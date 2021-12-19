News
Improving Investor Behavior: Building durability into your plan and portfolio
Never invest in anything that can kill you. Now I don’t mean cigarettes or other harmful items, but instead making the mistake of investing so much of your capital into one venture that its failure could knock you out. That’s the gist behind diversification. It’s an essential element of a durable portfolio, one designed to hold up to the rigors of life and the challenges our markets and economies are sure to face.
Most people seek durability because it’s symbolic of utility and represents stability. If we depend on an item, we want to know it will be there for us when we need it most. Tools, clothing, and gear are all items that we must depend on when the going gets rough. Your financial plan and portfolio should be no different. But how do we gear up our portfolio to stand the test of time? What can we do to build a little resilience and strength into our investments and even how we invest? Here are a few of the methods we use to improve the durability of our portfolios:
Extend Your Time Horizon: One of the best ways to increase the probability of your success is to extend your time horizon. The longer your timeframe, the more opportunity your portfolio has to ride out any bumps or bruises along the way. This is true of nearly all asset classes, and intuitively we all know it. Investing in stocks, real estate, or businesses — whatever the asset class — you’ll find that the longer your horizon, the greater your confidence. It’s an unfair advantage. Alternatively, the shorter your timeframe, the greater the uncertainty. Durability is tested over time. When investing, remember that time is your ally.
Don’t Over-Invest: Never invest more than what you can comfortably handle. Whether it’s buying a home, business, or something else, invest to the level with which you are comfortable. Putting too many of your proverbial eggs in one basket not only decreases the durability of your portfolio but increases your risk of a total wipeout. Instead, build a plan toward your goal. Invest enough to achieve your goal and let time work your plan.
Diversify Your Financial Assets: There is some truth that wealth can be built by a massive concentration of your portfolio. There are billionaires with their entire net worth invested in their company. We describe them as “all in” investors. This is not a strategy for most of us, nor a healthy way to build an investment portfolio. I use the “killing amount” metric when thinking about diversification. In other words, don’t have so much belief in a single investment that if it blows up, it will kill you. Likewise, if you don’t have enough of a business, you might miss making a killing from it. I think diversification means owning 20 to 25 different businesses that are understandable, trackable, and worthwhile to own.
Don’t Overthink It: A good, durable jacket is rarely fussy or complicated. Your investments should be the same. Consider owning a portfolio of businesses that sell products and services you actually use and with which you have experience. We are big believers in consumer products companies because of their durability through all economic cycles. In good times and bad, people buy and use consumer products like toothpaste and ketchup. The market could crash tomorrow, but people will still need toilet paper. Remember that simplicity is often a characteristic of durability. Know what you own.
It Works, Even When It Doesn’t: Engineers build in fail-safes when an item has to work, like an airplane or climbing rope. As the name implies, these fail-safes are designed to kick in when other parts have failed. Diversification goes a long way toward meeting that goal, but we also encourage investors to consider dividend-paying companies with track records of continuous payments no matter the market. This means the market can go up, down, or sideways, all without affecting the income you receive from those companies. Of course, a company can always modify its dividend, but we like those who avoid doing so at all costs. Did they continue to pay their dividend through the dot com crash or the great recession? That’s the definition of durability to me, and I want to own it.
Avoiding Accidents: While durability is often measured by an item’s ability to come out of accidents unscathed, we need to minimize accidents as much as possible when it comes to our finances. To err is to be human, but when we let emotion affect judgment, we risk ruining our portfolio’s durability. In many ways, we can be our own worst enemy if our investment decisions are dictated by our emotions of panic, fear or greed. Though we may not be able to avoid feeling them, that doesn’t mean we need to be directed by them. Your financial plan is your guiding light. Use it to dictate your investments, and don’t let daily swings or onset market panic change your course. Over a long enough time period, the market has always recovered from the occasional accident.
Remember, a durable portfolio is only as resilient as the person managing it. There are steps you can take to build a stronger, more lasting portfolio, but it will be your job (or the person to whom you have delegated this task) to pilot it through rough patches. Your challenge is to understand that your portfolio was built to take the infrequent bruise, bump, or scrape, knowing full well that it was built to last.
