The Patriots defense allowed a game-clinching touchdown to the Colts — and did enough to win

Remember Jonathan Taylor sprinting alone down the middle of the field.

Victory on two legs, speeding at more than 22 MPH. The Patriots defense fading from sight behind him, a group crushed under the weight of its game-changing mistake in real time.

Now recall the rest of the night.

Colts quarterback Carson Wentz completing five of 12 passes. J.C. Jackson deflecting three others. Taylor averaging a perfectly palatable 3.8 yards per carry.

Stand back, and it’s a defense that allowed two scores and fewer than four yards per play over what should have been a winning performance.

Then, with barely two minutes remaining, Taylor broke that defense over his knee.

But underneath the pieces Taylor left scattered across Lucas Oil Stadium were fragments of the Patriots special teams that self-destructed in spectacular fashion. Between a blocked punt touchdown and second-chance field goal allowed in the third quarter, those special teams cost the Pats 10 points. And those points were precisely the difference in a 27-17 loss.

Not Taylor, the NFL’s leading rusher inevitably breaking the dam on his 29th carry. Not Mac Jones and his two picks. Not even the famously fast-starting Colts jumping out to an early lead.

All of those developments could have reasonably been expected pregame. The Patriots should have survived all of them, thanks to their defense.

The only reasonable complaint to be lodged against Bill Belichick’s unit was letting Taylor loose so late, admittedly a fatal error committed by old reliables Devin McCourty and Dont’a Hightower.

“Just didn’t make the play,” McCourty said of Taylor’s game-sealing touchdown. “He cut back inside of us, and it’s kind of what we call 4-minute (defense). Everybody down to stop the run, so when you’ve got that, a guy breaks one tackle, there’s no depth to the defense.. … Me and High gotta use each other better and make that play.”

But eight penalties? Two turnovers and two other recovered fumbles? And 10 gift-wrapped points courtesy of their special teams? The Pats can hardly afford those against a .500 team. This is life in the AFC now, where the entire playoff picture consists of teams that slid somewhere on the scale of good to very good, but never great.

Wentz was a mess. His offense barely gained 130 yards over its last seven drives. Taylor’s touchdown marked the only series where the Indianapolis crossed midfield after halftime. It also encapsulated the frustration with the Patriots’ run defense, a unit that’s dependable enough — except when it’s not.

“We’ve played the run well, then we’ve played the run terribly. And tonight it was a bad night for us,” said Pats outside linebacker Matt Judon.

Ultimately, the Patriots can win with their run defense — ranked top 10 by Football Outsiders’ DVOA at kickoff — and should through the end of the regular season. The Bills can’t run on them, Jacksonville won’t have enough time to wear them down, and Miami fields the third-worst run offense in the league.

Even over Indy’s longest drive, a 14-play, first-half marathon, there were signs of hope. The Pats’ 3-4 personnel grouping allowed 2.5 yards per carry on first down. Later, their three-safety package yielded a single yard on runs called on first and second-and-goal.

“Our season’s not over. We’ve gotta get ready to go,” McCourty said.

In the secondary, the stats told the story. Jackson completely erased Colts No. 1 receiver Michael Pittman before tussling with Kyle Dugger actually got Pittman tossed. He finished with one catch on five targets. Jackson finished the game knowing he had touched two more passes than Pittman did.

No Colt finished with more than a single catch. The Patriots defense could’ve grabbed two more picks.

And yet, no one will remember those moments. Because the power of Taylor’s run, which rippled through the AFC standings, did more than bring down a defense. It undercut the Patriots’ entire team, a team that had relied on one unit for far too long Saturday until that unit finally gave out.