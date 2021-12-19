Celebrities
‘Power Book II’s LaToya Tonodeo: Monet’s Secret Will Cause A ‘Major Rift’ With Diana & The Familly
The fallout of Monet’s revelation is going to be immense. HL got EXCLUSIVE scoop from LaToya Tonodeo about how Diana will react to Monet’s Zeke secret and leaning on Tariq more than ever in season 2.
Power Book II: Ghost just dropped one of its biggest bombshells yet. Zeke is actually Monet’s son with Mecca, which explains why Monet is going to great lengths to keep Zeke out of prison. Monet and Mecca are the only ones who know about this secret, and it could tear the Tejada family apart if they’re not careful.
HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with LaToya Tonodeo about Diana’s place in all of this. LaToya believes Monet’s secret will definitely “strain” their relationship even more but acknowledges that it may bring Diana closer to Zeke. She also weighed in Diana’s dreams and her relationship with Tariq. Read our Q&A below:
We saw that really game-changing reveal with Monet and Mecca. We knew that they had a past. That was always clear. We just didn’t know what it was between them. Zeke plays a big part in this, and we see why Monet is so dead-set on saving him. Obviously, this is a big family bombshell. Will Diana find out sooner or possibly later?
LaToya Tonodeo: I feel like Diana is very smart. So even in the beginning of this season, you saw that her wheels are turning and she’s putting two and two together, three and five together. She’s putting all the pieces together. So I would say if Diana plays her cards right, she will find out. She will definitely find out.
How do you think she would react to that? How would you react to that?
LaToya Tonodeo: Personally, I would be pissed because you grow up thinking one way and then you find out that this person is not your cousin. It’s like, wait, what? You feel betrayed. I would be hot. I would be very upset. I wouldn’t even know how to interact with my mother after that.
Considering Monet and Diana’s very tumultuous relationship already, how might that change and alter or maybe sever things even more between them? I feel like they’re on thin ice.
LaToya Tonodeo: I’m always on thin ice. If Diana finds out and lets her mother know what the deal is and that she knows, I feel like it will definitely strain the relationship even more. But who knows… I feel like if it were my mother, my mother would try to find a way to soften it, and maybe we can build from it. With Power and with Monet, I’m not sure how that will go.
This would be a huge, massive change of pace for the entire family to know about this. Obviously, they’ve grown up with Zeke. They know him. They think of him as family. But how might this reveal change the relationship between Diana and Zeke? He’d be a half-brother now.
LaToya Tonodeo: I think maybe that can make them closer. Because I feel like Diana and Zeke already have a really strong bond. Even though we never got to see Diana play basketball, Diana wanted to play basketball in season 1. It’s one of her things. She wants to go to school. She wants to play basketball like Zeke. I feel like that was their connection already. So to find out that the person who you feel really close to is actually a brother, so it makes them even closer, I don’t know. It could be beautiful, but at the same time, kind of weird because it’s like you grew up thinking one way and then you find out that’s not the case at all.
Zeke is also I think the most innocent party in all of this. He doesn’t know anything. So it’s not like you can really blame him. In the midst of all this, this obviously brings into play Diana and Lorenzo’s relationship, especially if he finds out. This is something that Lorenzo would not be pleased to hear because he was very much like, “This is not our kid. I don’t need to put all my cards in him. I don’t need to risk my house.” Could Diana find herself in a very compromising position with her loyalties to her mother and to her father?
LaToya Tonodeo: For sure. Because Diana, as we know, is a daddy’s girl. She connects 100 percent with her father. It’s going to cause a major rift in the family because, like you said, Lorenzo’s like, “That’s not my kid. It doesn’t matter.” He only cares about the Tejadas but technically Zeke is not necessarily a Tejada, but he is a part of the family. He is our half-brother now, so we’re going to see how that plays out for sure.
Like we mentioned earlier, Diana wanted to go to school. She wanted to play basketball. But she’s like, “My family doesn’t do that. That’s not what my family does.” You can sort of see a lot of that heartbreak that she wants one thing for her life, but her family and her mother have made this decision. I’m curious to know if Diana will maybe rebel in a sense and take control of her own destiny.
LaToya Tonodeo: I would say that’s definitely something that we’re going to be able to explore this season because Diana is maturing. Diana is stepping into her own power and finding her voice and trying to in a way, I would say, trying to get her father out. Maybe that could be that backup that she needs to get into Monet’s ear. Like, let Diana go to school. So we shall see. We shall see.
During that same conversation, she’s also warned about Tariq. I feel like, especially when you’re young when you’re told not to maybe pursue this person…
LaToya Tonodeo: You’re going to do it anyway.
You’re going to do it anyway. What can you sort of say about that dynamic going forward?
LaToya Tonodeo: I feel like this season, you’re going to see Diana really lean on him. She’s going to even be asking for advice because he’s a part of the game. He’s also in school. So there are so many things that she can get from him. I think she’s going to lean into that relationship and explore that a little bit more this season.
