Seeking refills: Aging pharmacists leave drugstores vacant in rural Colorado
By Markian Hawryluk, Kaiser Health News
Ted Billinger Jr. liked to joke that he would work until he died. That turned out to be prophetic.
When Billinger died of a heart attack in 2019 at age 71, he was still running Teddy B’s, the pharmacy his father had started more than 65 years earlier in Cheyenne Wells, Colorado. With no other pharmacist to work at the store, prescriptions already counted out and sealed in bottles were suddenly locked away in a pharmacy that no one could enter. And Cheyenne Wells’ fewer than 800 residents were abruptly left without a drugstore.
Pharmacies were once routinely bequeathed from one generation to the next, but, in interviews with more than a dozen pharmacists, many said the pressure of running an independent drugstore have them pushing their offspring toward other careers. And when they search for a buyer, they often find that attracting new pharmacists, especially to rural settings, is difficult. With a large group of pharmacists nearing retirement age, more communities may lose their only drugstore.
“It’s going to be harder to attract people and to pay them,” said David Kreling, a professor emeritus at the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Pharmacy. “If there’s not a generational thing where someone can sit down with their son or daughter and say that they could take the store over, there’s a good chance that pharmacy will evaporate.”
Tom Davis, Billinger’s friend and co-owner of Kiowa Drug in Eads, stepped in to sort out the mess in Cheyenne Wells. With permission from the State Board of Pharmacy, the county sheriff let Davis into Teddy B’s in the eastern Colorado town to take an inventory of the remaining drugs. Customers who had dropped off their prescriptions before Billinger died were able to pick up their medications.
Davis then bought the pharmacy from Billinger’s estate. He runs it as a convenience store and six days a week delivers prescriptions to it from Eads, 44 miles away.
“By the time you paid a pharmacist, the location there was borderline unprofitable,” Davis said.
He has received numerous requests to open pharmacies in other eastern Colorado towns, but making that work financially would be difficult. Reimbursements from insurance plans have dwindled, and customer bases have eroded as health insurers push patients toward mail-order deliveries.
“I fill prescriptions every day where my reimbursement is less than the cost of the drug,” Davis said. “In other settings, you might tell a patient, ‘We don’t have that in stock,’ or ‘Why don’t you go down the street to the chain?’ But down here, we just take care of our patients, and we just eat it.”
He can survive, he said, because, after 48 years, he no longer has any business debt.
“I look at my bottom line,” Davis said. “With the amount of profit that I had at the end of the year, that would not have been enough if I was having to pay a mortgage.”
Studies have found the number of pharmacists nationally to be sufficient, even more than enough, to meet current needs, although supply and demand don’t always line up. Finding pharmacists is more difficult in rural areas.
“Once they get a taste of the big city,” Kreling said, “it’s hard to get them back to the farm.”
Workforce data also shows worrisome trends. Concerns about a shortage of pharmacists led the federal government to pour money into pharmacy schools in the 1970s, creating a temporary bump in the number of graduates. The people in that bulge in the pharmacist pipeline have hit retirement age.
“Many of them owned independent pharmacies, and they were working in rural communities,” said University of Minnesota pharmacy professor Jon Schommer, who studies workforce issues.
Now, as the demand for pharmacists to provide testing and vaccinations during the COVID-19 pandemic increases, drugstore chains are offering incentives — such as large salaries, signing bonuses and help paying off school loans — that are often more enticing than anything a rural pharmacy could muster.
How pharmacy graduates envision their careers has also shifted. Many no longer want to own a pharmacy and are content to work at pharmacy chains or other health care organizations, according to several pharmacy school professors. As of 2018, only about half of pharmacists worked in traditional retail drugstores.
That makes rural recruitment more difficult.
Denise Robins had worked at R&R Family Pharmacy in Springfield, Colorado, for 18 years when the owner retired. She and three family members bought the drugstore in a last-ditch effort to keep it open.
“None of us are pharmacists, so that made it a little tougher,” Robins said. “We just knew it was really going to make it hard for people here if they had to travel an hour to get to a pharmacy.”
