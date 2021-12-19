Will DOGE Rise Again This Christmas? A Dip Or Boost?

Along with the phrase of downward movement for the crypto market, Dogecoin has also followed the same suit. As a matter fact, Bitcoin takes the lead for bullish and bearish markets, where most altcoins are followers. When the market depicts a bullish run, every trader and investors will enjoy the greenish trading charts. But the fact is, if people are expecting bullish charts then the market will also display bearish charts.
Significantly, red and green charts are the life cycle of the crypto market since its birth. Experienced traders know that anticipating both upward and sideway movements will help them in trading and locking their cryptocurrencies. Additionally, price dips of the crypto-tokens can be identified with the help of AI-driven tools analyzing the past data.
DOGE’s Score
The score of DOGE displays a very high and very low score in the mid-week of April. When the price curve was flat at $0.073 on April 13, the assets score went above 80. The algorithm has evidently detected a pattern of celebrity tweets and a growing trade volume. The price action followed suit, surging all the way to $0.141 in less than 12 hours.
DOGE jumped in price value reaching its peak while the algorithm signaled the traders by rebouncing in its rally. Following the hit to its peak value, DOGE pumped to $0.110 within several hours resulting in its score area below 30.
Thus it doesn’t mean that the algorithm gives trading advice to the traders but it provides an indication. With the historical data of bullish and bearish conditions it offers a useful indication for a particular asset. This trading strategy can be used to analyze and have an idea of trading charts. These algorithms might assist skilled traders in choosing the digital assets and locking in gains.
Bullish WBTC price prediction is $53,092 to $66,950.
WBTC price will also reach $70K soon.
WBTC bearish market price prediction for 2022 is $29,308.
In Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and much other information about WBTC to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
WBTC Current Market Status
According to coingecko, the price of WBTC is $46,902.48 with a 24-hour trading volume of $379,872,108 at the time of writing. However, WBTC has increased to 0.2% in the last 24 hours.
Moreover, WBTC has a circulating supply of 258,840 WBTC. Currently, WBTC trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, OKEx, FTX, Huobi Global, and HitBTC.
What is Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC)?
Wrapped Bitcoin is an ERC20 token representing Bitcoin on the Ethereum blockchain. There is a 1:1 ratio of Bitcoin behind every WBTC. Wrapping Bitcoin can transfer Bitcoin faster on the Ethereum blockchain and opens up the possibility of using BTC on Ethereum. ecosystem.
Wrapped Bitcoin(WBTC) Price Prediction 2022
Wrapped Bitcoin holds the 17th position on CoinGecko right now. WBTC price prediction 2022 explained below with a weekly time frame.
The horizontal channel trend has the appearance of a rectangle pattern. It consists of at least four contact points. This is because it needs at least two lows to connect, as well as two highs. Buying and selling pressure is equal and the prevailing direction of price action is sideways.
Currently, WBTC is at $46,996. If the pattern continues, the price of WBTC might reach the resistance level to $66,950. If the trend reverses, then the price of WBTC may fall to $30,800.
Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Support and Resistance Level
The below chart shows the support and resistance level of WBTC.
From the above weekly time frame, it is clear the following are the resistance and support levels of WBTC.
Resistance Level 1 – $53,092
Resistance Level 2 – $65,102
Resistance Level 3 – $76,292
Support Level 1 – $45,191
Support Level 2 – $38,466
Support Level 3 – $29,308
The charts show that WBTC has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, WBTC might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $76,292.
Accordingly, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of the WBTC might plummet to almost $29,308, a bearish signal.
Wrapped Bitcoin Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI
The Relative Volume (RVOL) of WBTC is shown in the below chart. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous volume for traders. Currently, RVOL of WBTC lies below the cutoff line, indicating weaker participants in the current trend.
More so, the WBTC’s Moving Average (MA) is shown in the chart above. Currently, WBTC is in a bearish state. Notably, the WBTC price lies below 50 MA (short-term), so it is completely in a downward trend. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of WBTC at any time.
Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the WBTC is at level 39.29. This means that WBTC is in a nearly oversold state. However, this gives confidence for the traders to trade without any fear.
Wrapped BitcoinPrice Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI
Let us now look at Wrapped Bitcoin’s Average Directional Index (ADX). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. ADX is a component of the Directional Movement System. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the upward and downward directions using DMI indicators with ADX.
The above chart represents the ADX of Wrapped Bitcoin. Currently, WBTC lies in the range at 44.46, so it indicates a strong trend.
From the above chart, the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of WBTC. RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time rather than price changes. The RVI of WBTC is above the 50 level, indicating that the direction of volatility is high. In fact, WBTC’s RSI is at the 39.29 level thus confirming a potential sell signal.
Comparison of WBTC with BTC, ETH
The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin, Ethereum and Wrapped Bitcoin.
From the above chart, we can identify the trend of the BTC and WBTC is moving at the downward trend. But, the recent trend of ETH moves in an upward direction.
