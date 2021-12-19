News
Sunday Bulletin Board: December 7, 1941 — a date which will live in infamy, yes, but also in memory, forever!
Life (and death) as we know it
THE DAUGHTER OF THE GRAM WITH A THOUSAND RULES writes, from Hawaii: “Subject: Pearl Harbor Day.
“On Tuesday, December 7th, while attending the National Pearl Harbor 80th Anniversary Remembrance Ceremony, I had one of those incredible moments in life where the sheer significance of events overwhelms and awes you.
“My husband and I moved to Oahu 17 years ago, raised our kids here, and have always brought our visiting friends and family from Minnesota to the Pearl Harbor Memorial when they come to Hawaii. It is a must-see. When THE GRAM WITH A THOUSAND RULES and my dad came to visit in 2006, they were able to ride the ferry across the harbor and go onto the memorial that floats above the sunken battleship. They saw the soldiers’ names engraved in the white marble and the oil that still seeps up from the watery grave of the soldiers entombed for eternity below on the U.S.S. Arizona.
“Every year, my husband would wish that we could be on the actual grounds on December 7th and meet and thank the surviving heroes of that fateful day. Each year, there are fewer and fewer of them left to attend. This year, on the 80th anniversary of that ‘date which will live in infamy,’ we were among the chosen few who won a lottery and received passes to be right there.
“It poured monsoon rains the night before; we received over 9 inches of rain in five hours. I wondered if the ceremony would even go on, since it was to be on the lawn and pier facing the memorial across the water.
“My very patriotic and excited husband was awake at 3:30 a.m., and we were at the Pearl Harbor gates by 5 a.m. The heavy rains diminished by sunrise, but a dark gray cloud cover and mist kept the crowds down from what had been expected. When the Navy Band began to play to honor the last few survivors, one as old as 102, and those aged heroes in wheelchairs saluted the band back, there were no dry eyes to be seen. The newest destroyer in the fleet, the U.S.S. Daniel Inouye, sailed into view with soldiers lining the decks, and pulled alongside the memorial, raised the flag, and saluted the fallen heroes and survivors as we observed a minute of silence at 7:55 a.m.
“I thought back to 80 years before, when my mother, THE GRAM, was a scared 9-year-old child listening to the horrific news of the bombing of Pearl Harbor come across the radio, heralding the start of World War II. I was in awe to think of the events of that day, the men who gave their lives for their country and all that unfolded after. I wondered what that little girl in Bloomington, Minnesota, would have thought if she had been able to foresee the future and know that her baby daughter would one day live on that distant island that her sister Nora had pointed out on the globe for her that December 7th. Who could have imagined that her daughter would be right there at the site of it all with the survivors some 80 years later?
“I will always Remember Pearl Harbor.
“Mahalo for letting me share.”
The Permanent Sonly Record (responsorial)
GAB: “Oh lord, I had to laugh when I saw JOHN IN HIGHLAND’s post (Sunday BB, 12/12/2021). Just this summer, while cleaning out our garage in South Dakota so we can sell the property (we will then be full-time Floridians), we came across not only our boy’s cars, trucks, etc., but our grandson’s as well. We had to take several pictures in order to get them all in. We plan on selling these, as no one is interested in claiming them. Hope you enjoy this little collection.”
Then & Now
Or: The highfalutin pleasures
FRIENDLY BOB of Fridley: “Subject: St. Olaf College Christmas Festival.
“It was a very emotional afternoon for the final (Sunday, December 5, 3 p.m.) performance of this year’s St. Olaf College Christmas Festival — the first such in-person in a while, thanks to COVID-19. They were kind enough to provide streaming audio and video, so it was almost like being there.
“Some sadness: They remembered Professor Emeritus of Music Robert Scholz, who died of Parkinson’s Disease last February. Also, it was the final Festival for Steven Amundson, longtime composer, arranger and conductor at the college, as he is retiring after more than 40 years.
“As if we needed something else to remind us of this horrible pandemic, artistic director (and all-around good guy in charge of just about everything) Anton Armstrong tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before the festival and could not attend. He did send a recorded message assuring all that he was asymptomatic and did not expect any lingering effects. He would normally have conducted the final number (‘Beautiful Savior’), but a fitting solution was easily worked out, with Steven Amundson conducting his final song at St. Olaf.
