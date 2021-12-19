News
Mac Jones points to bad week of practice for performance against the Colts
Mac Jones said he just wanted to “flush this game down the toilet” after the Colts had their way with the Patriots.
Jones had one of his worst performances of the year, throwing two interceptions, in the 27-17 loss, which broke the Patriots seven-game win streak.
But he also acknowledged there might have been a reason for the Patriots collectively coming out flat, and making so many mistakes: a bad week of practice.
“I just think, starting with me, the energy was just kind of low. Maybe like feeling a little sorry for ourselves, cuz, coming off the bye and stuff, not to get into details, but we just didn’t practice well. And that just reflects how we played,” Jones said following the game.
“I didn’t practice good. I know a lot of guys on our team felt the same way,” he added. “We have to come to work every day and be positive. It’s one game, it’s not the end of the world. But at the same time, we can play with those guys. They played great, but we also just shot ourselves in the foot. So we have to move on.”
Jones final line had him completing 26 of 45 pass attempts for 299 yards with two touchdown passes, and the two picks. It wasn’t all bad, as he rallied the team in the fourth quarter, but the Patriots couldn’t recover from a lackluster start.
“We have to look at ourselves . . . flush this game down the toilet, and just roll, starting tonight, get onto the next game,” he said, “and be ready to roll for next week.”
Jones shot down the notion that the crowd noise was a factor playing on the road at Lucas Oil Stadium.
“It doesn’t even matter if it was,” he said. “We have to do our job better. We can do a better job just preparing for those situations and the communication that has to happen either way, as long as it gets done, is fine.
“I can do a better job during the week of just doing extra with those guys, and make sure we’re on the same page. So it starts with me.”
Matt Judon didn’t see this performance as a sign of things to come for Jones, who wore a glove on his left hand for the first time, ostensibly to protect a thumb injury.
“Mac’s a really good player and a great quarterback,” said Judon. “I know he’s going to take all the coaching, and he’s going to move forward.”
On Jones’ first pick, the Patriots were in the red zone, when the rookie quarterback hit Darius Leonard instead of Hunter Henry.
“I just threw it right to him,” Jones said. “It was a good play, but it was unacceptable. You can’t win, until you stop from losing. You can’t throw the ball to the other guys. I did that twice, and that hurt us. I thought the defense played pretty well, but I just shot them in the foot myself, by giving them a short field and giving them the ball. That’s just my fault.
“I’ll learn from it, but I’m not going to be gun-shy or anything. Just learn from it and move on.”
Keep kitten out of Christmas mischief
With the holiday season upon us, my husband and I have decided to get our children a kitten. We live in a small apartment and want to make sure that we are doing the right things regarding proper care. My mother told me that one needs to be careful with kittens around Christmas trees and gifts. I’m not sure what specifically she meant, and I did not ask. Is this true and what was she referring to? Are there any other cautions at this time of year that we should be aware of? Any basics you can share would be much appreciated!
I suspect your children will be so pleasantly surprised with the gift they are about to receive! Your questions are worth discussing since veterinarians often see both kittens and puppies during the holidays due to ingestion of holiday associated ornaments, plants and foods. Kittens, in their playful mischief, like to get into tinsel, ribbons and bows. All of those can lead to trouble such as getting wrapped around the underside of the tongue, getting into the stomach causing vomiting, and even move down the gastrointestinal tract causing lacerations and peritonitis.
Just keep an eye on the kitten around the tree and ornaments and remind the children to do the same. Flashy, shiny items can attract young animals and cause issues. The same holds true for puppies. Another important Christmas decoration that can cause problems is poinsettias. Kittens might like to eat the leaves, which can cause mild toxicity and issues such as drooling, vomiting and diarrhea. Various lilies can also lead to renal issues if ingested.
The best way to avoid any of these potential issues is to be sure that the kitten has lots of toys and distractions, and my guess is that your children will keep the kitten occupied. Be sure to be careful about what the kitten might get into foodwise. Although this is more of a problem with puppies, one never knows. Be careful with food that contains raisins or grapes, chocolates, sugar-free products that contain xylitol, and more. Providing a good balanced diet with a proper kitten food should avoid this issue. These basic principles of limiting what a pet can get into apply not just during the holiday season but throughout the year. Importantly, make an appointment with a local veterinarian soon as many practices are backlogged. Merry Christmas!
Dr. John de Jong owns and operates the Boston Mobile Veterinary Clinic. He can be reached at 781-899-9994.
Vinyl gems for the music lover on your gift list
Give them vinyl! Not socks with vinyl records on them. Not books about records. Not CDs to replace the LPs they lost years ago. Give them vinyl even if they don’t have a turntable (then buy them a turntable for New Year’s Eve).
Where to start? I’m glad you asked. Four absolute gems make up the 2021 Vinyl Gift Guide.
