News
Kramer: Healey misses the mark, better to compensate Holyoke families
As of December 2021, nearly 1 million Massachusetts residents have been infected with COVID-19 and almost 20,000 have died due to the pandemic. The pain inflicted upon these victims and their families has been severe since, in most cases, the disease led to isolation and caused horrific pain prior to the victim’s demise.
Of particular note were the deaths of 76 veterans in the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home. Staffed and administered by those with inadequate training in dealing with any form of epidemic outbreak, no less COVID-19, the facility became a tragic final resting place for many who had selflessly served the country. Their treatment was woefully inadequate as those entrusted with their protection simply should not have been left in charge when COVID spread like a raging fire. The families of these victims as well as the victims themselves deserved better. For those of us who are natives of Western Massachusetts, assignment of such individuals to these important positions was not the first time that authoritative allocation of resources was inadequate compared to that provided inside Route 495.
Nevertheless, Attorney General Maura Healey has chosen to seek criminal retribution against those who oversaw the facility, including an appeal from Hampden County Superior Judge Edward McDonough’s dismissal of the lawsuit. If her appeal succeeds, the men who administered the facility could face potential incarceration similar to those who commit intentional acts of violence and domestic abuse.
There were no statutory or regulatory provisions available when the pandemic spread at the Soldiers’ Home. The staff struggled and failed to meet the challenges amid inadequate resources. Bad turned to worse. However, seeking a “pound of flesh” from the most identifiable staff will achieve nothing as opposed to the following alternative.
This week, Gov. Baker signed the $4 billion American Recovery Plan Act. The bill has $400 million available for health care and mental health services in the commonwealth. The governor stated, “The pandemic has had a significant impact on Massachusetts workers, families, communities and businesses for nearly two years, and today’s signing directs billions of dollars in relief toward those hardest hit.”
It would seem that the families of those who perished at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home would be much better served by providing them some ARPA compensation as opposed to awaiting possible retribution of criminal sanctions and incarceration of the staff. The Legislature would likely approve such payments.
The alleged criminal defendants never should have been entrusted with protecting the lives of soldiers whose lives ended too soon. Their families deserve financial consideration, not retaliation, to compensate them for their losses.
Steven E. Kramer was an assistant attorney general under Massachusetts Attorney General Frank Bellotti from 1980 to ’87.
News
Barbie fan Jessica, 10, loves pink
Jessica is a sweet and respectful young girl who likes unicorns, anything Barbie, and her favorite color is pink. Jessica loves to color, especially with gel pens. Although described as shy at first, once she gets to know someone she will talk about anything and everything! Jessica is aware of maintaining her appearance and loves her hair.
Jessica is legally freed for adoption, and families of all constellations will be considered for her, including homes with older children. A family with a trauma-informed approach will help her to thrive in her new setting. Jessica continues to have contact with her previous foster mother and she is an important, positive, life-long support for Jessica that will need to be maintained. Jessica is open to meeting new people and will benefit from a loving and patient home where she can develop a sense of safety.
Who can adopt?
Can you provide the guidance, love and stability that a child needs? If you’re at least 18 years old, have a stable source of income and room in your heart, you may be a perfect match to adopt a waiting child. Adoptive parents can be single, married or partnered; experienced or not; renters or homeowners; LGBTQ singles and couples.
The process to adopt a child from foster care requires training, interviews and home visits to determine if adoption is right for you, and if so, to help connect you with a child or sibling group that your family will be a good match for.
To learn more about adoption from foster care, call the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange at 617-964-6273 or go to mareinc.org. The sooner you call, the sooner a waiting child will have a permanent place to call home.
News
Sam Elliott saddles up for ‘Yellowstone’ prequel, ‘1883’
Taylor Sheridan’s “Yellowstone,” a contemporary Western series with Kevin Costner, spawns this week’s “1883,” a centuries earlier prequel.
Sheridan steps back to trace the ranching family’s origins with 10 episodes that chart the agonies, heartbreak and glory of a wagon train traveling West.
Sam Elliott, the iconic Western star (“Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid,” “Tombstone”), is wagonmaster Shea Brennan. Country husband-and-wife duo Tim McGraw and Faith Hill join the wagon train as the Duttons.
At 77, Elliott is a long way from a rocking chair, riding his horse in 108-degree heat and working 12-hour days.
“I am right for retirement, born in ’44 but I have no intention of doing so,” he said in that distinctive voice in a Zoom interview. “This is pretty special for sure, another great gift in my career.
