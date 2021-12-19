Celebrities
Mariah Carey ‘Reached Out’ To Britney Spears Amid Her Conservatorship: ‘Everybody Deserves To Be Free’
Mariah Carey revealed that she contacted Britney Spears ‘through a mutual friend’ during her conservatorship battle and called her situation ‘horrific.’
Mariah Carey, 52, has nothing but well wishes for Britney Spears! The singer recently admitted she “reached out” the fellow pop star, 40, when she was going through her conservatorship battle and let her know she wasn’t “alone.” It turns out Mariah’s good deed for Britney, who was freed from her conservatorship in Nov., was also inspired by mega late star Prince.
“I think everybody on this planet deserves to be free and what they did to her, what I saw, was horrific. So I reached out to her through a mutual friend because I wanted her to know: ‘Guess what? You’re not alone,’” Mariah said in an interview with NME.
“I remember when I was going through a lot of stuff years ago, Prince reached out to me and gave me a Bible and he talked to me for hours,” she continued. “He’s an amazing person and he cared about the music business and the industry being so screwed up—which it is.”
She went on to add, “You’ve got to be a giving person. It doesn’t matter whether they’re my best friend or whatever, I just felt like it was the right thing to do.”
Mariah isn’t the only female singer to send kind messages to Britney during her struggles. Lady Gaga also made headlines when she sent the “Circus” crooner well wishes shortly after the conservatorship was ended by judge. “The legal system doesn’t care about what we have to say…I prayed for her this whole time and I am so happy for her,” she told Extra. “I don’t want to speak on behalf of her. I want everyone to know we can all cheer her on, but really and truly, it’s her that made this happen and I think we should applaud her for adopting her own freedom.”
Once Gaga’s words went public, Britney didn’t hesitate to publicly thank her. “Thank you Lady Gaga for genuinely taking your time to say something to kind,” she wrote on her Instagram stories. “You made me cry!!! I love you!!!”
Britney was involved in her conservatorship for 13 years before shew as able to finally get her freedom back and she’s been showing off her excitement through social media posts, like the one above, ever since.
Here We Go Again! Fetty Wap’s Ankle Monitor Goes Off At Newark Airport, Arrested For Outstanding Warrant
It’s only been a little over a month since Fetty Wap got out of jail, and he’s already back in trouble with the law.
Page Six reports that he was arrested for an outstanding warrant on Friday when his ankle monitor went off at Newark Liberty International Airport.
The rapper was just released on a $500,000 bond in early November to await trial for his Trap King charges. BOSSIP reported that just before he took the stage at Rolling Loud, Fetty was arrested by federal agents for trafficking over 100 kilos of cocaine, fentanyl, heroin, and crack cocaine in New Jersey and Long Island. The conditions of his recent release include the ankle monitor with GPS tracking, surrendering his passport, and prior approval to travel for professional purposes.
This recent run-in with the law seems to be unrelated to his federal drug case. The active warrant that led to Fetty’s arrest is from a public nuisance charge in North Bergen, New Jersey. It’s still unclear which incident led to this charge in the first place.
According to Port Authority spokesperson Rudolph King, “He was released on bail. No bail amount listed. And no mugshot.”
Now the 30-year-old, whose real name is Willie Junior Maxwell II, can hopefully focus on more important things like enjoying the holidays with his loved ones while he still can. The “Trap Queen” rapper faces a minimum sentence of 10 years and a maximum of life behind bars if convicted for running what federal prosecutors described as a”multimillion-dollar bicoastal drug distribution organization.”
Aretha Franklin’s Grandkids: Everything To Know About Jordan, Victorie & Grace
One of music’s biggest icons leaves a legacy of three grandchildren. Find out more about Aretha Franklin’s grandkids here!
Aretha Franklin undoubtedly deserves to be remembered as the “Queen of Soul.” The late musical icon, who died following a battle with pancreatic cancer in 2018 at the age of 76, garnered a whopping 18 Emmy Awards in her illustrious career spanning soul, jazz, pop, R&B and blues. Born in Memphis, Tennessee, Aretha started singing in the family’s church, working her way up to record deals with Columbia and Atlantic where her unique voice would make songs like “Respect” and “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” gigantic hits. After becoming the first female performer inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, Aretha would go on to be awarded a Pulitzer Prize posthumously for her contribution to American music and culture.
Outside of her music career, Aretha found happiness in her personal life with four sons. She shared two of them, Clarence and Edward Franklin, with her ex Edward Jordan. Her third child, Ted White Jr., was welcomed with her first husband, Ted White. Her fourth son, Kecalf Cunningham Franklin, arrived during her relationship with her road manager Ken Cunningham. Kecalf would provide Aretha with her only grandchildren: Jordan Franklin, Victorie Franklin, and Grace Franklin. Find out all about the grandkids here!
Jordan Franklin
At 26 years old, Jordan Franklin is the oldest of Aretha’s grandchildren. Following in his grandmother and father’s footsteps — Kecalf is a Christian gospel rapper — Jordan has forged his own path in the music industry, releasing the single “Good Intentions” in 2019 and following it up in February with “Smoke in My Lungs”. In July, he collaborated with the late rapper Lito on a track called “Autumn Trees”. Jordan was especially close with Aretha, which was evident in his tribute to her after she passed. “No amount of words can articulate how much you mean to me grandma,” he wrote on Instagram. “Thank you for loving me, thank you for believing in me as much as you did, thank you for ALWAYS putting the family first and showing us the right way to handle success. I’m sad I’m losing my friend today.. but the imprint you left on this world can never be removed.”
