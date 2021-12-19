News
Omicron may sideline two leading drugs against COVID-19
By MATTHEW PERRONE
WASHINGTON (AP) — As strained U.S. hospitals brace for a new surge of COVID-19 cases caused by the fast-spreading omicron variant, doctors are warning of yet another challenge: the two standard drugs they’ve used to fight infections are unlikely to work against the new strain.
For more than a year antibody drugs from Regeneron and Eli Lilly have been the go-to treatments for early COVID-19, thanks to their ability to head off severe disease and keep patients out of the hospital.
But both drugmakers recently warned that laboratory testing suggests their therapies will be much less potent against omicron, which contains dozens of mutations that make it harder for antibodies to attack the virus. And while the companies say they can quickly develop new omicron-targeting antibodies, those aren’t expected to launch for at least several months.
A third antibody from British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline appears to be the best positioned to fight omicron. But Glaxo’s drug is not widely available in the U.S., accounting for a small portion of the millions of doses purchased and distributed by the federal government. U.S. health officials are now rationing scarce drug supplies to states.
“I think there’s going to be a shortage,” said Dr. Jonathan Li, director of the Harvard/Brigham Virology Specialty Laboratory. “We’re down to one FDA-authorized monoclonal antibody” with omicron because of the reduced effectiveness of Regeneron and Lilly’s drugs.
The delta variant still accounts for more than 95% of estimated U.S. cases, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But agency leaders say omicron is spreading faster than any past variant and will become the dominant strain nationwide within weeks.
Delivered by injection or infusion, antibodies are laboratory-made versions of human proteins that help the immune system fight off viruses and other infections.
Glaxo’s drug, developed with Vir Biotechnology, was specifically formulated to bind to a part of the virus that is less likely to mutate, according to the companies. Early studies of laboratory-simulated omicron by the drugmakers and outside researchers show promising results.
Supply of the drug is “extremely limited, and additional doses of the product will not be available until the week of January 3rd,” the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said in an statement posted online.
After pausing distribution last month to conserve supply, HHS is now shipping 55,000 doses of the drug, called sotrovimab, to state health departments, with the doses arriving as early as Tuesday. An additional 300,000 are expected in January.
The agency said it is distributing the drug to states based on their levels of infections and hospitalizations.
HHS recommends states conserve the drug for the highest risk patients who are most likely to have omicron infections, either based on laboratory testing that can identify the variant or elevated levels of omicron spread in local communities, identified as 20% and higher.
High-risk patients include seniors and those with serious health problems, such as obesity, heart disease, diabetes and immune-system disorders.
Prior to the pause in shipments, Glaxo’s drug accounted for about 10% of the 1.8 million antibody doses distributed to state health officials between mid-September and late November, according to federal figures.
London-based Glaxo says it is on track to produce 2 million doses by May, under contracts with the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Japan and several other countries. The company is working to add more manufacturing capacity next year.
The loss of two leading antibody therapies puts even more focus on a pair of highly anticipated antiviral pills that U.S. regulators are expected to soon authorize.
The drugs from Pfizer and Merck would be the first treatments Americans can take at home to head off severe disease. Pfizer’s drug in particular has shown a powerful effect, curbing hospitalizations and deaths by nearly 90% in high-risk patients.
“If it’s rolled out effectively this has a real big potential,” to make up for antibody treatments, said Andrew Pekosz, a virologist at Johns Hopkins University. “That’s an immediate place where these antivirals could minimize the impact of omicron.”
Still, initial supplies of both drugs are expected to be limited.
The shrinking toolbox of treatments is a painful reminder that the virus still has the upper hand in the U.S., even with more than 200 million Americans fully vaccinated.
Scientists around the world are racing to understand omicron, including whether it causes more or less severe disease and how easily it evades protection from prior infection, vaccination, and antibody drugs.