“I first met Taylor maybe not quite a year ago. He talked to me about doing a little thing on ‘Yellowstone.’ I felt the character was too old and wasn’t interested. So I passed on that.
“Taylor said something like, ‘Well, someday we’re going to work together.’ Six months or so went by and I got a call. Taylor said, ‘I’m going to do this show. I really love you. Come do it with me.’
“And I started seeing the scripts (he sent me the scripts as he was writing them) and such incredible material! Any actor that cares about what’s on page — and I think most good actors do — would find it very hard to turn Taylor’s work down.”
Elliott’s Shea Brennan is one tough hombre in an era when death was all too often a close companion. An adorable toddler is bitten by a rattlesnake and dies in minutes. Men are fatally shot without provocation.
“Shea’s a complicated character,” Elliott said. “No. 1, he’s a vet from the Civil War. He travels with a Black man (LaMonica Garrett) who is his closest friend and ally — in the 1800s.
“Shea loses his wife and daughter (to smallpox). Burns the house down with them inside and contemplates suicide, often. Yet he takes on this journey to go to Oregon with all these people. He shows a lot of sympathy and empathy for them along the way.
“At the same time he’ll take out a pistol and shoot somebody in the head for stealing something.”
Elliott laughed, “He’s complicated, which makes him a lot of fun to play.”
“1883” streams on Paramount+ starting Dec. 19.
News
Editorial: Ukraine crisis calls for unity, resolve
Allied unity — and, most profoundly, resolve — is key in convincing Russian President Vladimir Putin that the cost of invading Ukraine is too high to bear.
Ukraine also must be allowed to choose its own orientation. As a free and independent state, the nation cannot be forced into Russia’s sphere of influence, which is the end game Putin’s troop buildup gambit seems to seek.
So far, so good for those opposing Kremlin coercion. Unlike the allied dysfunction on display when President Joe Biden only minimally consulted with NATO nations as the U.S. sped for the exits in Afghanistan, the U.S. and its European partners seem aligned on Ukraine.
Biden represented that unified approach relatively well when he warned Putin in a recent videoconference of severe sanctions from the West if Russia, which already cleaved Crimea in 2014 and has aided and abetted separatists in portions of Eastern Ukraine in the years since, were to fully invade the region with the 100,000 or more troops it has amassed along the border.
Unlike the relatively tepid response to the Crimea crisis, these sanctions, which may include the cancellation of the Nord Stream 2 natural-gas pipeline to Germany, could deeply destabilize the Russian economy (and consequentially contract Putin’s approval ratings among Russians, which appears to be a significant subtext to Putin’s manufactured foreign crisis). NATO would also send more forces to Eastern Europe, and more military materiel to Ukraine to help repel Russian troops.
What Biden did not and should not pledge is deploying U.S. or NATO troops to directly fight the Russians; such a full-scale conflict between the top-two nuclear powers could become catastrophic. But the nuclear issue may just be heating up: Last Monday a Russian deputy foreign minister said that his country could deploy intermediate-range nuclear missiles in Europe in response to its belief that NATO plans the same, a charge the alliance dismissed. (Such deployments were banned by a 1987 treaty that the U.S. pulled out of in 2019.)
Biden rightfully did not overpromise on Putin’s demands, including legal guarantees that NATO would not expand eastward. That decision should be for Ukraine and NATO to negotiate. A 2008 agreement to do just that is still stalled, but according to public opinion polls in Ukraine the desire to do so has never been higher. And no wonder, given Russia’s aggression that goes well beyond and before Crimea.
Although it’s possible that Russia will attack, the likelihood is relatively low, John E. Herbst, the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine from 2003 to 2006, told an editorial writer. “I don’t think he will invade because the risk to him of invasion is high in part because the U.S. response to this threat has been quick and strong,” said Herbst, now the senior director of the Atlantic Council’s Eurasia Center.
It’s in the U.S. interest, Herbst said, to stick to principles the international community has widely agreed to, including “the right of countries to choose their own domestic and foreign policies, their rights of sovereignty and territorial integrity.”
The G-7 backed these principles with a strongly worded warning of “massive consequences” and “severe costs” should Russia invade. That’s helpful, but Moscow will be watching for Western wavering. So too will Beijing regarding its bellicosity toward Taiwan.
Now is the time for democratic allies to prioritize diplomacy, but not sell out countries that have a right to choose their own futures.
— StarTribune
Trending
