News
Meet the Gold Helmet finalists: 6 Colorado high school football players who embody excellence on and off the field
Valor Christian running back Gavin Sawchuk is the winner of the 2021 Denver Post Gold Helmet Award, edging six other worthy senior finalists. Here’s a look at each of them:
Bryce Johnson
School: Lutheran
On the field: A four-year varsity letterman, three-year starter and two-year captain, Johnson was a two-way force for a Lions team that narrowly lost in the 3A semifinals to eventual champion Fort Morgan. The CSU commit was a defensive leader at safety registering 67 tackles (14 for loss), 1 1/2 sacks, two interceptions and two forced fumbles. And on offense, the 6-foot-2, 180-pound receiver was a big play waiting to happen with 19 catches for 492 yards and seven touchdowns.
Off the field: A National Honors Society president and student ambassador, Johnson has maintained a 4.43 cumulative GPA while also participating in numerous volunteer projects. During his time at Lutheran, he has provided outreach through Touching Africa Ministries, Children’s Hospital of Colorado, Parker Fast Force (food collection), Lifeline Christian Missions (meal prep), Project CURE (medical supply packing) and SECOR. He has also chipped in at various youth football camps, worked lunch duty, helped with clean-up around the school and served the senior community.
Connor Jones
School: Palmer Ridge
On the field: The 6-foot-7, 290-pound left tackle started three years on varsity for teams that won the 3A state title in 2019 and reached the 4A championship game in 2020 and the 4A semifinals this fall. Rated a three-star offensive lineman by 247Sports.com, the two-time all-state selection chose a full-ride scholarship from Michigan over offers from Virginia, Northwestern, West Virginia, Colorado State and Oregon State.
Off the field: Jones has been an active member of the community in the Colorado Springs area while carrying a 3.375 cumulative GPA. In addition to coaching the Pop Warner Colorado Springs Wardogs, he was a guest speaker for the Rocky Mountain Classical Academy and Colorado All Stars youth football teams and served as a volunteer/coach for the Monument Bullets in the spring. He also assisted a local financial services company by going to parks around Colorado Springs and providing food to people experiencing homelessness and prepared boxes of food for the Care and Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado.
Dallas Macias
School: Regis Jesuit
On the field: An Oregon State baseball commit, the 6-foot, 190-pound senior was an all-around force on the football field as well. On defense, he led the Raiders in tackles (121) from the safety position while recording two interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), one sack and one forced a fumble. On offense, he compiled 347 total yards with one touchdown reception. And on special teams, he returned two punts for touchdowns and averaged 13.7 yards per return.
Off the field: In the classroom, Macias has maintained a 3.71 GPA while splitting time between athletics and volunteer activities. While at Regis, he has worked with Extreme Community Makeover (Denver neighborhood clean-ups), Parker Task Force and Volunteers of America (meals for those in need), and Make A Wish Foundation, where he helped construct a skate ramp in the backyard of a boy recovering from cancer. In addition, he participated with the Susan G. Komen Foundation both as a walker immediately after his grandma’s breast cancer diagnosis and later as a volunteer.
Cade Palmer
School: The Classical Academy
On the field: The Air Force Academy commit submitted the last of three straight 1,000-yard rushing seasons as a senior captain, compiling 1,541 yards and 23 touchdowns on 123 carries. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound back closed out his prep career with 18 consecutive games topping 100 yards on the ground, 4,018 rushing yards, 56 TDs, 95 tackles and two Class 2A all-state selections.
Off the field: Palmer has touched numerous communities and organizations while also maintaining a 3.5 cumulative GPA as a TCA student. He’s helped provide food assistance to families in need, given time and labor to fundraising events for an organization that serves children with Downs syndrome, assembled and delivered care packages for seniors, run a program for first- and second-graders at New Life Church and even traveled to Los Angeles to help Dream Centers distribute food to the homeless. In addition, he’s volunteered as a coach and mentor at youth football camps and routinely served as a guest speaker for TCA’s various youth teams.
