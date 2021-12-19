News
‘SNL’ ditches audience, Charli XCX pulls out amid omicron
By MALLIKA SEN
NEW YORK (AP) — People’s Sexiest Man Alive of 2021 is set to be inducted into the vaunted Five-Timers Club on “Saturday Night Live,” but the surging omicron variant of the coronavirus means there won’t be a live audience to see it happen.
The long-running sketch comedy show announced on social media Saturday afternoon that the night’s episode, featuring “Ant-Man” star Paul Rudd as host, would tape without a live audience and with only limited cast and crew “due to the recent spike in the Omicron variant and out of an abundance of caution.”
Singer Charli XCX had been scheduled to perform but announced Saturday afternoon on Twitter that she was bowing out.
“Due to the limited crew at tonight’s taping of snl my musical performances will no longer be able to go ahead,” she wrote. “I am devastated and heartbroken.”
She then urged her fans to “look after yourselves out there and make sure you get vaccinated if you haven’t already.”
Rudd is returning to Studio 8H as host for the fifth time — typically a milestone of much fanfare. The Dec. 18 episode was the NBC show's last announced episode for the year.
It’s unclear which cast members will appear on Saturday’s show, which usually tapes a dress rehearsal at 8 p.m., followed by the live show at 11:30 p.m.
The show returned for its 47th year in September with 16 cast members and five featured players, a particularly crowded field. The size of the cast has allowed for atypical flexibility for its high-profile members, who can now take time off for other projects during the season.
The show said on social media that those who had won tickets to the night’s show would receive more information soon.
This is far from the first time the Lorne Michaels-produced show has had to adapt to the coronavirus pandemic. The virus outbreak halted its 45th season for about a month, but “SNL” was back on the air by mid-April with a “quarantine version” of the show hosted by Tom Hanks. The show returned to 30 Rockefeller Center for its 46th season after implementing COVID-19 protocols, but booted singer Morgan Wallen from that season’s second episode for breaking rules. And just last month, British singer Ed Sheeran had to perform from home after contracting the coronavirus.
New York state reported Saturday that nearly 22,000 people had tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday — eclipsing the previous day’s mark for the highest single-day total for new cases since testing became widely available. More than half the positive results were in the city. Omicron is expected to become the dominant coronavirus variant in many countries within weeks.
Other live shows in New York have been devastated anew by the recent coronavirus surge, with many Broadway stages forced to go dark because of outbreaks. Mayor Bill de Blasio this past week declared omicron “in full force” in New York, snuffing out holiday mainstays like the Rockettes Christmas show and threatening others yet — all portending another holiday season without much cheer.
__________
Associated Press writer Bobby Caina Calvan contributed to this story.
News
Celtics Notebook: Sixth player enters health and safety protocol
Brodric Thomas, the two-way contract player who played in the previous two games due to a serious COVID-triggered manpower shortage, became the sixth Celtic in two days to enter health and safety protocol Saturday.
Add the absences of Dennis Schroder (non-COVID illness) and Romeo Langford (neck pain), and the available Celtics roster had dropped to nine players before the team signed Justin Jackson to a hardship exception prior to the Knicks game.
The Knicks arrived in Boston without six players, making this game a model for what has befallen the NBA over the last two weeks.
“It kind of is what it is,” said head coach Ime Udoka. “It’s a situation where you’re hit harder than others are around the league and you’re just hoping it stays at that, knowing there’s a possibility that there’s more to come, which we had today.
“We have enough whether it’s 11 guys, 10 one night, and hopefully we’ll get Dennis and some guys back from the non-COVID illnesses that can come back sooner,” said Udoka. “We have enough to win with what we have. When everybody’s back, they’ll be back and we’ll be whole at some point. But nobody’s feeling sorry for you. The league is what it is and guys are coming and going on every team and that’s when you look at your main stays and guys that are available to carry you.
“The frustration may be on instances where it’s pain and fatigue and stuff like that. These are things you can’t control. The league is dealing with it in general. We have for the last year and a half or so. That part is what it is. We dealt with it in preseason with Al (Horford) and Jaylen (Brown), and other guys stepped up. The thing about it is it’s not an excuse for anybody across the league in a lot of these games. If we come out with the right intent and, like a game like last night, still winnable games. So we have enough to do what we need to do. And, like I said, other guys are gonna have to step up with increased roles and then we have two very good young superstars that can carry the load.”
Celtics looking for more hardship help
Udoka said that in addition to Jackson, the Celtics are scouting other possibilities in case they need to sign someone to a second hardship contract.
Jackson, who has now played for four teams over his four seasons in the league, was playing for the Texas Legends — Dallas’ G-League affiliate — at the time of his call-up. He averaged 22.3 points against G-League competition.
But above all, Jackson will help ease some of the minutes burden on players like Jayson Tatum and Brown.
“ Tough one, because of a back to back and the short numbers,” said Udoka. “Guys are gonna have to play larger minutes than we’d like again, but still have to be conscious of guys like Jaylen coming back from the hamstring — although he’s good now — the back-to-backs are still tough and other guys will get more opportunity there. So a guy like Justin, it’s unfortunate with Brodric and Sam (Hauser), some of our 2-way guys that are in the health and safety protocols that they won’t get the opportunity and some needed minutes there, but we’ll increase Payton (Pritchard)’s and some of the younger guys as well.”
