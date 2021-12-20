News
5 things to watch for as the Chicago Bears host the Minnesota Vikings on ‘Monday Night Football’ — plus our Week 15 predictions
The Chicago Bears and coach Matt Nagy have gone 5-1 against the Minnesota Vikings since 2018.
But the Bears have an extra obstacle Monday night at Soldier Field when they take on the Vikings in the first of two meetings in the final four weeks of the season.
As of Sunday night, the Bears had 14 players on the reserve/COVID-19 list, and all three coordinators also were in COVID-19 safety protocols during the week. To not overexert the players who were available, the Bears switched from live practices to walk-throughs, and they’re waiting to see if several key players will be able to return.
With all of that in mind, here’s our snapshot look at Monday’s game.
Chicago Bears (4-9) vs. Minnesota Vikings (6-7)
- Kickoff: 7:15 p.m. Monday at Soldier Field
- TV and radio: ESPN, ABC-7, WBBM-AM 780, WCFS-FM 105.9, WRTO-AM 1200 (Spanish).
- The line: Vikings by 6½. Over/under: 44½.
- Sign up now to get Brad Biggs’ 10 thoughts first
1. Players in the spotlight
Offensive coordinator Bill Lazor was frank Friday when addressing how rookie left tackle Teven Jenkins can bounce back from a rough outing against the Green Bay Packers on Dec. 12.
Jenkins, filling in for veteran Jason Peters, who has a high right ankle sprain, was flagged four times and figured prominently in the Bears giving up a game-changing strip-sack. The Bears’ walk-throughs this week weren’t ideal for Jenkins’ preparation as he readies for what could be his first NFL start, but Lazor put the onus on Jenkins to do full-speed reps on his own if needed.
“We have no excuses for how we play, so that’s both as a team and for a player,” Lazor said. “The fact that he really hasn’t been able to practice with pads on in the NFL, that’s life. He’s paid to get a job done, so we expect him to get it done, and I bet he’d tell you he expects to get it done. So my expectations for Teven don’t change.
“I don’t mean to sound harsh, but part of building a culture that wins and that has high expectations is that you set the bar high and you keep the bar there, regardless of who’s in the game, and you don’t change expectations because the backup went in. It’s the backup’s job to be ready to step in when it’s time. When Jason went down and Teven went in, we’ve got to expect the same level of play that we always would. Some people say that’s unrealistic, but I would say that if that’s your mindset, over time you can build the right culture.”
Jenkins isn’t the only player on the offensive line to watch.
Rookie right tackle Larry Borom went on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday. If he’s not ready in time, the Bears could look to Germain Ifedi, who hasn’t played since Week 5 because of a knee injury, or Elijah Wilkinson, who missed three weeks because of COVID-19.
All of that leads to the following question.
2. Pressing question
Can the Bears and Justin Fields handle the Vikings pressure?
The Vikings defense ranks in the bottom third of the NFL in several categories, but it leads the league with 41 sacks for 289 yards lost.
Seven Vikings have three sacks or more, and though they’ve been playing without Danielle Hunter and Everson Griffen, they had five sacks last week against Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.
“Any time you get into third-and-long situations, second-and-long situations, that’s the down and distance that they want you in so they can bring some of those looks, get the running backs one-on-one with linebackers and stuff like that in those situations,” Bears center Sam Mustipher said. “But they’re running stunts up front (in) games. It’s a veteran linebacker corps that understands how to run that defense very well. You try to avoid those long situations where they can dial up some of those pressures that give teams trouble.”
According to Next Gen Stats, the Packers pressured Fields on 54.3% of his dropbacks, but Lazor said Fields handled it well.
“He is very much in control of what is happening,” Lazor said. “He can come to the sideline (and tell you) what he saw and why he did what he did. Maybe afterward, like any quarterback, he’d say, ‘I wish I would have done this or that differently.’ But with Justin it’s never a matter of he didn’t see what happened.
“To me, that’s a great sign. Because all guys are different. But to be able to perceive what’s happening physically and process it mentally, it’s a hard thing to change if a guy can’t do it. But Justin can do it. So that gives me great hope that his decisions will continue to grow the way we want them to.”
The Vikings give up a lot of yards — 381.5 per game — but their other defensive strength is a 35.63% third-down conversion rate allowed, ranked fifth in the NFL.
“They disguise coverages really well,” Fields said. “They bring a lot of blitz packages on third downs. We just have to stay out of long third downs and execute on third down.”
3. Keep an eye on …
The Vikings have put up more than 400 yards of offense in seven games, including three of the last four.