Steve Booren is the founder of Prosperion Financial Advisors in Greenwood Village. He is the author of “Intelligent Investing: Your Guide to a Growing Retirement Income.” He has been named by Forbes as a 2021 Best-in-State Wealth Advisor, and a Barron’s 2021 Top Advisor by State. This column is not intended to provide specific investment advice or recommendations.
Seeking refills: Aging pharmacists leave drugstores vacant in rural Colorado
By Markian Hawryluk, Kaiser Health News
Ted Billinger Jr. liked to joke that he would work until he died. That turned out to be prophetic.
When Billinger died of a heart attack in 2019 at age 71, he was still running Teddy B’s, the pharmacy his father had started more than 65 years earlier in Cheyenne Wells, Colorado. With no other pharmacist to work at the store, prescriptions already counted out and sealed in bottles were suddenly locked away in a pharmacy that no one could enter. And Cheyenne Wells’ fewer than 800 residents were abruptly left without a drugstore.
Pharmacies were once routinely bequeathed from one generation to the next, but, in interviews with more than a dozen pharmacists, many said the pressure of running an independent drugstore have them pushing their offspring toward other careers. And when they search for a buyer, they often find that attracting new pharmacists, especially to rural settings, is difficult. With a large group of pharmacists nearing retirement age, more communities may lose their only drugstore.
“It’s going to be harder to attract people and to pay them,” said David Kreling, a professor emeritus at the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Pharmacy. “If there’s not a generational thing where someone can sit down with their son or daughter and say that they could take the store over, there’s a good chance that pharmacy will evaporate.”
Tom Davis, Billinger’s friend and co-owner of Kiowa Drug in Eads, stepped in to sort out the mess in Cheyenne Wells. With permission from the State Board of Pharmacy, the county sheriff let Davis into Teddy B’s in the eastern Colorado town to take an inventory of the remaining drugs. Customers who had dropped off their prescriptions before Billinger died were able to pick up their medications.
Davis then bought the pharmacy from Billinger’s estate. He runs it as a convenience store and six days a week delivers prescriptions to it from Eads, 44 miles away.
“By the time you paid a pharmacist, the location there was borderline unprofitable,” Davis said.
He has received numerous requests to open pharmacies in other eastern Colorado towns, but making that work financially would be difficult. Reimbursements from insurance plans have dwindled, and customer bases have eroded as health insurers push patients toward mail-order deliveries.
“I fill prescriptions every day where my reimbursement is less than the cost of the drug,” Davis said. “In other settings, you might tell a patient, ‘We don’t have that in stock,’ or ‘Why don’t you go down the street to the chain?’ But down here, we just take care of our patients, and we just eat it.”
He can survive, he said, because, after 48 years, he no longer has any business debt.
“I look at my bottom line,” Davis said. “With the amount of profit that I had at the end of the year, that would not have been enough if I was having to pay a mortgage.”
Studies have found the number of pharmacists nationally to be sufficient, even more than enough, to meet current needs, although supply and demand don’t always line up. Finding pharmacists is more difficult in rural areas.
“Once they get a taste of the big city,” Kreling said, “it’s hard to get them back to the farm.”
Workforce data also shows worrisome trends. Concerns about a shortage of pharmacists led the federal government to pour money into pharmacy schools in the 1970s, creating a temporary bump in the number of graduates. The people in that bulge in the pharmacist pipeline have hit retirement age.
“Many of them owned independent pharmacies, and they were working in rural communities,” said University of Minnesota pharmacy professor Jon Schommer, who studies workforce issues.
Now, as the demand for pharmacists to provide testing and vaccinations during the COVID-19 pandemic increases, drugstore chains are offering incentives — such as large salaries, signing bonuses and help paying off school loans — that are often more enticing than anything a rural pharmacy could muster.
How pharmacy graduates envision their careers has also shifted. Many no longer want to own a pharmacy and are content to work at pharmacy chains or other health care organizations, according to several pharmacy school professors. As of 2018, only about half of pharmacists worked in traditional retail drugstores.
That makes rural recruitment more difficult.
Denise Robins had worked at R&R Family Pharmacy in Springfield, Colorado, for 18 years when the owner retired. She and three family members bought the drugstore in a last-ditch effort to keep it open.