“I cannot imagine how all of the singers managed with face masks (another cruel reminder of the pandemic) while performing. I would think they would get very warm after a fashion, and I did notice a few problems with masks slipping down.
“I actually attended one of these festivals right after high school, and this was a step back in time for me. Glad I put aside the time to ‘attend’ from a distance.”
The vision thing (self-responsorial)
THE RETIRED PEDAGOGUE of Arden Hills writes: “Subject: Remembering — and looking forward to — good times.
“It was December 10, 2021, and I was randomly perusing some previous Bulletin Board submissions when I came across this one from December 20, 1999:
“‘The vision thing:
“‘Subject: A new perspective.
“‘My stepson and his girlfriend were recently here from San Diego for a visit. It was her first time in Minnesota, and my wife and I explained how unusual it was to have such high temperatures and no snow this late in the year. We did have the glass in the storm door, however, and when she first noticed it, this was her comment:
“‘”Oh, you have a clear screen in your door.”
“’Thanks, Mayra, for providing us with a new way of looking at something we take for granted; you’re always welcome here.’
“Well, John and Mayra and their three children will be arriving back in Minnesota (they have visited in the interim) on the 21st, and I hope the weather cooperates once again.”
Where’ve you gone, Mrs. Malaprop?
RUSTY of St. Paul reports: “Last week we bought a loaf of semolina bread — you know, the Italian bread that has semolina (pasta) flour in it and is coated with sesame seeds.
“At lunch today, my wife was looking for bread for a turkey sandwich. The semolina loaf was near the tail end and possibly getting moldy, which I’m sure subconsciously entered my mind as I aimed my thumb towards the bag and said: ‘There’s some salmonella bread on the counter.’”
Could be verse!
Our Times Division and ’Tis the Season Division (Pandemic Subdivision)
From TIM TORKILDSON: (1) “I do not want a credit card / I have enough already / yet in the mail they come and come / a glossy flood that’s steady / I guess the bankers like me broke / with debts piled up in summits / until my credit score gives up / and down the slope it plummets.”
(2) “Rudolph the COVID reindeer / had a very funny nose — / he couldn’t smell a darn thing / and hung around in his bed clothes. / Down at the vet’s small office, / he was put in quarantine — / that was the last time Rudolph / at the North Pole was seen . . .”
Today’s helpful hint
’Tis the Season Division
KATHY S. of St. Paul: “Subject: A suggestion for folks this year.
“This year I lost a friend to ongoing health problems. She left two devoted daughters who are facing their first Christmas without her. Instead of a Christmas card, I am sending them a card saying that I am thinking of them in their loss — because they need to know they are not forgotten.
“It occurred to me that other people might want to do this, too.”
The verbing of America
RED’S OFFSPRING, north of St. Paul: “This appeared on Page 2B of the Sports section in Tuesday’s Pioneer Press:
“‘Swimming’
“‘Hayden 1st Black woman to title’”
Hmmmmmmmm
Or: Ah, the smell of it!
DONALD: “Subject: Advertising: Just for the smell of it.
“Why are so many people in TV commercials smelling their laundry?
“I must be using the wrong detergent, because I’ve never felt the desire to be so ecstatic when removing my clothes from the dryer.”
It just don’t add up!
THE MAMBO KING: “Subject: Do the Math.
“The foodies among BB’ers may have noticed the opening of a new farm-to-table restaurant in Apple Valley, called Farmer and the Fishmonger. While perusing the online menu, I noticed an interesting price structure on ‘Grandma’s Dinner Rolls.’ The menu says these are ‘2 FOR 4 | 4 FOR 9.’ (The Cheddar Biscuits are the same.)
“I’m wondering if this might simply be a way of limiting consumption of glutinous products. But if I’m in the mood for biscuits when I go there, I’ll order two biscuits, and then order two more!”
BULLETIN BOARD SAYS: Since THE MAMBO KING sent us this note, someone at the restaurant must have noticed the same little problem.
Grandma’s Dinner Rolls are no longer on the menu, and Cheddar Biscuits are now “2 FOR 5 | 4 FOR 9.”