Victorie Franklin
Victorie is proving she has the pipes to honor her grandmother at the age of 22, as you can see in the cover songs she posts to her Instagram. At the 2014 BET Honors ceremony, Victorie performed in front of Aretha as a special tribute, singing a rendition of “Take Me To Your King”. Aretha’s death was particularly hard on the young woman, as she wrote on social media in August, “You’ve been gone for 3 years, but it still doesn’t feel real. I miss you so much everyday it breaks my heart. Sometimes it’s hard to push on, but I try to use that energy to drive me to be the best I can for you.” She concluded the heartfelt message, “Hope I’m making you proud and I can’t wait to be reunited with you in heaven.”
Grace Franklin
What better way to pay tribute to your grandmother than to sing a song at the premiere of Respect. Back in August, Grace, 15, shared the stage with Jennifer Hudson during a rendition of the Aretha’s 1968 song “Ain’t No Way.” “I’m so happy to be here. I’m just so happy for my grandma to be honored in such an amazing way,” Grace said before launching into the song in a video shared by Jennifer at the time. “I’m going to be singing ‘Ain’t No Way’ for y’all. This is my favorite song by my grandma. I hope y’all enjoy it.”
Chrishell Stause’s Blind Date Claims She Lied About Jason
Chrishell Stause and Robert Drenk are at odds on social media following a very awkward blind date on Selling Sunset season four.
After the could-have-been couple was set up amid a yacht party with their co-stars, including Robert’s friend, Tarek El Moussa, the now-husband of Heather Rae Young, Robert is defending himself against his seemingly rude behavior and accusing Chrishell of being secretly involved with Jason Oppenheim, who the actress went public with over the summer.
“She was with Jason,” Robert told Us Weekly on December 16. “They had been hooking up prior to that. There’s no way you would go on a date, a friendly [date], and then not even give the guy any time of day to get to know you whatsoever. I could feel the awkwardness.”
During the Selling Sunset episode on which he was featured, Robert was seen picking up Chrishell and taking her to the back of the boat in hopes of getting “to know each other.” Unfortunately, she didn’t seem thrilled with the idea.
Looking back, Robert said the scene was taken out of context.
“Everybody thinks, like, ‘Hey, here’s Robert. He just man-handled her and took control of her.’ And no, that’s not what happened at all. That wasn’t the intention,” he insisted. “I’m a funny, outgoing Scorpio guy [who] likes to have fun. So that was my last attempt at trying to get to know Chrishell.”
According to Robert, he felt that production was pushing the “narrative of us getting to know each other” and did his best to go along with that. Unfortunately, as he now admits, his behavior “came across super bad.”
“But I was nervous,” he said.
Now, months after the scene was filmed, Robert says he feels “hurt” and “used.”
“I’d never once in my life been on any type of date that I was treated like that — just ignored and belittled pretty much,” he said. “[I was] in disbelief that A: my friend would even put me in that type of situation and B: how she handled herself.”
After blocking Chrishell on Instagram, Robert is moving on. However, he does have some opinions on the reality star’s relationship with Jason.
“I was like, ‘Really? You’re gonna date your boss?’ I don’t date people I work with [because that] doesn’t make for good business,” he said, adding that he has “no doubt” in his mind that Chrishell and Jason were an item at the time of their blind date.
“If Chrishell wanted to take, like, a polygraph [test] to prove that — if she proved that [she] and Jason had no relationship or no connection at that point — I’ll donate $50,000 to a charity of her choice,” Robert added.
Prior to Robert’s interview with Us Weekly, he and Chrishell butted heads on Twitter after he suggested she acted oddly towards him because “[her] boyfriend Jason was right there.”
“Oh hi Robert!” Chrishell replied. “Jason was not my boyfriend here. In fact, that step came much later. But if thinking that makes you feel better about your behavior, I get it.”
Then, in a second deleted tweet, via Us Weekly, Chrishell encouraged Robert to “take the L.”
“You never pick up a woman w/o permission & if she wants to leave, refusing to get up to let me out was ridiculous. Jason & I did hook up in Vegas that weekend actually after he had put it out there but I wasn’t sure. Thank you for showing me what I did NOT want,” she wrote.
Meanwhile, on Instagram, after Robert insisted he was “trying to be sweet but show interest as requested by the producer,” and suggested Chrishell “was interested originally then wouldn’t even give me two seconds of her time,” Chrishell demanded he stop tagging her in his post.
“I was 100 [percent] single on this boat and free to date whoever I want,” she wrote in a comment to the post. “I would have understood if you were nervous and acted differently because of that. But to be on here on Twitter defending your actions is making it worse. I originally enjoyed meeting you until I started to see things I didn’t vibe with.”
“I was single. You were rude. It wasn’t a match. Let’s all move on please,” she added.
Selling Sunset season four is currently streaming on Netflix.
