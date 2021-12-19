News
Patriots-Colts inactives: Rhamondre Stevenson set to start in Indianapolis, six ruled out
It’s time to see what the other kid can do.
Patriots rookie running back Rhamondre Stevenson is slated to start in Indianapolis, with veteran Damien Harris sidelined by a hamstring injury. Harris was one of six Pats listed as inactive pregame, along with third-string quarterback Jarrett Stidham and newly activated defensive back Joshuah Bledsoe. The Colts ruled out starting center Ryan Kelly earlier today.
Both teams’ complete inactive lists are below.
PATRIOTS
RB Damien Harris
QB Jarrett Stidham
CB Joejuan Williams
OT Yodny Cajuste
TE Devin Asiasi
COLTS
C Ryan Kelly
RB Marlon Mack
DE Ban Banogu
OT Julien Davenport
LB Malik Jefferson
WR Mike Strachan
Wild prepare for enhanced COVID protocols as virus intensifies
As the threat of COVID continues to rise throughout the NHL, the Wild are preparing for leaguewide COVID protocols that somewhat resemble that of last season.
Some of the most notable changes include daily testing throughout the league, wearing masks while in team facilities and during travel, and no indoor dining on the road. There will also be no holiday parties for teams as the Omicron variant continues to spread.
These enhanced measures come after a massive number of positive tests over the past couple of days. On Friday, the NHL paused the seasons of the Calgary Flames, Colorado Avalanche, and Florida Panthers. On Saturday, the NHL paused the seasons of the Boston Bruins and Nashville Predators.
All players in the NHL are believed to be vaccinated with the exception of Tyler Bertuzzi of the Detroit Red Wings.
As for Saturday night, the Wild don’t have any players in COVID protocol, though they did have to postpone games against the Carolina Hurricanes and Florida Panthers this week amid COVID outbreaks in the opposing locker room.
“You just realize that you don’t really know where it’s coming from,” Wild captain Jared Spurgeon said earlier this week. “You can do all you can and it still somehow seeps into teams. We are just trying to do our best to stay as safe as possible.”
These enhanced measures will remain in effect through the holiday season with the NHL and NHLPA scheduled to re-evaluate things by Jan. 7.
Meanwhile, the Wild are being extremely cautious with the Winter Classic scheduled for New Year’s Day at Target Field. Nobody wants to miss the outdoor game against the rival St. Louis Blues.
“We definitely as a team had a conversation, and we’re going to try to be as safe as possible going forward regardless of the outdoor game,” Wild winger Nick Bjugstad said. “It’s a tough deal right now with a lot of cancellations. We just have got to take the best precaution we can as players.”
‘SNL’ ditches audience, Charli XCX pulls out amid omicron
By MALLIKA SEN
NEW YORK (AP) — People’s Sexiest Man Alive of 2021 is set to be inducted into the vaunted Five-Timers Club on “Saturday Night Live,” but the surging omicron variant of the coronavirus means there won’t be a live audience to see it happen.
The long-running sketch comedy show announced on social media Saturday afternoon that the night’s episode, featuring “Ant-Man” star Paul Rudd as host, would tape without a live audience and with only limited cast and crew “due to the recent spike in the Omicron variant and out of an abundance of caution.”
Singer Charli XCX had been scheduled to perform but announced Saturday afternoon on Twitter that she was bowing out.
“Due to the limited crew at tonight’s taping of snl my musical performances will no longer be able to go ahead,” she wrote. “I am devastated and heartbroken.”
She then urged her fans to “look after yourselves out there and make sure you get vaccinated if you haven’t already.”
Rudd is returning to Studio 8H as host for the fifth time — typically a milestone of much fanfare. British pop star Charli XCX is the night’s musical guest. The Dec. 18 episode was the NBC show’s last announced episode for the year.
It’s unclear which cast members will appear on Saturday’s show, which usually tapes a dress rehearsal at 8 p.m., followed by the live show at 11:30 p.m.
The show returned for its 47th year in September with 16 cast members and five featured players, a particularly crowded field. The size of the cast has allowed for atypical flexibility for its high-profile members, who can now take time off for other projects during the season.
The show said on social media that those who had won tickets to the night’s show would receive more information soon.
