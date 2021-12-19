When required, experienced traders will leave trades.
However, stop-loss orders must be used in every single transaction.
Let us take a look at the three crypto mistakes every trader should avoid.
Invest What You Can Afford to Lose
While it may seem obvious to avoid borrowing money from institutions or family members for trading in the crypto market, some traders rely on the success tales they hear from individuals who have earned a fortune with Bitcoin, Ether, and altcoins. A proper risk management system and trading only with money investors are willing to lose crucial for any trader, regardless of their level of risk appetite.
FOMO Mentality
Following the crowd blindly and jumping into a transaction after a coin has already soared is another frequent FOMO mentality. For newbies, greed is a frequent feeling in trading, which means they may lose out on profitable exit positions.
Use of Stop Loss
The capacity to accept a loss and go on to the next transaction is a talent that every trader should have, even if it takes some time to learn. Establish the stop-loss so that even if the transaction goes against it, the losses will be limited to the amount that has been set. Setting a stop-loss may help to avoid blowing up the money in the unpredictable cryptocurrency market.
To establish a stop-loss on an exchange, investors need to know how much money they have to work with and how much they want to lose.
RadioShack was a technology hallmark in the late 1990s. Big box stores dominated the emergence of new technological innovations, when personal computers, cell phones, printers, and the like all started to hit the market and were host to a fast race to be a leader in innovation.
However, in recent years, big box presence has dwindled, and RadioShack has been largely seen as a legacy brand that failed to shift to consumer demand – investing in brick and mortar without optimizing their online shopping experience.
Could the century-old consumer goods brand keep it’s heart pumping through… DeFi?
RadioShack Is Now A DeFi Product?
RadioShack’s website is now front and center an announcement for a new DeFi protocol, which will host the RADIO token. A waitlist is available for early notifications, Discord and Telegram communities are established, and yes – there’s a RadioShack DeFi whitepaper on Github. The platform will look to infuse the RADIO token as a ‘hub’ of essentially a hub-and-spoke model that takes a unique approach relative to traditional DEX’s:
Oh, and you can still shop online for your technology hardware needs too.
It’s the latest unique and unexpected twist in crypto, as DeFi continues to have a strong performance to close out the year. Protocols that have a major emphasis on DeFi products, including the likes of Avalanche (AVAX) and Terra (LUNA) have entered the top 10 in crypto market caps recently.
According to the RadioShack whitepaper, Polygon (MATIC) will be a chain that will look to integrate in it's 'Starfish Topology'. | Source: MATIC-USD on TradingView.com
Looking Ahead
Yes, brand engagement in crypto (most notably NFTs) has been ramping up immensely in recent months. However, this move admittedly wasn’t on our shortlist when 2021 was getting started. It’s a bizarre brand entry from a company image that was basically on life support.
According to the refreshed RadioShack website, the endeavor is being spearheaded by long-time social media personality Tai Lopez and business partner Alex Mehr. The two will start off the platform with a swapping feature. According to the whitepaper, the platform will look to leverage retail ecommerce ventures (and still lists platform partners in the traditional retail space, including Pier 1, Linens N Things, and Stein Mart) and will bring in DeFi protocol Atlas USV for protocol liquidity.
Can’t say I expected to see a DeFi protocol that had Pier 1 as a listed partner anytime soon, but again – nothing should really surprise us in this space anymore. Who knows, maybe Blockbuster NFTs and Bed Bath ‘N Beyond blockchain loyalty reward programs are on the horizon.
At this point in crypto, anything is possible.
Popular decentralized automated market maker (AMM) Uniswap will deploy its smart contracts on Polygon, the Ethereum scaling solution, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) chain. The announcement was made via Twitter by the official handle of Uniswap Labs after the completion of a community vote.
The AMM will be rollout on Polygon on its third iteration (V3), per the initial proposal. The motion was passed with 72 million votes in favor and 503,009 against which suggest the proposal has wide acceptance within UNI holders.
