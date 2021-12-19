News
To beat Donald Trump in 2024, Ayanna Pressley says, Democrats need to ‘deliver’
Democrats will keep control of the White House and Congress if they “deliver,” U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley said Saturday.
“We have a mandate from the people,” she told reporters after a toy drive in Dorchester. “Democrats have the House, the Senate and the White House. That has to mean something. Being in the majority is more than a talking point. Democrats have to deliver. … If lives are better, are improved, we will keep the majority.”
Pressley’s remarks came two days after a Trafalgar Group poll showing that Trump would defeat both President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris by two points in New Hampshire if he were to run again in 2024.
But the congresswoman said she wasn’t worried.
“President Biden’s full agenda — the bipartisan infrastructure package in the Build Back Better bill — is the people’s agenda,” she said. “So this is about honoring the will of the people with the decisive Democratic majority that we have.”
President Biden has said his $1.75 trillion signature social and climate legislation would do a wide range of things, offering free preschool for all 3- and 4-year-olds and making the largest investment in child care in the nation’s history, saving most American families more than half of their spending on child care.
Massachusetts has the second-highest cost of child care in the country — $17,000 per child for center-based care per year, Pressley said.
The Build Back Better Act also would lower the cost of prescription drugs, a critical change for millions of Americans, she said, citing the case of one woman whose 16-year-old daughter died because her mother couldn’t afford insulin for all three of her diabetic children, so she began rationing it to them.
“Now here’s a drug that has not changed in a hundred years but has increased in price by 400%,” Pressley said.
The Build Back Better Act also would deliver affordable care for older Americans and people with disabilities in their homes, while supporting the workers who provide their care.
And it would provide 39 million households up to $3,600 in tax cuts per child by extending the American Rescue Plan’s expanded Child Tax Credit, which Pressley said should be permanent.
But the legislation faces some obstacles, including the Democrats’ own Sen. Joe Manchin, who has raised concerns about the bill.
Pressley also called the omicron variant of the coronavirus “deeply worrisome.”
Collaborations such as those among community health centers, schools and first responders, with support from federal funds “will make it possible for us to stave off this new variant,” she said.
But Pressley also said there is a need for mobile vaccination units that can accommodate second- and third-shift workers.
“We need people to be able to canvas,” she said, to door-knock and say, ‘If you haven’t got vaccinated, please get vaccinated. If you have been vaccinated, please get the booster shot.’”
Kiszla: Where did the love go in Broncos Country? Safety Justin Simmons yearns to win it back.
No longer united, Broncos Country is divided by 50 discontented shades of orange.
Playoffs? We’re talking about playoffs? In the same sentence with these Broncos, losers of four straight games and left for dead in late October? C’mon, now. Get real. This untrustworthy team isn’t making the playoffs. Are you kidding me?
A football franchise once defined by a commitment to excellence and a devoutly loyal fan base is now so frayed by the disappointment of a long postseason drought that many frustrated supporters would rather blow it all up, fire coach Vic Fangio and run quarterback Teddy Bridgewater out of Denver. Like the rest of America, where noisy squabbling has become our national pastime, Broncos Country is one big, unhappy family.
Where did the love go?
Well, all safety Justin Simmons knows is he desperately wants to win back the trust and loyalty of Broncos Country. Despite his team’s mediocre 7-6 record, what does it mean to Simmons to play meaningful games in December, with a chance for Denver to make the playoffs for the first time since the 2015 season?
“It means everything,” Simmons said. “And not even selfishly, just for me. For the fan base, for Broncos Country, for the organization.”
Playing the Cincinnati Bengals at home, in what could well prove to be an elimination game for the loser, is more than the biggest football game for Denver in recent memory.
This is a chance for Broncos Country to heal. It’s an opportunity for fans who have suffered too long to puff out their chests and scream with pride, rather than debate which coach or player at Dove Valley headquarters should be sent packing first. For too long, from the Bowlen kids bickering about ownership to unworthy quarterbacks getting bucked off the Broncos carousel, this team has been a source of constant aggravation.
