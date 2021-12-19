News
WHO: Omicron detected in 89 countries, cases doubling fast
VIENNA — The omicron variant of the coronavirus has been detected in 89 countries, and COVID-19 cases involving the variant are doubling every 1.5 to 3 days in places with community transmission and not just infections acquired abroad, the World Health Organization said Saturday.
Omicron’s “substantial growth advantage” over the delta variant means it is likely to soon overtake delta as the dominant form of the virus in countries where the new variant is spreading locally, the U.N. health agency said.
WHO noted that omicron is spreading rapidly even in countries with high vaccination rates or where a significant proportion of the population has recovered from COVID-1levels of population immunity
It remains unclear if the rapid growth of omicron cases is because the variant evades existing immunity, is inherently more transmissible than previous variants, or a combination of both, WHO said.
Other major questions about omicron remain unanswered, including how effective each of the existing COVID-19 vaccines are against it. Conclusive data also does not exist yet on how ill omicron makes COVID-19 patients, the health agency said.
WHO first labeled omicron a variant of concern on Nov. 26.
News
“SNL” ditches audience, limits cast and crew amid omicron
NEW YORK — People’s Sexiest Man Alive of 2021 is set to be inducted into the vaunted Five-Timers Club on “Saturday Night Live,” but the surging omicron variant of the coronavirus means there won’t be a live audience to see it happen.
The long-running sketch comedy show announced on social media Saturday afternoon that the night’s episode would tape without a live audience and with only limited cast and crew “due to the recent spike in the Omicron variant and out of an abundance of caution.”
“Ant-Man” star Paul Rudd is the host, returning to Studio 8H for the fifth time — typically a milestone of much fanfare. British pop star Charli XCX is the night’s musical guest. The Dec. 18 episode was the NBC show’s last announced episode for the year.
It’s unclear which cast members will appear on Saturday’s show, which usually tapes a dress rehearsal at 8 p.m., followed by the live show at 11:30 p.m.
The show returned for its 47th year in September with 16 cast members and five featured players, a particularly crowded field. The size of the cast has allowed for atypical flexibility for its high-profile members, who can now take time off for other projects during the season.
The show said on social media that those who had won tickets to the night’s show would receive more information soon.
This is far from the first time the Lorne Michaels-produced show has had to adapt to the coronavirus pandemic. The virus outbreak halted its 45th season for about a month, but “SNL” was back on the air by mid-April with a “quarantine version” of the show hosted by Tom Hanks. The show returned to 30 Rockefeller Center for its 46th season after implementing COVID-19 protocols, but booted singer Morgan Wallen from that season’s second episode for breaking rules. And just last month, British singer Ed Sheeran had to perform from home after contracting the coronavirus.
New York state reported Saturday that nearly 22,000 people had tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday — eclipsing the previous day’s mark for the highest single-day total for new cases since testing became widely available. More than half the positive results were in the city. Omicron is expected to become the dominant coronavirus variant in many countries within weeks.
Other live shows in New York have been devastated anew by the recent coronavirus surge, with many Broadway stages forced to go dark because of outbreaks. Mayor Bill de Blasio this past week declared omicron “in full force” in New York, snuffing out holiday mainstays like the Rockettes Christmas show and threatening others yet — all portending another holiday season without much cheer.
News
Fans of plastic Santas and snowmen are devoted to their decorations
How much meaning do you ascribe to a piece of plastic? To the collectors of blow molds, the answer is: a lot.
A glowing and painted piece of Christmas plastic, these unsung heroes of holiday decor have garnered a cult-like following over the years, with homeowners carefully arranging “blow mold” Santas, nativity scenes, gingerbreads, nutcrackers and more across their yards for neighbors and passers-by to marvel at.
Collections run from a modest 30 to more than 2,000. Collectors span from Arkansas to Upstate New York. There are old collections and young collectors. While some collectors happen upon blow molds serendipitously at church sales or local antique stores, others spend days scouting for new finds on Craigslist and Facebook, where groups like Blow Mold Nation (10,000+ members), Blow Mold World selling and trading (7,000+ members) and Blow Mold Maniacs (515 members) exist.
In these groups, hobbyists buy and sell, share their blow mold horror stories and show off their expansive or budding collections. One collector even climbed on their roof to share this year’s setup with fellow Blow Mold Maniacs. The comment section filled with oohs and aahs, along with a few “be carefuls.” When disaster strikes (strong winds trample a display), collectors rush to provide advice on keeping the decorations in place. When a collector finds a one-of-a-kind piece, folks rejoice in the comments.
No blow mold left behind
Debbie Ehret Mckenzie is an active member of blow mold Facebook groups and a self-described collector of everything. Her blow mold collection began within the past year. After a puppy visited her home in Arkansas, she was hesitant to put up the inflatables in fear of them getting ripped apart. She dug out a snowman mold from storage, and suddenly felt the urge to look into buying more molds.
