News
Red-headed woodpecker research aims to rebuild Minnesota population
The red-headed woodpecker is an uncommon sight in Minnesota outside of the Cedar Creek Ecosystem Science Reserve in East Bethel, where researchers have homed in on dozens of breeding pairs that return each spring.
In Minnesota, where the species’ population is estimated to have declined 95 percent, researchers and land managers are hoping to better understand red-headed woodpecker activity and help restore populations.
“We are just trying to make the right habitat,” said John Moriarty, the senior manager of wildlife with the Three Rivers Park District.
While most woodpeckers in Minnesota have red feathers on their head, the red-headed woodpecker is unmistakable with an entirely red head and bold, black-and-white coloring on its body.
The park district is also hoping new audio technology, which plays sounds of the bird’s call, will help draw the woodpecker to Three Rivers’ habitat.
Audio systems were placed within the Crow-Hassan Park Reserve in Rogers earlier this year to play the sound of the woodpecker’s call each morning and afternoon. While no red-headed woodpecker sightings were reported at Crow-Hassan during the experiment, the park district learned of at least one nesting pair at the Murphy-Hanrehan Park Reserve in Savage this year.
Land management efforts for Murphy-Hanrehan include maintaining open habitat and leaving some dead trees in the park, which woodpeckers require for nesting.
“If we build it, they will come,” Moriarty said. “Our hope is that if they were successful they’ll come back next year.”
RESEARCH EFFORTS
Dr. Elena West leads red-headed woodpecker research at the University of Minnesota’s Cedar Creek and her work is helping land managers like Moriarty support the bird’s habitat.
The woodpecker’s habitat needs are much more complex than the availability of a dead tree to call home, although the dead trees are essential, West said.
Cedar Creek became a hub for red-headed woodpecker research more than a decade ago when a group of volunteers with the Audubon Chapter of Minneapolis began monitoring the birds and founded the Red-headed Woodpecker Recovery Project.
The red-headed woodpecker’s population at Cedar Creek is relatively stable, with more than 100 adult birds observed at times.
The team studies the woodpecker’s nesting ecology, in addition to other factors, in hopes of better understanding the bird’s behavior and survival needs.
A WOODPECKER’S ROLE
In their habitat, such as an oak savanna, red-headed woodpeckers act as an “ecosystem engineer,” West explained. They create nesting cavities, which a host of other critters also prefer or need for survival.
“It turns out, there’s tons of competition for these cavities once a red-headed is done using it,” she said.
At Cedar Creek, researchers have also identified a large population of flying squirrels. The squirrels, known as secondary cavity nesters, regularly clash with the red-headed woodpeckers in an effort to overtake the cavities.
West and her team have recorded thousands of hours of video footage to detail these types of interactions.
Other technology, such as location trackers and audio recorders, are also deployed in the field.
In upcoming research efforts, bioacoustics monitoring devices will be placed at a variety of sites in Minnesota in an effort to detect red-headed woodpeckers on the landscape.
Algorithms are then used to identify the bird’s sound.
West said they’re hoping the bioacoustics monitoring survey helps researchers understand where the red-headed woodpeckers are living so land managers can help protect and support the species.
WOODPECKER CAVITY CAM
Red-headed woodpecker research in Minnesota is also supported by volunteers.
West and her colleague, Dr. Caitlin Potter, run an online citizen science project where volunteers contribute to their nest cavity research.
Their project, titled the Woodpecker Cavity Cam, is hosted on Zooniverse, a website run by the Citizen Science Alliance.
On their webpage, volunteers help classify data by viewing short clips from the team’s nest cavity cameras at Cedar Creek.
A simple yes or no question, such as whether or not an animal is seen in a 10-second video clip, helps the team separate large quantities of data. No research experience or knowledge of red-headed woodpeckers is required.
So far, more than 4,000 volunteers have contributed over 180,000 video classifications to the Woodpecker Cavity Cam project.
News
Herald’s Best of 2021: Top stories, sections, reporters and more
Welcome to the Boston Herald’s 2021 bests list. From top stories, sections, reporters and more — our gift to you this holiday season is the gift that keeps on giving: A year in review roundup.
All the articles and sections listed here generated the most online traffic from you, the readers. And boy did you click on some of these. It’s a year we’ll never forget. The pandemic has put a spike in all our lives, but we never stopped delivering the news! As Howie Carr points out, how many will thank Donald Trump for seeing a way out of this virus? As always, keep the tips coming to newstips@bostonherald.com and we’ll chase them down.
Let’s ring in 2022 with our top 22 stories of 2021:
- Woman wanted for allegedly stealing Nancy Pelosi’s laptop arrested
- Vitamin D can help reduce coronavirus risk by 54%: Boston University doctor
- Was Biden looking at his watch during ceremony for Marines killed in Kabul?