Justin Jefferson’s 1,288 receiving yards on 85 catches are second in the NFL to Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp’s 1,489. Tenth-year quarterback Kirk Cousins has thrown for 3,569 yards with 27 touchdowns and five interceptions, showing what Bears defensive coordinator Sean Desai called confidence and decisiveness. And running back Dalvin Cook has averaged nearly 100 rushing yards per game in his 10 appearances.
So a depleted Bears defense could be in for another big test a week after Aaron Rodgers picked it apart in the second half of a Packers win.
As of Sunday night, Bears starting safeties Eddie Jackson and Tashaun Gipson and starting cornerbacks Jaylon Johnson and Artie Burns all were on the COVID-19 list.
Gipson said Jefferson is playing like a top-five receiver.
“He can run every route. He can get in and out of his breaks in full speed. He has really good speed and great hands,” Gipson said. “It’s tough to say one thing that stands out about him.
“The biggest thing is you can see his confidence. He’s playing like he doesn’t believe anybody can guard him. You can tell by the swagger that he exudes when he’s on the field. It’s tough. Once you get your mind made up that you’re that guy, it’s going to take a lot to get you off your tracks.”
4. COVID-19 report
After the Bears didn’t add any players to the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday, they added two key players Sunday — Johnson and Gipson.
As of Sunday, Johnson, Gipson, Borom, Jackson, Burns, wide receiver Allen Robinson, quarterback Andy Dalton, tight end Jesse James, cornerback Duke Shelley, defensive lineman Mario Edwards Jr., linebackers Joel Iyiegbuniwe and Sam Kamara, running back Ryan Nall and wide receiver Isaiah Coulter were on the list.
The only players they had brought back from the list as of Sunday were Wilkinson and nose tackle Eddie Goldman.
Nagy didn’t have an update Saturday on the status of all three Bears coordinators — Lazor, Desai and Chris Tabor on special teams. But the Bears announced their potential replacements.
If Lazor can’t return, quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo would serve as offensive coordinator. Senior defensive assistant Mike Pettine would fill in for Desai. And Tabor’s assistant, Brian Ginn, would fill in.
5. Injury report
Peters will not play because of his ankle sprain, and the Bears also ruled out cornerback Xavier Crawford, who has a concussion, and safety DeAndre Houston-Carson, who has a broken forearm.
Wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (foot) and defensive lineman Khyiris Tonga (shoulder) are doubtful.
The status of inside linebacker Roquan Smith and defensive lineman Akiem Hicks will be worth watching after both were listed as questionable. Smith has been dealing with a recurring hamstring injury, and Hicks has missed four games with an ankle injury. The Bears thought Hicks might be ready to play last week, but he was ruled out the day before.
The Vikings listed wide receiver Adam Thielen (ankle) as questionable.
Predictions
Brad Biggs (11-2)
The Bears have limited the Vikings to fewer than 14 points in eight of the last 11 meetings at Soldier Field. The Vikings won last year’s meeting in Chicago 19-13 in the first start by quarterback Nick Foles, but the Bears have dominated the series at home, winning 10 of the last 13. With injuries and COVID-19 creating holes across the roster, this is a tough spot for the Bears. Of the two teams, the Vikings have much more at stake with a wild-card playoff berth possible. They have to be eyeing their schedule and two remaining games with the Bears as a chance to get above .500 and sneak into the postseason.
Vikings 31, Bears 21
Colleen Kane (12-1)
Given Matt Nagy’s success against the Vikings — 5-1 over three seasons — I would have picked the Bears to win if we had made the predictions Monday. But the shuffle this week with 14 players on the reserve/COVID-19 list as of Sunday and all three coordinators sidelined seems like a pretty hefty obstacle for the Bears to overcome. That’s not to mention several injuries to key players. I’m not sure if the Bears should be more worried about their offensive line or their secondary given the absences, and the Vikings are in position to take advantage if either is shaky Monday night. Even though Kirk Cousins is historically bad in prime time, I think the Vikings still pull off a close one.
Vikings 28, Bears 26
Dan Wiederer (12-1)
The Vikings are a dreadful 4-14 in Chicago since the new Soldier Field opened in 2003. So all bets are off when applying logical game evaluation to this series. But given the Bears disarray — one win since Oct. 10 and this week’s COVID-19 disruptions — this will be an uphill climb for the home team. Mike Zimmer’s defense figures to flummox rookie quarterback Justin Fields just enough. And with their playoff hopes hanging by a thread, the Vikings will escape.