Langford passes concussion scan
Langford, who left Friday night’s loss to Golden State in the first quarter following a hard foul by Andrew Wiggins, tested negative for a concussion later that night.
“He’s out tonight, took that hard hit and has quite a bit of soreness in his neck, stiffness and just won’t be available tonight,” said Udoka. “But don’t think it’s anything long term past another day or two.”
News
Nuggets’ Austin Rivers shares COVID story as NBA grapples with spiking cases: “It’s getting a little bit out of hand”
ATLANTA – Nuggets guard Austin Rivers was asymptomatic when he first tested positive for COVID some three weeks ago.
At 29, healthy and vaccinated, he didn’t know if the symptoms would ever arise. For a few days, it appeared he’d have to quarantine in Orlando, satisfy the NBA’s health and safety protocols and then eventually re-join the Nuggets, whose depth had already been decimated by injuries.
“Then I started getting a little bit of body aches, then you get headaches, next thing you know I’m draining my nose, next thing you know I’m breathing really, really heavy at night,” Rivers told The Denver Post ahead of Friday night’s game against the Hawks, his first with the team since Nov. 29.
“Especially at night, I was really struggling a little bit to where I started getting really nervous and scared,” he said. “And then mentally, it plays on your head. Now that you know you have this and you’re breathing hard, you’re overdoing it. I’m thinking crazy, ‘Is it going to get better, or like, what’s going on here?’”
Rivers sees the NBA grappling with a ghost, trying to get a hold on a season careening off the rails. He sees the same swell of notifications the rest of NBA fans do, the ones detailing which team is the latest to experience an outbreak. Only he’s seeing it from the professional side, and as someone who’s had a scary first-hand experience.
“It’s getting a little bit out of hand in the NBA, to be honest with you,” Rivers said. “I don’t know what we gotta do, whether it’s go back to limiting who’s in the arena, or we gotta test every day. We definitely gotta go back, obviously, to testing every day. I think that’s what we’re doing. The numbers are just getting scary at this point. They’ve got all types of variants.”
A memo sent to teams this week detailed plans for more testing and more mask use for the two weeks around the holidays. This came as a response to a significant surge of positive cases, including outbreaks within the Bulls, Kings, Lakers and Nets.
Rivers, who was with Houston during the 2019-20 playoffs, said nobody wants another Bubble, but he also expressed anxiety about traveling amid various waves and playing in front of 20,000 fans, many unmasked, on a nightly basis.
Inside the Nuggets’ locker room, the conversation, he said, was about trying to be responsible.
“What can we do to minimize chances of spread?” Rivers said. “The problem is, a lot of this is on the onus of what you do when you leave the facility. No matter if we test, or mask, no mask, fans, no fans, at the end of the day, when guys go home, you don’t know what they’re doing, you don’t know whether they’re going out. … You’re gonna stop guys from going out? It’s impossible.”
All Rivers can do is share his experience, which might help persuade the few remaining unvaccinated Nuggets players.
“It was scary,” he said. “COVID’s the real deal. We have a lot of ignorant people out there who believe that this is nothing, but they compare it to the flu, but I’ve never seen the flu do what this is doing.”
Before Friday’s game, perhaps overjoyed at being out of quarantine and back with the team, Rivers couldn’t help himself. At the end of his pre-game warm-up, as hip hop bounced from the speakers at State Farm Arena, Rivers stood on the sidelines dancing, indifferent to whomever was watching.
A few hours later, after he poured in 11 points via a handful of signature drives, it was evident why Rivers was in such a good place despite not having played in a few weeks.
“Having those two weeks off just gave me a chance to get back to being myself and enjoying the game again and having fun,” he said.
Rivers admitted he wasn’t mentally ready at the start of this season, nor was he physically right. The toll from parts of three seasons, crammed inside almost a calendar year, has weighed heavy on numerous players, including Rivers.
But if there was a silver-lining to his COVID case, it was that it gave him the chance to do a personal audit of his play, evaluate his approach and reset his season.
“I wasn’t having the same joy playing basketball,” he said. “This is the best job you can have in the world.”
News
UTFO’s Kangol Kid dies after battle with cancer at 55
By Jonathan Landrum
NEW YORK (AP) — Kangol Kid, a member of the legendary hip-hop group UTFO, has died after a battle with colon cancer. He was 55.
The family of Kangol Kid — whose real name is Shaun Shiller Fequiere — said in a statement that he died peacefully around 3 a.m. Saturday at a hospital in Manhasset, New York. He was diagnosed with cancer in February.
Kid was known for often sporting the popular Kangol headwear and being a member of UTFO, which stands for Untouchable Force Organization. The four-member group was known for 1980s hits including “Roxanne, Roxanne” and “Ya Cold Wanna Be With Me.”
Along with his hip-hop success, Kid became recognized for his efforts against breast cancer through the Mama Luke Foundation. Following his diagnosis, he had spoken publicly about the need for regular screening.