“Almost Famous,” various artists
“Look under your bed, it will set you free.” This simple message from his cool older sister sent 11-year-old William Miller on his path to rock glory in “Almost Famous.” On the super, duper, crazy deluxe edition to the film’s soundtrack, the line pushes the listener into Simon & Garfunkel’s “America,” and the America of the ’70s. Like director Cameron Crowe’s quasi-autobiographical 2000 film, this package (five CDs, seven 180-gram LPs, a 7-inch) inculcates the listener with classic rock nostalgia: Fleetwood Mac, Joni Mitchell, Led Zeppelin, Jimi Hendrix, The Who, Yes and so many more. The Uber Box gathers 103 audio tracks including dialogue clips released for the first time (“Don’t take drugs!”).
But the real treat is how the set turns the film’s fiction into something more. First, the package features Elton John’s “Tiny Dancer,” newly mixed with the cast members singing alongside the song like in the film. More importantly, it turns fake band Stillwater into an act that feels like we all remember with reverence: The brains and muscle behind Stillwater came from songs by Crowe, Heart’s Nancy Wilson and guitarist Peter Frampton with Pearl Jam axe-man Mike McCready helping in the studio. Now you can spin a full LP of Stillwater heavy riffs and brilliant melodies.
Hopefully this Dec. 25, someone will tell you, “Look under the tree, it will set you free.”
“First Flight to Tokyo,” Art Blakey & the Jazz Messengers
My word, what a find! Blue Note Records recently discovered recordings of Art Blakey’s Jazz Messengers’ pioneering 1961 tour of Japan. The captured performance — including a soon-to-be all-star lineup of Blakey, Lee Morgan, Wayne Shorter, Bobby Timmons and Jymie Merritt — features hard bop at its hottest, coolest, grooviest and weirdest.
The deluxe two-LP vinyl shows off a band playing before ecstatic audiences. “I was amazed at the reception when we finished, not just the whole concert, but each thing we played,” Shorter said. “Every time we went on, we knew we were being appreciated in ways we never had been in America.”
Dig a fearless ensemble stretching out on “Round Midnight,” “A Night in Tunisia,” and “Now’s The Time” (with an epic five-minute drum solo).
“Achtung Baby: 30th Anniversary Edition,” U2
U2 play simple stuff. They never went in for your “Stairway to Heavens” or “Bohemian Rhapsodies.” So how is it that “Achtung Baby” is so damn complex. Celebrate the band’s dark descent into disco pulses and industrial noise shaped into hazy-but-hypnotic rock melodies. They write about their lives, not the world. The inward look almost broke them. Instead we got a masterpiece fit for a bright, jarring double LP package. (Now go get the digital box and the band’s best set of B-sides!)
“The Poet” and “The Poet II,” Bobby Womack
Bobby Womack’s great skill was matching invention with reinvention. He pioneered soul in the ’60s, but by the ’80s he had figured out how to adapt and absorb each fresh pop genre. On 1981’s “The Poet,” he does hot R&B and catchy pop with nods to reggae, quiet storm, smooth jazz and deep funk — and that’s just in the first track “So Many Sides of You.” New reissues of “The Poet” and 1984 followup “The Poet II” give the world a chance to discover or rediscover Womack (both LPs were out of print for years) and his expansive view of pop, one that remains experimental and catchy (see deep cuts such as the absolutely groovy “Through the Eyes of a Child” and the disco-on-LSD club jam “Stand Up”).
Bruce Campbell takes on holidays – and aliens – in ‘Black Friday’
Bruce Campbell, the enduring horror icon of “The Evil Dead,” is back with the horror comedy “Black Friday.”
Campbell, 63, is Jonathan, the mean-spirited store manager of a big box toy store overrun not just by shoppers on Black Friday but icky, people-devouring aliens.
“What I liked about this,” Campbell explained in a phone interview, “is it had humor. It even has social commentary, which is pretty rare in any kind of movie.
“That was a great element! That a bunch of disgruntled workers with a lousy boss (who is also kind of disgruntled) are just as concerned about overtime pay and good working conditions as they are surviving that night.
“It’s normally not what you have with a horror movie.”
Campbell seems to have done it all in his 42-year career — an autobiography, series television (“Burn Notice”), movies that range from Disney to unrated. As the most knowledgeable guy on any set, how does he work with directors?
“I just do things organically. I don’t want to hear about fancy shots or fancy special effects, I want to talk about like, how did we get here? How is this supposed to work? You need someone to explain what’s behind these action sequences.”
Basic human safety on a set has been a Campbell priority from the start. “I’m always hyper-hyper alert. You know, we were shooting a sequence with fire on a TV show called ‘Ash vs Evil Dead.’
“Before we shot it, I came up to the safety guy and said, ‘Man, this place catches on fire what is my route out of here?’
“He showed me the route, which wasn’t very well marked. So I had enormous big yellow tape put up all along this exit route. Then I could say, ‘Okay, now I’m comfortable.’ ”
As for the film industry’s current gun-safety issues, on his three seasons of “Ash vs. Evil Dead,” “I sent a memo out that said, I will not be using live ammunition of any kind — any ballistics whatsoever! — during the entire run of the show.
“I did that before we shot the very first episode. Because I know what it takes to deal with gunplay. Even if you do it right, it’s incredibly time-consuming if you’re dealing with a projectile.
“I said, We don’t want the safety issues and we don’t want the time issues. Let’s not do any of it.
“As a result, you can make it cooler than you could if it was real.”
“Black Friday” is available on streaming platforms.