- Something stinks with timing of curfews being lifted in Massachusetts
- Trump hopes everyone ‘remembers’ him when they get their coronavirus vaccines
- Howie Carr: Thanks for everything, President Trump
- Full text of Trump’s statement on impeachment acquittal
- Cape Cod fisherman OK after whale gulps him down, spits him out
- How long will immunity last after getting a coronavirus vaccine?
- Florida’s peak of the delta wave could be days away, university models show
- Massachusetts winter weather: A possible ‘sizable snowstorm’ after Arctic blast
- Cholesterol drug found to reduce coronavirus infection by up to 70%, according to new study
- Health care worker dies after second dose of COVID vaccine, investigations underway
- Trump sends out new email with more to come
- Bill Belichick, Robert Kraft release statements on Julian Edelman’s retirement
- Braceras: Rapinoe no victim, her team earned more than men
- How to get your coronavirus vaccine at Gillette Stadium
- Outburst of profanity toward Shohei Ohtani explained as ‘a crime of passion’ by Red Sox reliever Adam Ottavino
- Nearly 4,000 fully vaccinated people in Massachusetts have tested positive for coronavirus
- Battenfeld: Joe Biden can’t handle a press conference – where is the outrage?
- Snow in the forecast for Massachusetts: Up to 2 inches could cause slippery commute
- Howie Carr: Biden’s babbles continue
- Rick Sobey
- Joe Dwinell
- Howie Carr
- Sean Philip Cotter
- Alexi Cohan
- Latest Headlines
- Health
- Crime and Public Safety
- New England Patriots
- Business
- Law, Gov’t, Politics
- Coronavirus
- Massachusetts
- Sports
- Health & Fitness
News
Literary pick of the week: An animal poem for every day of the year is the Season’s Best
So many beautiful books with lyrical texts were published this year, it’s hard to chose one as This Season’s Best. But we chose, anyway. Kudos to “Tiger, Tiger, Burning Bright,” made of an animal poem for each day of the year, a big, lavishly-illustrated anthology. The poetry spans the centuries, from William Blake (he of the Tiger! Tiger!), Lewis Carroll and Emily Dickinson, to contemporary writers including Judith Viorst, Margaret Wise Brown and Jane Yolen, as well as some from the Seneca Nation of Indians and Cheyenne and Chippewa tribes.
Oh, and what wonderful, lively, fish, birds and animals fly, strut, jump, hop and swim across the pages: buffalo, birds, kangaroos. Whatever animal is your favorite, you will probably find a poem about it.
The special thing about this 4.5-pound book is that it can be enjoyed by all ages. Even the little ones who have to be read to can laugh at short poems like this anonymous one titled “The Grasshopper and the Elephant”:
Way down south where bananas grow
grasshopper stepped on Elephant’s toe.
Elephant said, with tears in his eyes:
“Pick on somebody your own size.”
If you had this book in your lap now (and that’s the only way to hold it), and turned to December, you would find poems by William Carlos Williams, Thomas Hardy and Stephen Spender.
The three-stanza poem for Dec. 19 is “The Yak” by Jack Prelutsky, former Poetry Foundation Children’s Poet Laureate:
Yickity-yackity, yickity-yak,
the yak has a scriffily, scraffily back;
some yaks are brown yaks and some yaks are black,
yickity-yackity, yickity-yak…..
“Tiger, Tiger” follows the award-winning “I Am the Seed That Grew the Tree,” 365 poems about nature. The new volume, published in the United Kingdom last year, is making its first appearance in the United States now at $40. It is published here by Nosy Crow, a division of Candlewick Press. The poems were selected by bookseller, author, publisher and reviewer Fiona Waters and the splendid illustrations are by Britta Teckentrup. They did a terrific job.
We hope this book stands for every book we recommended in 2021. We thank our devoted readers and those who just drop in on us now and then. May your holidays be bright.
News
Letters: Through pandemic chaos came positive adjustments
Lessons learned
Before we partake in the joys at the end of 2021, let’s pause and reflect a moment where we are in celebrating the holidays.
Looking back to the past two years we experienced pandemic, fear, hatred, violence, with suffering worldwide. We found ourselves in social darkness separated from friends, relatives, and others close to us and not being able to gather, hug, and share things.
But some positive results occurred as we adjusted our habits and realized what really was a priority to us.
Midway through the initial shock of death and sickness, we learned how fragile everything is and the importance of our love for family, friends and those special relationships in our lives. We were forced to change long-standing standards on working at the office, going to classes as a group, shopping at will. We adjusted and became used to wearing masks, and became artistic in their designs. We added new vocabulary terms; Covid, variants, omicron, lockdown, social distancing, etc.
In the end of phase one and two we readily learned, accepted and adapted to such changes as efficiently working from home, attending virtual classes, shopping online for food and necessities, breakthroughs in virus science, and virtual doctor visits.
My point is, throughout this chaos came positive adjustments to the changes in our daily lives that will carry us forward to meet and overcome any challenges that come our way.
