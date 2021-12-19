News
Vikings CB Kris Boyd fined $4,874 for taunting penalty against Steelers
Vikings cornerback Kris Boyd received plenty of criticism for his taunting penalty against Pittsburgh. Now, he’s received a hit to his wallet.
A source said Saturday that Boyd has been fined $4,874 by the NFL for unsportsmanlike conduct for the infraction in Minnesota’s 36-28 win on Dec. 9.
The penalty came with the Vikings leading 29-0 late in the third quarter and the Steelers facing second and 10 at the Minnesota 35. Boyd tackled James Washington for a two-yard loss on a reception, but the penalty instead gave the Steelers first and 10 at the 22. The Steelers soon scored their first touchdown and later had a chance to force overtime before being stopped at Minnesota 12 on the game’s final play.
News
COVID shuts down Bruins through December 26
Christmas break has come early for the Bruins, but this is surely not how anyone would have liked the early pass to be granted.
With COVID cases surging on the Bruins and across the NHL, the league – in conjunction with the NHLPA and the teams’ medical staffs – has postponed the B’s game that had been scheduled for Sunday in Ottawa and Tuesdays’ game that had been scheduled against Carolina at the Garden. With Thursday’s scheduled game against Colorado at the Garden and Saturday’s tilt in Montreal already postponed, that takes the B’s into the regularly scheduled three-day holiday hiatus. Makeup dates have not yet been set.
As of now, the B’s and Nashville Predators joined the Calgary Flames, Colorado Avalanche and Florida Panthers who are shut down through Dec. 26.
The Bruins have also shut down their Warrior Ice Arena practice facility until further notice.
The B’s next game is scheduled for December 27 against the Pittsburgh Penguins at the Garden.
Additionally, the league postponed the Maple Leafs’ weekend games against the Vancouver Canucks and Seattle Kraken as well as Sunday’s Arizona Coyotes-Canucks games due to the growing number of cases within the Toronto and Vancouver organizations.
News
Looking Glass: Forgive me, honey, and let’s just see if we can work this out
A woman who was getting ready to celebrate her 10th wedding anniversary told TikTok that she discovered her husband had been cheating on her when she saw an announcement in the newspaper that another woman had had his baby. He even posed for a picture on the hospital website with the baby and the other woman. “But not only that,” she said. “They had a baby girl about a year and a half before that.” She has divorced him.
WHY WON’T YOU BELIEVE ME!? When the police entered the Monroe, La., home of a 60-year-old man with a long rap sheet and saw methamphetamine on his night stand, he told them that a ghost planted the drugs and climbed out a bedroom window.
I WAS JUST KIDDING, OFFICER: A man was pulled over by police in Singapore, and since his driver’s license had been revoked, he claimed to be his younger brother. Alas, the kid brother was a wanted man, so the cops arrested the guy anyway.
I THINK I’VE MADE MY POINT! A 76-year-old lady took her revenge on her ex-boyfriend who dumped her for a younger woman, age 64, ramming his car while it was parked outside his home in Largo, Fla., pouring oil into the air vents and writing “Loves Kinkey Sex” and “Wominzer” on the windows in pink lipstick. She also poured oil on the new girlfriend’s car, which was also parked there, and left a dead raccoon on the hood.
WE’RE NOT THE COW POLICE, SIR: A farmer brought four cows to a police station in Holehonnur, India, and complained that they were failing to provide any milk, and were also kicking his wife when she tried to milk them. “Give me justice,” he said. The policemen directed him to a nearby veterinary hospital.
GOING SOMEWHERE, PAL? A 23-year-old man who was attempting to steal tires from a car dealership lot in Bellevue, Wash., put his car up on jacks to swap them for the stolen ones. But the cops showed up, so he dove into his car to flee. But, since it was up on jacks, it didn’t go anywhere.
MONEY? WHAT MONEY? A man robbed a bank in Wilmington, Del., and used the ATM on the exterior of the building to deposit the cash into his own account. He then tried to run away, but he didn’t get far.
KNIFEPOINT? GUNPOINT? YOU DECIDE: A man entered a home in Fairfax City, Va., at 8 in the morning, pulled a knife on the guy who lived there, lunged at him, and held him at knifepoint. In response, the guy pulled out his gun, fired a round into the living room floor, and held the intruder at gunpoint.