Keegan Patterson
School: Longmont
On the field: Bound for Colorado School of Mines next fall, the three-year varsity starting quarterback put together a prolific prep career with 7,053 yards and 52 touchdowns passing to go along with 1,816 yards and 38 touchdowns rushing. That culminated with an all-state senior season that saw him accumulate 4,455 total yards (3,609 passing, 846 running) and 48 total TDs (28/20) and play a vital role on defense with 44 tackles and one fumble recovery.
Off the field: Patterson has maintained a 4.42 GPA during his time at Longmont while also working in the community and helping with youth camps as part of the team’s service project. In addition, he has gone on a number of mission trips with his church, Faith Community Lutheran Church.
Luke Zana
School: Boulder
On the field: A team leader who can consistently bench press 225 pounds more than 15 times, the Panthers’ undersized linebacker was the quarterback of the defense while accumulating 100 tackles, two sacks and one fumble recovery. He also scored three touchdowns on offense and was a special teams dynamo with one blocked punt and one blocked field goal.
Off the field: Between a 4.63 cumulative GPA and perfect ACT score of 36, Zana’s academic credentials are impeccable. What’s even more impressive is that he achieved those marks while also giving so much of his time, whether it was through participating in the school’s Chance to Dance Program for disabled students, serving as student body president, reading books to children at the Boulder Public Library or helping put together care packages for underprivileged children around the holidays. He’s also helped run swim and football clinics at the school and organized the trick or treat street program at Whittier Elementary School.
News
Investigation: This mental health provider is failing 10 Colorado counties
In a state where the mental health safety net is plagued by a lack of financial transparency, competition, and the inability or unwillingness to serve the neediest patients, local leaders say one mental health center and its top executive stand out as worse than the rest.
“(Expletive) Mind Springs, for one thing,” says Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons, when asked about the threats to mental health in Summit County. “And that (expletive) snake oil saleswoman who runs it, for another.”
Mind Springs Health, led by CEO Sharon Raggio, is the private nonprofit responsible for providing behavioral health safety-net services in Summit and nine other Western Slope counties: Eagle, Garfield, Grand, Jackson, Mesa, Moffat, Pitkin, Rio Blanco, and Routt. It is one of 17 regional “community mental health centers” statewide that long have been responsible for inpatient hospitalization, intensive outpatient treatment, outpatient psychiatric care, counseling, and other forms of treatment for Coloradans on Medicaid or who are indigent, underinsured, or in crisis.
A recent Colorado News Collaborative investigation found that many of those mental health treatment centers fail to serve the most vulnerable Coloradans, aided by a system that creates a financial incentive to take on fewer ill people and charge higher costs, while also protecting them from competition.
Communities served by Mind Springs are among the most frustrated. Nowhere is that disappointment expressed so bitterly and publicly than in Summit County.
In 2018 voters passed a tax measure to fund mental health care, even though it meant they are essentially having to pay twice for similar services. Since then, local officials have worked with the state to end three of Mind Springs’ contracts. And now they are going a step further by severing ties altogether and joining nearby Eagle County’s new community mental health center because leaders in both say the state cannot — or will not — fix problems with Mind Springs.
The split marks the first of its kind in the 50-year history of Colorado’s mental health safety net system, and is prompting other Mind Springs’ communities to eye ways to take control of their own care.
Raggio, in a series of interviews over several months, has not addressed specific reasons for public discontent, telling the Colorado News Collaborative, “I don’t believe in litigating issues in the media.”
“It makes me sad that anybody would feel that they got less than adequate services from our organization,” she says. “It makes me sad that people have such negative things to say.”
The new mom
Travis Bickford doesn’t want to hear it. Raggio’s words will not bring back what he says Mind Springs — from its clinics to its hospital to its services in the county jail — took from his family.
His wife, Jackie Bickford, 31, had a history of depression and alcohol addiction when she sought treatment at the Mind Springs office near their home in Breckenridge in 2016. She was experiencing severe postpartum depression after the birth of their son, Trent, a few months earlier. The clinic prescribed medication that her husband says seemed to make her more depressed and “turn her into a zombie.”
“The doctors there just handed that … out like it was candy. They would chastise her for overusing the medicine, but then keep refilling her prescription.”