Keith Hoffmann, Afton
The melting of Robert E. Lee
It was gratifying to learn that the giant statue of Robert E. Lee that once stood in Charlottesville, Virginia, will be melted down and made into something better. Lee was a traitor who violated the oath he swore when he became an officer in the U.S. Army. That is when he promised to bear true faith and allegiance to the United States and to support and defend its Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic. The cult of personality that has developed around Lee is unfortunate and has resulted in confusion about the fact that the Civil War was provoked by southern states in order to preserve slavery.
Perhaps some future generation will similarly choose to melt down and put to better use any giant statues of our former president who incited a riot on Jan. 6, 2020, that was intended to overturn a fair and legitimate presidential election and overthrow our government.
M.L. Kluznik, Mendota Heights
‘Follow the science’
Most recently the term “Follow the science” has been invoked to a listening audience to mean that if they desire to know the truth, science will provide the answers. This term, though, does not for some reason apply to the unborn. It is no longer solely a religious argument that life begins at conception but rather a scientific fact. That life inside of you is a human being, a baby, your son or your daughter. You are a mother. So for their sake and yours please follow the science.
Mark McCoy, Inver Grove Heights
An estranged couple
I learned on the news this week that O.J. Simpson’s $25,000 per month NFL retirement was protected by law and couldn’t be touched. I thought that a woman’s right to her own body and abortion was protected by law … and all of us were protected from unwarranted arrest, search, seizure of property, and extrajudicial punishment and death at the hands of police.
It became obvious when the large segment of the banking and investment industry that was responsible for the crimes that led to the crash in 2008 still received their bonuses and no repercussions that the legal system protects the rich while robbing the poor.
It seems like truth and law are an estranged couple in a continuing battle: the truth being free, and the law going to the highest bidder.
John Crivits, St. Paul
What political leaders should not do
The past weeks have clearly shown Americans what political leaders should not do. One was President Biden’s immediate condemnation of Kyle Rittenhouse a day after the incident in Kenosha, even going as far as to brand him a white supremacist with no facts to back the allegation. Then others, including Vice President Harris, hopped on the jump-to-judgment bandwagon, pre-judging the defendant. But, after seeing days of real evidence, the jury of 12 men and women found Rittenhouse innocent of all charges.
Secondly, Biden, Harris, Chicago Mayor Lightfoot, Revs. Sharpton and Jackson all defended Jussie Smollett, declaring his incident nothing less than a “modern day lynching,” according to Harris. Again, they pre-judged the case, calling the fabricated assailants MAGA-touting, homophobic white supremacists. Again, a jury of 12 men and women saw the real evidence, finding Smollett guilty of five counts of staging a racist, anti-gay attack, lying to the police and fabricating the whole incident in a ridiculous attempt to gain notoriety for his marginal acting career.
Politicians take heed. Those leaders who prejudiced these nationally covered events should not only be embarrassed, but should apologize for their completely prejudiced, biased, inaccurate political agenda. Rather than publicly judging individuals before their due process, perhaps they should allow our judicial system be what is is intended to be: the real judge and jury.
Barry Shoultz, Kettle River
Patriots among us
A patriot is defined as a person who loves his/her country and zealously supports its authority and interests. In this time of partisan strife following the 2020 election we have experienced frightening events which have threatened the foundations of our democracy, culminating in the attack on Jan. 6 which attempted to stop the electoral count and upset the results of an election which has proved, time and again, in dozens of court cases, in fruitless attacks by legislators in dozens of states, to be completely fair, and efforts to thwart the vote completely baseless.
One of the bulwarks of our system of free and fair elections has been the volunteers, clerks and officials who have staffed the polls and given of their time, often unpaid, people who spend long hours at the polls to insure the integrity of our electoral process.
Shamefully, throughout the country, many of these individuals have come under verbal attack, or worse, and they and their families have suffered threats of violence. Generally those threats have come from cowards who hide behind the dark veil of social media, because they know that they cannot stand the sunlight.
The result is that many election officials, both volunteer and paid, both elected and appointed, have indicated they have had enough, and say they will no longer endure, or ask their families to suffer, harassment or attacks on their integrity. We are at a time where these selfless men and women, these individuals who believe in fair elections, are needed more than ever.
My wife has served as an election judge for over two decades; she looks forward to the coming election and plans to return to the polls to do what she and the other individuals who “work the polls” have done since the founding of this nation — to insure fairness in the vote, to help voters who need that help, to impartially shepherd the procedures on that important day. That, to me, embodies the meaning of democracy. These people are truly patriots. I salute them.
Alan Miller, Eagan
I’ll nominate her anyway
I was literally just about to nominate fellow Irish American, former design client and friend Ethna (McKiernan) for a 2022 Irish Echo Arts & Culture Award, only to tearfully find the notice of her passing in The St. Paul Pioneer Press.
I will nominate her anyway, hoping the awards will make an exception and honor such a wonderful poet and person posthumously.
Patrick Michael Redmond, St. Paul