But finding a pharmacist to work in the southeastern Colorado town of fewer than 1,400 people was a challenge. The first pharmacist Robins found commuted 48 miles one way from Lamar. But after a year and a half, the trip became too much.
She then hired someone who wanted to work for only a year, to make enough money to travel. Then Robins interviewed two University of Colorado pharmacy school graduates. She hired one, but that didn’t work out. So she called back the second candidate, who still had not found a permanent job. He had two young kids, and he and his wife were working opposite schedules. He took the job two years ago and has remained there since.
In Berryville, Virginia, pharmacist Patricia White opened Battletown Pharmacy in 2011 because she wanted to carry on the family business. Her father had owned a local pharmacy and had recently died. But when turning a profit with Battletown proved a struggle, White decided to retire.
She lined up two potential buyers, but neither went through with the sale. She then hoped to transfer the pharmacy to a recent graduate but didn’t want to saddle him with a failing business.
“I told him he couldn’t make any money, and he said, ‘Thanks for being honest,’” White recalled.
Closing seemed like the only palatable option. Battletown shut down at the end of August. “I did not want to sell out to a chain,” she said. “That’s always been my mentality.”
When a chain buys a pharmacy, it doesn’t always decide to run it. Instead, it might close the pharmacy and transfer the pharmacy’s prescription files to one of its outlets. Retiring pharmacists who spent decades serving a community generally don’t want to see that happen, said David Zgarrick, a Northeastern University pharmacy professor.
“They’d like to sell their pharmacy to another pharmacist who would continue to run it very much in the same manner,” he said.
Some plan ahead, hiring another pharmacist and offering that person an equity stake in the business. Over time, the new pharmacist can buy out the owner. Many independent pharmacist-owners plan to live off the profits from selling their pharmacy, its inventory and its prescription records.
“Their pharmacy is their retirement savings,” Zgarrick said.
But, Zgarrick said, the added pressure from the pandemic may be pushing more pharmacists into retirement. And a long-running bull stock market may mean some pharmacists have enough in their retirement portfolios to call it quits without a sale.
In Eads, Davis, 70, still loves being a pharmacist. He and his brother co-own seven pharmacies and have started to plan for retirement by hiring five young pharmacists and allowing them to buy ownership stakes in those pharmacies over time.
He had wondered how long he could keep the Kiowa pharmacy running, though. With fewer than 700 residents, Eads may be the smallest town in Colorado with a pharmacy. Combining Davis’ customer base with Cheyenne Wells’ may have saved pharmacy access for both communities.
“So maybe where we could have lost two pharmacies in the area, we’ve been able to exist. We’re stronger now than we had ever been,” Davis said. “That wasn’t the original plan. We cared about those people and just wanted to take care of them.”
Kaiser Health News is a national health policy news service. It is an editorially independent program of the Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation which is not affiliated with Kaiser Permanente.
“Where we come from is art”: Denver’s gentrifying Northside captured through the lens and poetry of its Latino youth
Salvador Rodriguez wandered his neighborhood on Denver’s Northside, tasked with photographing what moved him for a class assignment.
The North High School student’s camera phone lens bypassed his friends, skirted the ever-changing businesses he watched come and go, and settled on a scene that meant something to him: two men doing landscaping work.
Rodriguez holds physical laborers in high respect because he knows the pride in executing backbreaking work and the pain in being looked down on for it. On Saturdays and Sundays, the 17-year-old works 12-to-14-hour construction shifts hanging drywall.
When Rodriguez reflects on his family and his neighborhood, he thinks of all the hardworking Latinos whose labor keeps their community running but go underappreciated, underpaid and undervalued.
“I’ve seen my community change growing up in the Northside,” Rodriguez said. “A lot of us know what struggle is, but some of us just stay in the struggle and you can’t get out of it. I want to get out of it and help others get out of it. I want to be a leader.”
Tim Hernández is a witness to the pain, the promise, the joy, the hope, the struggles of the Northside’s youth. He’s a teacher at North High and a product of the neighborhood — a community with some of the highest levels of Hispanic displacement nationally from 2000 to 2010, according to a study by the National Community Reinvestment Coalition.