Because she was talking about ending her life, he and his father-in-law had her committed to the Mind Springs-owned West Springs psychiatric hospital in Grand Junction. He says his wife returned home after about 10 days “far worse” than when she went in: “Constant crying, depression, abusing medicine, drinking vodka.”
He was at work one day in April 2016 when a nurse called their home for a wellness check. Police responding to the nurse’s concern found Bickford drunk and semi-conscious with her infant son nearby, and arrested her on suspicion of child abuse and neglect.
Her family made the tough decision not to bail her out, assuming she — and Trent — would be safer if she were in jail where Mind Springs had a contract to provide mental health services. She threatened to kill herself if he was removed from her care, so the jail clothed her in a smock that kept her from hurting herself and put her on a 24/7 suicide watch.
Within a day, Bickford persuaded a Mind Springs clinician to clear her to move off suicide watch and into a regular cell among the jail’s general population. Four days later, she killed herself.
Her family unsuccessfully sued the sheriff’s department, one of its officers, and the Mind Springs’ clinician who had evaluated her. During a deposition, the family’s lawyer asked the clinician whether, in retrospect, she wished she had not cleared Bickford to be taken off of suicide watch.
“No,” she answered.
“Why is that?” the lawyer asked.
“Because I did what was presented to me during her evaluation. She was not suicidal at the time,” she said.
The clinician called Bickford’s suicide an “impulsive decision,” even though records show she had been suicidal for weeks and even the day leading up to it. She also said Bickford’s husband told her his wife had improved in the hospital and was not suicidal.
Travis Bickford winces when reading the testimony.
“It’s hard enough that I lost my wife, that Trent lost his mom because we were desperate to get Jackie help and these … people didn’t do their jobs,” he says. “But to sit here knowing this woman blatantly lied to justify her wrongdoing, to have no recourse after we made it perfectly clear Jackie was suicidal and tried like hell to make them help her, well, that takes crazy to a whole new level.”
The clinician, through a Mind Springs spokesman, declined to comment or provide any written notes of the conversation with Travis Bickford.
Trent Bickford, now 6 and with no recollection of his mother, walks into the room and sees his father crying during an interview. He climbs on the kitchen counter and grabs a paper towel to wipe away the tears.
“It’s ok,” he tells his dad. “I know.”
“Please don’t call Mind Springs”
FitzSimons became sheriff shortly after Bickford’s death and inherited the legal aftermath — and county residents’ deep distrust of their community mental health center.
“When we’d come across people experiencing crises, they’d half the time say, ‘Oh my God, please don’t call Mind Springs. I won’t talk to them. They’re horrible,’” says FitzSimons, whose jail — like many others — is full of people with untreated behavioral health conditions.
He and other Summit County officials grew especially impatient with Mind Springs’ mobile crisis response unit. The state-funded program is supposed to dispatch a mental health specialist at any hour to help stabilize people so they don’t end up in more expensive emergency rooms. Assistant County Manager Sarah Vaine inquired about the program when noticing the number of ER visits wasn’t dropping, only to be told by a Mind Springs supervisor in Summit County that the organization was urging clients to go to the ER because it didn’t want to risk the safety of its mobile response team members.
Mind Springs’ spokeswoman, in response, wrote, “There is a delicate balance between a crisis worker’s personal safety, and responding appropriately to a crisis in someone’s home.”
Officials and private mental health care providers in five other counties within Mind Springs’ service area also describe their local mobile crisis response units as unresponsive.
Raul De Villegas-Decker, a clinical psychologist in Grand Junction, where Mind Springs is headquartered, says the unit there would call the primary care practice where he worked asking what it could do for someone in crisis.
“It was almost laughable — not the call you would expect from the very people who are paid to know how to handle crises,” he says.
Even Mind Springs’ own staff members say they have problems getting the units to show up.
“There’s typically nothing mobile at all about our mobile crisis team. It’s just basically a call center. And when you call, they act almost like you’re inconveniencing them,” says a Mind Springs clinician who asked not to be identified for fear of being fired. “Here you have someone who is literally at the lowest point of their life, and they’re reaching out or having someone else reaching out for them, and what are we offering them? Nothing, which is terrifying.”
Raggio says her organization responds appropriately to crises as needed, but declined to discuss any particular incident raised in this story.
