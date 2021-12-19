News
NFL reduces testing for asymptomatic vaccinated players
NEW YORK — Only unvaccinated players and those experiencing possible symptoms of COVID-19 will be tested, starting Sunday, under the NFL’s revised protocols.
Also, higher risk players have until 2 p.m. Monday to send written notice if they choose to opt out, according to a memo sent to clubs on Saturday and obtained by The Associated Press. The players will not be paid and the notice is irrevocable.
“Medical information strongly indicates that this variant is significantly more contagious but possibly less severe than prior variants, particularly for people who are fully vaccinated and have received a booster shot,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in another memo sent to clubs. “Our experience with the omicron variant is fully consistent with this expectation – while more players and staff are testing positive, roughly two- thirds of those individuals are asymptomatic, most of the remaining individuals have only mild symptoms, and the virus appears to clear positive individuals more rapidly than was true with the delta or earlier variants. In many respects, omicron appears to be a very different illness from the one that we first confronted in the spring of 2020.”
On Friday, the league moved three games scheduled for this weekend because of COVID-19 outbreaks: Las Vegas at Cleveland from Saturday to Monday; and Seattle at the Los Angeles Rams and Washington at Philadelphia from Sunday to Tuesday.
In addition to the targeted testing plan and the opt-out option, the new protocols give more flexibility for players to attend meetings virtually.
Earlier this week, the league and the NFL Players Association updated protocols to allow asymptomatic vaccinated players to return sooner if they have two negative tests on the same day, or one negative test and an antibody test shows the individual has reached a certain level.
Dr. Tony Casolaro, chief medical officer for Washington, said in a conference call that 21 of 23 players on the team who tested positive would’ve been able to practice based on mild symptoms.
“We will continue to monitor medical and public health developments, both generally and at each club, and be prepared to adjust protocols further as conditions warrant, including to introduce greater flexibility based on medical considerations,” Goodell said.
Previously, the NFL did not plan to move any games because of coronavirus outbreaks. It even said forfeits “could be in play.” But recent developments with the omicron strain of COVID-19 has changed the league’s thinking — as did several outbreaks across the league entering Week 15 of the season.
The Browns had another starting lineman test positive as they practiced indoors Saturday in preparation for the Raiders.
Rookie James Hudson III was added to the reserve/COVID-19 list, joining right guard Wyatt Teller and left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. on a list that reached two dozen players – and 12 starters.
With the league relaxing testing protocols, it’s possible the Browns could get some players back in time for the Raiders.
“If guys make it back, that’s great,” said coach Kevin Stefanski, who also is sidelined after testing positive. “If they don’t, we’ll be just fine.”
Elsewhere, the Chicago Bears activated nose tackle Eddie Goldman from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday, clearing the way for him to play in Monday night’s game against Minnesota.
The Dallas Cowboys placed defensive tackles Trysten Hill and Osa Odighizuwa on the list.
News
Patriots-Colts inactives: Rhamondre Stevenson set to start in Indianapolis, six ruled out
It’s time to see what the other kid can do.
Patriots rookie running back Rhamondre Stevenson is slated to start in Indianapolis, with veteran Damien Harris sidelined by a hamstring injury. Harris was one of six Pats listed as inactive pregame, along with third-string quarterback Jarrett Stidham and newly activated defensive back Joshuah Bledsoe. The Colts ruled out starting center Ryan Kelly earlier today.
Both teams’ complete inactive lists are below.
PATRIOTS
RB Damien Harris
QB Jarrett Stidham
CB Joejuan Williams
OT Yodny Cajuste
TE Devin Asiasi
COLTS
C Ryan Kelly
RB Marlon Mack
DE Ban Banogu
OT Julien Davenport
LB Malik Jefferson
WR Mike Strachan
News
Wild prepare for enhanced COVID protocols as virus intensifies
As the threat of COVID continues to rise throughout the NHL, the Wild are preparing for leaguewide COVID protocols that somewhat resemble that of last season.
Some of the most notable changes include daily testing throughout the league, wearing masks while in team facilities and during travel, and no indoor dining on the road. There will also be no holiday parties for teams as the Omicron variant continues to spread.