Vikings 23, Bears 20
News
Venus is about to do something really cool, and it will be easy to watch it unfold
Earth’s nearest planetary neighbor is about to show off, undergoing an intriguing transition that will be easy and fun to follow for novice sky gazers between now and early January.
This month, Venus has been sinking lower and lower toward the southwestern horizon every evening near sunset. It’s also getting closer to Earth every night, so it appears to be getting larger. With binoculars, you can see its crescent shape facing the sun, the same way sunlight illuminates a crescent moon. On Jan. 3, a faint crescent moon will appear just to the left of Venus.
Venus, the second-brightest object in the nighttime sky after the moon, will then disappear as it moves into inferior conjunction, meaning it will be moving between the sun and the Earth. On Jan. 8, it will be in a straight line between the Earth and the sun. A few days later, it will reappear in the morning sky around sunrise, rising later and later in subsequent mornings.
“There’s an eight-day period where it is lost in the brightness of the sun as it goes from being in the evening sky to being in the morning sky,” said John Keller, director of the Fiske Planetarium at the University of Colorado. “If you see Venus in the evening on the third of January, on the morning of the 12th or 13th of January you might just catch it on the other side of the sky in the morning. And by the end of January, it will be high and brilliant in the morning sky.”
Venus is the planet most like the Earth in size. Ancient Romans named it after their god of love, but ancient Mayans also paid it a lot of attention, especially when it did what it is about to do now.
“In Mayan culture, Kukulkan, a feathered serpent god associated with Venus, passes into the underworld and is then reborn in those eight days,” Keller said. “Every time Venus goes in front of the sun, there’s a death and rebirth myth associated with this passage from the evening to the morning sky.”
The winter solstice will occur Tuesday, meaning it’s the day with the shortest amount of sunlight for the year in the Northern Hemisphere, just over nine hours and 21 minutes. On that day, the sun will rise at 7:17 a.m. and set at 4:38 p.m.
At sunset that night, three planets will be visible in the southwestern sky in a more-or-less straight line. Venus will be the lowest and, as mentioned, will be very bright. On a diagonal line to the left, Saturn and Jupiter will also be visible, appearing about equidistant from each other.
That’s only from the vantage point of Earth, of course. Right now, Venus is 29 million miles from earth, Jupiter is 504 million miles away and Saturn is 989 miles away.
Venus is the second planet from our sun. According to a NASA science page, it has a thick, toxic atmosphere and is covered by yellow clouds of sulfuric acid. It’s the hottest planet in the solar system at 900 degrees, because of its proximity to the sun and those clouds that trap heat. The surface is rust-colored and is strewn with mountains and volcanoes, some of which may still be active. It revolves the opposite way from Earth, meaning if you could see the sunrise there, you’d need to look to the west. It’s the only planet in our solar system that revolves that way.
News
Extended-stay hotels are cool again, thanks to RiNo’s Catbird
Extended-stay hotels typically conjure up images of drab, multi-story buildings located a few blocks off the highway in the suburbs. These cookie-cutter chain hotels are clean, comfortable and get the job done, but they leave something to be desired for digital nomads and project-based professionals like traveling nurses and consultants who need somewhere to stay for a few weeks or months.
Denver-based Sage Hospitality Group wants to make these types of hotels cool again, starting with its first extended-stay property, Catbird, which opened in RiNo in August.
“If you look across the world today, it’s dominated by very traditional concepts, all of these very generic suburban hotels that have a kitchen in the room. That basically checks the box for being an extended-stay hotel,” said William Balinbin, who is the principal of development for Sage Investments and oversaw the Catbird project. “The first (extended-stay hotels) were built in the 1980s and, for more than 40 years, no one has done anything new. When you look at the broader hotel industry, there’s been a lot of change — and for good — but that hasn’t happened in extended-stay.”
While breathing new life into the outdated extended-stay hotel concept, Sage also drew inspiration from short-term vacation rentals offered on platforms like Airbnb and Vrbo.
Though travelers get more of the conveniences of home by booking a house or a condo through these sites, they also miss out on some of the benefits of staying in a hotel — perks like a pool and hot tub, fitness center, housekeeping and on-site restaurants. Short-term vacation rentals can also be pretty hit or miss when it comes to service, cleanliness, host responsiveness and other elements of hospitality, Balinbin said.
Catbird fills in those gaps while maintaining the immersive neighborhood vibe and personality of an Airbnb.
“We just wanted to shake it up and be pioneers and really look at lifestyle hotels, look at the good parts of Airbnb and home-sharing and take the best parts of extended-stay hotels and really mix it all together and come up with this idea of Catbird,” he said.