In many ways, Simmons is not only the face of the franchise, but its conscience. At an annual average salary of $15.2 million, he is the highest-paid player on the defensive side of the football. On a regular basis, he is also the voice of reason in the Denver locker room.
But at age 28, in his sixth professional season and the prime of his career, Simmons has never experienced the excitement, the pressure and the ferocity of the NFL playoffs.
“When I got drafted here, I obviously (knew) they were just coming off the Super Bowl. But just being a fan of the game, also recognizing how prestigious this organization is in terms of winning, getting to the postseason … things like that.” said Simmons, selected in the third round of the 2016 draft, weeks after Denver beat Carolina to claim the league championship in the final game of Peyton Manning’s storied career.
At a time in American society when it’s a sign of strength to look out for No. 1 and often regarded as an indication of weakness to give a hoot about your neighbor, maybe the best thing the Broncos could do is find a way to unite a stadium of orange-clad spectators who have been quick to boo with displeasure whenever the offense sputters with a three-and-out series.
Simmons not only understands the vexation of customers who pay good money for tickets, he feels personally responsible for changing the narrative of a team now regarded as patsies for Kanas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the rest of the AFC elite.
Even if the Broncos win three of the final four games on their schedule and slip into the playoff field with a 10-7 record, it would be foolishly optimistic to consider them a legit championship contender without an elite quarterback in the huddle.
But here’s the reason cheering for Denver to flop seems more than a little irrational, if not downright cynical: Making the playoffs would allow Simmons and teammates to restore a winning culture to a locker room that has perhaps accepted defeat too easily for the past five years.
“I want to be part of the guys that get back there (to the playoffs) and not the guys that continue the slope of not being there,” Simmons said.
Everybody in the NFL wants to get paid. Simmons got his money in a 4-year, $61 million deal. Now he wants to give back to the football community he calls home.
“Selfishly, of course, I want to go (to the playoffs) and I want to experience that and I want to win,” Simmons said.
“But more importantly, I want to make sure that we give that back to the fans and Broncos Country, because they deserve it.”
The only way this team can regain the trust of Broncos Country is one victory at a time.
MN vehicle tab stickers stuck in 3M global supply chain delays
In the “what next??” category of things messed up by global supply chain disruptions: Minnesota vehicle registration tab stickers.
Or, more specifically: The heavy-paper-like stock that gets mailed to you with your new sticker attached. That stock, made by 3M, is out of stock, according to state officials.
Even though the delay will likely affect hundreds of thousands of vehicles whose registrations are set to expire in January, here’s the good news: State officials say that if all goes according to the current plan, no one who renews on time will be forced to drive around with expired tabs. It’s just that the new registration stickers will take longer than usual to arrive in the mail.
“We want to encourage customers to be patient and wait for the stickers,” said Pong Xiong, director of the Department of Public Safety’s Driver and Vehicle Services Division, often known as the “DMV.” “The plan is on track right now.”
WHO’S AFFECTED?
Here’s who’s affected: Owners of vehicles with registration that will expire in 2022 who renew online or by mail.
Xiong said some 52,000 registration renewals are already in the pike, and the department anticipates more than 320,000 additional renewals before the end of January.
WHO’S NOT AFFECTED?
If your registration expires this month (or has already expired), you’re not affected.
If your vehicle registration will expire in 2022 but you renew in person at a deputy registrar or other license center, you’re unaffected and will be able to walk out with your new sticker.
WHAT’S THE PROBLEM?
The problem is a shortage of that stock made by 3M Co. and ordered by the state specifically for vehicles whose registration expires in 2022. In 2022, those stickers — which will in turn expire in 2023 — will be blue. The sticker color changes every year. (The stickers that will expire next year — the ones most license plates are sporting right now — are gold.)
