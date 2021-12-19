News
Looking Glass: Forgive me, honey, and let’s just see if we can work this out
A woman who was getting ready to celebrate her 10th wedding anniversary told TikTok that she discovered her husband had been cheating on her when she saw an announcement in the newspaper that another woman had had his baby. He even posed for a picture on the hospital website with the baby and the other woman. “But not only that,” she said. “They had a baby girl about a year and a half before that.” She has divorced him.
WHY WON’T YOU BELIEVE ME!? When the police entered the Monroe, La., home of a 60-year-old man with a long rap sheet and saw methamphetamine on his night stand, he told them that a ghost planted the drugs and climbed out a bedroom window.
I WAS JUST KIDDING, OFFICER: A man was pulled over by police in Singapore, and since his driver’s license had been revoked, he claimed to be his younger brother. Alas, the kid brother was a wanted man, so the cops arrested the guy anyway.
I THINK I’VE MADE MY POINT! A 76-year-old lady took her revenge on her ex-boyfriend who dumped her for a younger woman, age 64, ramming his car while it was parked outside his home in Largo, Fla., pouring oil into the air vents and writing “Loves Kinkey Sex” and “Wominzer” on the windows in pink lipstick. She also poured oil on the new girlfriend’s car, which was also parked there, and left a dead raccoon on the hood.
WE’RE NOT THE COW POLICE, SIR: A farmer brought four cows to a police station in Holehonnur, India, and complained that they were failing to provide any milk, and were also kicking his wife when she tried to milk them. “Give me justice,” he said. The policemen directed him to a nearby veterinary hospital.
GOING SOMEWHERE, PAL? A 23-year-old man who was attempting to steal tires from a car dealership lot in Bellevue, Wash., put his car up on jacks to swap them for the stolen ones. But the cops showed up, so he dove into his car to flee. But, since it was up on jacks, it didn’t go anywhere.
MONEY? WHAT MONEY? A man robbed a bank in Wilmington, Del., and used the ATM on the exterior of the building to deposit the cash into his own account. He then tried to run away, but he didn’t get far.
KNIFEPOINT? GUNPOINT? YOU DECIDE: A man entered a home in Fairfax City, Va., at 8 in the morning, pulled a knife on the guy who lived there, lunged at him, and held him at knifepoint. In response, the guy pulled out his gun, fired a round into the living room floor, and held the intruder at gunpoint.
FREE AT LAST! A man, who was sent to Pentonville Prison in London to begin a four and a half-year sentence for blackmail was mistakenly released after only 10 hours due to a paperwork error, so he went on a 10-day booze binge with his friends. The authorities ultimately figured this out and hauled him back to jail.
Fossil Ridge alum Jaelin Howell selected second overall by Racing Louisville in NWSL Draft
Colorado women’s soccer reached another milestone Saturday.
Fossil Ridge High School alum Jaelin Howell was selected second overall in the NWSL draft by Racing Louisville FC, making her the third Colorado native to be drafted in the top three in league history.
In 2019, Highlands Ranch native Jordan DiBiasi was taken third overall, while fellow Fossil Ridge alum Sophia Smith was the No. 1 selection in 2020. Now, Howell joins that list after a decorated career at Florida State.
The midfielder captained the Seminoles to their third NCAA national title in four seasons this fall, which was also Howell’s second national championship. She already has one Mac Hermann trophy for the best player in women’s college soccer for the spring 2021 season, and she is a finalist for this season’s edition as well.
Howell was a workhorse at FSU, starting 86 out of a possible 90 games. The United States Women’s National Team came calling, as she earned her first cap in a friendly against the Netherlands last November, and second cap in the SheBelieves Cup against Argentina in January.
USWNT head coach Vlatko Andonovski spoke highly of Howell recently, telling the site Just Women’s Sports, “Jaelin is a talented young player with a lot of good qualities,” he said. “She’s always very competitive and great in the team environment. We’ve enjoyed working with her during the few times we’ve had her in with the national team.”
Howell was a consensus top pick, but ultimately, expansion side San Diego Wave FC chose central defender Naomi Girma from Stanford first overall.
Howell should fit in well with Louisville, where she will play alongside fellow Colorado native Lauren Milliet from Durango, a Colorado College alum.
“Jaelin has many qualities that will help Louisville to help maintain possession and relieve pressure,” former USWNT player Aly Wagner said on Saturday’s CBS broadcast. “I think the question for Jaelin is, she needs to be challenged. Watching what she can do will be really interesting and it will be fun to see her evolve. She’ll have to take control of the reins immediately.”
The rest of the draft takes place Saturday, and five Colorado natives could also be selected from a list of 189 draft-eligible players. They include Aurora native Natalie Beckman out of the University of Denver, Grand Canyon University’s Hannah Edwards from Aurora, Colorado Springs’ forward Athena Kuehn from LSU, Loveland High School’s Emerson Layne, and Sydney Pulver, a Parker native who attended Washington State.
Three players who played college soccer in Colorado are also eligible: Haileigh Adams and Shanade Hopcroft from CU, and Jacqueline Hand from Colorado College.
Massachusetts doubles offshore wind in power pipeline
The amount of offshore wind power in the pipeline is poised to roughly double with the selection of projects from both Vineyard Wind and Mayflower Wind to cumulatively generate 1,600 megawatts of cleaner power for the Bay State by the end of this decade.
A group of utility executives working with assistance from the Baker administration was seeking 1,600 MW more of offshore wind power but got just two bids that each maxed out at 1,200 MW and came only from the two developers already under contract to deliver offshore wind power to Massachusetts.
So instead of picking just one 1,200 MW project, the group selected Vineyard Wind’s roughly 1,200 MW Commonwealth Wind proposal and supplemented it with a 400 MW project offered by Mayflower Wind.
Both developers are already working on roughly 800 MW projects for Massachusetts. Vineyard Wind I, the first utility-scale offshore wind farm in the nation, is in the very early stages of construction and is due to come online by the end of 2023. Mayflower Wind’s initial 804 MW project just began its federal review process and is expected to be up and running in 2025.
“These projects will double the size of our current offshore wind procurements, they will deliver significant economic benefits to a number of coastal communities across the commonwealth,” said Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Kathleen Theoharides.
Once the two projects already under development and the two selected Friday are operational, offshore wind will generate roughly 25 percent of Massachusetts’ annual electricity demand, enough to power about 1.6 million homes, the administration said.
Contracts with Vineyard Wind and Mayflower Wind are expected to be negotiated by March 28, 2022, and final contracts are supposed to be submitted for Department of Public Utilities approval by April 27, 2022. Theoharides said she was not at liberty to disclose pricing information while the contracts are under negotiation but said both projects came in cheaper than the last Mayflower Wind project did, in accordance with the state’s offshore wind price cap.
The contracting process might be “a bit more complicated than in the past” because projects from two developers were chosen to go into negotiations at the same time, but otherwise the selection of two projects does not create any significant differences from previous procurements, the secretary said.
To meet its midcentury climate goals, Massachusetts will have to get on pace of bringing about 1 gigawatt (or 1,000 MW) of offshore wind power online each year in the 2030s, the Baker administration has said. The four projects either selected or under contract total about 3,200 MW and the state can procure another 2,400 MW before the Legislature must authorize more.
Mayflower Wind said its 400 MW proposal is accompanied by an economic development package that includes “commitments to spend up to $42.3 million, including $27 million over 10 years to the SouthCoast Community Foundation.”
Pot companies face growing competition from illegal sellers
Legal weed businesses could be rolled over by underground sellers.
That’s what leading California cannabis companies are warning Gov. Gavin Newsom, saying the legal industry is on the verge of collapse and needed immediate tax cuts and a rapid expansion of retail outlets to steady the shaky marketplace.
The letter signed by more than two dozen executives, industry officials and legalization advocates followed years of complaints that the heavily taxed and regulated industry was unable to compete with the widespread illegal economy, where consumer prices are far lower and sales are double or triple the legal business.
Four years after broad legal sales began, “our industry is collapsing,” said the letter, which also was sent to legislative leaders in Sacramento.
The industry leaders asked for an immediate lifting of the cultivation tax placed on growers, a three-year holiday from the excise tax and an expansion of retail shops throughout much of the state. It’s estimated that about two-thirds of California cities remain without dispensaries, since it’s up to local governments to authorize sales and production.
The current system “is rigged for all to fail,” they wrote.
“The opportunity to create a robust legal market has been squandered as a result of excessive taxation,” the letter said. “Seventy-five percent of cannabis in California is consumed in the illicit market and is untested and unsafe.”
“We need you to understand that we have been pushed to a breaking point,” they told the governor.
Newsom spokeswoman Erin Mellon said in a statement that the governor supports cannabis tax reform and recognizes the system needs change, while expanding enforcement against illegal sales and production.
“It’s clear that the current tax construct is presenting unintended but serious challenges. Any tax-reform effort in this space will require action from two-thirds of the Legislature and the Governor is open to working with them on a solution,” Mellon said.
Companies, executives and groups signing the letter included the California Cannabis Industry Association, the California arm of the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws, the Los Angeles-based United Cannabis Business Association, Flow Kana Inc., Harborside Inc., and CannaCraft.
In a conference call with reporters, Darren Story of Strong Agronomy said tough market conditions forced him to cut loose more than half his staff. He said taxes that will increase next year make it an easy choice for shoppers. With prices in the underground half of what they see on legal shelves, he said “most consumers are going to take off.”
The companies asked Newsom to include their proposals in his upcoming budget proposal, which will be released early next year.
“The solution to these issues and the possibility of saving this industry lies in your hands,” they wrote.
