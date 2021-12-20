Connect with us

Bitcoin

3 Best Ethereum Killers to Consider by Investors in December 2021

Published

39 seconds ago

on

  • The HBAR currency lost 55 percent of its value in November.
  • The price of LUNA went up by 10 percent to a new all-time high of $81.

Ethereum launched a solid recovery surge above $3,750 and $3,800. Even the 100-hour SMA was breached. However, the price could not overcome resistance between $4,040 and $4,050. The price hit a high of $4,035 before reversing direction. The support levels of $4,000 and $3,950 were violated.

Hedera (HBAR)

As many as 39 organizations from as many as 11 sectors may participate on the Hedera Hashgraph governing council at any one time. They are in command of the Hedera codebase, voting on platform choices, and running the network’s initial public nodes.

HBAR/USDT: Source: TradingView

The HBAR currency lost 55 percent of its value in November, making it a terrible month for investors. This support level of $0.218 provided enough demand for the coin price to revert upwards. There has been a 40 percent increase from the lowest support level, and the price is now heading towards $0.5.

According to CoinMarketCap, the Hedera price today is $0.309627 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $205,358,429 USD.

Avalanche (AVAX)

Avalanche, one of the most prominent DeFi blockchains globally, has lately gained an enormous amount of interest from potential investors. Almost as many protocols as Solana make it a serious contender for fourth place. Despite the general market’s increasing caution in anticipation of more price decreases, AVAX has already recovered most of the month’s losses.

1639987259 305 3 Best Ethereum Killers to Consider by Investors in December
AVAX/USDT: Source: TradingView

This month, the network has experienced a significant increase in funding and participation, which is unusual for an altcoin. According to CoinMarketCap, the Avalanche price today is $103.87 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $1,105,599,439 USD.

Terra (LUNA)

A blockchain protocol, Terra uses fiat-pegged stablecoins to facilitate worldwide payments with price stability. It is safe to say that Terraform Lab’s native currency, LUNA, has managed to evade the current bear market. To put it another way, the price of LUNA went up by 10 percent to a new all-time high of $81.

1639987259 245 3 Best Ethereum Killers to Consider by Investors in December
LUNA/USDT: Source: TradingView

According to CoinMarketCap, the Terra price today is $79.17 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $2,846,097,657 USD.

