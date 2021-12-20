Bitcoin
3 Best Ethereum Killers to Consider by Investors in December 2021
- The price of LUNA went up by 10 percent to a new all-time high of $81.
Ethereum launched a solid recovery surge above $3,750 and $3,800. Even the 100-hour SMA was breached. However, the price could not overcome resistance between $4,040 and $4,050. The price hit a high of $4,035 before reversing direction. The support levels of $4,000 and $3,950 were violated.
Hedera (HBAR)
As many as 39 organizations from as many as 11 sectors may participate on the Hedera Hashgraph governing council at any one time. They are in command of the Hedera codebase, voting on platform choices, and running the network’s initial public nodes.
The HBAR currency lost 55 percent of its value in November, making it a terrible month for investors. This support level of $0.218 provided enough demand for the coin price to revert upwards. There has been a 40 percent increase from the lowest support level, and the price is now heading towards $0.5.
According to CoinMarketCap, the Hedera price today is $0.309627 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $205,358,429 USD.
Avalanche (AVAX)
Avalanche, one of the most prominent DeFi blockchains globally, has lately gained an enormous amount of interest from potential investors. Almost as many protocols as Solana make it a serious contender for fourth place. Despite the general market’s increasing caution in anticipation of more price decreases, AVAX has already recovered most of the month’s losses.
This month, the network has experienced a significant increase in funding and participation, which is unusual for an altcoin. According to CoinMarketCap, the Avalanche price today is $103.87 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $1,105,599,439 USD.
Terra (LUNA)
A blockchain protocol, Terra uses fiat-pegged stablecoins to facilitate worldwide payments with price stability. It is safe to say that Terraform Lab’s native currency, LUNA, has managed to evade the current bear market. To put it another way, the price of LUNA went up by 10 percent to a new all-time high of $81.
According to CoinMarketCap, the Terra price today is $79.17 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $2,846,097,657 USD.
Clout.Art Restores Artist’s Stolen Instagram Handle @metaverse Using a Special NFT
London, UK, 20th December, 2021, Chainwire
Last week, the story broke of Thea-Mai Baumann, an Australian artist and Australian Arts Council executive who worked under the pseudonym metaverse for nearly a decade and owned the account @metaverse on Instagram.
On November 2, with less than 1000 followers under her name and a week after Facebook announced it was changing its name to Meta, Thea had her Instagram account suspended. When she tried to log in, she was greeted with a shocking message that read:
“Your account has been disabled for pretending to be someone else.”
She tried to verify her apparent “fake” identity on Instagram – but to no avail. At the time, she had nothing to prove she was really the original metaverse artist, aside from an NFT she coincidentally minted a few days earlier.
NFT From Her First Instagram Post
On October 30, Thea was testing a new platform and marketplace in the NFT space that is able to mint social media posts into NFTs in a way that all data and value is transferred from the Web2 to Web3 through a specialized minting process. Minting an image from a post is easy, but quite different from capturing the value of a particular piece of content and storing the provenance data and valuation estimates in a structured model.
Unbeknownst to her at the time, this is exactly what Clout.art did with her account and Instagram post. By validating her Instagram profile, Clout.art created a verified social-to-wallet identity pair, meaning that her @metaverse handle would now exists on-chain via her public wallet address.
She minted her very first Instagram post from 2012 as an NFT and named it Metaverse Flamingo. The process is done on-chain with an open and transparent transaction record in less than a minute. She became the owner of the NFT that represented her first post on Instagram. Moreover, she even archived the original post to keep only the Web3 version alive.
The Flamingo proved to be a valuable asset at times when she was trying to restore the handle through her legal team. As on-chain proof, it meant that no one would be able to dispute her ownership of the account. It was the core piece of evidence in her fight to win back her identity.
“We live in a system where our data or identity can be locked and deleted seemingly out of nowhere. If you are an artist and your main source of income depends on your online presence, you can not afford to lose it for nothing. You need a way to validate your ownership,” Thea explains.
After the article in The New York Times, Thea’s @metaverse account was restored and returned to her without any further explanation from Meta.