“We’re certainly going to see hospitalizations rise,” said Dr. James Cutrell of the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center. “If we have a lack of antibodies that’s certainly going to contribute to that many more patients needing to be in the hospital.”
___
AP Medical Writer Laura Ungar contributed to this story.
___
The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
News
Dolphins’ Jevon Holland out versus Jets despite clearing COVID protocols, plus other inactives
Miami Dolphins standout rookie safety Jevon Holland will not play against the New York Jets in Sunday’s 1 p.m. kickoff at Hard Rock Stadium despite getting removed off the reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday.
Holland entered Sunday questionable on the team’s injury report, but he was officially downgraded to out more than four hours before kickoff on Sunday morning with a “non-injury-related illness.” He did not practice this past week after originally landing on the COVID list on Monday.
The Dolphins (6-7) will face the Jets (3-10) without a top offensive and defensive rookie. In addition to Holland, slot receiver Jaylen Waddle will miss Sunday’s game against the AFC East rival after he was placed on the COVID list on Thursday. Holland has 51 tackles, two interceptions, two sacks and a pair of fumble recoveries in his first NFL season while Waddle is on pace to break a rookie receptions record, hauling in 86 passes for 849 yards and four touchdowns, plus one rushing score.
Miami is also missing running back Phillip Lindsay, and practice squad running back Gerrid Doaks is also on the COVID list. The Dolphins activated running backs Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed off the COVID list on Friday, and they are available to play, alongside Duke Johnson, who was elevated from the practice squad as a COVID replacement this past week.
Without Holland at free safety, the Dolphins are likely to start veteran Eric Rowe alongside Brandon Jones at safety. Rowe replaced Jones at strong safety in the past two wins against the Carolina Panthers and New York Giants, but Jones is now back from his elbow injury.
Other inactives
Along with Holland, other Dolphins inactives announced ahead of kickoff were tight end Adam Shaheen, safety Will Parks, defensive tackle John Jenkins and cornerback Trill Williams.
Shaheen entered Sunday questionable with a knee injury, but Parks, Jenkins and Williams were healthy inactives.
Starting left guard Austin Jackson was excluded from the list, meaning he’s available to play against the Jets after dealing with a non-COVID illness and being limited throughout the past week’s three practices. Safety Clayton Fejedelem was also questionable with an ankle injury, but is available Sunday.
This story will be updated.
News
From masks to book banning, conservatives take on educators
By MEAD GRUVER
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A recent Wyoming school board meeting was again packed with opponents of mask mandates when things took an abrupt turn and a parent started reading aloud sexually explicit passages from a book available in school libraries.
“Parents like myself had no idea this stuff was here,” the parent, Shannon Ashby, told trustees of Laramie County School District No. 1 in the capital city.
The push to remove objectionable books from school libraries is part of a renewed conservative interest in public education as a political issue since the start of the pandemic. Parents who first packed school board meetings to express their opposition to mask mandates and other COVID-19 measures have since broadened their focus to other issues they say clash with conservative values, including teachings about social justice, gender, race and history.
Such issues played a key role in last month’s Virginia governor’s election and are now poised to be in the Republican spotlight in the 2022 midterms.
“If you put pictures to the material that was read, our superintendent would be in jail for trafficking in kiddie porn,” said Darin Smith, a local attorney and former Republican congressional candidate whose wife is on the school board. “I would never have known these extreme leftists that are controlling our school district had I not gone to voice my opposition to the masking.”
The award-winning book Ashby wants pulled from Cheyenne high school and middle schools, “Monday’s Not Coming,” by Tiffany D. Jackson, is a novel about the mysterious disappearance of a Black teenager. Supporters say it contains important messages about topics such as poverty, child abuse and friendship, though it does includes scenes such as a boy and a girl having sex on a teacher’s desk.
Ashby also read allusions to sex acts in “Traffick,” by Ellen Hopkins, a novel about teenagers victimized by sex trafficking.