“From there, I found the Blow Mold Nation page, and kapooey. There we go. ‘I need this. I would like to have that one. I’d like to have this.’ I collected all year, and I probably have over 200 molds,” she said.
To Ehret Mckenzie, it’s the chase of finding a unique item, desperately hoping it can become a part of your collection, placing a bid and “jumping up and down” once you acquire it. “And I’ll maybe pass it on down to my children. You know, the reality is they may hate the collection,” she said.
According to “Practical Extrusion Blow Molding” by Samuel Belcher, the production of plastic blow molds in the United States began in the early 1900s, after the first blow molding machine for commercial use was invented in 1937. The creation sparked the mass production of plastic and glass products in the 20th century — and the holiday blow mold decoration obsession. Many of the companies that specialized in blow mold decorations went out of business in the late 1900s, Ehret Mckenzie explained.
“If someone takes care of them, they’re gonna last. People that don’t collect are throwing them away in the trash, and then the collectors are finding them in the trash and repainting them and saving them,” Ehret Mckenzie said. “It’s like no blow mold left behind.”
The ‘Stranger Things’ effect
While blow mold production is a thing of the past, the trading and selling is still alive and well, if not busier than ever. “Within the past two years, the market has gotten drier and drier,” David Wenzel, co-owner of Wild Things Antiques in Minneapolis, said. Wenzel and his husband are collectors of blow molds themselves. Other collectors have noticed rising prices and popularity in blow mold collecting in recent years, and Wenzel has his theory about it.
“I call it the ‘Stranger Things’ effect. Season 2 of the show came out and went bonkers, and that’s when you saw younger folks getting into them. In the show a bunch of blow molds from the ’70s and ’80s were shown. We’re seeing major retailers are now carrying molds,” Wenzel explained. “So they went out of fashion and the companies that were making them, most of them went under. And I think last year and this year, most of the major retailers caught on to the trend where blow molds are surging in popularity, so Target did a couple Halloween ones and a couple of Christmas ones. Lowe’s, Menards, Home Depot, they’re all carrying them.”
Even though they’re made of plastic, blow molds don’t last forever. They become brittle through the years of standing in the cold. The paint fades. They get lost among the hundreds of other holiday decorations. “People remember them from their childhood,” Wenzel said. “Now they’re trying to find things that remind them of a warm home, childhood nostalgia and inviting home vibes.”
Christmas for the community
“I’m not obsessed with them,” said Steve Weber, the owner of a 300+ blow mold collection in Cottage Grove. “You’d think I was. We’ve just accumulated them over the years.” Weber’s collection began in 1987 at the Knox Lumber Company in Newport. While shopping with her parents, Weber’s daughter found a blow mold Santa among the merchandise. “She stepped on a little stepladder and gave him a hug, and that was our first one. We continued to add to the collection after that,” he recalls.
What followed the blow mold Santa, in no particular order, is a 30-something set of chorus girls and boys lined up carefully with rosy cheeks and mouths agape, as though they were performing a rendition of “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing,” a handful of blow mold candle lights, nutcrackers, Disney characters and a nativity scene.
The Christmas display is so popular among its neighbors and Cottage Grove community members that each year the Webers make an event out of decoration setup, welcoming church friends, relatives, neighbors and friends to help create their own personal blow mold extravaganza on Hidden Valley Trail. “It’s a fun collection and it’s rewarding that we have people stop by and thank us for putting the lights out, that they really enjoy it, that their kids come by every day to see the decorations for Christmas,” Weber said.
Quality over quantity
In 2014, John McGarthwaite landed the blow mold jackpot at a citywide garage sale in Falcon Heights. There, someone was selling Santa’s sleigh and his nine reindeer, the reindeer give the impression they’re taking flight by way of white PVC pipes.
When McGarthwaite’s son was a toddler, they’d visit that Santa’s sleigh on the corner of Larpenteur and Pascal. “We’d always go by and look at it. I thought it was the coolest thing,” he said.
At the garage sale, Santa’s sleigh and his PVC-rigged reindeers went for $25. “I could not let this thing leave my community so cheaply. So I bought it and I thought, well, maybe I’ll just hold on to it and find somebody who lives on a more traveled road than me who wants to display it,” McGarthwaite said. “But no, now I’ve got it. I put it up. I’ve taken care of it. It’s mine.”
McGarthwaite’s collection in Falcon Heights is fairly small compared to the 200-piece collections on the Facebook groups. “If somebody has a half a dozen and they’ve got sentimental value,” he said, “that’s every bit as good as these really over the top displays that you might see on a TV lights competition show.”