Metaverse Flamingo NFT Auction
The original first-ever @metaverse Instagram post NFT will be auctioned on Clout.art on December 21, 2021 starting at 10am UTC. Proceeds from the auction will go to Thea’s Punk Fund to fund and liberate artists through education about NFTs and their monetization opportunities.
Don’t miss the live AMA with Thea on December 20 at 10am UTC on Twitter Spaces. Join Clout.art’s Discord to get involved! Click here to join
TA: Ethereum Recovery Could Soon Fade If ETH Fails To Surpass $4k
Ethereum is forming a base above the $3,850 zone against the US Dollar. ETH price could start a fresh increase if there is a clear break above the $4,000 resistance.
- Ethereum is struggling to gain pace above the $4,000 resistance zone.
- The price is trading below $3,950 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $3,950 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
- The pair could start a fresh increase if it stays above the $3,850 support zone.
Ethereum Price Remains Stable
Ethereum started a steady recovery wave above the $3,750 and $3,800 resistance levels. ETH even climbed above the $4,000 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
However, the price failed to continue higher above the $4,040 and $4,050 resistance levels. A high was formed near $4,035 before the price started a downside correction. There was a move below the $4,000 and $3,950 support levels.
Ether price traded below the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $3,696 low to $4,035 high. It is now trading below $3,950 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
An immediate resistance on the upside is near the $3,950 level. There is also a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $3,950 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD. The next major resistance is near the $4,000 level. A clear move above the $4,000 level and the recent high could start a fresh increase in the near term.
Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com
The next stop for the bulls could be $4,100. A close above the $4,0 level may possibly spark a move towards the $4,250 level.
More Losses in ETH?
If ethereum fails to start a fresh increase above the $4,000 level, it could continue to move down. An initial support on the downside is near the $3,900 level.
The key support is now forming near the $3,850 level. It is near the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $3,696 low to $4,035 high. If there is a clear break below the $3,850 support, the price could extend losses. The next major support is $3,700.
Technical Indicators
Hourly MACD – The MACD for ETH/USD is slowly losing pace in the bullish zone.
Hourly RSI – The RSI for ETH/USD is now near the 50 level.
Major Support Level – $3,850
Major Resistance Level – $4,000
TA: Bitcoin is Struggling, But It’s Too Early to Say Bulls Have Given Up
Bitcoin failed to clear the $48,500 resistance zone against the US Dollar. BTC is sliding, but it could find bids near the $45,500 support zone.
- Bitcoin is facing a strong resistance near the $48,000 and $48,500 levels.
- The price is now trading below $48,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a major bearish trend line forming with resistance near $47,200 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
- The pair could decline heavily if there is a clear break below the $45,500 support zone.
Bitcoin Price Faces Resistance Near $48,500
Bitcoin price started a recovery wave above the $46,500 resistance zone. BTC surpassed the $48,000 level, but it failed to gain strength above the $48,200 level.
A high was formed near $48,289 and the price is now correcting lower. It traded below the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $45,520 swing low to $48,289 high. Bitcoin price is now trading below $48,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
An immediate resistance on the upside is near the $47,000 level. The first major resistance is near the $47,200 level and the 100 hourly SMA. There is also a major bearish trend line forming with resistance near $47,200 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair.
Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
The next key resistance could be $47,500, above which the price might rise towards the $48,500 resistance. To continue higher, the price must gain strength for a move above the $48,500 level in the near term.
Dips Limited In BTC?
If bitcoin fails to clear the $47,500 resistance zone, it could extend decline. An immediate support on the downside is near the $46,500 level.
The 61.8% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $45,520 swing low to $48,289 high is also near the $46,500 level. A downside break below the $46,500 level could push the price towards the $45,500 support. The next major support is near $45,000, below which there is a risk of a sharp decline towards the $43,200 level.
Technical indicators:
Hourly MACD – The MACD is slowly gaining pace in the bearish zone.
Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is currently below the 50 level.
Major Support Levels – $46,500, followed by $45,500.
Major Resistance Levels – $47,200, $47,500 and $48,500.
