Tyler Cowen: Who does inflation harm more, the poor or the rich?
With inflation now rising faster than at any time in the last four decades, economists are debating which group suffers more from inflation, the poor or the rich. This kind of economywide question is not easy to answer, especially when rates of inflation have been so low in recent times and hard data are scarce. Nor is it obvious how exactly to compare the losses to the poor to the losses to wealthier groups. Nonetheless, the arguments suggest that the poor are likely to take a beating.
One major factor: The poor is the socioeconomic group that finds it hardest to purchase a home, and real estate seems to be one of the best inflation hedges. U.S. real estate prices have been on a tear for some time, including through the recent inflationary period.
Rents are rising at a rapid clip, due to the mix of rising demand and bottlenecked supply. The biggest losers there will be the poor. And if poorer people are trying to live somewhere relatively prosperous, perhaps to enjoy future economic mobility for themselves and their children, rising rent will eat up an especially large share of their incomes.
Another asset class that has risen in value recently is crypto currency. There is no good data on who is buying crypto, but it seems likely that the poor are underrepresented here as well, if only because they have less disposable income.
The rise in crypto prices is mainly due to factors incidental to current retail price inflation, but a more general point applies: The poor hold a disproportionate share of their assets in pure cash, which has no potential for price appreciation and is hit hard in inflationary times.
The poor also save less, including as a share of their incomes, because they have to spend a relatively large percentage of their incomes on necessities. That means they have smaller buffers against many kinds of changes and uncertainties, including those of inflation.
Some researchers have referred to inflation as a “regressive consumption tax,” because cash balances are so often the pathway to consumption for poorer income groups. Poorer individuals also are less likely to have cash management accounts and other asset holdings that might partially insulate them from the losses of inflation.
There are some offsetting factors that indicate the poor may have protection from the current rise in inflation. Hotel rooms, new and used cars, rental cars and gasoline have seen especially high increases in their prices, for example, and the poor are less likely to spend on most of those items.
Even here, however, there is ambiguity. The poor do buy fewer cars than do the wealthy — but they also buy lower-quality cars, and find it harder to postpone a car purchase for a few years if they do not wish to pay a higher price. This is yet another illustration of the point that the poor can have a harder time making adjustments in an inflationary environment.
Probably the strongest argument in favor of the notion that the poor are less affected by inflation is that inflation can, under some circumstances, lower the real value of debt. If prices go up 7%, and your income goes up 7%, all of a sudden your debts — which typically are fixed in nominal value — are worth 7% less.
This mechanism is potent, but it assumes that real wages keep pace with inflation. Right now real wages are falling, and with higher inflation may continue to do so. Furthermore, many poor people roll over their debts for longer periods of time. Repaying those debts will eventually be cheaper in inflation-adjusted terms, but not anytime soon.
I’ve been focusing on the U.S., but elsewhere in the world the general correlation is that high inflation and high income inequality go together. Correlation is not causation, but those are not numbers helpful to anyone who wishes to argue that inflation is a path to greater income equality. Have very high levels of inflation done much for the poor in Venezuela and Zimbabwe? And if you ask which group would benefit from an improvement in living standards prompted by higher rates of investment, as might follow from a period of stability — it is the poor, not the wealthy.
The effects of inflation are numerous and complex. It cannot be said definitively that inflation hurts some income groups more than others. Yet it’s clear that, for the poor, inflation is no trivial matter.
The Patriots defense allowed a game-clinching touchdown to the Colts — and did enough to win
Remember Jonathan Taylor sprinting alone down the middle of the field.
Victory on two legs, speeding at more than 22 MPH. The Patriots defense fading from sight behind him, a group crushed under the weight of its game-changing mistake in real time.
Now recall the rest of the night.
Colts quarterback Carson Wentz completing five of 12 passes. J.C. Jackson deflecting three others. Taylor averaging a perfectly palatable 3.8 yards per carry.
Stand back, and it’s a defense that allowed two scores and fewer than four yards per play over what should have been a winning performance.