The Northside, the northwest Denver community that includes the Highland neighborhood, has been hit particularly hard by gentrification, with Highland’s Hispanic population decreasing from 37% of the community to 16% in the past decade, according to U.S. census data.
“I get the job of facilitating cultural knowledge and experience from the same city blocks I’m from, in the neighborhood the students live in surrounded by the restaurants and businesses they and their families work in,” Hernández said. “The gentrification we face — the presence of that pain — is shared, especially in our Latinx students.”
Hernández works through those emotions with his students in a course he teaches called “Latinx Leadership.” This semester, he wanted to give those students an outlet.
Inspired by the book “We Trust Our Wings” by Colorado poet laureate Bobby LeFebre and photographed by Juan Fuentes, Hernández assigned the 30 students in his “Latinx Leadership” class to walk their Northside neighborhood, photograph what spoke to them and write a poem to accompany their favorite picture.
Hernández and his students compiled the images and poems into a book — pages created in Google Slides and stapled together — called “Our Sacred Community.”
“Where we come from is art,” the book’s overview reads. “Through this book, our students prove it.”
“This place is sacred”
Daniela Urbina-Valle, 18, canvassed the Northside for photo opportunities but didn’t see many people who looked like her along the way.
The daughter of immigrants — Mom from Mexico, Dad from Nicaragua — Urbina-Valle carried the weight of her parents’ dreams of success. The senior is headed to the University of Northern Colorado next year and wants to fulfill her lifelong goal of becoming a nurse to care for people in need.
While Urbina-Valle goes about her teenage life, she experiences the racism inherent in being brown in a rapidly gentrifying neighborhood. Denigrating stares. Suspicious glances.
While doing her class assignment, Urbina-Valle said white neighbors gave her and her classmates dirty looks.
“We can’t walk down our own neighborhood without being looked down on,” Urbina-Valle wrote as the first line in one of her published poems.
The North High School senior wants her neighborhood to be affordable enough for hardworking Latinos to live in. She wants white people to stop appropriating her culture — eating Latino food, co-opting its style and traditions — while casting its people aside.
Urbina-Valle wrote in another poem:
When the bridges we worked so hard to build
Have been burned and remade on a foundation built on our backs
They will never acknowledge that the empires they have built are weak and will one day crack
The assignment gave Hernández’s students agency to reclaim the neighborhood streets as their own — to put words to the struggles they and their families were facing, and to celebrate the victories, too.
“My students have gone from feeling like a part of our neighborhood in a landscape that is changing to being the neighborhood,” Hernández said. “My kids are the heart and soul of the Northside in every shape and sense. Our students were finally able to affirm that for themselves. Regardless of whether they go to college in a predominantly white institution, they know when they are here and where they go to church and eat their food — this place is sacred.”
“Sí, se puede”
The poems and pictures were too beautiful not to share, Hernández said. Images and words about graffiti, murals, community landmarks, racism, construction, pride and culture captured a neighborhood ripe with nuance.
The North High teacher wanted his students’ art to reach beyond the walls of his classroom, so he organized a poetry slam last weekend at the Radiator, a Denver cafe. Students read their work aloud and sold their poetry books to raise money for a leadership Latino youth conference they wanted to hold at their school, welcoming students from across Denver to talk about issues important to them. Student club SOMOS MECHA raised money for a free community fridge they’re bringing to school to feed hungry students.
On the night of Dec. 12, the Radiator was a packed house, buzzing with Latinx students overcoming their public speaking jitters and proud family and community members.
Hernández acted as his students’ hype man, shouting “yessir!” after each student’s rehearsal reading, teaching them how to use a microphone and letting them know that nerves were natural.
Before the event kicked off, Hernández brought his students outside the tent performance space illuminated by twinkle lights off of the cafe’s patio. They huddled, took a deep breath and fired off a chant of “sí, se puede” — “yes, we can” — before filing into the venue one by one.
The teens read their work about their neighborhood in a neighborhood joint, eyes widening when audience members bid hundreds of dollars on their signed books during breaks.