“None of us are pharmacists, so that made it a little tougher,” Robins said. “We just knew it was really going to make it hard for people here if they had to travel an hour to get to a pharmacy.”
But finding a pharmacist to work in the southeastern Colorado town of fewer than 1,400 people was a challenge. The first pharmacist Robins found commuted 48 miles one way from Lamar. But after a year and a half, the trip became too much.
She then hired someone who wanted to work for only a year, to make enough money to travel. Then Robins interviewed two University of Colorado pharmacy school graduates. She hired one, but that didn’t work out. So she called back the second candidate, who still had not found a permanent job. He had two young kids, and he and his wife were working opposite schedules. He took the job two years ago and has remained there since.
In Berryville, Virginia, pharmacist Patricia White opened Battletown Pharmacy in 2011 because she wanted to carry on the family business. Her father had owned a local pharmacy and had recently died. But when turning a profit with Battletown proved a struggle, White decided to retire.
She lined up two potential buyers, but neither went through with the sale. She then hoped to transfer the pharmacy to a recent graduate but didn’t want to saddle him with a failing business.
“I told him he couldn’t make any money, and he said, ‘Thanks for being honest,’” White recalled.
Closing seemed like the only palatable option. Battletown shut down at the end of August. “I did not want to sell out to a chain,” she said. “That’s always been my mentality.”
When a chain buys a pharmacy, it doesn’t always decide to run it. Instead, it might close the pharmacy and transfer the pharmacy’s prescription files to one of its outlets. Retiring pharmacists who spent decades serving a community generally don’t want to see that happen, said David Zgarrick, a Northeastern University pharmacy professor.
“They’d like to sell their pharmacy to another pharmacist who would continue to run it very much in the same manner,” he said.
Some plan ahead, hiring another pharmacist and offering that person an equity stake in the business. Over time, the new pharmacist can buy out the owner. Many independent pharmacist-owners plan to live off the profits from selling their pharmacy, its inventory and its prescription records.
“Their pharmacy is their retirement savings,” Zgarrick said.
But, Zgarrick said, the added pressure from the pandemic may be pushing more pharmacists into retirement. And a long-running bull stock market may mean some pharmacists have enough in their retirement portfolios to call it quits without a sale.
In Eads, Davis, 70, still loves being a pharmacist. He and his brother co-own seven pharmacies and have started to plan for retirement by hiring five young pharmacists and allowing them to buy ownership stakes in those pharmacies over time.
He had wondered how long he could keep the Kiowa pharmacy running, though. With fewer than 700 residents, Eads may be the smallest town in Colorado with a pharmacy. Combining Davis’ customer base with Cheyenne Wells’ may have saved pharmacy access for both communities.
“So maybe where we could have lost two pharmacies in the area, we’ve been able to exist. We’re stronger now than we had ever been,” Davis said. “That wasn’t the original plan. We cared about those people and just wanted to take care of them.”
Kaiser Health News is a national health policy news service. It is an editorially independent program of the Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation which is not affiliated with Kaiser Permanente.
“Where we come from is art”: Denver’s gentrifying Northside captured through the lens and poetry of its Latino youth
Salvador Rodriguez wandered his neighborhood on Denver’s Northside, tasked with photographing what moved him for a class assignment.
The North High School student’s camera phone lens bypassed his friends, skirted the ever-changing businesses he watched come and go, and settled on a scene that meant something to him: two men doing landscaping work.
Rodriguez holds physical laborers in high respect because he knows the pride in executing backbreaking work and the pain in being looked down on for it. On Saturdays and Sundays, the 17-year-old works 12-to-14-hour construction shifts hanging drywall.
When Rodriguez reflects on his family and his neighborhood, he thinks of all the hardworking Latinos whose labor keeps their community running but go underappreciated, underpaid and undervalued.
“I’ve seen my community change growing up in the Northside,” Rodriguez said. “A lot of us know what struggle is, but some of us just stay in the struggle and you can’t get out of it. I want to get out of it and help others get out of it. I want to be a leader.”
Tim Hernández is a witness to the pain, the promise, the joy, the hope, the struggles of the Northside’s youth. He’s a teacher at North High and a product of the neighborhood — a community with some of the highest levels of Hispanic displacement nationally from 2000 to 2010, according to a study by the National Community Reinvestment Coalition.