Looks like an interesting restaurant!
Band Name of the Day: Salmonella Bread
News
As hospitals fill up in western Colorado, paramedics spend more time moving patients, less on emergencies
By Helen Santoro, Kaiser Health News
GUNNISON — The night after Thanksgiving, a small ambulance service that covers a huge swath of southwestern Colorado got a call that a patient needed an emergency transfer from the hospital in Gunnison to a larger one with an intensive care unit 65 miles away in Montrose.
The patient — a 78-year-old man — was experiencing atrial fibrillation, an irregular heartbeat that usually isn’t life-threatening. But for patients like this one with chronic health conditions, a history of cardiac issues and high blood pressure, the condition can cause a stroke or heart failure.
Workers from Gunnison Valley Health Paramedics rolled the patient, who was on a gurney, out of the hospital and into the frigid night air. AnnieGrace Haddorff, the emergency medical technician on call, helped load the patient into the ambulance and jumped into the driver’s seat. Paramedic Alec Newby got into the back and hooked the patient up to a blood pressure cuff; a pulse oximeter, which measures heart rate and blood oxygen saturation; and an electrocardiogram, which records the heart’s electrical activity.
“Your heart is obviously pissed off,” Newby told the man as the ECG confirmed the atrial fibrillation.
The ambulance pulled onto U.S. Highway 50 for the one-hour-and-15-minute drive past clusters of homes among rolling hills of sagebrush, the expansive Blue Mesa Reservoir and the gaping Black Canyon of the Gunnison, with its craggy spires.
The patient was stable enough for the long drive, which covered only a sliver of GVH Paramedics’ 4,400-square-mile service area. It is more than twice the size of Delaware and is the largest response zone for an ambulance service in all of Colorado. A typical fire or emergency medical service response area ranges from 100 to 400 square miles.
In recent years, interfacility transports or transfers, also known as IFTs, like this one have become increasingly common for GVH Paramedics, forcing the team to drive far outside its already vast zone. Before the pandemic, the number of transfers rose because the population of Gunnison County was steadily increasing, more tourists were being drawn to places like the popular Crested Butte ski resort, and GVH Paramedics had expanded its services to larger metropolitan hospitals outside Gunnison County.
But now the team is being called to move patients more frequently, and greater distances, because the hospital beds in the relatively close cities of Montrose and Grand Junction are filled with COVID-19 patients. The team is regularly required to drive patients to Denver, which is around three hours and 40 minutes from Gunnison.
Officials from the ambulance service worry that they might find themselves unable to respond to an emergency because their resources, which include six ambulances but only enough staff to operate three of those vehicles, are tied up on a long-haul transfer.
What were once 2½- or three-hour trips to Montrose are now far longer excursions, “and that takes resources from this community,” said CJ Malcolm, chief of emergency services. “We were doing that pre-COVID, but now the state is so impacted, it’s like a daily part of our lives.”
Before the pandemic, all the ambulances would be simultaneously out on 911 calls or IFTs less than 10 times a year. Now, Malcolm said, it is happening with greater frequency. In those cases, GVH Paramedics leans on the emergency response team in Crested Butte, about 28 miles from Gunnison, or the response to the patient is delayed.
In 2018, GVH Paramedics made 166 IFTs, requiring nearly 40,000 miles of travel and a total of 987 hours of ambulance operation, according to data collected by the team. Last year concluded with 260 IFTs, over 70,000 miles of travel and a total of 1,486 hours of ambulance operation. That’s a 50% increase in time on the road.
“Anytime we have one or two ambulances out on an IFT, this leaves a massive tract of land with only one ambulance to respond,” Malcolm said. “This is a moderately terrifying position to be put into when we can easily have two or three 911 calls in a row.”
In August, for example, Gunnison Valley Health hospital transferred more than 60 patients, 37 of whom were transported by GVH Paramedics. That means that at least once a day that month, a GVH Paramedics crew was taking a patient out of town, Malcolm said. And if crew members aren’t scheduled to be back in Gunnison by 1 a.m., they must spend the night in a hotel to avoid driving along treacherous mountain roads while overly tired.