Then, with barely two minutes remaining, Taylor broke that defense over his knee.
But underneath the pieces Taylor left scattered across Lucas Oil Stadium were fragments of the Patriots special teams that self-destructed in spectacular fashion. Between a blocked punt touchdown and second-chance field goal allowed in the third quarter, those special teams cost the Pats 10 points. And those points were precisely the difference in a 27-17 loss.
Not Taylor, the NFL’s leading rusher inevitably breaking the dam on his 29th carry. Not Mac Jones and his two picks. Not even the famously fast-starting Colts jumping out to an early lead.
All of those developments could have reasonably been expected pregame. The Patriots should have survived all of them, thanks to their defense.
The only reasonable complaint to be lodged against Bill Belichick’s unit was letting Taylor loose so late, admittedly a fatal error committed by old reliables Devin McCourty and Dont’a Hightower.
“Just didn’t make the play,” McCourty said of Taylor’s game-sealing touchdown. “He cut back inside of us, and it’s kind of what we call 4-minute (defense). Everybody down to stop the run, so when you’ve got that, a guy breaks one tackle, there’s no depth to the defense.. … Me and High gotta use each other better and make that play.”
But eight penalties? Two turnovers and two other recovered fumbles? And 10 gift-wrapped points courtesy of their special teams? The Pats can hardly afford those against a .500 team. This is life in the AFC now, where the entire playoff picture consists of teams that slid somewhere on the scale of good to very good, but never great.
Wentz was a mess. His offense barely gained 130 yards over its last seven drives. Taylor’s touchdown marked the only series where the Indianapolis crossed midfield after halftime. It also encapsulated the frustration with the Patriots’ run defense, a unit that’s dependable enough — except when it’s not.
“We’ve played the run well, then we’ve played the run terribly. And tonight it was a bad night for us,” said Pats outside linebacker Matt Judon.
Ultimately, the Patriots can win with their run defense — ranked top 10 by Football Outsiders’ DVOA at kickoff — and should through the end of the regular season. The Bills can’t run on them, Jacksonville won’t have enough time to wear them down, and Miami fields the third-worst run offense in the league.
Even over Indy’s longest drive, a 14-play, first-half marathon, there were signs of hope. The Pats’ 3-4 personnel grouping allowed 2.5 yards per carry on first down. Later, their three-safety package yielded a single yard on runs called on first and second-and-goal.
“Our season’s not over. We’ve gotta get ready to go,” McCourty said.
In the secondary, the stats told the story. Jackson completely erased Colts No. 1 receiver Michael Pittman before tussling with Kyle Dugger actually got Pittman tossed. He finished with one catch on five targets. Jackson finished the game knowing he had touched two more passes than Pittman did.
No Colt finished with more than a single catch. The Patriots defense could’ve grabbed two more picks.
And yet, no one will remember those moments. Because the power of Taylor’s run, which rippled through the AFC standings, did more than bring down a defense. It undercut the Patriots’ entire team, a team that had relied on one unit for far too long Saturday until that unit finally gave out.
How to watch Ravens vs. Packers: Week 15 game time, TV, odds and QB Lamar Jackson’s status
Here’s what you need to know about the Week 15 game between the Ravens (8-5) and Green Bay Packers (10-3).
Time: 4:25 p.m. Sunday
Venue: M&T Bank Stadium
TV: Fox, Chs. 45, 5 (Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi)
Radio: ESPN Radio (Sean Kelley, Kelly Stouffer, Ian Fitzsimmons); WBAL (1090 AM, 101.5 FM) and 98 Rock (97.9 FM) (Gerry Sandusky, Femi Ayanbadejo)
Forecast: Clear, high 30s to low 40s
Line: Packers by 7 (as of Saturday night)
Over-under: 43 ½ points
Will Lamar Jackson start? The Ravens’ starting quarterback was listed as questionable on the team’s injury report Friday, but after missing a week of practice with a sprained ankle, he’s unlikely to play. Tyler Huntley is in line to make his second career start.