Similar disputes over public school curricula and books arose recently in Virginia, where with help from former Vice President Mike Pence they became a major issue in Republican Glenn Youngkin’s successful campaign for governor.
They’ve also been a political issue in the Carolinas and Texas while school officials in Kansas pulled almost 30 books from shelves after a complaint but soon returned them.
In Utah, the state chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union opened an investigation in November after a suburban Salt Lake City district removed several books including “The Bluest Eye,” by Toni Morrison, pending investigation into a parent complaint. Other books that have been the subject of complaints in the city’s schools include titles with LGBTQ characters and plot lines.
“There is a wave of well-funded, well-organized attacks in our schools and looking to remove library books from the shelves,” Utah Education Association President Heidi Matthews said.
Library organizations are pushing back, pointing out that many of the books in question depict struggles of minorities. Efforts to remove them send a message to minority youth that their views don’t matter, said Deborah Caldwell Stone, director of the American Library Association’s Office for Intellectual Freedom.
“It’s a terrible message to send to young people,” Stone said. “For me, it’s just astonishing that so many groups that use ‘liberty’ in their names, that claim that they’re all for freedom and the individual right to exercise freedom, resort so quickly to use censorship.”
Ashby belongs to Moms for Liberty, a conservative group that says it challenges “short-sighted and destructive” policies in public schools.
Wyoming’s top education official, however, questioned whether the book disputes are a fundamentally conservative cause.
“Labeling this as a ‘conservative’ issue is a disservice to parents and their children. We should embrace parents wanting to engage with their children’s education, not label them,” Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow, a Republican, said in a statement Thursday.
In September, Balow joined Wyoming’s Republican legislative leaders in supporting proposed state legislation to counter the teaching of “ critical race theory,” which has become a catch-all term for efforts to teach that systemic racism remains a persistent problem in the U.S. Opponents of those efforts say they are divisive and counterproductive.
Balow noted that disputes over books aren’t new. Since the 1970s, for example, several books by children’s and young adult author Judy Blume have been banned from schools and libraries for everything from sexuality to endings people didn’t like. Mark Twain’s “Adventures of Huckleberry Finn” is another frequent target due to racist language.
Ashby said she first heard about the books in the Cheyenne district after tuning in to conservative podcasts. She then checked an online school library book database to see which books mentioned in the podcasts were in Cheyenne.
“I figured living in Cheyenne, Wyoming, we would be safe,” said Ashby, who removed her three children from the district at the start of the school year because of the mask mandate.
Cheyenne school officials haven’t begun reviewing the books Ashby opposes because nobody has filed a formal complaint, Superintendent Margaret Crespo said.
Crespo said book opponents at school board meetings represent a small fraction of the community and not those who’ve written or spoken to school officials in support, though the district has begun adjusting its policies for books, including how they are purchased and checked out.
Opponents of the books gained one school board member’s sympathy after district officials deleted Ashby’s reading of the sexual material from an online video out of concern YouTube could suspend the district’s account.
“If we have books in our system that are not appropriate to be read at our school board meeting, then maybe they’re not appropriate to be read in our school district,” Trustee Christy Klaassen said to applause and cheers at a school board meeting Dec. 6.
The district has an opt out policy for parents who don’t want their children to check out books with mature content but should consider an “opt in” policy instead, said Klaassen, whose husband was the Donald Trump-appointed U.S. attorney for Wyoming until January.
On the night Ashby read to the school board, just one person spoke in favor of the mask mandate or keeping the books.
“Parents should read what their kids are reading, and if they don’t approve it, don’t let them read it. That doesn’t mean that they have the right to make that decision for every other family,” Dr. Renee Hinkle, a local obstetrician, said over heckling.
Mendee Cotton, a grandparent of seven local students, told the Cheyenne school board that what was in the books was “pornography, pedophilia” and parents wouldn’t stop until they were gone.