The Northside, the northwest Denver community that includes the Highland neighborhood, has been hit particularly hard by gentrification, with Highland’s Hispanic population decreasing from 37% of the community to 16% in the past decade, according to U.S. census data.
“I get the job of facilitating cultural knowledge and experience from the same city blocks I’m from, in the neighborhood the students live in surrounded by the restaurants and businesses they and their families work in,” Hernández said. “The gentrification we face — the presence of that pain — is shared, especially in our Latinx students.”
Hernández works through those emotions with his students in a course he teaches called “Latinx Leadership.” This semester, he wanted to give those students an outlet.
Inspired by the book “We Trust Our Wings” by Colorado poet laureate Bobby LeFebre and photographed by Juan Fuentes, Hernández assigned the 30 students in his “Latinx Leadership” class to walk their Northside neighborhood, photograph what spoke to them and write a poem to accompany their favorite picture.
Hernández and his students compiled the images and poems into a book — pages created in Google Slides and stapled together — called “Our Sacred Community.”
“Where we come from is art,” the book’s overview reads. “Through this book, our students prove it.”
“This place is sacred”
Daniela Urbina-Valle, 18, canvassed the Northside for photo opportunities but didn’t see many people who looked like her along the way.
The daughter of immigrants — Mom from Mexico, Dad from Nicaragua — Urbina-Valle carried the weight of her parents’ dreams of success. The senior is headed to the University of Northern Colorado next year and wants to fulfill her lifelong goal of becoming a nurse to care for people in need.
While Urbina-Valle goes about her teenage life, she experiences the racism inherent in being brown in a rapidly gentrifying neighborhood. Denigrating stares. Suspicious glances.
While doing her class assignment, Urbina-Valle said white neighbors gave her and her classmates dirty looks.
“We can’t walk down our own neighborhood without being looked down on,” Urbina-Valle wrote as the first line in one of her published poems.
The North High School senior wants her neighborhood to be affordable enough for hardworking Latinos to live in. She wants white people to stop appropriating her culture — eating Latino food, co-opting its style and traditions — while casting its people aside.
Urbina-Valle wrote in another poem:
When the bridges we worked so hard to build
Have been burned and remade on a foundation built on our backs
They will never acknowledge that the empires they have built are weak and will one day crack
The assignment gave Hernández’s students agency to reclaim the neighborhood streets as their own — to put words to the struggles they and their families were facing, and to celebrate the victories, too.
“My students have gone from feeling like a part of our neighborhood in a landscape that is changing to being the neighborhood,” Hernández said. “My kids are the heart and soul of the Northside in every shape and sense. Our students were finally able to affirm that for themselves. Regardless of whether they go to college in a predominantly white institution, they know when they are here and where they go to church and eat their food — this place is sacred.”
“Sí, se puede”
The poems and pictures were too beautiful not to share, Hernández said. Images and words about graffiti, murals, community landmarks, racism, construction, pride and culture captured a neighborhood ripe with nuance.
The North High teacher wanted his students’ art to reach beyond the walls of his classroom, so he organized a poetry slam last weekend at the Radiator, a Denver cafe. Students read their work aloud and sold their poetry books to raise money for a leadership Latino youth conference they wanted to hold at their school, welcoming students from across Denver to talk about issues important to them. Student club SOMOS MECHA raised money for a free community fridge they’re bringing to school to feed hungry students.
On the night of Dec. 12, the Radiator was a packed house, buzzing with Latinx students overcoming their public speaking jitters and proud family and community members.
Hernández acted as his students’ hype man, shouting “yessir!” after each student’s rehearsal reading, teaching them how to use a microphone and letting them know that nerves were natural.
Before the event kicked off, Hernández brought his students outside the tent performance space illuminated by twinkle lights off of the cafe’s patio. They huddled, took a deep breath and fired off a chant of “sí, se puede” — “yes, we can” — before filing into the venue one by one.
The teens read their work about their neighborhood in a neighborhood joint, eyes widening when audience members bid hundreds of dollars on their signed books during breaks.
Copies of “Our Sacred Community” are still being sold for $10 plus any donations people want to contribute, and the whole book can be viewed for free online at tinyurl.com/oursacredcommunity.