When you renew your registration online or via the mail, that entire piece of sturdy paper — with the appropriately colored sticker attached — gets printed with your name and vehicle registration number. The sticker gets printed, too, with a unique serial number. That printing is done by MINNCOR Industries — an agency within the state Department of Corrections that uses inmate labor to produce things like license plates and cabinets, and also prints those stickers.
MINNCOR gets that sturdy stock from 3M.
3M: BACK UP AND RUNNING
According to the Department of Public Safety, 3M has said that disruptions in the global supply chain from the coronavirus pandemic, combined with an explosion and fire at a plant of one of its suppliers, have led to delays in fulfilling orders for that specific stock.
When you renew in person, those stickers are pre-printed and get pulled off a roll — a different product. There’s no shortage of that stuff.
In a statement Friday, the Maplewood-based company said: “3M is working collaboratively with the State of Minnesota to deliver the products they need to provide license tags. We are back up and delivering products. We have provided more than 12,000 tabs this afternoon and expect another 25,000 to 30,000 tomorrow. We will be shipping more next week and throughout January to meet Minnesota’s demand.”
Xiong emphasized that when you renew online or by mail, state computer systems — including law enforcement databases — are updated almost immediately.
NFL reduces testing for asymptomatic vaccinated players
NEW YORK — Only unvaccinated players and those experiencing possible symptoms of COVID-19 will be tested, starting Sunday, under the NFL’s revised protocols.
Also, higher risk players have until 2 p.m. Monday to send written notice if they choose to opt out, according to a memo sent to clubs on Saturday and obtained by The Associated Press. The players will not be paid and the notice is irrevocable.
“Medical information strongly indicates that this variant is significantly more contagious but possibly less severe than prior variants, particularly for people who are fully vaccinated and have received a booster shot,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in another memo sent to clubs. “Our experience with the omicron variant is fully consistent with this expectation – while more players and staff are testing positive, roughly two- thirds of those individuals are asymptomatic, most of the remaining individuals have only mild symptoms, and the virus appears to clear positive individuals more rapidly than was true with the delta or earlier variants. In many respects, omicron appears to be a very different illness from the one that we first confronted in the spring of 2020.”
On Friday, the league moved three games scheduled for this weekend because of COVID-19 outbreaks: Las Vegas at Cleveland from Saturday to Monday; and Seattle at the Los Angeles Rams and Washington at Philadelphia from Sunday to Tuesday.
In addition to the targeted testing plan and the opt-out option, the new protocols give more flexibility for players to attend meetings virtually.
Earlier this week, the league and the NFL Players Association updated protocols to allow asymptomatic vaccinated players to return sooner if they have two negative tests on the same day, or one negative test and an antibody test shows the individual has reached a certain level.
Dr. Tony Casolaro, chief medical officer for Washington, said in a conference call that 21 of 23 players on the team who tested positive would’ve been able to practice based on mild symptoms.
“We will continue to monitor medical and public health developments, both generally and at each club, and be prepared to adjust protocols further as conditions warrant, including to introduce greater flexibility based on medical considerations,” Goodell said.
Previously, the NFL did not plan to move any games because of coronavirus outbreaks. It even said forfeits “could be in play.” But recent developments with the omicron strain of COVID-19 has changed the league’s thinking — as did several outbreaks across the league entering Week 15 of the season.
The Browns had another starting lineman test positive as they practiced indoors Saturday in preparation for the Raiders.
Rookie James Hudson III was added to the reserve/COVID-19 list, joining right guard Wyatt Teller and left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. on a list that reached two dozen players – and 12 starters.
With the league relaxing testing protocols, it’s possible the Browns could get some players back in time for the Raiders.
“If guys make it back, that’s great,” said coach Kevin Stefanski, who also is sidelined after testing positive. “If they don’t, we’ll be just fine.”
Elsewhere, the Chicago Bears activated nose tackle Eddie Goldman from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday, clearing the way for him to play in Monday night’s game against Minnesota.
The Dallas Cowboys placed defensive tackles Trysten Hill and Osa Odighizuwa on the list.
