Celebrities
Travis Barker Seductively Sucks Kourtney Kardashian’s Toes As She Says It’s ‘Extra Good’
Travis Barker took to Instagram to share a cheeky photo of himself holding his fiancee Kourtney Kardashian’s foot up to his mouth as a lit Christmas tree could be seen in the background.
Travis Barker, 46, is letting all his social media followers know what he wants for Christmas this year and it has to do with his fiancee Kourtney Kardashian! The Blink 182 drummer shared a PDA-filled photo of him holding up the 42-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s foot up to his mouth while they both wore red and black leopard print pajamas. A lit Christmas tree could be seen in the background, giving the photo a holiday vibe.
“All I want for Christmas 🎄,” Travis wrote in the caption for the post. His followers quickly responded with lighthearted words, including Kourtney. “You’ve been extra good,” she flirted back along with a red heart emoji.
Others complimented their fun-loving relationship and wrote comments like, “happy feet” and “hope you both and the families have a lovely Christmas 🎄 😊.”
Before they showed off their latest flirty exchange, a source told us that Kourtney is planning on getting special gifts for Travis and his kids, Alabama,15, Atiana, 22, and Landon, 18, this Christmas.
“Kourtney is so generous with Travis’ kids and, although they have everything they need, she goes the extra mile and always puts a ton of thought into their gifts,” the source added.
Celebrities
Willie Nelson’s Wives: Learn About The 4 Women He Married
Willie Nelson has written quite a few love songs, which may be because the country crooner has being married four times! Find out all about the four brides here!
Willie Nelson is a country music icon still going strong at the age of 88! With a career spanning over seven decades, it’s no wonder the Texas native has a legion of fans. He became a household name with hits like “On the Road Again”, “To All the Girls I’ve Loved Before”, and “Pancho and Lefty.” Along with his award-winning music career, Willie is also widely recognized for his activism, including fighting for farmers’ rights, the legalization of marijuana and advocating for the LGBTQ+ community.
His love life is quite as legendary as well! The Grammy winner has walked down the aisle a total of four times with four different women: Martha Matthews, Shirley Collie, Connie Koepke and Annie D’Angelo. “I’m not easy to live with,” he admitted to Parade in 2010 as a reason for his multiple nuptials. “I’m pretty temperamental, you know. I’ve been used to doing things my own way for so long that I’m not interested in any suggestions.” Find out all about the women he called wife here!
Martha Matthews
When Willie was 19 years old and discharged from the Air Force due to back injuries, he met Martha, who was 16 at the time, per Sunset Blvd Records. They would go on to welcome three children: Lana, Susie, and Willie Nelson Jr. But their home was not a happy one, as the young couple “quarreled, brawled, and drank heavily,” per Parade. The relationship became so volatile, Martha once tied up Willie in a blanket and beat him with a broomstick, according to the Los Angeles Times. Martha denied the story, saying she used a kid’s jump rope instead of a blanket to tie Willie up. They would split in 1962.
Shirley Collie
In 1963, Willie took Shirley for his second bride. Shirley had a successful career as a rockabilly singer, yodeler, guitarist and songwriter. The couple would even often tour together. However, divorce was imminent after Shirley found a bill from the maternity ward of a Houston hospital saying Willie had fathered a baby with another woman, Connie Koepke. “The bill said the charges were for the birth of a baby girl, Paula Carlene, born to a Mrs. Connie Nelson,” Willie recalled in his memoir 2020 “Me and Sister Bobbie: True Tales of the Family Band,” via People. “Shirley wanted to know who in the hell was Connie Nelson. Couldn’t lie. Was caught flatfooted. Had to get the words out of my mouth. ‘Connie’s my girlfriend and Paula’s our daughter.’” Willie and Shirley went their separate ways in 1971.
Connie Koepke
In the same year he divorced Shirley, Willie made an honest woman out of Connie. Two years later, they welcomed another daughter named Amy. Their 16-year marriage would bring Willie back to his home state of Texas, where he felt he was could connect with his fans again. “I really felt like I needed to be in Texas playing to the people that were and still are my base,” he told Parade. The love affair wouldn’t survive Willie’s affairs, though, and they bid adieu in 1988. “I messed up another marriage. My wandering ways were too much for any woman to put up with,” he admitted in his memoir.
Annie D’Angelo
While working on the film Stagecoach in 1986, Willie met makeup artist Annie. “In the mideighties I fell head over heels in love with Ann Marie D’Angelo, called Annie. Never had met a woman like her before,” he admitted in his memoir. Willie and Annie would go on to wed in 1991. “There was friction with my other wives. But it seems like Annie and I did okay with each other. It takes a special person to live with me,” he told Parade. The couple are still together after 30 years and going strong!