Mike Lynch’s Skywatch: We’re going to start gaining daylight again on Tuesday
‘Tis the time of year for making merry, and also for changing seasons. That’s what we’ll do Tuesday morning at 9:58, the moment of the winter solstice, the first day of winter, and also the moment we start gaining daylight once again!
You’ve undoubtedly noticed that the sun takes a very low arc across the southern sky this time of year, rising in the southeast and setting in the southwest, spending less than nine hours above the horizon. On Tuesday, the sun reaches its lowest point in the southern sky. This low sun angle means that we’re not getting nearly the amount of solar power and radiation as we get in the summer.
From now through late next June, the sun’s arc across the heavens will get higher and higher, and we’ll eventually get warmer. However, the coldest weather of the winter is yet to come. That’s an injustice! Blame it on the north polar regions. There’s been little or no sun up there for some time now, and super cold air has really built up. The cold has to go somewhere, and the general circulation of global winds causes that frigid air to spill our way in intervals until early March. I call it the polar hangover effect.
The sun’s daily path in the sky reflects the daily and annual motions of the Earth. When you were young, you learned that Earth’s rotation causes the sun to rise in the east and set in the west. The Earth’s orbit around the sun also affects how we see our home star in the sky, mainly because the Earth’s axis is tilted to its orbit around the sun by a 23.5-degree angle. On the day of the winter solstice, the Earth’s northern hemisphere — where we live — is tilted at the maximum angle away from the sun’s most direct rays. The noontime sun is shining directly over the latitude line called the Tropic of Capricorn, 23.5 degrees in latitude south of the Earth’s equator. Does that 23.5 degrees sound familiar? It should. In our skies, the sun’s noon-time angle will be as far south as it can be in our sky at 21.5 degrees above the horizon.
Six months later, on June 21, the day of the summer solstice, we’ll be on the other side of Earth’s orbit around the sun and the northern hemisphere will be basking in the sun’s most direct rays. That will be reflected in our sky as the sun takes a long, high arc from the northeast to the northwest horizon. On the day of the summer solstice, the noontime sun is at its farthest northern point in our sky, and that puts it at a high 68.5 degrees above our southern horizon at noon. After the summer solstice, everything goes in reverse; the sun’s path in the sky gets lower and lower and the days get shorter and shorter.
During this week of Christmas in the early evening sky you won’t see three traveling wise men, but you’ll easily see three traveling bright planets. Toward the end of evening twilight. Look for the three brightest “stars” you can see in the southwestern sky. In reality, those stars are Jupiter, Saturn, and Venus, lined up neatly in a diagonal row. The very brightest is Venus, not far from the horizon. You can’t miss it! The next brightest is Jupiter, much higher in the southwestern sky. Between Jupiter and Venus is Saturn. You need to look for this planetary trio as soon as you can after sunset because one by one they’ll be slipping below the horizon.
Our fellow planets, traveling around the sun, are putting on quite a show. Venus will resemble a crescent moon with a small telescope or binoculars. Because the orbit of Venus around the sun lies with Earth’s orbit, Venus goes through phases just like our moon. Set your optics on Jupiter and you’ll see the bright disk of the giant planet along with up to four tiny stars lined up on either side of it. These are Jupiter’s four brightest moons that constantly change positions from night to night as they orbit their gravitational master. With a small telescope you can still make out the ring system on Saturn but it will probably appear a little fuzzy. That’s because it’s close to the blurring effects of Earth’s atmosphere near the horizon. Saturn also is nearing its farthest distance from Earth, and this week it’s nearly a billion miles away!
Mike Lynch is an amateur astronomer and retired broadcast meteorologist for WCCO Radio in Minneapolis/St. Paul. He is the author of “Stars: a Month by Month Tour of the Constellations,” published by Adventure Publications and available at bookstores and adventurepublications.net. Mike is available for private star parties. You can contact him at mikewlynch@comcast.net.