🗳 The Uniswap community has voted to deploy v3 on @0xPolygon through the governance process.
⚡️ Uniswap Labs will deploy Uniswap v3 contracts within a few days.
Presented on November 19th by Mihailo Bjelic, one of Polygon’s co-founders, claiming it’s “the right moment” to carry on this community driven initiative. Bjelic claimed Polygon has one of the “strongest DeFi ecosystem”, that the implementation could boost Uniswap’s user base, and promised users that they will incentive adoption to achieve that goal.
As a scaling solution for Ethereum, Polygon can also provide users with a “battle-tested” and cost-efficient implementation of the popular AMM. In the DeFi ecosystem, Uniswap ruled supreme until high transaction fees price-out a large number of users from the protocol.
As Bjelic pointed out, other major Ethereum protocols have chosen Polygon as their preferred scaling solution. The co-founder mentioned Aave, Curve, SushiSwap, Balancer, and others while adding the following on the advantages of Polygon and its ecosystem:
Besides the impressive number of deployed projects, additional strength of Polygon’s DeFi ecosystem is that it is already self-sustainable. We effectively stopped all liquidity mining incentives some time ago, and yet we keep seeing capital and user inflow 25 and very high user retention 14.
Additional data provided by Bjelic claims that protocols deployed on Polygon experience an increase in their use base. After their implementation on this network, Aave reached 700,000 actives users, a 10x increase when compared to the same metric on Ethereum.
Uniswap And Polygon To Onboard Thousands Of New Users?
Of course, most users expect the implementation on Polygon to decrease the cost of usage for Uniswap. The co-founder of this scaling solution claimed that Aave also experienced a 16x increase in its user’s activity.
Bjelic further argued that the integration between Uniswap v3 and Polygon’s PoS will represent a comeback to the original “DeFi vision”. This sector was created to provide people with open, and inclusive financial solutions. He added:
DeFi is envisioned as an open, inclusive financial system, so deploying to Polygon (and other scaling solutions) can be considered as returning to this original vision.
Polygon will explore the possibility to commit around $20 million from their treasury to create liquidity incentives. The project abandoned this practice, but Bjelic claimed they are willing to resume for Uniswap due to its importance as one of the flagship DeFi protocols.
The funds will be distributed as follow: $15 million might be allocated for long term liquidity incentives and $5 million for a “special purpose DAO”. The goal of this organization will be to increase Uniswap adoption on Polygon.
As of press time, UNI trades at $15,99 with 10.3% profits in the past day.
Along with the phrase of downward movement for the crypto market, Dogecoin has also followed the same suit. As a matter fact, Bitcoin takes the lead for bullish and bearish markets, where most altcoins are followers. When the market depicts a bullish run, every trader and investors will enjoy the greenish trading charts. But the fact is, if people are expecting bullish charts then the market will also display bearish charts.
Significantly, red and green charts are the life cycle of the crypto market since its birth. Experienced traders know that anticipating both upward and sideway movements will help them in trading and locking their cryptocurrencies. Additionally, price dips of the crypto-tokens can be identified with the help of AI-driven tools analyzing the past data.
DOGE’s Score
The score of DOGE displays a very high and very low score in the mid-week of April. When the price curve was flat at $0.073 on April 13, the assets score went above 80. The algorithm has evidently detected a pattern of celebrity tweets and a growing trade volume. The price action followed suit, surging all the way to $0.141 in less than 12 hours.
DOGE jumped in price value reaching its peak while the algorithm signaled the traders by rebouncing in its rally. Following the hit to its peak value, DOGE pumped to $0.110 within several hours resulting in its score area below 30.
Thus it doesn’t mean that the algorithm gives trading advice to the traders but it provides an indication. With the historical data of bullish and bearish conditions it offers a useful indication for a particular asset. This trading strategy can be used to analyze and have an idea of trading charts. These algorithms might assist skilled traders in choosing the digital assets and locking in gains.