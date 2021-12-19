Kramer: Healey misses the mark, better to compensate Holyoke families

As of December 2021, nearly 1 million Massachusetts residents have been infected with COVID-19 and almost 20,000 have died due to the pandemic. The pain inflicted upon these victims and their families has been severe since, in most cases, the disease led to isolation and caused horrific pain prior to the victim’s demise.

Of particular note were the deaths of 76 veterans in the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home. Staffed and administered by those with inadequate training in dealing with any form of epidemic outbreak, no less COVID-19, the facility became a tragic final resting place for many who had selflessly served the country. Their treatment was woefully inadequate as those entrusted with their protection simply should not have been left in charge when COVID spread like a raging fire. The families of these victims as well as the victims themselves deserved better. For those of us who are natives of Western Massachusetts, assignment of such individuals to these important positions was not the first time that authoritative allocation of resources was inadequate compared to that provided inside Route 495.

Nevertheless, Attorney General Maura Healey has chosen to seek criminal retribution against those who oversaw the facility, including an appeal from Hampden County Superior Judge Edward McDonough’s dismissal of the lawsuit. If her appeal succeeds, the men who administered the facility could face potential incarceration similar to those who commit intentional acts of violence and domestic abuse.

There were no statutory or regulatory provisions available when the pandemic spread at the Soldiers’ Home. The staff struggled and failed to meet the challenges amid inadequate resources. Bad turned to worse. However, seeking a “pound of flesh” from the most identifiable staff will achieve nothing as opposed to the following alternative.

This week, Gov. Baker signed the $4 billion American Recovery Plan Act. The bill has $400 million available for health care and mental health services in the commonwealth. The governor stated, “The pandemic has had a significant impact on Massachusetts workers, families, communities and businesses for nearly two years, and today’s signing directs billions of dollars in relief toward those hardest hit.”

It would seem that the families of those who perished at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home would be much better served by providing them some ARPA compensation as opposed to awaiting possible retribution of criminal sanctions and incarceration of the staff. The Legislature would likely approve such payments.

The alleged criminal defendants never should have been entrusted with protecting the lives of soldiers whose lives ended too soon. Their families deserve financial consideration, not retaliation, to compensate them for their losses.

Steven E. Kramer was an assistant attorney general under Massachusetts Attorney General Frank Bellotti from 1980 to ’87.