Patriots-Colts inactives: Rhamondre Stevenson set to start in Indianapolis, six ruled out

Brodric Thomas, the two-way contract player who played in the previous two games due to a serious COVID-triggered manpower shortage, became the sixth Celtic in two days to enter health and safety protocol Saturday.

Add the absences of Dennis Schroder (non-COVID illness) and Romeo Langford (neck pain), and the available Celtics roster had dropped to nine players before the team signed Justin Jackson to a hardship exception prior to the Knicks game.

The Knicks arrived in Boston without six players, making this game a model for what has befallen the NBA over the last two weeks.

“It kind of is what it is,” said head coach Ime Udoka. “It’s a situation where you’re hit harder than others are around the league and you’re just hoping it stays at that, knowing there’s a possibility that there’s more to come, which we had today.

“We have enough whether it’s 11 guys, 10 one night, and hopefully we’ll get Dennis and some guys back from the non-COVID illnesses that can come back sooner,” said Udoka. “We have enough to win with what we have. When everybody’s back, they’ll be back and we’ll be whole at some point. But nobody’s feeling sorry for you. The league is what it is and guys are coming and going on every team and that’s when you look at your main stays and guys that are available to carry you.

“The frustration may be on instances where it’s pain and fatigue and stuff like that. These are things you can’t control. The league is dealing with it in general. We have for the last year and a half or so. That part is what it is. We dealt with it in preseason with Al (Horford) and Jaylen (Brown), and other guys stepped up. The thing about it is it’s not an excuse for anybody across the league in a lot of these games. If we come out with the right intent and, like a game like last night, still winnable games. So we have enough to do what we need to do. And, like I said, other guys are gonna have to step up with increased roles and then we have two very good young superstars that can carry the load.”

Celtics looking for more hardship help

Udoka said that in addition to Jackson, the Celtics are scouting other possibilities in case they need to sign someone to a second hardship contract.

Jackson, who has now played for four teams over his four seasons in the league, was playing for the Texas Legends — Dallas’ G-League affiliate — at the time of his call-up. He averaged 22.3 points against G-League competition.

But above all, Jackson will help ease some of the minutes burden on players like Jayson Tatum and Brown.

“ Tough one, because of a back to back and the short numbers,” said Udoka. “Guys are gonna have to play larger minutes than we’d like again, but still have to be conscious of guys like Jaylen coming back from the hamstring — although he’s good now — the back-to-backs are still tough and other guys will get more opportunity there. So a guy like Justin, it’s unfortunate with Brodric and Sam (Hauser), some of our 2-way guys that are in the health and safety protocols that they won’t get the opportunity and some needed minutes there, but we’ll increase Payton (Pritchard)’s and some of the younger guys as well.”

Langford passes concussion scan

Langford, who left Friday night’s loss to Golden State in the first quarter following a hard foul by Andrew Wiggins, tested negative for a concussion later that night.

“He’s out tonight, took that hard hit and has quite a bit of soreness in his neck, stiffness and just won’t be available tonight,” said Udoka. “But don’t think it’s anything long term past another day or two.”