Real World Economics: 3M earplug suits have all features of U.S. tort law
Liability lawsuits hitting 3M Co. spotlight U.S. tort liability law, illuminating features of both jurisprudence and economics. Our law differs significantly from the rest of the world and thus poses illuminating comparisons. However, both the law and economics are complicated, so they must be examined over two weeks.
Start with these cases themselves. A company called Aearo Technologies developed a higher-tech two-ended earplug. Inserting one way blocked damaging loud noises from weapons muzzle blasts or explosives. The other way dampened such noises but allowed soldiers to hear lower sounds including speech. In 2003, Aearo started selling these “Combat Arms Earplug version 2,” or “CAEv2,” to U.S. armed forces, primarily the Army.
3M bought Aearo in 2008 and, through 2015, continued to sell the Department of Defense hundreds of thousands of CAEv2 plugs used in training and by all serving in Iraq, Afghanistan or other combat areas. 3M continues to produce, and DOD continues to buy, many thousands of an improved version, “CAEv4.”
However, in 2016, Moldex-Metric, a competing hearing-protection manufacturer, filed suit against 3M asserting the CAEv2 was defective and had been misrepresented. This led to a settlement with the U.S. Justice Department in June 2018, in which 3M paid $9.1 million to settle a whistleblower False Claims Act lawsuit that it knowingly sold defective earplugs. 3M says it settled solely to avoid expensive litigation, that there were no defects in the plugs, and that they fully met all contract specifications.
Nevertheless, many individuals now have joined groups filing civil suits against 3M for hearing damages caused by a defective product. Most of these are being clustered in a Federal District Court in Florida. Some have gone to trial with mixed results. The majority ruled against 3M and ordered multimillion-dollar damages payments.
Now a bit of law. The idea that if one person harms another, unintentionally as well as intentionally, such harm must be made up for, is basic fairness. It goes back to Old Testament scriptures as well as the 4,000-year-old Code of Hammurabi.
The legal systems of every country in the world, whether based on common case law as in most English-speaking countries or Roman-tradition codified law, have procedures for determining whether harm took place and how it should be compensated. This is “torts,” a hurdle for every beginning law student.
However, though basics of determination and compensation cross all countries, U.S. law has unusual and highly controversial features.
The first is contingent fees for attorneys representing plaintiffs. Lawyers may charge no fee for accepting cases. None need be due unless the case is won. Then they get a percentage, often very substantial, of the awarded damages. If lost, they get nothing.
Contingent fees are illegal in Europe and most other countries. However, some do allow “conditional” damages in which an additional amount, based on costs accrued rather than on damages won, may be added to hourly fees in successful cases.
The second feature of U.S. law is “punitive damages.” “Punitive” means “punishing.” In U.S. tort law, they are amounts imposed that exceed the “actual damages” ruled as suffered by the plaintiff. Punitive damages can be awarded only in cases involving overt dishonesty, bad faith, harmful intent or continuing to act even after harm became apparent. Such bad faith need not rise to the level where criminal statutes were broken to an extent that could be proven in a criminal trial.
The third distinctive aspect of U.S. tort law is the “class-action suit.” A development of the mid-20th century, it allows a group or “class” of people who have suffered harm to sue as a group represented by one set of attorneys examining a common set of witnesses and evidence in one trial. If damages are awarded, they are split among all members of the class following some formula.
In strict terms, “class action” refers to a case in which a court rules that all persons harmed will be members of the class. The train leaves the station. Once the case is settled, additional suits filed, perhaps by holdouts, are not accepted.
However, without seeking to form a “class,” people can sue in groups that may be awarded damages. But such decisions do not impose settlements on any other pending set of plaintiffs.
So far, there have been four CAEv2 cases decided. 3M lost three, but damages varied in both actual and punitive categories. Many other cases are being prepared. Legal firms that specialize in such group or class liability cases are feverishly recruiting veterans. Search “3M earplug lawsuit” to sample the hubbub yourself.
In recent years, such early cases with subsets of plaintiffs from a much larger group may be deemed “bellwether” cases that will orient future litigation, particularly in terms of damage amounts. A “bellwether” is a castrated male sheep with a bell around his neck that leads a much larger flock toward forage and water.
