Take a break from the holidays with these great Hub arts events
For all the Scrooges, Grinches, Krampi and Burgermeister Meisterburgers out there, how about a list of arts events not stuffed with Christmas cheer? While nutcrackers of all sorts haunt the halls of opera houses and movie theaters and clubs, there is plenty of magic to be had without seasonal spells. Enjoy arts offerings from ’30s dance crazes to “When Doves Cry” to local folk champions over the next few weeks.
“WILD: A Musical Becoming,” through Jan. 2, Loeb Drama Center, Cambridge
This new musical looks at a single mother working hard to keep her family farm and find common ground with her teenage daughter. A daughter who, along with her friends, looks to rescue a world dying from climate change. The team behind this one is epic: Tony and Obie Award-winning playwright V (formerly Eve Ensler), pop songwriting powerhouses Justin Tranter and Caroline Pennell, and director Diane Paulus, plus the cast features Broadway legend Idina Menzel (until Dec. 23). (americanrepertorytheater.org)
Deana Lawson, through Feb. 27, Institute of Contemporary Art
The ICA presents the first museum survey of the work of photographer Deana Lawson. Over nearly two decades, Lawson has been digging into photographic representations of Black life — from the family album to studio portraiture, staged tableaux to appropriated images. Friends and strangers on the streets, Lawson’s subjects help her catalog images of family, love, desire and more. (icaboston.org)
“Purple Rain,” Dec. 19 & 20, the Brattle Theatre, Cambridge
Dearly beloved, we are gathered in Harvard Square to get through this thing called 2021. “Purple Rain” is electric, Prince is electric, The Time is electric. Part of the Brattle’s “Let’s Hear it for 1984!” series, which includes screenings of “Dune,” “Repo Man” and more, this modern classic features His Purple Majesty as the Kid, an up-and-coming, out-of-his-mind, crazy-talented rock champion on a quest to win the heart of Apollonia and the adoration of the crowd at Minneapolis’ First Avenue nightclub. (brattlefilm.org)
Savoy Night, Dec. 21, Crystal Ballroom, Somerville
A newly running series at the newly open Crystal, the Savoy Night believes it don’t mean a thing if it ain’t got that swing. This one features musical acts Don’t Tell Dan and the Rubin Brothers along with a Lindy Hop dance contest. Come twirl and shimmy the night away like you were at Savoy Ballroom of Harlem in the 1930s and 1940s. (crystalballroomboston.com)
Melissa Ferrick, Dec. 26 & 27, Passim, Cambridge
Every few months I remember that Melissa Ferrick wrote “Stars Outnumber Our Hearts,” a song that transcends mortal songwriting: a perfect pop verse, chorus and hook paired with the singer’s sublime cadence and tough-yet-delicate acoustic guitar. Anyway, Ferrick is a national treasure. Buy a ticket and see for yourself. (passim.org)
Chic & sweet last-minute stocking stuffers that won’t break the bank
With T-minus seven days till Christmas lift-off, you’re likely well along to buying all of your holiday gifts.
But that doesn’t mean you’re done. Because the stockings are still going to need to be bought for and stuffed. And yes, I know it’s an afterthought for most of us. But one thing I’ve learned about holiday stockings is this: They make people extremely happy on Christmas morning — just to have small, thoughtful, inexpensive things to open.
So in that spirit, here are some easy, chic, inexpensive, last-minute stocking stuffers you can order and receive soon, before slipping them into loved ones’ stockings in a nick (Saint Nick?) of time to see them smile on Christmas morning.
An eye mask made for luxury Zzzzs: They protect skin and hair from friction damage, and deny the harsh light of day a chance to cut precious naps short. The Mulberry Silk Eyemask ($24.65 on brooklinen.com) is exceedingly breathable and cool to the touch — as well as cool to look at, in hues like carbon (for a sleek neutral look) or emerald, dove gray, pink or cool mint.
Unusually adorable/comfy socks: No, there’s no such thing as too many socks in wintertime. Especially really cute ones like the Polka Dot Cashmere and Wool Socks ($26 on garnethill.com) that say both “I prioritize coziness” and “Style still matters.”
A pretty cool apron (that’s in fact both pretty and cool): Do you cook a ton? Then you want this apron. Do you never cook, but love looking like you do? Then you need this apron. The digitally printed, machine washable cotton Abbie Apron ($34 on anthropologie.com) looks like a sassy summer sundress and a very practical culinary weapon all stitched into one.
The chocolate no holiday should be without: You didn’t think I was going to skip this did you? A Christmas stocking without chocolate in it is basically just a sock. The challenge here is that you want it to be superior chocolates, but those are tough to find outside of a formal box (which won’t fit into a stocking). I love Sweet Sloops Gable Box ($12 for 12 on harborsweets.com) by Harbor Sweets because they’re individually wrapped in festive gold foil, New England-made and excellent quality without being terribly fussy.
Yes, more sugar: Just as essential to any successful Christmas stocking as chocolate is the time-honored candy cane. But I don’t mean the usual, ho-hum thin ones. I mean old-fashioned, handmade, creatively flavored versions. Hammond’s makes darling and delicious specimens that are extra-thick — in flavors like nutmeg, cinnamon, strawberry and cranberry ($12 for 3 on hammondscandies.com).
A very polished holiday: Lest the candy canes steal all the peppermint spotlight in the stockings, there’s NAILS INC.’s Sweet Nail Candy Nail Polish Quad ($22 on sephora.com). The set of four cruelty-free, peppermint-scented nail polishes come in four shades and arrive in recycled packaging — not that you’ll need it anyway; you’ll probably be separating them to scatter throughout the stockings.
Come clean for the New Year: “I love winter showers in New England,” said no one, ever. These may just change that game: essential oil-infused tablets from Thulisa Naturals ($15 for 4 on uncommongoods.com). Put one of these babies on the floor of your shower, and within a minute the warm water will mix with the tablet to create oh-so relaxing steam scented with lavender and geranium, or eucalyptus, or pink grapefruit.
A thing with bling: Kendra Scott’s Muriel Drop Earrings ($29.97 on nordstromrack.com) don’t just add a pop of shimmer — they’re a much-needed switch-up of color for the holiday season. No one expects you to show up wearing robin’s-egg-blue Light Blue Magnesite in 14-karat gold-plated settings. But maybe next time they just won’t know what to expect.
Ex now needs help, seeks alimony
My ex-wife has a brain injury. Recently she was pulled over and her license taken away. Her job involved significant driving so she is claiming she cannot work and has no means of supporting herself and now needs alimony.
Because of her condition, I have our children almost all the time and she pays no child support. I don’t know how I can be expected to pay her alimony now that she says she can’t work and be solely responsible for our kids.
I will need to get a second job to make ends meet and yet there are not enough hours in the day to take care of our kids and work two jobs.
Will a judge really order me to pay alimony in these circumstances?
As you have probably known me to say in prior columns, alimony is still based on one person’s need and the other person’s ability to pay. If she has a need and you do not have an ability to pay while also being solely responsible for the basic needs of your children, she will be disappointed in the outcome.
Brain injury or not, your ex has some responsibility here and should be encouraged to help herself — even if that means you have to ask the court to order her to help herself before ordering you to pay alimony.
If it becomes clear that she is truly incapable of helping herself, you should ask the judge to appoint a guardian to stand in her shoes in this action. In that way, the guardian can take the necessary steps to seek alternate forms of income for your ex that don’t involve your wallet.
For example, if she was laid off because she no longer has a license, presumably she would qualify for unemployment compensation for a period of time. The unemployment will buy time necessary for her to undergo an evaluation to determine if she is fully disabled as defined by the Social Security Administration. If she is fully disabled, your ex should qualify for Social Security Disability Insurance. The nice thing about SSDI is there may be dependent payments in addition to the payments going directly to her, which will help you support your children.
Before you raise these issues to a judge, you could offer to help her apply for unemployment and SSDI and suggest that both she and the children could benefit greatly from these resources. It may be she is desperate and doesn’t know how to ask for help. Depending on the nature of her brain injury, she may not be able to fill out the necessary forms herself. Extending an offer to help her might change the entire dynamic of your relationship.
But, if not, you still have the option of asking the judge to either order her to do the paperwork or to appoint someone to do it for her if she turns you down.
Email questions to whickey@brickjones.com
Moore: Congress builds back a better financial swindle for America
One of the most popular provisions of the 1994 Contract with America was a rule requiring Congress to live by the same laws that families and businesses are subject to.
So, why doesn’t Congress live by the financial and accounting standards required of the rest of us?
I’m speaking of the multitrillion-dollar Build Back Better law, a giant financial masquerade. No one knows what it costs. None of the Democrats in Congress who are hellbent on passing it seems to care. That may be because, as the House Budget Committee chairman has pronounced, “We can pay for whatever we want to pay for.”
Uh-huh. Don’t hire this man as your accountant.
The bookkeeping gambits in this bill are so brazen that it’s hard to believe they think they can get away with it.
One of the tricks is to hide the actual cost by counting 10 years of revenue to pay for five years of new spending programs. But, amazingly, even with this sleight of hand, they can’t make the numbers add up. Another is to assume that Congress can pass the most significant increase in U.S. history and it won’t hurt the economy.
The Congressional Budget Office has to score whatever Congress sends its way, so it shows massive deficits in the first five years of the Build Back Broker bill and then, magically, the next five years generate significant surpluses.
Is there any human being on the planet who believes these surpluses will emerge or that these new entitlement programs will disappear? They won’t. Congress is planting seeds in the budget that we know from experience will grow into mighty (expensive) oak trees. We will let the children worry about that in 10 or 20 years.
Yet, President Joe Biden still reads off the teleprompter that the bill “costs nothing” and it “won’t raise the debt by a penny.” I wonder if he even believes that.
It is closer to a $4 trillion tax, spend and borrow blitzkrieg with honest accounting, not $2 trillion. Under the process of reconciliation, legislation typically expires after 10 years unless Congress votes to make such provisions permanent, as it did, for example, with former President George W. Bush’s tax-cut bill. Using reconciliation allows the president and Democratic leaders to mask the actual cost of BBB. As former President Ronald Reagan said, “Government programs, once launched, never disappear. Actually, a government bureau is the nearest thing to eternal life we’ll ever see on this Earth.”
If a CEO of a major corporation or the manager of a small business did accounting the way Congress does, they would get thrown in jail. Bernie Madoff doesn’t hold a candle to the Democrats in Congress. And for full disclosure, Republicans pull from this bag of tricks, too.
The one man who can rescue us is West Virginia’s Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin. He’s been calling out his colleagues for their chicanery.
But will he stick to his guns and force Congress to use generally accepted accounting principles and real numbers? We can only hope. If he doesn’t, he too will be a co-conspirator in one of the greatest financial swindles of all time.
Stephen Moore is a syndicated columnist.
