Celebrities
Kiefer Sutherland Rocks Fitted Black T-Shirt As He Shops In Rare Photos Before 55th Birthday
Inked up! Kiefer Sutherland showed off his sleeve of tattoos as he was spotted shopping in rare photos ahead of his 55th birthday.
Kiefer Sutherland treated himself to a littler retail therapy ahead of his 55th birthday next week. The Designated Survivor star was spotted out in Los Angeles shopping at the tony Melrose district on December 16. Taking a gander at what the store Theory had to offer, Kiefer cut a cool figure in a fitted, black T-shirt that showed off his sleeve of tattoos. Afterwards, he was seen outside the shop, rocking a black blazer, matching pants and bright, white sneakers. He appeared pretty happy in the run-up to his big day on December 21.
Kiefer has quite a few projects coming up after his reboot of The Fugitive was cancelled when the streaming platform Quibi went under. He signed on for the upcoming action thriller Violence of Action with Chris Pine, Gillian Jacobs and Ben Foster. In the television series The First Lady, he will be playing President Franklin D. Roosevelt opposite Gillian Anderson as Eleanor Roosevelt.
But much of his creative outlet lately has been focused on his music. That’s right, the 24 actor is set to release his third album of country music with Bloor Street, debuting in January 2021. Just a year ago, he spoke about how his audience is often surprised to find that the Hollywood star has got an ear for music as well. “Certainly in the beginning and arguably even now a lot of people come because they are curious or they were a fan of 24,” Kiefer told Cambridge Independent. “I don’t care why you come. I’m just so grateful you do – thank you very much. But whatever preconceived notion they might have of me or I might have of them when there is a really good show at the end of it we realize we have probably got a lot more in common than we ever imagined.”
He went on to say how the immediate connection with the concert audience is something entirely different than what happens when he is recognized for his acting. “With 24 I understood people had enjoyed it because I had run into someone on the street but generally it is about six months after you did the thing they are talking about. So there is something very dynamic about this experience and that is something I have loved about it as well.”
Celebrities
Ariana Madix Defends Tom, Shares if LVP Owns TomTom Brand
Ariana Madix is firing back at a number of Twitter users who have taken aim at her boyfriend, Tom Sandoval, and their relationship.
Before confirming whether or not Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Lisa Vanderpump owned Sandoval and Tom Schwartz‘s TomTom brand, the Vanderpump Rules cast member clapped back at someone who shaded Sandoval’s use of makeup.
“Being with Sandoval at this point must be a business deal or a kidney you may need? Girl there is no way you stay with a man who wears more makeup than you,” a Twitter user wrote on December 14.
“There’s not one true word in your entire tweet,” Ariana replied.
During the latest episode of Pump Rules, Ariana’s birthday party was featured. And, during the event, she was seen growing increasingly intoxicated. That said, she was not on drugs, as at least one Twitter user suspected.
“I feel like Ariana was on Molly at that party,” someone said.
But Ariana denied any such thing.
“Nope,” Ariana stated.
Another Pump Rules viewer wondered if Lisa owns the rights to TomTom after she was seen on the show declaring that she had created the moniker.
“Does [Lisa Vanderpump] own the Tom brand?” the fan asked. “Could she sue them for basically coping them? Probs not but [I’m] also not a lawyer. Random thought.”
“No,” Ariana confirmed.
As the tweets continued to flood into Ariana amid the episode, someone else took aim at the amount of time it was taking Sandoval to get ready for Ariana’s birthday bash.
“[Tom Sandoval] seems to need more time to get ready than [Ariana Madix],” the person stated.
“I take about 2 hrs. He takes 10 min,” Ariana clarified in response.
Then, after the same person said it was “sneaky” editing, “as usual,” Ariana revealed she actually took far longer to get glammed up because she had a team of professionals.
“I had professionals come to glam me up! Sat in the chair for hours,” she admitted.
“I don’t care what people think or say.. [Tom Sandoval] is a very thoughtful and creative guy! That birthday party looks awesome!! Yas!” another Twitter user wrote.
But one fan wasn’t so convinced and suggested Sandoval was only “thinking about himself,” despite the party being for Ariana.
“He literally planned an engagement party for his friend,” the first fan argued.
“Ya the dude has been thoughtful and considerate for [eight] years and y’all don’t even see him [nine] months out of the year so enjoy the show I guess,” Ariana tweeted, adding, “lmao some people.. I swear.”
Also on Twitter, Ariana reacted to a fan who wanted to know when she and Scheana Shay became “best buds again.”
“Never stopped,” she replied.
Vanderpump Rules season nine airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.
Celebrities
Mariah Carey ‘Reached Out’ To Britney Spears Amid Her Conservatorship: ‘Everybody Deserves To Be Free’
Mariah Carey revealed that she contacted Britney Spears ‘through a mutual friend’ during her conservatorship battle and called her situation ‘horrific.’
Mariah Carey, 52, has nothing but well wishes for Britney Spears! The singer recently admitted she “reached out” the fellow pop star, 40, when she was going through her conservatorship battle and let her know she wasn’t “alone.” It turns out Mariah’s good deed for Britney, who was freed from her conservatorship in Nov., was also inspired by mega late star Prince.
“I think everybody on this planet deserves to be free and what they did to her, what I saw, was horrific. So I reached out to her through a mutual friend because I wanted her to know: ‘Guess what? You’re not alone,’” Mariah said in an interview with NME.
“I remember when I was going through a lot of stuff years ago, Prince reached out to me and gave me a Bible and he talked to me for hours,” she continued. “He’s an amazing person and he cared about the music business and the industry being so screwed up—which it is.”
She went on to add, “You’ve got to be a giving person. It doesn’t matter whether they’re my best friend or whatever, I just felt like it was the right thing to do.”
Mariah isn’t the only female singer to send kind messages to Britney during her struggles. Lady Gaga also made headlines when she sent the “Circus” crooner well wishes shortly after the conservatorship was ended by judge. “The legal system doesn’t care about what we have to say…I prayed for her this whole time and I am so happy for her,” she told Extra. “I don’t want to speak on behalf of her. I want everyone to know we can all cheer her on, but really and truly, it’s her that made this happen and I think we should applaud her for adopting her own freedom.”
Once Gaga’s words went public, Britney didn’t hesitate to publicly thank her. “Thank you Lady Gaga for genuinely taking your time to say something to kind,” she wrote on her Instagram stories. “You made me cry!!! I love you!!!”
Britney was involved in her conservatorship for 13 years before shew as able to finally get her freedom back and she’s been showing off her excitement through social media posts, like the one above, ever since.
Celebrities
Here We Go Again! Fetty Wap’s Ankle Monitor Goes Off At Newark Airport, Arrested For Outstanding Warrant
It’s only been a little over a month since Fetty Wap got out of jail, and he’s already back in trouble with the law.
Page Six reports that he was arrested for an outstanding warrant on Friday when his ankle monitor went off at Newark Liberty International Airport.
The rapper was just released on a $500,000 bond in early November to await trial for his Trap King charges. BOSSIP reported that just before he took the stage at Rolling Loud, Fetty was arrested by federal agents for trafficking over 100 kilos of cocaine, fentanyl, heroin, and crack cocaine in New Jersey and Long Island. The conditions of his recent release include the ankle monitor with GPS tracking, surrendering his passport, and prior approval to travel for professional purposes.
This recent run-in with the law seems to be unrelated to his federal drug case. The active warrant that led to Fetty’s arrest is from a public nuisance charge in North Bergen, New Jersey. It’s still unclear which incident led to this charge in the first place.
According to Port Authority spokesperson Rudolph King, “He was released on bail. No bail amount listed. And no mugshot.”
Now the 30-year-old, whose real name is Willie Junior Maxwell II, can hopefully focus on more important things like enjoying the holidays with his loved ones while he still can. The “Trap Queen” rapper faces a minimum sentence of 10 years and a maximum of life behind bars if convicted for running what federal prosecutors described as a”multimillion-dollar bicoastal drug distribution organization.”