These early cases covered only a small fraction of the hundreds of thousands of earplug users. Yet how the trials played out on both sides, the juries’ findings and the judges’ rulings all will influence future litigation. This may lead to a negotiated out-of-court settlement.
Understand these cases are highly unusual in that military training and warfare have caused hearing loss for centuries, especially since invention of gunpowder. Aircraft engines, piston and turbine both, accentuated the dangers. Harm to hearing is the most common service-connected injury in the U.S. military. As someone with 32 years of active and reserve U.S. Army service, including both infantry and artillery units, and with a good friend who flew in 1950s “six turning and four burning” 10-engined B-36 bombers, I’m personally well informed!
It long has been recognized that armed forces bear responsibility for health damages caused by service, regardless of defects in a particular device purchased by the Department of Defense. Individual vets didn’t sue manufacturers. People harmed by defective ear plugs will remain eligible for the same, admittedly often imperfect, Veterans Administration hearing devices and services. Most veterans with hearing loss have no one to sue.
All this is background. How it intersects with economics must be left for next week.
St. Paul economist and writer Edward Lotterman can be reached at stpaul@edlotterman.com.
Dolphins’ Jevon Holland out versus Jets despite clearing COVID protocols
Miami Dolphins standout rookie safety Jevon Holland will not play against the New York Jets in Sunday’s 1 p.m. kickoff at Hard Rock Stadium despite getting removed off the reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday.
Holland entered Sunday questionable on the team’s injury report, but he was officially downgraded to out more than four hours before kickoff on Sunday morning with a “non-injury-related illness.”
The Dolphins (6-7) will face the Jets (3-10) without a top offensive and defensive rookie. In addition to Holland, slot receiver Jaylen Waddle will miss Sunday’s game against the AFC East rival after he was placed on the COVID list on Thursday. Holland has 51 tackles, two interceptions, two sacks and a pair of fumble recoveries in his first NFL season while Waddle is on pace to break a rookie receptions record, hauling in 86 passes for 849 yards and four touchdowns, plus one rushing score.
Miami is also missing running back Phillip Lindsay and practice squad running back Gerrid Doaks is also on the COVID list. The Dolphins activated running backs Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed off the COVID list on Friday, and they are available to play, alongside Duke Johnson, who was elevated from the practice squad as a COVID replacement earlier this week.
The Dolphins still have offensive lineman Austin Jackson (illness), tight end Adam Shaheen (knee) and safety Clayton Fejedelem (ankle) listed as questionable ahead of kickoff against New York.
Without Holland at free safety, the Dolphins are likely to start veteran Eric Rowe alongside Brandon Jones at safety. Rowe replaced Jones at strong safety in the last two wins against the Carolina Panthers and New York Giants, but Rowe is now back from his elbow injury.
3 keys to a Giants upset over Cowboys
1. RUN THE BALL
Saquon Barkley ran smarter and better than he had in a long time in last Sunday’s blowout loss to the Chargers, outside of a couple bad short-yardage plays. The only way the Giants can beat Dallas with Daniel Jones out a third straight game is if they move the ball, churn the clock, and score touchdowns with Barkley as their focal point.
2. LIMIT BIG PLAYS
The defense won’t be able to completely stop Dak Prescott’s offense, especially with so many players missing due to COVID and hampered or sidelined by injuries. The goal must be to take away the big plays down the field, keep everything underneath, and at least make the Boys earn it.
3. SCORE ON ‘D’ OR SPECIAL TEAMS
This is the harsh reality. Mike Glennon and the offense aren’t going to beat Dallas. They can do their limited part, but a defensive or special teams touchdown is the only way the Giants can pull off a shocking upset. The leading candidates: Keion Crossen on teams and Logan Ryan on defense.
Sunday Bulletin Board: December 7, 1941 — a date which will live in infamy, yes, but also in memory, forever!
Life (and death) as we know it
THE DAUGHTER OF THE GRAM WITH A THOUSAND RULES writes, from Hawaii: “Subject: Pearl Harbor Day.
“On Tuesday, December 7th, while attending the National Pearl Harbor 80th Anniversary Remembrance Ceremony, I had one of those incredible moments in life where the sheer significance of events overwhelms and awes you.
“My husband and I moved to Oahu 17 years ago, raised our kids here, and have always brought our visiting friends and family from Minnesota to the Pearl Harbor Memorial when they come to Hawaii. It is a must-see. When THE GRAM WITH A THOUSAND RULES and my dad came to visit in 2006, they were able to ride the ferry across the harbor and go onto the memorial that floats above the sunken battleship. They saw the soldiers’ names engraved in the white marble and the oil that still seeps up from the watery grave of the soldiers entombed for eternity below on the U.S.S. Arizona.
“Every year, my husband would wish that we could be on the actual grounds on December 7th and meet and thank the surviving heroes of that fateful day. Each year, there are fewer and fewer of them left to attend. This year, on the 80th anniversary of that ‘date which will live in infamy,’ we were among the chosen few who won a lottery and received passes to be right there.
“It poured monsoon rains the night before; we received over 9 inches of rain in five hours. I wondered if the ceremony would even go on, since it was to be on the lawn and pier facing the memorial across the water.
“My very patriotic and excited husband was awake at 3:30 a.m., and we were at the Pearl Harbor gates by 5 a.m. The heavy rains diminished by sunrise, but a dark gray cloud cover and mist kept the crowds down from what had been expected. When the Navy Band began to play to honor the last few survivors, one as old as 102, and those aged heroes in wheelchairs saluted the band back, there were no dry eyes to be seen. The newest destroyer in the fleet, the U.S.S. Daniel Inouye, sailed into view with soldiers lining the decks, and pulled alongside the memorial, raised the flag, and saluted the fallen heroes and survivors as we observed a minute of silence at 7:55 a.m.
“I thought back to 80 years before, when my mother, THE GRAM, was a scared 9-year-old child listening to the horrific news of the bombing of Pearl Harbor come across the radio, heralding the start of World War II. I was in awe to think of the events of that day, the men who gave their lives for their country and all that unfolded after. I wondered what that little girl in Bloomington, Minnesota, would have thought if she had been able to foresee the future and know that her baby daughter would one day live on that distant island that her sister Nora had pointed out on the globe for her that December 7th. Who could have imagined that her daughter would be right there at the site of it all with the survivors some 80 years later?
“I will always Remember Pearl Harbor.
“Mahalo for letting me share.”
The Permanent Sonly Record (responsorial)
GAB: “Oh lord, I had to laugh when I saw JOHN IN HIGHLAND’s post (Sunday BB, 12/12/2021). Just this summer, while cleaning out our garage in South Dakota so we can sell the property (we will then be full-time Floridians), we came across not only our boy’s cars, trucks, etc., but our grandson’s as well. We had to take several pictures in order to get them all in. We plan on selling these, as no one is interested in claiming them. Hope you enjoy this little collection.”
Then & Now
Or: The highfalutin pleasures
FRIENDLY BOB of Fridley: “Subject: St. Olaf College Christmas Festival.
“It was a very emotional afternoon for the final (Sunday, December 5, 3 p.m.) performance of this year’s St. Olaf College Christmas Festival — the first such in-person in a while, thanks to COVID-19. They were kind enough to provide streaming audio and video, so it was almost like being there.
“Some sadness: They remembered Professor Emeritus of Music Robert Scholz, who died of Parkinson’s Disease last February. Also, it was the final Festival for Steven Amundson, longtime composer, arranger and conductor at the college, as he is retiring after more than 40 years.
“As if we needed something else to remind us of this horrible pandemic, artistic director (and all-around good guy in charge of just about everything) Anton Armstrong tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before the festival and could not attend. He did send a recorded message assuring all that he was asymptomatic and did not expect any lingering effects. He would normally have conducted the final number (‘Beautiful Savior’), but a fitting solution was easily worked out, with Steven Amundson conducting his final song at St. Olaf.
“I cannot imagine how all of the singers managed with face masks (another cruel reminder of the pandemic) while performing. I would think they would get very warm after a fashion, and I did notice a few problems with masks slipping down.
“I actually attended one of these festivals right after high school, and this was a step back in time for me. Glad I put aside the time to ‘attend’ from a distance.”