Catbird’s walkable, public transit-friendly location is a major upgrade from traditional extended-stay hotels, which are often located in suburban office parks and accessible primarily by car. The new wedge-shaped building, located a block away from the 38th and Blake light rail stop, is surrounded by art galleries, breweries, restaurants and bars.
Another perk of the location is that Catbird’s 17,700-square-foot rooftop — which includes its bar and restaurant, The Red Barber, pool, hot tub, firepits, lawn games, stage and event space — offers panoramic views of the Denver skyline and the mountains beyond it.
“We want to be in neighborhoods where people want to live,” Balinbin said.
Catbird’s 390-square-foot studios also go way beyond the traditional hotel room, offering all the comforts of a vacation rental in the clever, space-saving style of a tiny home or a camper van.
Each studio (nightly rates starting around $175) has a lofted bed with space underneath for a system of large, pull-out closets and a convertible desk. The bed faces a massive picture window that also doubles as a TV — the pull-down window shade becomes a screen for the projector mounted above the bed. (The room layout and the lofted bed design are so unique that Sage even applied for a patent.)
In the corner, there’s a tricked-out kitchenette, complete with a sink, small cooktop, tiny dishwasher, refrigerator and freezer and a microwave that doubles as a convection oven. The kitchen is stocked with pots and pans, utensils, plates, a pour-over coffee maker, a cookbook and even glass food storage containers for leftovers. There are also miniature spices and seasonings.
“It’s all the things you functionally need to be able to really truly cook, especially for a month or more,” Balinbin said.
The rooms also have free weights and a yoga mat, plus a pull-out sofa sleeper for extra guests. There are free laundry facilities and supplies on every floor (and inside some of the larger rooms), plus water dispensers with sparkling and chilled water. The hotel also has long-term storage lockers and smart lockers for package deliveries.
The lobby is laid out like an open-concept kitchen and living room you’d find in someone’s house. To preserve the home-like feel, there’s no fixed front desk; instead, guests check in at on-site kiosks or on their phones.
The kitchen offers made-to-order breakfast, lunch specials and grab-and-go food and drinks, including a handful of prepared food items that guests can take back to their rooms and cook.
“The central focus is the kitchen counter,” Balinbin said. “When you go to someone’s home, everybody bellies up to the kitchen counter and that’s just where people feel comfortable.”
The ground floor is also home to small, private offices and a quiet den area with a library curated by Tattered Cover (there are also books in every guest room). Catbird’s “playroom” offers rentable bikes, skateboards, scooters, cameras, GoPros, games and musical instruments. Guests can also borrow a houseplant from the lobby via a special “rent-a-plant” program run by Denver’s ReRoot.
With Catbird, Sage hopes to attract long- and short-term business travelers, people who recently moved to Colorado, vacationers and even Denver locals. With the rise of remote and hybrid work arrangements, especially during the pandemic, they also expect to host travelers who work remotely, freelance or run their own businesses from the road.
“People love exploring the world,” Balinbin said. “And they can move into a place with their suitcases — for one month or three months or whatever — that’s fully furnished and has WiFi, TV and housekeeping. They literally don’t have to worry about a thing.”
In addition to nightly bookings, Catbird offers leases for guests who plan to stay more than 90 days, with rent ranging from $1,500 to $3,200 per month. Groups of up to 12 guests can also rent out Klee House, an 1890s home that Sage kept on the property.
Based on the early success of the Denver location and what the company’s leaders see as a huge void in the market, Sage, which owns and operates dozens of hotels and restaurants across the country, is already planning to build similar properties in Atlanta and New York City.
“People are tired of the same formula of the boring hotel brand, the boring room, the boring restaurant in the lobby,” Balinbin said. “People don’t want boring experiences anymore, they want something that’s really innovative and fun and where they wanna be and be seen.”
News
Denver Art Museum’s “Whistler to Cassatt” impressionist exhibit is a blockbuster
Would-be blockbusters like the Denver Art Museum’s new “Whistler to Cassatt” don’t distinguish themselves from one another through the quality of work on display. Like all of the retrospectives of late 19th century art that routinely pump up crowds and ticket sales at museums these days, it’s overloaded with magnificent paintings by important names.
But these special exhibits can be evaluated on the skill of the upcycling, the way objects from this precious, Impressionism-fueled era are put together by a curator and packaged so that, once again, they feel exciting and new enough to that customers will pay to visit them.
And just when you think you have seen everything — and every theme — used up, and there are no more good ideas to wring from the period, a show like “Whistler to Cassatt” comes along. It has just enough of a hook to keep things interesting.