I think it’s really interesting, you know, Diane is the only female sibling. And with a mother-daughter relationship like this one, it’s really complicated. It’s almost like all the kids are sort of vying for the attention and the affection and the respect from their mother. And to add another kid, especially a male sibling in there, she definitely has a soft spot for her boys. So I’m curious to know with all this happening, I feel like Diane is going to explode one day. She’s very strategic. She’s like, “Mom, hello. I’m here. And I’m the most level-headed. I’m strategic, too. Please notice me.
LaToya Tonodeo: She wants to be seen. And I feel like Diana’s definitely struggled with that from the beginning all the way up until now. She’s struggling to be seen. She wants validation sometimes I would say from her mother, and she wants to prove to her mother that I can do the same thing. You can trust me. When you tell me to do something, I do it and I do it properly. I don’t mess things up. I feel like she definitely wants that validation and that respect and that trust from her mother, especially like you said, being in my opinion, I would say, at least between Diana and Dru, they’re the most level-headed. Diana is definitely, in my opinion, more strategic and more methodical, more calculated in how she moves. And I feel like since she’s learning those things from Monet, it’s like, how come you don’t see that in me?
You guys got the exciting news that you’re coming back for season 3. How does it feel to know that the story will continue on?
LaToya Tonodeo: Oh my gosh, it’s a blessing because it’s like, first of all, we have a job. And then not only that, but I really want to see where Diane is going to go from here. We haven’t even finished season 2, and there’s so much going on. I would love to see where Diana goes from here. She’s growing so much. I feel like the growth that has happened in season 2 versus season 1, it’s like, wow. And then the way our writers and how creative they are, the way they write it’s like, where is this going to go? I’m excited. I cannot wait to get back to work just to read those scripts because we don’t get anything in advance.
‘Claws’ Stars Tease ‘Bittersweet’ & ‘Explosive’ Final Season: We’re ‘Going Out With A Bang’
HL spoke to Karrueche Tran, Carrie Preston, and the rest of the ‘Claws’ cast about what fans can expect from the ‘explosive’ final season.
It’s the beginning of the end for Claws, and stars Karrueche Tran, Jenn Lyon, Carrie Preston, and Judy Reyes are promising a wild ride for the hit TNT drama’s fourth and final season, which premieres on Dec. 19. “The previous seasons were pretty crazy, and it just gets crazier,” Karrueche, 33, who plays Virginia, EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “And we are definitely going out with a bang.” Jenn, 36, who stars in the show as Jennifer, shared similar sentiments about the final season. “Just when you think it can’t get crazier, we’ll take it up a notch,” she told HL. “I think it’s gonna be a really exciting season. We just love these characters in this world that has been created so much. And we just hope we can do the fans justice.”
Claws follows Desna Sims (Niecy Nash), the owner of a nail salon in South Florida who gets her four trusty employees — Virginia (Karrueche), Jennifer (Jenn), Polly Marks (Carrie) and Quiet Ann (Judy) — thrust into the crime world after they start laundering money from a neighboring pain clinic. Carrie, 54, admitted to HL that she has mixed feelings about the show ending, calling it “the most treasured experience of my whole career.” She added, “It made us sad to think, ‘Oh gosh, this is the last time we’re going to be in the salon,’ and we would just count down all the momentous moments throughout the season. That said, I’m excited to finally share the season with the fans. They’ve been waiting a long time. I think it’s gonna be bittersweet to see the show air and know this is our last hustle.”
As for Judy, the 54-year-old actress said she’s had “the most treasured, unique experience” getting to play fan-favorite Quiet Ann on the show. Judy also teased to HL what’s in store for Quiet Ann’s last hurrah. “She’s very vocal this season. She was going through a lot of stuff,” Judy revealed. “We know that she blew up a casino because her wife died, so you’re gonna see that unfold in terms of the relationship that she forges with Uncle Daddy [Dean Norris]. We’ll see how that affects her story arc throughout the season.”
Jenn further teased Claws season 4 to HL by calling it “explosive,” incendiary,” and “el fuego.” The actresses also gave some non-spoiler hints as to how the journeys for their dynamic characters end, starting with Karrueche. “I feel like you see Virginia’s growth and maturity and finally being taken in by all the ladies. That’s all she’s wanted all season is to just feel the love and to be one of them,” she explained. “As complicated and weird and different each character is, she just wants to feel the love and they all absolutely love each other.”
Meanwhile, Carrie said she’s “very happy” with how Polly’s story wraps up on Claws. “I actually am very pleased with what they gave Polly to do this season and the resolution of the character,” she told HL. “It’s always entertaining and surprising and strange. I couldn’t be happier.”
The final season of Claws kicks off with a 2-hour premiere on Dec. 19 at 9 p.m. ET on TNT.
90 Day Fiancé’s Varya Malina on Plans to Enlist in Military
90 Day Fiance’s Varya Malina is making the most of her spare time while awaiting husband Geoffrey Paschel’s sentencing.
In a recent Instagram story, the former radio personality revealed that she is planning to join the military, stating, “I have an important update… I’m going to join the US National Guard.”
In a later update, Varya shared a screenshot of her text conversation with a recruiter.
The recruiter asked Varya how her studying was coming along and confirmed that due to Varya holding both a Bachelor’s and Master’s degree, she would be able to start at the rank of E4. This would make Varya Specialist or Corporal Malina.
Varya admitted that she needs to spend more time studying, presumably for the ASVAB test, which is a timed aptitude test developed by the Department of Defense and used to determine an individual’s suitability for the military and which jobs they may be eligible for.
She appears to be taking her test preparation seriously, sharing an image of herself studying alongside a cup of tea and some chocolate liqueurs.
She then shared a number of posts quizzing her followers on questions that may be found in the ASVAB.
Varya appears to be doing her best to keep her mind off husband Geoffrey’s upcoming sentencing hearing, even participating in a photoshoot with Geoffrey’s ex-girlfriend, Mary.
Varya had previously had a harsh exchange with Mary, telling her “Move b*tch, get out the way” after Varya decided that she made a mistake in rejecting Geoffrey’s wedding proposal and decided to surprise him at his home in Tennessee, only to discover he had moved on with Mary. Geoffrey broke off that relationship and rekindled the flame with Varya.
Geoffrey faces 12 to 20 years in prison without the possibility of parole after being convicted of aggravated kidnapping, domestic assault, and interference with emergency calls.
Geoffrey committed the crimes against his former fiancee on June 9, 2019, before he met Varya. Despite the serious and violent nature of his convictions, Varya has made it clear that she is standing by her husband.
In a recent Instagram story, Varya shared an image of Geoffrey donning his black and white striped prison uniform while holding a phone receiver with the text overlay “I told him about the videos I posted yesterday in my stories and your reactions. It made him laugh.”
In addition to the prison photo, Varya regularly shares loved-up flashback pictures and videos of herself and Geoffrey, often with inspirational quotes.
Varya wrote, “Never give up” is his motto in life” in the caption of one video showing Geoffrey wearing a rash vest and sun hat with a neck flap, a stark contrast to his prison stripes. In the video, Geoffrey is shown struggling to close a beach chair.
In another video, Varya is seen trying on a cowboy hat while Geoffrey watches on. She captioned the video, “Bad times can’t last forever. A new day comes and the sun rises even after the darkest night.”
Bad times may not last forever, but for Geoffrey, they’ll last anywhere from 12-20 years, depending on the outcome of his sentencing which is currently scheduled for February 2nd, 2022.
Given his current age of 41 years old, Geoffrey will be anywhere from 53 to 61 years old when he’s released from prison. Varya is 31 years old, which means she’ll be between 43 and 51 when her husband is released.
Geoffrey’s lengthy sentence will give Varya plenty of uninterrupted time to climb through the military ranks. However, it remains to be seen whether Varya will continue to stand by her convicted felon husband for the next 12 to 20 years.
Priyanka Chopra Sizzles In High Slit Dress For ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ Premiere – Photos
Priyanka Chopra paid tribute to her character Sati in the new film with a futuristic dress in the same colors as her on-screen costume.
Priyanka Chopra, 39, looked stunning at the premiere of The Matrix Resurrections. The actress wore a sparkly silver gown with a high slit and rust-orange shoulder cover designed by Halpern for the red carpet event in San Francisco on Dec. 18. Priyanka paid tribute to her character Sati in the film with the dress, which was made out of similar colors to the on-screen costume she’s seen wearing in the film (particularly the orange).
The star posted a behind-the-scenes shot in the dress snapped by Amber Asaly. “What a night! The Matrix premiere!” she gushed in the caption, going on to shout out her stylist Law Roach and glam team. “Also @luxurylaw brought it! The colors of my dress are an ode to my character in the film, Sati. I can’t wait for all of you to meet her!!” she also wrote, signing off with a tribute for the film’s writer and director Lana Wachowski.
“So proud of this cast and crew. What an honour. Thank you Lana. @TheMatrixMovie #MatrixResurrections,” Priyanka concluded. She accessorized her Halpern gown with jewels from luxury brand Bvlgari, who she has an active partnership with. A sparkly pair of sky-high Christian Louboutin heels also made the look, perfectly matching the red carpet gown.
Earlier this week, Priyanka appeared on co-star Jada Pinkett-Smith‘s Red Table Talk alongside Keanu Reeves, 57, and Carrie-Anne Moss, 54, where she discussed her role. “I think the Matrix trilogy changed cinema. I remember when the first Matrix came out so clearly. I was 16. I remember how it shifted culture, in terms of the questions and themes it treaded upon in terms of consciousness and reality,” she said on the show, revealing she was a huge fan of the original trilogy.
“So when I got the call from my agent, I remember I was in India filming something, and they were like, ‘Oh, [director] Lana [Wachowski] wants to meet you tomorrow in San Francisco,” she went on. “I drove to the airport. I was like, ‘Sure!’ Whatever it takes to get the opportunity to work with all of you lot, it’s just such a privilege and an honor.”