Raggio, who made $312,331 in 2019, cites a lack of state and federal funding and a maze of red tape as challenges for Mind Springs. But more often than not the former licensed professional counselor keeps returning to her own history leading Mind Springs from the verge of bankruptcy with “three days’ cash on hand” in 2008 to building a psychiatric hospital in 2018 and women’s recovery center in 2020. In almost all her interviews, she mentions the multiple business innovation awards the organization has won from industry groups.
“We’ve done a lot of good things,” she added. “I know there are naysayers and that makes me sad. I think we all want the same things and can achieve more working together.”
“A black hole”
Mind Springs’ critics, county officials, former clients, even its own employees say that it’s not just mobile crisis units that seem to be MIA.
How much tax money the center receives for its programs, what it spends in each county, how many people it employs in each are questions the center can’t or won’t answer.
“Mind Springs is a black hole,” says Summit County Commissioner Tamara Pogue.
“We don’t know where the money goes or how it is being spent,” adds Beth Melton, a Routt County commissioner. “It seems to me that we should have an understanding of what services are being provided in the community.”
Mesa County Commissioner Janet Rowland, who has a background in mental health care, also has questions about how Mind Springs is using state and federal tax dollars. She says Raggio keeps giving different explanations for barriers to care. “I’ve heard money’s an issue. I’ve at other times heard capacity or staff or state rules and regulations are the issue. We haven’t gotten to a real answer about what’s getting in the way.”
Raggio, who refers to herself as “an open book,” repeatedly has said her organization does not keep its electronic records in a way it could figure out how much it spends per county.
“That’s a lie,” Sarah Vaine, Summit’s assistant county manager says.
In response to CoLab’s initial investigation published earlier this month, Mind Springs’ spokeswoman contradicted Raggio, saying her colleagues do in fact keep records by county and would make them available for review. As of this writing, she has not provided them.
Alex Wolfe, a 22-year-old Summit County resident, has spent years cycling in and out of treatment for borderline personality disorder. In 2018, he did a stint in Mind Springs’ psychiatric hospital from which he and his mother say he was released on the condition that he attend a certain kind of therapy group offered only at 5:30 p.m. each Wednesday.
“I went in at that time. They said come back next Wednesday. I went in again. They said there’s no such group,” he says.
Trust in Mind Springs’ home county of Mesa also is low. In two Mesa County surveys, one to residents and one to health care providers, respondents warned people to stay away from the center.
One provider wrote, “The saying is, you might as well commit suicide than go to Mind Springs because they will drive you to it.”
The Colorado News Collaborative interviewed more than 100 people about Mind Springs. The only praise came from someone who works in its hospital and from three self-identified clients who appeared in one of the organization’s marketing videos. CoLab could not locate any of the clients who provided those positive testimonials.
Building hope
Prominent Summit County businesswoman Patti Casey took her life by suicide in January 2016. By that year’s end, so had 12 other county residents, a pattern that prompted Casey’s family to launch a mental health care nonprofit in her memory.
Building Hope quickly drew widespread support for its mission of reducing mental health stigma, increasing access to treatment for Spanish — and English — speakers, and addressing other local behavioral health challenges. Community members rallied around that mission and proposed a mill levy to pay for mental health services Mind Springs wasn’t providing.
In less than three years, Building Hope has used about $2 million in revenues to help more than 1,800 county residents who either don’t have insurance or have a deductible they can’t afford to pay for up to 12 therapy sessions.
“People who have been (harmed) so badly by the system just needed to have their health honored the way we do for other people who are sick,” says Jennifer McAtamney, Building Hope’s executive director.
Vaine, Summit’s assistant county manager, last year kicked Mind Springs’ detox program out of a county-owned building, then ended Mind Springs’ contract for that service and worked to prod the state to fund a different nonprofit to run it.
Likewise, FitzSimons has ended Mind Springs’ jail and mobile crisis response contracts and replaced them with programs of his choosing. “At first, we didn’t know we could say no to Mind Springs,” FitzSimons says. “But now I’ve got sheriffs all over the state calling to learn how to break from community mental health centers that aren’t getting the job done.”