The subtitle says it all, if a bit broadly: “American Painters in France.” The exhibit’s intention is to teach a colorful lesson on how time spent in the land where Monet and Degas reigned influenced the work of painters from this country. The show is a marketing twofer, combining the nationalist appeal of “American” art with the irresistible exoticism of “France” at the height of its artistic power.
Curator Timothy Standring, who has produced so many memorable exhibitions for DAM, knows this subject matter better than anyone. He has also learned how to put on a show, organizing this exhibition into thematic chapters, rather than chronologically, so he can distribute big thrills evenly along the way.
He revs things up with a bang, starting with a large gallery jammed full of double-decker paintings meant to evoke the Paris Salon, the annual show where scores of artists presented their work to the public and to critics, and where reputations could be made.
Visitors entering the exhibition find themselves drowning in floor-to-ceiling high art — works by Mary Cassatt, James McNeil Whistler, John Singer Sargent, Henry Ossawa Tanner, Childe Hassam and many others.
Purists might be put off by the mix-and-match of painters and periods and techniques; it’s just one of the places where the show crams together “classicism, realism, tonalism, impressionism and hybrids of each,” as the exhibition materials note, without clear delineations. From an academic standpoint, it’s a bit of a jumble and not the way scholarly art exhibitions have traditionally been organized.
But it works just fine in this era of immersive art, when visitors have come to expect the sensory overload of digital, light-up Van Gogh exhibitions and otherworldly “art” funhouses like Meow Wolf. This Paris Salon at DAM is all-consuming, but with the credibility of having actual masterworks on the walls.
From there, the tour tones it down a bit by offering actual information about the development of painters and painting, about the role of art schools and the emergence of individualism and new forms of expression. It’s that familiar story of Impressionism and how painters of the period broke free of convention, loosening brush strokes, capturing the essence of the natural world, taking on more democratic subject matter.
But the lens is bicontinental, talking about how ideas were imported, exported and traded back and forth. Americans pushed their way into the exciting action that was taking place in Paris and the world was better for it.
As expected, the exhibition has a significant display of works by Whistler, focusing on seascapes painted in places like Marseille, but also including other gems that show his versatility, such as the portrait of “Mother Gerard” he painted in France in 1858.
There are nearly 20 works in the section of the exhibition showcasing Cassatt, and they are equally expected with all of them focusing on women and/or children as subject matter. Fans of the painter, who succeeded despite the limitations on female artists of her day, will get their fill.
The show also spotlights Sargent in particular, with a small sampling of works that display his depth as a painter. There are the portraits he is best-known for, but also the journalistic postcards he painted of real people doing real things, like a group of beachgoers “Fishing for Oysters at Cancale” or a team of “Fisherwomen Returning” from their work at sea.
If you go
“Whistler to Cassatt: American Painters in France” continues through Feb. 13 at the Denver Art Museum. It requires a special ticket, so check the website for details and to make reservations. Info: 720-865-5000 or denverartmuseum.org.
“Whistler to Cassatt” actually has more than 100 paintings in total and that means the majority of them are not by the stars in its marquee. They come with varied renown, ranging from names many people may know (such as Winslow Homer and William Merritt Chase) to some they may not, such as John Henry Twachtman, Joseph Rodefer De Camp and Frank Weston Benson.
There also is a section devoted to American female painters Elizabeth Jane Gardner, Cecilia Beaux, Lilla Cabot Perry and Elizabeth Nourse — all of whom many viewers will meet for the first time.
The show closes out with a section highlighting the group of artists who came to be known as The Ten, and who returned to the United States after their time in France and brought back with them a freer style of art-making that wasn’t so well-received by domestic audiences of the day. They stuck together, exhibiting as an ensemble, and helped usher in a new era in American art.
“Whistler to Cassatt” is a whistle-stop tour, of course, but it succeeds by framing a crucial moment in art history, both in France where painting was king and in the U.S., where up-and-coming artists were very eager to travel across the Atlantic Ocean and enter the kingdom. It might have been a trendy thing to do at the time, but it ended up influencing the century of American art that followed.
And while the exhbition puts Whistler and Cassatt in its signage, it doesn’t really qualify as either a Whistler show nor a Cassatt show — its keeps its focus on the movement, documenting it with one example after another of excellent painting by many different American painters, gathered from museums and collections near and far.
That elevates it above those blockbusters (that we have seen too many of) that focus solely on a particular superstar artist, such as van Gogh or Monet, or takes on a single subject matter, such as portraiture, or landscapes or flowers.
“Whistler to Cassatt” actually has something to show us, a little history lesson that is interesting to walk through. It manages, against all odds, to feel fresh.