This is far from the first time the Lorne Michaels-produced show has had to adapt to the coronavirus pandemic. The virus outbreak halted its 45th season for about a month, but “SNL” was back on the air by mid-April with a “quarantine version” of the show hosted by Tom Hanks. The show returned to 30 Rockefeller Center for its 46th season after implementing COVID-19 protocols, but booted singer Morgan Wallen from that season’s second episode for breaking rules. And just last month, British singer Ed Sheeran had to perform from home after contracting the coronavirus.
New York state reported Saturday that nearly 22,000 people had tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday — eclipsing the previous day’s mark for the highest single-day total for new cases since testing became widely available. More than half the positive results were in the city. Omicron is expected to become the dominant coronavirus variant in many countries within weeks.
Other live shows in New York have been devastated anew by the recent coronavirus surge, with many Broadway stages forced to go dark because of outbreaks. Mayor Bill de Blasio this past week declared omicron “in full force” in New York, snuffing out holiday mainstays like the Rockettes Christmas show and threatening others yet — all portending another holiday season without much cheer.
__________
Associated Press writer Bobby Caina Calvan contributed to this story.
Celtics Notebook: Sixth player enters health and safety protocol
Brodric Thomas, the two-way contract player who played in the previous two games due to a serious COVID-triggered manpower shortage, became the sixth Celtic in two days to enter health and safety protocol Saturday.
Add the absences of Dennis Schroder (non-COVID illness) and Romeo Langford (neck pain), and the available Celtics roster had dropped to nine players before the team signed Justin Jackson to a hardship exception prior to the Knicks game.
The Knicks arrived in Boston without six players, making this game a model for what has befallen the NBA over the last two weeks.
“It kind of is what it is,” said head coach Ime Udoka. “It’s a situation where you’re hit harder than others are around the league and you’re just hoping it stays at that, knowing there’s a possibility that there’s more to come, which we had today.
“We have enough whether it’s 11 guys, 10 one night, and hopefully we’ll get Dennis and some guys back from the non-COVID illnesses that can come back sooner,” said Udoka. “We have enough to win with what we have. When everybody’s back, they’ll be back and we’ll be whole at some point. But nobody’s feeling sorry for you. The league is what it is and guys are coming and going on every team and that’s when you look at your main stays and guys that are available to carry you.
“The frustration may be on instances where it’s pain and fatigue and stuff like that. These are things you can’t control. The league is dealing with it in general. We have for the last year and a half or so. That part is what it is. We dealt with it in preseason with Al (Horford) and Jaylen (Brown), and other guys stepped up. The thing about it is it’s not an excuse for anybody across the league in a lot of these games. If we come out with the right intent and, like a game like last night, still winnable games. So we have enough to do what we need to do. And, like I said, other guys are gonna have to step up with increased roles and then we have two very good young superstars that can carry the load.”
Celtics looking for more hardship help
Udoka said that in addition to Jackson, the Celtics are scouting other possibilities in case they need to sign someone to a second hardship contract.
Jackson, who has now played for four teams over his four seasons in the league, was playing for the Texas Legends — Dallas’ G-League affiliate — at the time of his call-up. He averaged 22.3 points against G-League competition.
But above all, Jackson will help ease some of the minutes burden on players like Jayson Tatum and Brown.
“ Tough one, because of a back to back and the short numbers,” said Udoka. “Guys are gonna have to play larger minutes than we’d like again, but still have to be conscious of guys like Jaylen coming back from the hamstring — although he’s good now — the back-to-backs are still tough and other guys will get more opportunity there. So a guy like Justin, it’s unfortunate with Brodric and Sam (Hauser), some of our 2-way guys that are in the health and safety protocols that they won’t get the opportunity and some needed minutes there, but we’ll increase Payton (Pritchard)’s and some of the younger guys as well.”
Langford passes concussion scan
Langford, who left Friday night’s loss to Golden State in the first quarter following a hard foul by Andrew Wiggins, tested negative for a concussion later that night.
“He’s out tonight, took that hard hit and has quite a bit of soreness in his neck, stiffness and just won’t be available tonight,” said Udoka. “But don’t think it’s anything long term past another day or two.”