Copies of “Our Sacred Community” are still being sold for $10 plus any donations people want to contribute, and the whole book can be viewed for free online at tinyurl.com/oursacredcommunity.
Carlos Rosas, 17, read his poem about gentrification. Rosas’ father died due to violence in the Northside, he said, and the teen was raised primarily by his grandmother.
To the young man, the Northside is beautiful, dotted with self-made Latino businesses exuding dignity.
He shakes his head when he sees storied institutions torn down and replaced with something newer, more expensive and without Latino roots.
“They are being replaced with a culture that isn’t ours,” his poem reads.
Rosas plans to attend Temple University’s Japan campus. Having lived in the Northside his whole life, Rosas wants to see what else the world holds. He aspires to go into commercial business and build generational wealth — something he and the displaced Hispanics of the Northside wish they had access to.
“With destruction of every old building comes some loss,” Rosas said. “But this place — it’s everything. It’s home.”
“We don’t let each other drown”
Hope Navarro-Alvarez lives up to her name. Hernández described the 16-year-old as the soul of their classroom, and she confessed to being a relentless optimist.
Navarro-Alvarez’s poem represented togetherness, helping neighbors and celebrating community.
“We are a strong one,” Navarro-Alvarez wrote. “One that can make a change in this world. We are also a beautiful one, one where we share our laughter, our joy, our frustrations, our tears.”
The 16-year-old said the Northside is filled with good memories of friends, family and the innocence of youth. She captured a photo of her classmates walking past a Safeway, their backs to her as they marched down the street with the confidence of young people surrounded by friends.
“I loved this photo because when I look at it, it looks like a memory,” Navarro-Alvarez said.
The teen is the daughter of Mexican immigrants and said she grew up poor but happy.
“My parents never let us know we were poor,” Navarro-Alvarez said in an interview. “They loved us so well, and we are happy as long as we have each other.”
As a community, Navarro-Alvarez wrote, “we don’t let each other drown.”
Colorado’s film incentive program gets new lease on life
After years of lagging behind surrounding states when it comes to providing film incentives, Colorado is back in the running when it comes to competing for film, television and video game projects.
Before the pandemic, the legislature was granting as little as $750,000 a year to the state’s film incentive fund, forcing the Colorado Office of Economic Development to shift money from other programs to keep the fund from completely collapsing and production crews disbanding because of a lack of work.
Earlier this year, the Colorado legislature granted an unprecedented $6 million to replenish the film incentive fund and the phone has started ringing a lot more at the state’s film office, Kelly Baug, the state’s deputy film commissioner, told the Colorado Economic Development Commission on Thursday.
Although $6 million is a record amount for Colorado, the state still lags behind most of its neighbors. Regional film leader New Mexico offers $130 million in incentives, Oklahoma provides $30 million, Utah $9.9 million and Wyoming $3 million. Some states rebate 30% against qualified spending, while Colorado provides a 20% rebate.
A major argument against providing more film incentives in the past is that the state has more pressing budget priorities and faces tighter fiscal limitations. Other critics view film incentives as an ever-escalating corporate subsidy that pits states against each other, while some conservatives disagree with the content that gets produced with taxpayer help.
But supporters argue that the incentive fund provides a 31-to-1 return on investment and brings much-needed spending into rural areas, which get a further boost from the public exposure of being featured. Providing a consistent flow of incentives also allows for production talent to locate in the state, something Colorado has struggled with.
“A lot of money gets spent in rural areas, but most of the crews come from the Front Range,” said Donald Zuckerman, the state’s film commission. “The salaries are all spent here in the Front Range, while money for filming goes to the rural areas.”
Colorado saw a steady stream of films and television shows shot in the state, hundreds of them, until incentives became an important source of funding, Baug said. Between 2007 and 2012, when the state started its own fund, there were no major film projects in Colorado. After the state launched its film incentive fund, bigger features returned including “The Hateful 8,” “Furious 7,” “Our Souls at Night,” “Cop Car” and “Amateur.”
To receive a rebate, Colorado-based projects need to spend at least $100,000, while out-of-state projects are required to spend $1 million or more. Projects must employ a majority of Colorado residents in their crew and the spending must be audited.
On Thursday, the commission approved spending rebates for a live stream of the Ouray Ice Climbing competition next month, which will also be made into a documentary, and for a Boulder video game producer. Since the $6 million went into the fund at the start of the fiscal year, the commission has approved a dozen projects. Baug said several more requests are in the works.
One-quarter of Colorado’s 10,000 COVID deaths came after vaccines were widely available, Polis declared health emergency over
More than one in four people who have died of COVID-19 in Colorado lost their battle after vaccines were widely available, the state lifted nearly all pandemic health restrictions and Gov. Jared Polis declared the public health emergency was over.
Colorado surpassed 10,000 deaths from COVID-19 last week, but more than 2,900 of those came since the start of July, according to preliminary data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Those who died in the subsequent months were slightly younger than in previous waves, and the vast majority were unvaccinated.
Russell Thompson’s uncle, Albert Martinez, was one of them.
Martinez, of Denver, died earlier this month after a short battle with the virus. He was 62 and had experienced lung trouble for years, but was more worried about the vaccine than the disease, Thompson said. It’s an attitude he sees in others, including some who insist COVID-19 wasn’t really what killed Martinez, he said.
“I know people who still don’t believe it, and it’s insane,” Thompson said.
Despite many people’s perception that COVID-19 is no longer a threat, the virus caused about 14% of all deaths in Colorado since the more-virulent delta variant took over in early July, according to the CDC data. That’s similar to earlier stages of the pandemic — about 12% of all Colorado deaths between mid-March 2020 and the end of June 2021 were caused by the virus.
Even with the ongoing fifth wave, however, Colorado is in the bottom 10 states for COVID-19 deaths, compared to population. Almost every state has experienced an increase in hospitalizations and deaths since summer, and it’s not clear how much severe illness the new omicron variant will cause as it starts to compete with delta.
In a statement, Polis said the state’s COVID-19 death toll would have been significantly worse if fewer Coloradans were vaccinated. About 70% of Colorado adults had received at least one dose when the current wave began. Now, nearly 69% of eligible Coloradans — those 5 and older — are fully vaccinated.
“This pandemic has caused pain and challenges for families and kids across our state — every death is a tragedy and a loved one,” Polis said. “Misinformation and disinformation have preyed on far too many Coloradans, making them unnecessarily the victims of COVID’s most severe outcomes even though it was easily prevented.”
Experts believe the virus’s toll will gradually decrease over the coming years, as more people are vaccinated or survive the disease and develop some level of immunity. How long that will take, and how many more people will be lost, will depend on a combination of human behavior, biology and luck.
The other question is what level of death most people will decide is tolerable, said Beth Carlton, an associate professor of environmental and occupational health at the Colorado School of Public Health and a member of the state’s COVID-19 modeling team.
People accept some flu deaths each year as a cost of keeping everything open during the winter months, but the current level of death from COVID-19 is much higher than what we’ve normally tolerated, she said.
“It’s this constant tension,” Carlton said. “How do we balance this need for infection control and to have a functioning society?”
Victims were younger, mostly unvaccinated
The people lost in the wave that started in July were younger, on average, than those who died earlier in the pandemic.
Older people are still at a higher risk of dying from COVID-19, and those 75 and older accounted for about 44% of deaths in the current wave, according to data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. That’s down significantly from an average of 62% in previous waves, though, indicating deaths among middle-aged and younger people aren’t as rare as they once were.
High vaccination rates among older people helped to limit the death toll, and fewer people would have died if more had received the shot, state epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy said. Even when the virus got into long-term care facilities in the last few months, it didn’t cause nearly the rate of severe illness and death that it did in 2020, she said.
Nearly three-quarters of Colorado’s COVID-19 deaths in October — the most recent month with full data on the vaccination status of those who died — were among the unvaccinated.
Jackie Washburn’s son Ryan, 44, was one of those victims.
