, battling an aggressive attack from Sandwich as Caroline Barrett, Sydny Sawyer and Emma MacPherson complement All-Scholastic goalie Sophia Visceglio. Falmouth rounds off the league’s contenders with 100-point scorer Sam McKenzie, defender Katie Shanahan and goalie Lucey Armour anchoring a deep roster of returning talent.
Fellow contender Canton benefits from a hard schedule, battling in the Hockomock League with a stingy defense led by Allie McCabe, Mya Battista and All-Scholastic goalie Carolyn Durand. Franklin is young but competitive with junior defender Shaw Downing and sophomore Lyndsey Dennett anchoring the defense, and King Philip is always a good test.
That carries over to the Tri-Valley League as well, which Dedham paces following a 6-1-2 season with a strong attack from sophomore Ava Iantosca and junior Gianna Murphy. Westwood is right alongside with it, and Norwood looks like a playoff threat too.
Wellesley and Natick are always strong teams within the Bay State Carey, while Needham looks to secure the Bay State Herget behind senior leadership from forwards Maeve Hymovitz and Maddie Ledbury, and defenseman Erika Stanton.
Matignon lost a lot of elite talent but returns All-Scholastic goalie Gianna McCusker in net behind defensive anchors Brynn McPherson and Emma Pessia, while Malden Catholic should be good.
Lana Pacific has a similar impact in net for Algonquin, as do sophomore forwards Mallory Farrell, Bryn Domolky and Emily Johns. Lincoln-Sudbury, Waltham and Andover threaten in the MVC/DCL. Pembroke should be competitive, too.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Division 1
Aislinn Bennett, defender, Shrewsbury
Maeve Carey, defender, Austin Prep
Jenna Chaplain, forward, St. Mary’s (L)
Bridget Gray, goalie, Belmont
Lauryn Hanafin, goalie, Austin Prep
Isabel Hulse, forward, Austin Prep
Ava Iantosca, forward, Dedham
Catie Kampersal, forward, Peabody/Lynn./NR
Kathryn Karo, forward, Austin Prep
Maddie Krepelka, forward, Arlington
Allie McCabe, defender, Canton
Maggie Pierce, forward, St. Mary’s (L)
Sarah Powers, forward, Peabody/Lynn./NR
Lily Prendergast, goalie, NDA (H)
Kaci Ryder, forward, Shrewsbury
Division 2
Ayla Abban, forward, Duxbury
Taylor Buckley, defender, Woburn
McKenna Coella, defender, Duxbury
Laura Cogswell, defender, Barnstable
Morgan Cunningham, forward, King Philip
Carolyn Durand, goalie, Canton
Mallory Farrell, forward, Algonquin
Bridget Gray, goalie, Belmont
Ava Iantosca, forward, Dedham
Maeve Hymovitz, forward, Needham
Maddie Ledbury, forward, Needham
Allie McCabe, defender, Canton
Gianna McCusker, goalie, Matignon
Anna McGinty, goalie, Duxbury
Sam McKenzie, forward, Falmouth
Katie Shanahan, defender, Falmouth
Maddie Soderquist, forward, Woburn
Sophia Visceglio, goalie, Sandwich
How to watch Ravens vs. Packers: Week 15 game time, TV, odds and QB Lamar Jackson’s status
Mike Lynch’s Skywatch: We’re going to start gaining daylight again on Tuesday
MicroStrategy CEO Explains Massive Bitcoin Reserves Plan
Mastrodonato: What we’re gifting the Red Sox for the holidays
Division 1-2 girls hockey preview
Guregian: Patriots have long list of players hitting free agency in 2022
Top Gainer of the Day: Decred (DCR)
Polkadot Launches First 5 Parachains
Patriots captain Matthew Slater on Colts loss: ‘This is a good wake-up call for us’
Three Crypto Mistakes Every Trader Should Avoid
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Know Steps How To Calculate Probability from odds
7 Sports Betting Trends Driving Business Growth
5 Dead, Dozens Injured After SUV Plows Into Christmas Parade in Wisconsin; BLM Activist in Custody
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Cardano (ADA) Price Plunges, Analyst Predicts Corrective Phase!
Monster muskie could beat 64-year-old Minnesota state record
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities3 days ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
-
News3 days ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
Gaming4 weeks ago
Know Steps How To Calculate Probability from odds
-
Sports3 weeks ago
7 Sports Betting Trends Driving Business Growth
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
5 Dead, Dozens Injured After SUV Plows Into Christmas Parade in Wisconsin; BLM Activist in Custody
-
News2 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
-
Bitcoin4 weeks ago
Cardano (ADA) Price Plunges, Analyst Predicts Corrective Phase!