FREE AT LAST! A man, who was sent to Pentonville Prison in London to begin a four and a half-year sentence for blackmail was mistakenly released after only 10 hours due to a paperwork error, so he went on a 10-day booze binge with his friends. The authorities ultimately figured this out and hauled him back to jail.
News
Fossil Ridge alum Jaelin Howell selected second overall by Racing Louisville in NWSL Draft
Colorado women’s soccer reached another milestone Saturday.
Fossil Ridge High School alum Jaelin Howell was selected second overall in the NWSL draft by Racing Louisville FC, making her the third Colorado native to be drafted in the top three in league history.
In 2019, Highlands Ranch native Jordan DiBiasi was taken third overall, while fellow Fossil Ridge alum Sophia Smith was the No. 1 selection in 2020. Now, Howell joins that list after a decorated career at Florida State.
The midfielder captained the Seminoles to their third NCAA national title in four seasons this fall, which was also Howell’s second national championship. She already has one Mac Hermann trophy for the best player in women’s college soccer for the spring 2021 season, and she is a finalist for this season’s edition as well.
Howell was a workhorse at FSU, starting 86 out of a possible 90 games. The United States Women’s National Team came calling, as she earned her first cap in a friendly against the Netherlands last November, and second cap in the SheBelieves Cup against Argentina in January.
USWNT head coach Vlatko Andonovski spoke highly of Howell recently, telling the site Just Women’s Sports, “Jaelin is a talented young player with a lot of good qualities,” he said. “She’s always very competitive and great in the team environment. We’ve enjoyed working with her during the few times we’ve had her in with the national team.”
Howell was a consensus top pick, but ultimately, expansion side San Diego Wave FC chose central defender Naomi Girma from Stanford first overall.
Howell should fit in well with Louisville, where she will play alongside fellow Colorado native Lauren Milliet from Durango, a Colorado College alum.
“Jaelin has many qualities that will help Louisville to help maintain possession and relieve pressure,” former USWNT player Aly Wagner said on Saturday’s CBS broadcast. “I think the question for Jaelin is, she needs to be challenged. Watching what she can do will be really interesting and it will be fun to see her evolve. She’ll have to take control of the reins immediately.”
The rest of the draft takes place Saturday, and five Colorado natives could also be selected from a list of 189 draft-eligible players. They include Aurora native Natalie Beckman out of the University of Denver, Grand Canyon University’s Hannah Edwards from Aurora, Colorado Springs’ forward Athena Kuehn from LSU, Loveland High School’s Emerson Layne, and Sydney Pulver, a Parker native who attended Washington State.
Three players who played college soccer in Colorado are also eligible: Haileigh Adams and Shanade Hopcroft from CU, and Jacqueline Hand from Colorado College.
Vikings CB Kris Boyd fined $4,874 for taunting penalty against Steelers
Kiefer Sutherland Rocks Fitted Black T-Shirt As He Shops In Rare Photos Before 55th Birthday
Ariana Madix Defends Tom, Shares if LVP Owns TomTom Brand
Wrapped Bitcoin Price Prediction — Will WBTC Hit $70K Soon?
Mariah Carey ‘Reached Out’ To Britney Spears Amid Her Conservatorship: ‘Everybody Deserves To Be Free’
COVID shuts down Bruins through December 26
Looking Glass: Forgive me, honey, and let’s just see if we can work this out
Fossil Ridge alum Jaelin Howell selected second overall by Racing Louisville in NWSL Draft
Massachusetts doubles offshore wind in power pipeline
Pot companies face growing competition from illegal sellers
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
Jennifer Turpin: 5 Things To Know About The Eldest Turpin Child Speaking Out About Abusive Parents
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Know Steps How To Calculate Probability from odds
Why Laughter Is Good For You
7 Sports Betting Trends Driving Business Growth
5 Dead, Dozens Injured After SUV Plows Into Christmas Parade in Wisconsin; BLM Activist in Custody
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Cardano (ADA) Price Plunges, Analyst Predicts Corrective Phase!
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities2 days ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
Tech3 weeks ago
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Jennifer Turpin: 5 Things To Know About The Eldest Turpin Child Speaking Out About Abusive Parents
-
News3 days ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
Gaming4 weeks ago
Know Steps How To Calculate Probability from odds
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Why Laughter Is Good For You
-
Sports3 weeks ago
7 Sports Betting Trends Driving Business Growth
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
5 Dead, Dozens Injured After SUV Plows Into Christmas Parade in Wisconsin; BLM Activist in Custody