“The sleeping giant is awake. You affected our kids and now we are angry,” she said. “Make no mistake, this is a war.”
___
Associated Press writer Lindsay Whitehurst in Salt Lake City contributed to this report.
___
Follow Mead Gruver at https://twitter.com/meadgruver
News
Fauci says omicron variant is `just raging around the world’
By JOSH BOAK
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The COVID-19 omicron variant is “just raging around the world,” the White House’s top medical adviser said Sunday, and President Joe Biden is planning to give “a stark warning of what the winter will look” for unvaccinated Americans.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the county’s leading infectious disease expert, told NBC’s “Meet the Press” that “the real problem” for the U.S. hospital system is that “we have so many people in this country who are eligible to be vaccinated who have not yet been vaccinated.”
The prospect of a winter chilled by a wave of coronavirus infections is a severe reversal from the optimism projected by Biden some 10 months ago, when he suggested at a CNN town hall that the country would essentially be back to normal by this Christmas. Biden has been careful not to overpromise, yet confidence in the country has been battered by an unrelenting wave of COVID-19 mutations and variations that have left many Americans emotionally exhausted, dispirited and worried about infections.
Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, tried to defend the president’s earlier promise in a separate interview Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union.”
“The idea about hoping and having an aspiration to be independent of the virus after a period of time is understandable and reasonable,” Fauci said. “But the one thing that we know from, now, almost two years experience with this virus is that it is really very unpredictable.”
Yet the president seems stuck to be potentially stuck in a negative feedback loop as there is a risk that infections could worsen the supply chain challenges facing the United States and fuel inflation. Gov. Jared Polis, D-Colo., told NBC that Biden should stop talking about vaccination as two shots and a booster and, instead, call it “three doses” that are needed to maximize protection.
Polis pivoted to inflation that is running at a nearly four-decade high, saying Biden needed to show the country how he is addressing that particular challenge as part of his coming remarks on the omicron variant.
“We can do very concrete things that actually reduce the costs for Americans,” said Polis, noting that Colorado is cutting vehicle registration fees and making it free to register a new business.
The administration is expecting a series of breakthrough infections with the surge of holiday travelers. Fauci said most people who have been vaccinated and gotten a booster should be OK if they take precautions such as continually wearing masks in crowded settings such as airports.
Biden plans to speak Tuesday on the status of the fight against COVID-19 and discuss government help for communities in need of assistance, White House press secretary Jen Psaki tweeted. The president also will warn about the risks for those Americans who “choose to remain unvaccinated.”
Fauci told NBC the president would again urge people to get the booster shot, highlight increased availability of testing, discuss “surge teams” for besieged hospitals and explain how important it is to provide vaccines for the rest of the world.
“The one thing that’s very clear, and there’s no doubt about this, is its extraordinary capability of spreading, its transmissibility capability. It is just, you know, raging through the world, really,” Fauci said. “And if you look even here in the United States, you have some regions that start off with a few percent of the isolates that are positive, now going up to 30%, 40%, and some places 50%.”
Psaki’s announcement Saturday on Twitter came after Vice President Kamala Harris said in a Los Angeles Times interview that the Biden administration “didn’t see Delta coming. I think most scientists did not — upon whose advice and direction we have relied — didn’t see Delta coming.” She added: “We didn’t see Omicron coming. And that’s the nature of what this, this awful virus has been, which as it turns out, has mutations and variants.”
The vice president’s words raised doubts as to the administration’s strategy for addressing the pandemic. Biden had effectively declared independence from the virus at a White House celebration on July Fourth to mark progress with vaccinations inside the United States, yet the global nature of the pandemic meant that the disease could evolve as others around the world waited for immunization.
Fauci told NBC he saw the variants coming and he thought Harris’ statement “was taken a bit out of context,” adding he believed she was referring to “the extraordinary number of mutations … particularly with omicron. No one had expected it that much but we were well prepared and expected that we were going to see variants.”