GVH Paramedics’ service area covers almost all of Gunnison County, a large portion of Saguache County and sections of Montrose and Hinsdale counties. It contains mountain ranges, canyons and wide expanses of high desert. With around 6,600 full-time residents and a university, Gunnison is the largest town the team serves. The surrounding towns — including Tin Cup, Pitkin and Ohio City — are villages with a couple of hundred people or former mining towns where the artifacts from the boom times outnumber the residents.
GVH Paramedics’ 21 full-time staff members and 10 to 20 individuals who work as needed have certifications in wildland firefighting and backcountry medicine skills, including swift-water, ice and avalanche rescue. To deal with the increased demands from IFTs, they have added an extra staff member to each shift, and off-duty staffers are being called in to assist.
As the pandemic drags on, the number of IFTs will probably continue to increase. By mid-November, the number of people in the hospital with COVID-19 in Colorado was staggeringly high, approaching the December 2020 peak of 1,847. Hospitalizations remained above 1,500 through the end of the month. As a result, 93% of the state’s acute care hospital beds and 94% of ICU beds were being used as of Nov. 30, according to data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
“I don’t think we see the capacity concerns easing anytime soon,” said Cara Welch, senior director of communications at the Colorado Hospital Association.
Adding to the strain are people seeking care they delayed because of the pandemic and other respiratory viruses, such as respiratory syncytial virus, circulating in the state, Welch said.
Kelly Thompson, chief of operations of CareFlight of the Rockies, an air ambulance service that operates in Colorado and other parts of the West, agreed with this assessment. “We’ve already been transporting large numbers of kids with RSV that are sick, and you have COVID on top of all of this,” Thompson said. “It’s a big concern. This is the time when we have a lot of sick people.”
In early November, to manage escalating concerns about hospital capacity, Colorado hospitals and health systems activated tier 3 of the state’s patient transfer system — the highest level. That means COVID and non-COVID patients can be moved without their consent from a hospital that doesn’t have enough capacity to one with more space. Hospitals can also send sicker patients to medical centers with more specialized care.
As the GVH Paramedics crew members approached Montrose with their patient over the recent holiday weekend, Newby called the hospital to let the staff know they were arriving. They pulled up to the emergency room entrance, and Newby and Haddorff rolled the patient into a hospital room. The Montrose hospital staff took over, moving the patient from the gurney to a hospital bed as Newby updated them on the patient’s medical records.
Soon they were back in the ambulance, headed for home. “IFTs can be stressful,” said Haddorff as she maneuvered the twisty mountain road bathed in moonlight.
Kaiser Health News is a national health policy news service. It is an editorially independent program of the Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation which is not affiliated with Kaiser Permanente.
News
How Bonfire Brewing went out: Inside the shutdown of the beloved Eagle business
On Nov. 20, Bonfire Brewing celebrated its 11th anniversary with an all-out party at its taproom in Eagle. The bar was overflowing with patrons and employees talking, dancing and, of course, drinking with close friends late into the night at the beloved community gathering space.
The next morning, the taproom was shuttered, and the brewery suspended all production and distribution of its highly popular and award-winning craft beers.
Bonfire Brewing released a statement saying that the closure resulted from a liquor license discrepancy, without offering any information about when the taproom might reopen or the future of the business.
In the weeks following, the Vail Daily has conducted multiple interviews with employees, stakeholders and members of the company’s board to understand how the popular downtown Eagle business came to close its doors and the internal struggles over the future of the company following the unexpected February death of Andy Jessen, the brewery’s cofounder and a beloved community figure.
While the necessity for the November shutdown did result from a licensing issue, the events leading up to that decision are more fraught and convoluted than a simple paperwork obstacle. The possibilities for Bonfire Brewing’s future is now in the hands of a few key actors, and there is much to be resolved before the brewery can reopen its doors to the community.
Read the full story from our partner at vaildaily.com.
News
Improving Investor Behavior: Building durability into your plan and portfolio
Never invest in anything that can kill you. Now I don’t mean cigarettes or other harmful items, but instead making the mistake of investing so much of your capital into one venture that its failure could knock you out. That’s the gist behind diversification. It’s an essential element of a durable portfolio, one designed to hold up to the rigors of life and the challenges our markets and economies are sure to face.