Conclusion
With continuous improvements in the Wrapped Bitcoin network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for WBTC. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of Wrapped Bitcoin in 2022 is $66,950. On the other hand, the bearish WBTC price prediction for 2022 is $29,308.
Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades on the WBTC ecosystem, the performance of WBTC would rise reaching $65K very soon. But, it might also reach $75K if the investors believe that WBTC is a good investment in 2022.
FAQ
1. What is a Wrapped Bitcoin?
Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is a tokenized version of Bitcoin that runs on the Ethereum blockchain.
2. Where can you purchase WBTC?
WBTC has listed on many crypto exchanges which include Binance, OKEx, FTX, Huobi Global, and HitBTC.
3. Will WBTC reach a new ATH soon?
With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the WBTC platform, it has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon.
4. What is the current all-time high (ATH) of Wrapped Bitcoin?
On Nov 10, 2021, WBTC reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $70,643.40.
5. Is WBTC a good investment in 2022?
Wrapped Bitcoin seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of WBTC in the past few months, WBTC is considered a good investment in 2022.
6. Can Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) reach $70K?
Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is one of the active crypto that continues to maintain its Bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues then Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) will hit $70K soon.
7. What will be the WBTC price by 2023?
Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) price is expected to reach $78K by 2023.
8. What will be the WBTC price by 2024?
Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) price is expected to reach $85K by 2024.
9. What will be the WBTC price by 2025?
Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) price is expected to reach $100K by 2025.
10. What will be the WBTC price by 2026?
Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) price is expected to reach $120K by 2026.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
At the current pace, the COMP target will be $250.
The Compound (COMP) is one of the most anticipated altcoin, based on the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) protocols.
The native token of the Compound DeFi protocol platform, the COMP took the whole crypto industry to a historical surge from low of $136 to all the way up to $854.48, making its epic ATH. In addition, this took place in just a few months.
However, prices dropped and surged back again and the similar bounce back was witnessed many times.
In spite of all this, taking the past 24 hours into consideration, the COMP has gained overall more than 12%.
The Surge of 12%
Upon the early hours of December 18, 2021, COMP was at a low of $183.62, the lowest for the day. Yet, over the next few minutes, COMP started to surge up exponentially. In spite of this, it hit the highest for the day at a price of $215.07.
On other hands, taking the past 24 hours into consideration, the overall gains accounts to a whopping 12%. Indeed, this is one of the hot gainers for the day.
Though, maintaining low compared to its ATH of near to $900, an unexpected surge gave a good promise upon the DeFi token. Moreover analysts term that the next close range target for COMP is $250.
Compound Lab’s New Strategies
The Compound DeFi protocol platform comes under the Compound Labs. Recently, the Compound Labs are working hard to come up with numerous proposals for the betterment of the Compound ecosystem.
Accordingly, one of the proposals includes the addition of stablecoin, such as the Pax dollar (USDP). Indeed, addition of stablecoins ought to develop and boost the DeFi based platform evidently.
Furthermore, many such proposals include increasing the decentralized security of the protocol, taking up continuous audits and much more. Moreover, most of these decisions will be decided upon vote castings, through those who hold the governance tokens with them.
Bitcoin (BTC) still struggles to pull itself up together.
Glassnode analysts predict BTC downfall is due to huge sellings from Asia.
BTC should not get below the $45K price range.
The negative aura around the king of cryptos, the Bitcoin (BTC) , gets higher day by day. Accordingly, many market analysts came forward to determine, rather predict the future of BTC. However, fewer were those who really looked into the problem of BTC.
In regards to it, several studies and research were put up depicting various possible reasons. Amidst all this, a group of analysts from Glassnode, a blockchain services provider, puts forth their reasoning.
Moreover, apart from just being their own theory, they put up with all possible data and statistics to determine their reasons. Let’s look into a few.
Asia’s Huge BTC Sell-offs
One of the analysts from Glassnode, basically an on-chain analyst, Johannes took to Twitter to put forth his views. Accordingly, going by the username ‘@ultravirtu’, Johannes tweets sharing certain statistics from the Glassnode stables.
In spite of this, Johannes states that a huge amount of selling force has been created from Asia. Also, he acknowledges that this is the very reason for the current downfall of BTC.
On the other hand, it’s well known that the more a sell off for a particular entity occurs, the higher will be its availability in the market and thus, the price dwindles.
Upon the tweet, Johannes also shares a data sheet depicting the overall sell-offs in Asia alone for the past 1 year into account.
‘New to the Market’ BTC Investors Suffer
Moreover, another analyst from Glassnode, @TXMCtrades, tweets that new BTC investors are suffering worse and may ought to suffer more in future.
Furthermore, @TXMCtrades states that BTC has so far bounced 2 times within the first half of December, 2021. In spite of this, the target level was fixed not to fall below $53K for BTC.
However, BTC crashed even below it, reaching $46K. As a result, this has the most impact on the short term BTC holders, states @TXMCtrades.
In addition, @TXMCtrades terms those who all invested in BTC for less than 5 months, are the ones to suffer deliberately.