These enhanced measures come after a massive number of positive tests over the past couple of days. On Friday, the NHL paused the seasons of the Calgary Flames, Colorado Avalanche, and Florida Panthers. On Saturday, the NHL paused the seasons of the Boston Bruins and Nashville Predators.
All players in the NHL are believed to be vaccinated with the exception of Tyler Bertuzzi of the Detroit Red Wings.
As for Saturday night, the Wild don’t have any players in COVID protocol, though they did have to postpone games against the Carolina Hurricanes and Florida Panthers this week amid COVID outbreaks in the opposing locker room.
“You just realize that you don’t really know where it’s coming from,” Wild captain Jared Spurgeon said earlier this week. “You can do all you can and it still somehow seeps into teams. We are just trying to do our best to stay as safe as possible.”
These enhanced measures will remain in effect through the holiday season with the NHL and NHLPA scheduled to re-evaluate things by Jan. 7.
Meanwhile, the Wild are being extremely cautious with the Winter Classic scheduled for New Year’s Day at Target Field. Nobody wants to miss the outdoor game against the rival St. Louis Blues.
“We definitely as a team had a conversation, and we’re going to try to be as safe as possible going forward regardless of the outdoor game,” Wild winger Nick Bjugstad said. “It’s a tough deal right now with a lot of cancellations. We just have got to take the best precaution we can as players.”
News
‘SNL’ ditches audience, Charli XCX pulls out amid omicron
By MALLIKA SEN
NEW YORK (AP) — People’s Sexiest Man Alive of 2021 is set to be inducted into the vaunted Five-Timers Club on “Saturday Night Live,” but the surging omicron variant of the coronavirus means there won’t be a live audience to see it happen.
The long-running sketch comedy show announced on social media Saturday afternoon that the night’s episode, featuring “Ant-Man” star Paul Rudd as host, would tape without a live audience and with only limited cast and crew “due to the recent spike in the Omicron variant and out of an abundance of caution.”
Singer Charli XCX had been scheduled to perform but announced Saturday afternoon on Twitter that she was bowing out.
“Due to the limited crew at tonight’s taping of snl my musical performances will no longer be able to go ahead,” she wrote. “I am devastated and heartbroken.”
She then urged her fans to “look after yourselves out there and make sure you get vaccinated if you haven’t already.”
Rudd is returning to Studio 8H as host for the fifth time — typically a milestone of much fanfare. British pop star Charli XCX is the night’s musical guest. The Dec. 18 episode was the NBC show’s last announced episode for the year.
It’s unclear which cast members will appear on Saturday’s show, which usually tapes a dress rehearsal at 8 p.m., followed by the live show at 11:30 p.m.
The show returned for its 47th year in September with 16 cast members and five featured players, a particularly crowded field. The size of the cast has allowed for atypical flexibility for its high-profile members, who can now take time off for other projects during the season.
The show said on social media that those who had won tickets to the night’s show would receive more information soon.
This is far from the first time the Lorne Michaels-produced show has had to adapt to the coronavirus pandemic. The virus outbreak halted its 45th season for about a month, but “SNL” was back on the air by mid-April with a “quarantine version” of the show hosted by Tom Hanks. The show returned to 30 Rockefeller Center for its 46th season after implementing COVID-19 protocols, but booted singer Morgan Wallen from that season’s second episode for breaking rules. And just last month, British singer Ed Sheeran had to perform from home after contracting the coronavirus.
New York state reported Saturday that nearly 22,000 people had tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday — eclipsing the previous day’s mark for the highest single-day total for new cases since testing became widely available. More than half the positive results were in the city. Omicron is expected to become the dominant coronavirus variant in many countries within weeks.
Other live shows in New York have been devastated anew by the recent coronavirus surge, with many Broadway stages forced to go dark because of outbreaks. Mayor Bill de Blasio this past week declared omicron “in full force” in New York, snuffing out holiday mainstays like the Rockettes Christmas show and threatening others yet — all portending another holiday season without much cheer.
__________
Associated Press writer Bobby Caina Calvan contributed to this story.