Washburn said she got vaccinated and urged Ryan to do so, but he believed conspiracy theories that the vaccine contained a tracking chip, and thought his active lifestyle would protect him.
“I said, ‘Ryan, do you think the government wants to know where a 70-year-old woman goes? I go to Walmart,’” she recalled.
After he contracted the virus in October, Ryan couldn’t eat more than a few bites at a time because of nausea, loss of taste and other symptoms, Washburn said. He went to the emergency rooms of two Colorado Springs hospitals, which turned him away because they determined he wasn’t sick enough for a bed when they were so close to capacity, she said. One ambulance also declined to transport him, before his oxygen levels dropped enough that a second ambulance crew determined he needed emergency care.
Ryan’s doctors and nurses said he seemed to be on the mend, though his oxygen needs kept increasing until he had to be intubated, Washburn said. He had a heart attack during his first night on the ventilator and died a few days later, on Oct. 31.
While there’s no way to be certain, Washburn believes Ryan might have survived if he’d been able to get a bed sooner. Hospitals across the state were nearing capacity as they attempted to deal with an increase in patients with COVID-19 and other illnesses, with fewer nurses and other frontline staff than they had during previous surges.
It’s difficult to lose a child under any circumstances, but what makes it worse is that Ryan’s life finally was coming together after some youthful missteps, Washburn said. He’d recently gotten married and bought a house for his four children, and he was always there if someone needed help, she said.
“I have a strong faith and I know that he’s at peace and in paradise. But I sure do miss him,” she said, her voice breaking.
Low vaccination rates, delta and pandemic fatigue
A year ago, when the first COVID-19 vaccines arrived in Colorado, it seemed unlikely the state would be worried about hospital capacity again.
Cases and hospitalizations were both dropping precipitously from the early December peak of the third wave. Instead of worrying about whether the state could run out of hospital beds, officials talked about when there would be enough doses available for everyone who wanted the shot and who should go first.
“In December of 2020, with the new vaccines being released… we at the state said that by fall of 2021, things will be much better,” said Dr. Eric France, chief medical officer for Colorado’s public health department. “I think by the summer it was less of a surprise” to see another wave.
More people hesitated to take the vaccine than expected, with demand plateauing after a rush in the first months that shots were available. Still, the level of immunity in the state was enough to significantly limit the damage from the fourth wave, in spring 2021, even as the state was loosening restrictions.
Colorado wouldn’t be so fortunate with the delta variant, which was first detected in Mesa County in early May. Delta was more contagious than alpha — the so-called U.K. variant first identified in Colorado late last year — and displaced it within a month. It also brought an increased risk of breakthrough infections among vaccinated people, and caused more-severe disease in those who were still unvaccinated.
Scientists don’t have one clear explanation for why some waves prove self-limiting while others cause so much more illness and death, Herlihy said. Seasonality is one factor. So is the virus’s tendency to run through the susceptible people in an area with a large wave of infection, die down to more manageable levels and flare up again when it encounters another large group that’s not immune, she said.
By late summer and early fall, immunity was starting to wane for people who’d been vaccinated over the winter or recovered from the virus last year, while more than 1 million people remained unvaccinated and potentially vulnerable.
“That’s a lot of people for the virus to infect and kill,” France said.
The desire to get back to normal and the effects of the delta variant compounded to produce “catastrophic loss of life” in Colorado and around the country, said Carlton, the associate professor at the Colorado School of Public Health.
“Delta ended up being much more virulent and making people a lot sicker,” she said.
That wasn’t immediately obvious, though, and a week after the first delta cases were found, Polis largely lifted the mask mandate, declaring it applied only to unvaccinated people in certain settings, like health care facilities.
The state rapidly got a preview of what delta might do, though, as Mesa County intensive-care units were pushed to capacity by early June. About two weeks later, Herlihy warned unvaccinated people were “more vulnerable than ever.”
Still, Polis declared the state’s public health emergency was over on July 8.
“Our hospital capacity is no longer in jeopardy,” he told The Denver Post at the time.