Following Summit’s lead, Eagle County in 2018 passed its own mental health tax — on marijuana sales. Responding to what County Manager Jeff Shroll says are the same problems other counties have experienced with Mind Springs, his county then went a step further by forming its own community mental health center, called Eagle Valley Behavioral Health. The new nonprofit is a subsidiary of Vail Hospital, which will likely build a psychiatric hospital as well as a shorter-term overnight facility to stabilize people in crisis. It will include a team of clinicians co-responding to crises with law enforcement, a detox program and all the other safety net services expected by the state.
Leaders in Summit County are now working with those in Eagle County and with state behavioral health administrators to fully split from Mind Springs and join the new center.
The creation of the state’s 18th community mental health center — the first new one in several decades — challenges the status quo of Colorado’s mental health safety net system. The new center will not be joining the Colorado Behavioral Healthcare Council, the powerful trade group that represents all other centers throughout the state in contract negotiations and has lobbied against proposals requiring competitive bidding for mental health contracts and more transparency and accountability among the centers. Its creation also will take tens of millions of state and federal tax dollars annually out of Mind Springs’ pocket.
Meanwhile, other counties are also taking action. Mesa County has been researching ways to possibly end some of Mind Springs’ contracts there. Routt County has been changing some of its contracts with Mind Springs from a flat fee to an hourly rate so, as Melton tells it, “we actually pay for services that they’ve actually provided.”
In six months of interviews, no one — except for Sheriff FitzSimons — called to dismantle Colorado’s community mental health centers. But, as the state prepares to launch a new cabinet-level department overseeing mental health care this summer, Melton and officials from counties across the state have been asking for laws and policies to make the centers more transparent and accountable.
Colorado’s Office of Behavioral Health Director Robert Werthwein has been outspoken about the need for those changes. “Let’s just say, and I’m trying to be diplomatic, that a lot of work needs to be done,” he said of Mind Springs in particular. He will not be there to help make reforms because his department announced earlier this month that he will be resigning in February.
Susan Greene can be reached at susan@colabnews.co.
This investigation is part of the “On Edge” series about Colorado’s mental health by the Colorado News Collaborative. “On Edge” reporting is supported by the Carter Center’s Rosalynn Carter Fellowship for Mental Health Reporting as well as by the Benjamin von Sternenfels Rosenthal Grant for Mental Health Investigative Journalism. To learn more about the Colorado News Collaborative, visit colabnews.co
News
A letter by Gavin Sawchuk, winner of the 2021 Denver Post Gold Helmet Award
Before I express how grateful I am to have received this award I want to thank God for all that he has done for me and the blessings he has given me.
I want to thank my family for the support and sacrifices they have made to give me the opportunity to be the best me that I could be. I want to thank my coaches for not only pushing me as an athlete but as a man as well. I want to thank my teammates, especially my O-Line and my friends, for motivating me and for supporting and joining me in this journey.
Lastly, I want to thank The Denver Post for honoring me with this award.
One of Valor’s many mottos is to prepare tomorrow’s leaders to transform the world for Christ.
I am so thankful to receive this award and it is amazing to win this award and join a select few who have won before like Christian McCaffrey, Ryan Clement, Dave Logan and many others. This award is not just given to those who excel on the field, but it is a testament to the work that takes place off the field.
As special as it is to receive the Gold Helmet Award there is one thing I hope all the athletes after me take away: People don’t remember how many touchdowns you score or how many tackles you get, rather how you make them feel.
Greatness is not about what you do for you it’s about what you do for others. Mathew 20:16 says “so the last will be first, and the first will be last.”
I am so blessed to receive this award and when the younger generation sees my name among the long list of greats who have come before me I hope they learn that this award is not just about what we do for ourselves, but most importantly what we do for others.
— Gavin Sawchuk
News
For CU Buffs coach Karl Dorrell, CSU Rams coach Jay Norvell, National Signing Day got wild, weird and “like the NFL without rules or regulations”
Once in a blue moon, Grant Page would hear that voice. He’d see a firing or a hiring or a transfer in college football, and the coach’s words would start ringing in his ears again.
College football, a mentor at Fairview High School had told him early on in the recruiting game, is a business.
