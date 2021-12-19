Connect with us

Vikings waive cornerback Bashaud Breeland

Published

48 seconds ago

on

Vikings waive cornerback Bashaud Breeland
The Vikings on Saturday waived cornerback Bashaud Breeland.

Breeland earlier in the day was listed as questionable for Monday’s game at Chicago, and head coach Mike Zimmer said it was for non-injury reasons.

Shortly before the Vikings announced they had waived Breeland, he tweeted, “Wow.”

Breeland has had plenty of ups and downs this season as a player. He likely will be replaced in the starting lineup against the Bears by Cameron Dantzler.

News

Vikings CB Kris Boyd fined $4,874 for taunting penalty against Steelers

Published

4 mins ago

on

December 19, 2021

By

Vikings CB Kris Boyd fined $4,874 for taunting penalty against Steelers
Vikings cornerback Kris Boyd received plenty of criticism for his taunting penalty against Pittsburgh. Now, he’s received a hit to his wallet.

A source said Saturday that Boyd has been fined $4,874 by the NFL for unsportsmanlike conduct for the infraction in Minnesota’s 36-28 win on Dec. 9.

The penalty came with the Vikings leading 29-0 late in the third quarter and the Steelers facing second and 10 at the Minnesota 35. Boyd tackled James Washington for a two-yard loss on a reception, but the penalty instead gave the Steelers first and 10 at the 22. The Steelers soon scored their first touchdown and later had a chance to force overtime before being stopped at Minnesota 12 on the game’s final play.

News

COVID shuts down Bruins through December 26

Published

1 hour ago

on

December 19, 2021

By

Christmas break has come early for the Bruins, but this is surely not how anyone would have liked the early pass to be granted.

With COVID cases surging on the Bruins and across the NHL, the league – in conjunction with the NHLPA and the teams’ medical staffs – has postponed the B’s game that had been scheduled for Sunday in Ottawa and Tuesdays’ game that had been scheduled against Carolina at the Garden. With Thursday’s scheduled game against Colorado at the Garden and Saturday’s tilt in Montreal already postponed, that takes the B’s into the regularly scheduled three-day holiday hiatus. Makeup dates have not yet been set.

As of now, the B’s and Nashville Predators joined the Calgary Flames, Colorado Avalanche and Florida Panthers who are shut down through Dec. 26.

The Bruins have also shut down their Warrior Ice Arena practice facility until further notice.

The B’s next game is scheduled for December 27 against the Pittsburgh Penguins at the Garden.

Additionally, the league postponed the Maple Leafs’ weekend games against the Vancouver Canucks and Seattle Kraken as well as Sunday’s Arizona Coyotes-Canucks games due to the growing number of cases within the Toronto and Vancouver organizations.

News

Looking Glass: Forgive me, honey, and let’s just see if we can work this out 

Published

1 hour ago

on

December 19, 2021

By

A woman who was getting ready to celebrate her 10th wedding anniversary told TikTok that she discovered her husband had been cheating on her when she saw an announcement in the newspaper that another woman had had his baby. He even posed for a picture on the hospital website with the baby and the other woman. “But not only that,” she said. “They had a baby girl about a year and a half before that.” She has divorced him.

WHY WON’T YOU BELIEVE ME!? When the police entered the Monroe, La., home of a 60-year-old man with a long rap sheet and saw methamphetamine on his night stand, he told them that a ghost planted the drugs and climbed out a bedroom window.

I WAS JUST KIDDING, OFFICER: A man was pulled over by police in Singapore, and since his driver’s license had been revoked, he claimed to be his younger brother. Alas, the kid brother was a wanted man, so the cops arrested the guy anyway.

I THINK I’VE MADE MY POINT! A 76-year-old lady took her revenge on her ex-boyfriend who dumped her for a younger woman, age 64, ramming his car while it was parked outside his home in Largo, Fla., pouring oil into the air vents and writing “Loves Kinkey Sex” and “Wominzer” on the windows in pink lipstick. She also poured oil on the new girlfriend’s car, which was also parked there, and left a dead raccoon on the hood.

WE’RE NOT THE COW POLICE, SIR: A farmer brought four cows to a police station in Holehonnur, India, and complained that they were failing to provide any milk, and were also kicking his wife when she tried to milk them. “Give me justice,” he said. The policemen directed him to a nearby veterinary hospital.

GOING SOMEWHERE, PAL? A 23-year-old man who was attempting to steal tires from a car dealership lot in Bellevue, Wash., put his car up on jacks to swap them for the stolen ones. But the cops showed up, so he dove into his car to flee. But, since it was up on jacks, it didn’t go anywhere.

MONEY? WHAT MONEY? A man robbed a bank in Wilmington, Del., and used the ATM on the exterior of the building to deposit the cash into his own account. He then tried to run away, but he didn’t get far.

KNIFEPOINT? GUNPOINT? YOU DECIDE: A man entered a home in Fairfax City, Va., at 8 in the morning, pulled a knife on the guy who lived there, lunged at him, and held him at knifepoint. In response, the guy pulled out his gun, fired a round into the living room floor, and held the intruder at gunpoint.

FREE AT LAST! A man, who was sent to Pentonville Prison in London to begin a four and a half-year sentence for blackmail was mistakenly released after only 10 hours due to a paperwork error, so he went on a 10-day booze binge with his friends. The authorities ultimately figured this out and hauled him back to jail.