Within two months, that was no longer the case. By late August, some hospitals already reported they were delaying non-emergency surgeries to free up space, and the number of patients being treated for COVID-19 was at levels last seen in mid-January.
In response, Polis issued an order requiring state employees in settings like health facilities and prisons to get vaccinated and asked the state Board of Health to require almost all workers in the health field to do the same.
Still, by mid-September, the state had fewer beds available in intensive-care units than it had during the worst of the fall 2020 surge, and the odds any given person was contagious with COVID-19 were at their highest levels of the year. State officials urged Coloradans to get booster shots to reduce the odds of breakthrough infections. They also encouraged everyone to wear masks in indoor public spaces, though Polis ruled out a statewide mandate.
Colorado didn’t take more aggressive measures until early November, when Polis announced the state was calling on the Federal Emergency Management Agency for staffing help; opening booster eligibility to all adults; and expanding access to monoclonal antibody treatments, which reduce the odds a high-risk person with COVID-19 will be hospitalized.
It’s not clear if those measures made the difference, but hospitalizations began to fall shortly before Thanksgiving. Between early July and the peak, more than 2,500 people had died. More died in the following weeks, as some of those infected earlier lost their battles.
There’s widespread agreement that states couldn’t return to lockdowns, said Lisa Miller, a professor of epidemiology at the Colorado School of Public Health. It’s difficult to know if the outcome would have been any different if the state had taken the actions it did sooner, or had taken other steps like mandating masks again, she said.
“I think researchers will be looking at these questions for years,” she said.
The level of death many states saw wasn’t “inevitable,” given the relative success countries like Canada have had in limiting mortality, said Dr. David Dowdy, an infectious disease epidemiologist at Johns Hopkins University. Canada has recorded about 80 deaths for every 100,000 people, and the United States’ rate is roughly three times that.
Given the difficulty getting people to accept new public health measures and an unwillingness to comply with the more-restrictive precautions used last year, though, states may not have had many options to reduce their death tolls, Dowdy said.
“In a perfect world, many of those deaths would have been prevented, but we don’t live in a perfect world,” he said. “It’s unlikely that Colorado could have kept itself safe while (the virus) was raging in the rest of the country.”
How many more will we lose?
Experts agree that the SARS-CoV-2 virus is unlikely to ever be eradicated, meaning it will continue to cause some harm for the foreseeable future. How much depends on how many people get vaccinated, or get a booster shot; how long immunity lasts; how virulent future versions of the virus are; and what level of death people are willing to tolerate before accepting restrictions again.
“The right balance is not no death. The right balance is less death than what we’re having now,” Dowdy said, citing public tolerance of flu deaths.
Colorado isn’t close to bringing COVID-19 deaths down to seasonal flu levels, though. In 2019, the state lost 468 people to flu or pneumonia across the multi-month season — roughly two weeks’ worth of deaths from COVID-19 this November.
The state isn’t likely to vaccinate everyone who remains susceptible any time soon. While uptake has increased any time a new variant is announced and when hospitals are filling up, there’s a natural plateauing with any new vaccine or treatment after the most-eager people have received it, France said.
While some counties reinstated mask mandates until hospitalizations came down, there’s little appetite for any restrictions at the state level. Polis has pushed booster shots and announced plans to add 500 staffed beds in hospitals and facilities like nursing homes, to ease the strain on capacity. He’s largely framed illness and death among the unvaccinated as the result of free choice.
“I have no qualms if (unvaccinated people) have a death wish, but they’re clogging our hospitals,” the governor said at a press conference in early November.
It’s unclear what the newest variant, omicron, will bring. Models from the CDC projected two possible scenarios: a large wave of cases, possibly peaking as soon as January, or a smaller wave topping out in the spring. Omicron is more contagious than delta and more likely to cause breakthrough cases in people who were vaccinated or reinfect those who recovered from a previous variant. Some early data suggests it may cause less-severe illness, but that’s not certain at this point.
Over time, waves of the virus are expected to become less severe as more people develop some level of immunity, Dowdy said.
“This wave is not as bad as the one before,” he said. “I think we should just accept the reality that they’re going to happen.”