It was a reminder. Be careful out there, kid. Nothing’s promised.
“It’s definitely very different,” said Page, the 6-foot-3 wide receiver who flipped from a summer 2021 commitment to Nebraska to signing with his hometown CU Buffs this past Wednesday. “It’s kind of scary.”
Early National Signing Day for CU and the CSU Rams, the unofficial high point for another bowl-less winter in Boulder and Fort Collins, wasn’t so much scary as — well, weird. And a little wild.
Page’s last-minute switch from the Cornhuskers to the Buffs gave CU fans some red meat to wave in the faces of their Big Red pals to the east.
CSU, behind new coach Jay Norvell, used a radical shift in philosophy to launch a radical overhaul of the Rams roster — 11 transfers, nine from Nevada, Norvell’s prior stop, along with 11 prep recruits, five of whom flipped from the Wolf Pack to the Rams.
“There (are) a lot of hard decisions that have to be made in this process, this transition,” Norvell noted on signing day. “It’s not my job to make everybody happy. It just isn’t.”
***
College football is a business.
So how come, for some of the families involved, the last few days have felt more than a little personal?
“He’s had UCLA, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Nebraska already offering him,” Anthony Pacozzi said of his son, Vincent, an offensive lineman who played four games for CSU this past fall, starting three, as a senior transfer from Temple.
“Don’t tell me my kid can’t play on your team. You didn’t give him a chance, Coach. You don’t think my kid can pass block? Who are you kidding?”
Pacozzi has — well, had — two sons, Vincent and Nick, on the Rams roster. He knows he’s going to come off as a bitter parent with an axe to grind. He gets it. He’s been through regime changes before.
Coaches want their guys. And thanks to the transfer portal and the new NCAA guidelines that allow immediate eligibility after one transfer, many of those guys can now play right away.
But what makes a father frustrated is the speed at which those roster makeovers can be dispatched.
Anthony said Vincent, a left guard who played four games before an injury, and Nick, a tight end who’d also transferred in from Temple, were told by Norvell last week that the Rams coach didn’t see them as fits going forward. It happens.
“(Vincent) was working, interning, at one of the local insurance companies for an ex-(Rams) player. The guy offered him a job when he graduated,” Anthony said. “Vincent was planning on staying out in Colorado. He’s like, ‘I’m pretty sure I’m not coming back (east), I love it out here.’ When CSU did this, I’m like, ‘Really, guys?’
“I almost don’t blame (Norvell) as much as I blame the administration, because they can sit there and say, ‘You’re not doing this to the student-athletes … the school should have said, ‘No, you’re not a clearinghouse, (moving) the student-athletes, that’s not right.’”
But as Norvell pointed out earlier in the week, that’s the new reality. And FBS coaches were given even more latitude for roster overhauls recently when the NCAA passed a 1-year waiver allowing them to sign as many as seven players beyond the 25-slot cap, as long as those seven spots are used to replace players who leave school “after the first term.”
The waiver came as a direct response to the sheer quantity of student-athletes who chose to enter the transfer portal over the last two years, as well as the quality — a group that recently included former Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler, who joined South Carolina, and former Ohio State quarterback Quinn Ewers, who signed with Texas.
“A majority of my coaches, they don’t like the direction this is headed,” Todd Berry, the executive director of the American Football Coaches Association and former coach at Louisiana-Monroe, Army and Illinois State, told The Post recently. “Because they recognize that this is the NFL without rules or regulations.
“It’s a by-product of everything that has been created. And I don’t know why everybody around (college sports) is surprised, because everything that we said was going to happen is happening.”
While CSU officials confirmed that Norvell has a free hand to conduct evaluations of the Rams’ 2021 roster and incoming recruits, they disagreed with the elder Pacozzi’s assertions..
“Our commitment to student-athlete welfare is comprehensive and includes fulfillment of their undergraduate degree as long as they remain academically eligible,” CSU athletic director Joe Parker said in a statement released to The Post.
“Roster decisions remain primarily with our head coaches, and we have supported Coach Norvell’s evaluation of the roster. These can sometimes be difficult discussions for parents, but we have always been sympathetic and supportive in those conversations. Any suggestion to the contrary is simply not true.”