The vision thing (self-responsorial)
THE RETIRED PEDAGOGUE of Arden Hills writes: “Subject: Remembering — and looking forward to — good times.
“It was December 10, 2021, and I was randomly perusing some previous Bulletin Board submissions when I came across this one from December 20, 1999:
“‘The vision thing:
“‘Subject: A new perspective.
“‘My stepson and his girlfriend were recently here from San Diego for a visit. It was her first time in Minnesota, and my wife and I explained how unusual it was to have such high temperatures and no snow this late in the year. We did have the glass in the storm door, however, and when she first noticed it, this was her comment:
“‘”Oh, you have a clear screen in your door.”
“’Thanks, Mayra, for providing us with a new way of looking at something we take for granted; you’re always welcome here.’
“Well, John and Mayra and their three children will be arriving back in Minnesota (they have visited in the interim) on the 21st, and I hope the weather cooperates once again.”
Where’ve you gone, Mrs. Malaprop?
RUSTY of St. Paul reports: “Last week we bought a loaf of semolina bread — you know, the Italian bread that has semolina (pasta) flour in it and is coated with sesame seeds.
“At lunch today, my wife was looking for bread for a turkey sandwich. The semolina loaf was near the tail end and possibly getting moldy, which I’m sure subconsciously entered my mind as I aimed my thumb towards the bag and said: ‘There’s some salmonella bread on the counter.’”
Could be verse!
Our Times Division and ’Tis the Season Division (Pandemic Subdivision)
From TIM TORKILDSON: (1) “I do not want a credit card / I have enough already / yet in the mail they come and come / a glossy flood that’s steady / I guess the bankers like me broke / with debts piled up in summits / until my credit score gives up / and down the slope it plummets.”
(2) “Rudolph the COVID reindeer / had a very funny nose — / he couldn’t smell a darn thing / and hung around in his bed clothes. / Down at the vet’s small office, / he was put in quarantine — / that was the last time Rudolph / at the North Pole was seen . . .”
Today’s helpful hint
’Tis the Season Division
KATHY S. of St. Paul: “Subject: A suggestion for folks this year.
“This year I lost a friend to ongoing health problems. She left two devoted daughters who are facing their first Christmas without her. Instead of a Christmas card, I am sending them a card saying that I am thinking of them in their loss — because they need to know they are not forgotten.
“It occurred to me that other people might want to do this, too.”
The verbing of America
RED’S OFFSPRING, north of St. Paul: “This appeared on Page 2B of the Sports section in Tuesday’s Pioneer Press:
“‘Swimming’
“‘Hayden 1st Black woman to title’”
Hmmmmmmmm
Or: Ah, the smell of it!
DONALD: “Subject: Advertising: Just for the smell of it.
“Why are so many people in TV commercials smelling their laundry?
“I must be using the wrong detergent, because I’ve never felt the desire to be so ecstatic when removing my clothes from the dryer.”
It just don’t add up!
THE MAMBO KING: “Subject: Do the Math.
“The foodies among BB’ers may have noticed the opening of a new farm-to-table restaurant in Apple Valley, called Farmer and the Fishmonger. While perusing the online menu, I noticed an interesting price structure on ‘Grandma’s Dinner Rolls.’ The menu says these are ‘2 FOR 4 | 4 FOR 9.’ (The Cheddar Biscuits are the same.)
“I’m wondering if this might simply be a way of limiting consumption of glutinous products. But if I’m in the mood for biscuits when I go there, I’ll order two biscuits, and then order two more!”
BULLETIN BOARD SAYS: Since THE MAMBO KING sent us this note, someone at the restaurant must have noticed the same little problem.
Grandma’s Dinner Rolls are no longer on the menu, and Cheddar Biscuits are now “2 FOR 5 | 4 FOR 9.”
Looks like an interesting restaurant!
Band Name of the Day: Salmonella Bread
Dolphins' Jevon Holland out versus Jets despite clearing COVID protocols
3 keys to a Giants upset over Cowboys
Sunday Bulletin Board: December 7, 1941 — a date which will live in infamy, yes, but also in memory, forever!
