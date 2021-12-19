Keep kitten out of Christmas mischief

With the holiday season upon us, my husband and I have decided to get our children a kitten. We live in a small apartment and want to make sure that we are doing the right things regarding proper care. My mother told me that one needs to be careful with kittens around Christmas trees and gifts. I’m not sure what specifically she meant, and I did not ask. Is this true and what was she referring to? Are there any other cautions at this time of year that we should be aware of? Any basics you can share would be much appreciated!

I suspect your children will be so pleasantly surprised with the gift they are about to receive! Your questions are worth discussing since veterinarians often see both kittens and puppies during the holidays due to ingestion of holiday associated ornaments, plants and foods. Kittens, in their playful mischief, like to get into tinsel, ribbons and bows. All of those can lead to trouble such as getting wrapped around the underside of the tongue, getting into the stomach causing vomiting, and even move down the gastrointestinal tract causing lacerations and peritonitis.

Just keep an eye on the kitten around the tree and ornaments and remind the children to do the same. Flashy, shiny items can attract young animals and cause issues. The same holds true for puppies. Another important Christmas decoration that can cause problems is poinsettias. Kittens might like to eat the leaves, which can cause mild toxicity and issues such as drooling, vomiting and diarrhea. Various lilies can also lead to renal issues if ingested.

The best way to avoid any of these potential issues is to be sure that the kitten has lots of toys and distractions, and my guess is that your children will keep the kitten occupied. Be sure to be careful about what the kitten might get into foodwise. Although this is more of a problem with puppies, one never knows. Be careful with food that contains raisins or grapes, chocolates, sugar-free products that contain xylitol, and more. Providing a good balanced diet with a proper kitten food should avoid this issue. These basic principles of limiting what a pet can get into apply not just during the holiday season but throughout the year. Importantly, make an appointment with a local veterinarian soon as many practices are backlogged. Merry Christmas!

Dr. John de Jong owns and operates the Boston Mobile Veterinary Clinic. He can be reached at 781-899-9994.