The Rams have frozen some scholarships, including those offered to in-state players by former coach Steve Addazio, until Norvell completes his coaching staff. The new CSU coach said this past Wednesday that he wanted his defensive coordinator to have input regarding any new additions on that side of the ball.
“First of all, I don’t worry about anything,” Norvell said when asked about potential blowback from Colorado high school coaches. “I really don’t. Second of all, the only way I know how to deal with things is being honest … I spent my whole career trying to help kids. I don’t want any kid to miss out on an opportunity.
“But the reality is, we’ve been here for seven or eight days, it’s our job and my responsibility, going forward — when we line up and play in September, you ain’t going to be worried about where these kids are from, and what high school, and all that. You want to see this team play. And win.”
***
College football is a business.
For Page, that advice really hit home at the start of December. That’s when Nebraska football coach Scott Frost shook up his staff and brought in another former Cornhuskers quarterback, Mickey Joseph, from LSU to act as the Big Red’s receivers coach and passing game coordinator.
Page, one of the top senior prospects in Colorado, had committed to join Nebraska in part because of his rapport with Joseph’s predecessor, Matt Lubick, the son of CSU Rams icon Sonny Lubick. The younger Lubick was one of four offensive coaches fired by Frost in early November as the Big Red finished 3-9, capping the program’s fifth consecutive losing season and fourth straight under Frost.
“The new coach brought in a bunch of his own guys in,” explained Page, the No. 1 in-state wide receiver prospect for the Class of ’22 according to 247Sports’ composite rankings. “So it was kind of the writing on the wall.”
That wasn’t the only reason Page elected to join the Buffs, who continued to maintain a relationship with the 6-foot-3 high-flyer even after he originally committed to Nebraska last June.
And yet …
“It definitely impacted my decision,” Page said. “There were a bunch of changes made up in Lincoln. I just thought it was best for me to stay home.
“Coach Frost said he would honor my scholarship, whoever the (new receivers coach) would be. I heard that their receivers’ room was pretty big. I’d heard that a couple of those kids were getting scholarships taken away.”
So, in the end, the young man did what you do in college football these days.
He made a business decision.
“(Nebraska was) good with it,” Page said. “They knew it was the best for me.”
Meet the Gold Helmet finalists: 6 Colorado high school football players who embody excellence on and off the field
Investigation: This mental health provider is failing 10 Colorado counties
A letter by Gavin Sawchuk, winner of the 2021 Denver Post Gold Helmet Award
For CU Buffs coach Karl Dorrell, CSU Rams coach Jay Norvell, National Signing Day got wild, weird and “like the NFL without rules or regulations”
Valor Christian’s Gavin Sawchuk, 2021 Gold Helmet Award winner, leaves behind legacy on and off field
Chambers: NHL has enough issues in North America. Going to the Olympics in China appears too risky
From ‘Oh, no’ to ‘Oh, my God, this is beautiful’: How Jakeem Grant’s record 97-yard punt-return touchdown unfolded for the Chicago Bears players involved
3 keys to a Jets win over the Dolphins in Week 15
Surge of Stream Coin (STRM) Supporters as Public Sale Nears
Column: A 40-year anniversary rekindles memories of some of the most interesting figures along the way, from Mike Royko to Ernie Banks to Ray Rayner
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Know Steps How To Calculate Probability from odds
7 Sports Betting Trends Driving Business Growth
5 Dead, Dozens Injured After SUV Plows Into Christmas Parade in Wisconsin; BLM Activist in Custody
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Cardano (ADA) Price Plunges, Analyst Predicts Corrective Phase!
Monster muskie could beat 64-year-old Minnesota state record
The Truth About Ingrown Toenail Home Remedies
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities3 days ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
-
News4 days ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
Gaming4 weeks ago
Know Steps How To Calculate Probability from odds
-
Sports3 weeks ago
7 Sports Betting Trends Driving Business Growth
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
5 Dead, Dozens Injured After SUV Plows Into Christmas Parade in Wisconsin; BLM Activist in Custody
-
News2 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
-
Bitcoin4 weeks ago
Cardano (ADA) Price Plunges, Analyst Predicts Corrective Phase!