A good friend of McGarthwaite’s died suddenly a few years ago. He had a nativity set with Mary, Joseph, the baby, the three wise men, a cow and a donkey. Though the friend had grandchildren, the nativity set didn’t find any takers until it was offered to McGarthwaite. Now he has Santa and his reindeers in liftoff, a few toy soldiers and his friend’s nativity set to share with his neighbors each Christmas. “I really do feel a certain sense of stewardship or responsibility to do right by this guy’s memory when I put it out,” he said.
To the collectors and owners of blow molds old and new, these vintage decorations aren’t just sets of plastic that have withstood the winter. They’re historical stories, they’re holiday hubs for the neighborhood, they’re memories of an old friend.
News
To beat Donald Trump in 2024, Ayanna Pressley says, Democrats need to ‘deliver’
Democrats will keep control of the White House and Congress if they “deliver,” U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley said Saturday.
“We have a mandate from the people,” she told reporters after a toy drive in Dorchester. “Democrats have the House, the Senate and the White House. That has to mean something. Being in the majority is more than a talking point. Democrats have to deliver. … If lives are better, are improved, we will keep the majority.”
Pressley’s remarks came two days after a Trafalgar Group poll showing that Trump would defeat both President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris by two points in New Hampshire if he were to run again in 2024.
But the congresswoman said she wasn’t worried.
“President Biden’s full agenda — the bipartisan infrastructure package in the Build Back Better bill — is the people’s agenda,” she said. “So this is about honoring the will of the people with the decisive Democratic majority that we have.”
President Biden has said his $1.75 trillion signature social and climate legislation would do a wide range of things, offering free preschool for all 3- and 4-year-olds and making the largest investment in child care in the nation’s history, saving most American families more than half of their spending on child care.
Massachusetts has the second-highest cost of child care in the country — $17,000 per child for center-based care per year, Pressley said.
The Build Back Better Act also would lower the cost of prescription drugs, a critical change for millions of Americans, she said, citing the case of one woman whose 16-year-old daughter died because her mother couldn’t afford insulin for all three of her diabetic children, so she began rationing it to them.
“Now here’s a drug that has not changed in a hundred years but has increased in price by 400%,” Pressley said.
The Build Back Better Act also would deliver affordable care for older Americans and people with disabilities in their homes, while supporting the workers who provide their care.
And it would provide 39 million households up to $3,600 in tax cuts per child by extending the American Rescue Plan’s expanded Child Tax Credit, which Pressley said should be permanent.
But the legislation faces some obstacles, including the Democrats’ own Sen. Joe Manchin, who has raised concerns about the bill.
Pressley also called the omicron variant of the coronavirus “deeply worrisome.”
Collaborations such as those among community health centers, schools and first responders, with support from federal funds “will make it possible for us to stave off this new variant,” she said.
But Pressley also said there is a need for mobile vaccination units that can accommodate second- and third-shift workers.
“We need people to be able to canvas,” she said, to door-knock and say, ‘If you haven’t got vaccinated, please get vaccinated. If you have been vaccinated, please get the booster shot.’”
WHO: Omicron detected in 89 countries, cases doubling fast
“SNL” ditches audience, limits cast and crew amid omicron
Fans of plastic Santas and snowmen are devoted to their decorations
To beat Donald Trump in 2024, Ayanna Pressley says, Democrats need to ‘deliver’
Kiszla: Where did the love go in Broncos Country? Safety Justin Simmons yearns to win it back.
MN vehicle tab stickers stuck in 3M global supply chain delays
NFL reduces testing for asymptomatic vaccinated players
Patriots-Colts inactives: Rhamondre Stevenson set to start in Indianapolis, six ruled out
Travis Barker Seductively Sucks Kourtney Kardashian’s Toes As She Says It’s ‘Extra Good’
Wild prepare for enhanced COVID protocols as virus intensifies
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
Jennifer Turpin: 5 Things To Know About The Eldest Turpin Child Speaking Out About Abusive Parents
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Know Steps How To Calculate Probability from odds
Why Laughter Is Good For You
7 Sports Betting Trends Driving Business Growth
5 Dead, Dozens Injured After SUV Plows Into Christmas Parade in Wisconsin; BLM Activist in Custody
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Cardano (ADA) Price Plunges, Analyst Predicts Corrective Phase!
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities2 days ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
Tech3 weeks ago
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Jennifer Turpin: 5 Things To Know About The Eldest Turpin Child Speaking Out About Abusive Parents
-
News3 days ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
Gaming4 weeks ago
Know Steps How To Calculate Probability from odds
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Why Laughter Is Good For You
-
Sports3 weeks ago
7 Sports Betting Trends Driving Business Growth
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
5 Dead, Dozens Injured After SUV Plows Into Christmas Parade in Wisconsin; BLM Activist in Custody