Most people seek durability because it’s symbolic of utility and represents stability. If we depend on an item, we want to know it will be there for us when we need it most. Tools, clothing, and gear are all items that we must depend on when the going gets rough. Your financial plan and portfolio should be no different. But how do we gear up our portfolio to stand the test of time? What can we do to build a little resilience and strength into our investments and even how we invest? Here are a few of the methods we use to improve the durability of our portfolios:
Extend Your Time Horizon: One of the best ways to increase the probability of your success is to extend your time horizon. The longer your timeframe, the more opportunity your portfolio has to ride out any bumps or bruises along the way. This is true of nearly all asset classes, and intuitively we all know it. Investing in stocks, real estate, or businesses — whatever the asset class — you’ll find that the longer your horizon, the greater your confidence. It’s an unfair advantage. Alternatively, the shorter your timeframe, the greater the uncertainty. Durability is tested over time. When investing, remember that time is your ally.
Don’t Over-Invest: Never invest more than what you can comfortably handle. Whether it’s buying a home, business, or something else, invest to the level with which you are comfortable. Putting too many of your proverbial eggs in one basket not only decreases the durability of your portfolio but increases your risk of a total wipeout. Instead, build a plan toward your goal. Invest enough to achieve your goal and let time work your plan.
Diversify Your Financial Assets: There is some truth that wealth can be built by a massive concentration of your portfolio. There are billionaires with their entire net worth invested in their company. We describe them as “all in” investors. This is not a strategy for most of us, nor a healthy way to build an investment portfolio. I use the “killing amount” metric when thinking about diversification. In other words, don’t have so much belief in a single investment that if it blows up, it will kill you. Likewise, if you don’t have enough of a business, you might miss making a killing from it. I think diversification means owning 20 to 25 different businesses that are understandable, trackable, and worthwhile to own.
Don’t Overthink It: A good, durable jacket is rarely fussy or complicated. Your investments should be the same. Consider owning a portfolio of businesses that sell products and services you actually use and with which you have experience. We are big believers in consumer products companies because of their durability through all economic cycles. In good times and bad, people buy and use consumer products like toothpaste and ketchup. The market could crash tomorrow, but people will still need toilet paper. Remember that simplicity is often a characteristic of durability. Know what you own.
It Works, Even When It Doesn’t: Engineers build in fail-safes when an item has to work, like an airplane or climbing rope. As the name implies, these fail-safes are designed to kick in when other parts have failed. Diversification goes a long way toward meeting that goal, but we also encourage investors to consider dividend-paying companies with track records of continuous payments no matter the market. This means the market can go up, down, or sideways, all without affecting the income you receive from those companies. Of course, a company can always modify its dividend, but we like those who avoid doing so at all costs. Did they continue to pay their dividend through the dot com crash or the great recession? That’s the definition of durability to me, and I want to own it.
Avoiding Accidents: While durability is often measured by an item’s ability to come out of accidents unscathed, we need to minimize accidents as much as possible when it comes to our finances. To err is to be human, but when we let emotion affect judgment, we risk ruining our portfolio’s durability. In many ways, we can be our own worst enemy if our investment decisions are dictated by our emotions of panic, fear or greed. Though we may not be able to avoid feeling them, that doesn’t mean we need to be directed by them. Your financial plan is your guiding light. Use it to dictate your investments, and don’t let daily swings or onset market panic change your course. Over a long enough time period, the market has always recovered from the occasional accident.
Remember, a durable portfolio is only as resilient as the person managing it. There are steps you can take to build a stronger, more lasting portfolio, but it will be your job (or the person to whom you have delegated this task) to pilot it through rough patches. Your challenge is to understand that your portfolio was built to take the infrequent bruise, bump, or scrape, knowing full well that it was built to last.
Steve Booren is the founder of Prosperion Financial Advisors in Greenwood Village. He is the author of “Intelligent Investing: Your Guide to a Growing Retirement Income.” He has been named by Forbes as a 2021 Best-in-State Wealth Advisor, and a Barron’s 2021 Top Advisor by State. This column is not intended to provide specific investment advice or recommendations.