Carlos Rosas, 17, read his poem about gentrification. Rosas’ father died due to violence in the Northside, he said, and the teen was raised primarily by his grandmother.
To the young man, the Northside is beautiful, dotted with self-made Latino businesses exuding dignity.
He shakes his head when he sees storied institutions torn down and replaced with something newer, more expensive and without Latino roots.
“They are being replaced with a culture that isn’t ours,” his poem reads.
Rosas plans to attend Temple University’s Japan campus. Having lived in the Northside his whole life, Rosas wants to see what else the world holds. He aspires to go into commercial business and build generational wealth — something he and the displaced Hispanics of the Northside wish they had access to.
“With destruction of every old building comes some loss,” Rosas said. “But this place — it’s everything. It’s home.”
“We don’t let each other drown”
Hope Navarro-Alvarez lives up to her name. Hernández described the 16-year-old as the soul of their classroom, and she confessed to being a relentless optimist.
Navarro-Alvarez’s poem represented togetherness, helping neighbors and celebrating community.
“We are a strong one,” Navarro-Alvarez wrote. “One that can make a change in this world. We are also a beautiful one, one where we share our laughter, our joy, our frustrations, our tears.”
The 16-year-old said the Northside is filled with good memories of friends, family and the innocence of youth. She captured a photo of her classmates walking past a Safeway, their backs to her as they marched down the street with the confidence of young people surrounded by friends.
“I loved this photo because when I look at it, it looks like a memory,” Navarro-Alvarez said.
The teen is the daughter of Mexican immigrants and said she grew up poor but happy.
“My parents never let us know we were poor,” Navarro-Alvarez said in an interview. “They loved us so well, and we are happy as long as we have each other.”
As a community, Navarro-Alvarez wrote, “we don’t let each other drown.”
Colorado’s film incentive program gets new lease on life
After years of lagging behind surrounding states when it comes to providing film incentives, Colorado is back in the running when it comes to competing for film, television and video game projects.
Before the pandemic, the legislature was granting as little as $750,000 a year to the state’s film incentive fund, forcing the Colorado Office of Economic Development to shift money from other programs to keep the fund from completely collapsing and production crews disbanding because of a lack of work.
Earlier this year, the Colorado legislature granted an unprecedented $6 million to replenish the film incentive fund and the phone has started ringing a lot more at the state’s film office, Kelly Baug, the state’s deputy film commissioner, told the Colorado Economic Development Commission on Thursday.
Although $6 million is a record amount for Colorado, the state still lags behind most of its neighbors. Regional film leader New Mexico offers $130 million in incentives, Oklahoma provides $30 million, Utah $9.9 million and Wyoming $3 million. Some states rebate 30% against qualified spending, while Colorado provides a 20% rebate.
A major argument against providing more film incentives in the past is that the state has more pressing budget priorities and faces tighter fiscal limitations. Other critics view film incentives as an ever-escalating corporate subsidy that pits states against each other, while some conservatives disagree with the content that gets produced with taxpayer help.
But supporters argue that the incentive fund provides a 31-to-1 return on investment and brings much-needed spending into rural areas, which get a further boost from the public exposure of being featured. Providing a consistent flow of incentives also allows for production talent to locate in the state, something Colorado has struggled with.
“A lot of money gets spent in rural areas, but most of the crews come from the Front Range,” said Donald Zuckerman, the state’s film commission. “The salaries are all spent here in the Front Range, while money for filming goes to the rural areas.”
Colorado saw a steady stream of films and television shows shot in the state, hundreds of them, until incentives became an important source of funding, Baug said. Between 2007 and 2012, when the state started its own fund, there were no major film projects in Colorado. After the state launched its film incentive fund, bigger features returned including “The Hateful 8,” “Furious 7,” “Our Souls at Night,” “Cop Car” and “Amateur.”
To receive a rebate, Colorado-based projects need to spend at least $100,000, while out-of-state projects are required to spend $1 million or more. Projects must employ a majority of Colorado residents in their crew and the spending must be audited.
On Thursday, the commission approved spending rebates for a live stream of the Ouray Ice Climbing competition next month, which will also be made into a documentary, and for a Boulder video game producer. Since the $6 million went into the fund at the start of the fiscal year, the commission has approved a dozen projects. Baug said several more requests are in the works.