Celebrities
Sam Asghari Says He & Britney Spears Will Be ‘Baby Making’ For Christmas — Watch
Sam Asghari has just one thing on his mind this holiday season when it comes to fiancée Britney Spears.
Sam Asghari teased he and his fiancé Britney Spears, 40, will be “baby making” over Christmas! The 28-year-old fitness trainer was caught on camera as he left a Saturday afternoon gym session in Los Angeles when he revealed their “Christmas plans” to a TMZ videographer on Dec. 18. “Baby making,” he pointedly said, stepping into a black Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon. “Baby making, a lot of baby making,” he added.
As always, the fitness trainer looked buff in a fitted black tank top, shorts and neon sneakers. During the chat, he was also asked about rumors around an appearance in an upcoming Magic Mike film. “I got an audition man — if you see Channing [Tatum], put in a good word for me…wish me luck,” he hilariously added. As he pulled away with his windows down, it was pointed out he got a parking ticket, to which cool and calm Sam replied, “Amazing — I’ll add it to the collection.”
Sam and Britney got engaged in Sept. 2021 after nearly five years of dating. The couple originally met on the set of her music video “Slumber Party” with Tinashe, where Sam played Britney’s on-screen love interest. Despite the control of her conservatorship, the pair maintained a low key romance — with Sam supporting Brit as she publicly advocated for her freedom. He popped the question after her two back-to-back bombshell court testimonies, where it became fairly clear the legal arrangement would be coming to an end (which it did on Nov. 12).
Ahead of the proposal, Sam seemingly teased the Cartier ring on social media — revealing that he had the nickname “Lioness” inscribed inside. Britney was over the moon on Sept. 12 as she showed off her new piece of jewelry on Instagram for her millions of fans. “Can’t f***ing believe it!!!!!!” she wrote, alongside engagement ring emojis and an exclamation heart while holding her hand up to the camera.
In her court testimonies, Britney made it very clear she wants another baby. “I have an IUD in my body right now that won’t let me have a baby and my conservators won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out…They don’t want me to have another baby,” she stated in court on June 23.
Just two weeks ago, she teased that she was “thinking” about a third child. “I’m thinking about having another baby !!!” she wrote via Instagram. “I wonder if this one is a girl … she’s on her toes reaching for something … that’s for sure !!!!” Notably, she is mom to son Jayden James, 15, and Sean Preston, 16, with her ex-husband Kevin Federline.
Sam doesn’t have any kids of his own just yet, but he’s been open about wanting to be a “young dad.” While speaking to Forbes about his Asghari Fitness app, he said, “I want to be a young dad…I want to take my relationship to the next step. I don’t mind becoming a father…My priorities in life are to remain humble and understand where I came from and where I’m going.”
Celebrities
Are RHOSLC’s Meredith Marks and Lisa Barlow Still Friends?
The friendship of Meredith Marks and Lisa Barlow hit some highs and lows throughout the years, but their current drama on season 2 of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is perhaps the lowest.
The women have questioned each other’s loyalty, fighting in a way that feels worse than the typical Bravo drama. Most of their conflicts began when Lisa stayed friends with Meredith’s nemesis, Jen Shah.
Meredith, however, took to Instagram on December 14, and shared a post that suggests their friendship is strong again. “Happy birthday to my Sag sister!” she expressed in a birthday tribute to Lisa, who’s also a Sagittarius. “I’m so grateful for all of our memories! Have the best celebration.”
Several photos of the two women were included. Lisa responded in the comments section: “Thank you, Meredith, love you! My sista,” She added two heart emojis and a hashtag, “best combo.” Meredith’s 21-year-old son, Brooks (featured often on RHOSLC), commented with birthday wishes.
The next day, Lisa wrote a tribute as well, and honored Meredith’s special day: “Our first lunch turned into dinner and years of friendship. Wishing you the most amazing birthday, today and lots of ♥️! Love being your sag sister!” Lisa also posted several snapshots of herself with Meredith.
In another recent post, Meredith showed images of the day she went horseback riding with Lisa on RHOSLC, and teased the scene: “Saddle up for an all-new episode of #RHOSLC tonight!”
Now that Lisa’s friendship with Jen appears to be over, Meredith and Lisa may stay on an upward trajectory. After all, Lisa is running out of people in her corner.
Photos Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo
