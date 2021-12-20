News
Archdiocese of Boston mask mandate goes into effect ahead of Christmas
Remember to bring a mask to Christmas Mass this week.
The Archdiocese of Boston’s mask mandate has gone into effect days before the holiday, as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations surge across the region.
The local Catholic Church mask order went into effect on Saturday and expires on Jan. 17, according to a statement from the Archdiocese of Boston.
“In the light of spiking numbers of new COVID cases and the likely increase in those numbers in the upcoming holiday season, Cardinal Sean (O’Malley) is mandating that throughout the archdiocese all people attending public Masses, including weddings and funerals, wear masks,” reads the Archdiocese of Boston statement.
“Mass celebrants, deacons, readers, servers, choir members, and instrumentalists, should all wear masks except when they are speaking,” the archdiocese said.
Children under the age of 5 are not required to wear masks.
“In addition, all churches must continue to provide a designated area in which social distancing is respected for those who want to use it,” the archdiocese said. “Parishes should have masks available for people inasmuch as possible, as some people attending especially on Christmas may not be expecting to need masks.”
Joe Manchin deals Build Back Better death blow, says he ‘cannot’ approve
U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin effectively dealt a death blow to President Biden and progressives’ $2 trillion spending wish list, saying he cannot vote for the “mammoth” infrastructure bill.
“I can’t move forward. I cannot vote to continue with this piece of legislation, I just can’t,” Manchin said during an appearance on “Fox News Sunday.”
The moderate senator’s opposition infuriated members of his own party and appeared to completely blindside the White House.
Biden Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Manchin’s comments on Fox are “at odds with his discussions this week with the president, with White House staff, and with his own public utterances.”
Manchin’s “no” represents “a sudden and inexplicable reversal in his position, and a breach of his commitments to the president and the senator’s colleagues in the House and Senate,” Psaki continued.
Manchin’s vote is key to getting the bill passed in the evenly split Senate.
The Democrats have for months been negotiating the bill Biden expected would be his crowning achievement during his first year in office. The failure to push past the finish line exposes the Biden administration and the Democratic Party to criticism over its ability to deliver on promises, stymied by a member of their own.
Members of Massachusetts’ all-Democratic delegation and other Democrats nationwide wasted no time in blasting the senator from West Virginia.
“I refuse to accept that the obstruction of one senator from West Virginia will deny millions of workers, families and communities in the Massachusetts 7th and across the country the lifesaving resources and relief they so desperately need in this moment,” said U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., adding that failure to pass the Build Back Better Act “is unconscionable and unacceptable.”
But on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday, the Boston congresswoman said she was unsurprised by the senator’s change of heart since “he’s continued to move the goal post. He has never negotiated in good faith and he is obstructing the president’s agenda.”
The House has already passed a version of the Build Back Better Act which would overhaul the nation’s health care, education, climate, immigration and tax laws.
Manchin cited inflation and rising consumer prices, a growing federal debt and the arrival of a new coronavirus variant as reasons for his change of heart.
U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Mass., said, “Democrats should be delivering on the American Dream not playing power games in the Senate.”
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders said Manchin is “going to have a lot of explaining to do to the people of West Virginia” in a CNN interview on Sunday.
U.S. Sen. Ed Markey urged, “We cannot let this moment pass” and touted the bill’s climate and clean energy provisions.
“Major climate and clean energy provisions of the Build Back Better Act have largely been negotiated, scored for 10 years, and financed. Let’s pass these provisions now,” he said.
“Americans are vulnerable right now. We cannot lose millions of jobs and our competitive edge against China and the European Union, nor forgo justice and the future of our planet,” Markey said.
U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., who on Sunday announced she tested positive for the coronavirus with a breakthrough case, did not call out Manchin by name, but in a statement stressed the importance of getting the Build Back Better Act passed quickly.
“Giant corporations and the super wealthy need to pay their fair share so we can invest in lowering costs for working families. I’m fighting hard for child care, preschool, climate action, and to lower prescription drug prices. We cannot give up on the American people,” Warren said.
While Manchin’s decision likely spells the death knell for what would have been the Biden administration’s biggest delivery to date, it could have dire consequences for Democrats in the upcoming midterm elections next November.
Fauci predicts record-high number of coronavirus cases, slammed hospitals amid omicron variant: ‘A tough few weeks to months’
As the highly contagious omicron variant spreads across the country, Dr. Anthony Fauci on Sunday predicted the U.S. will see a record-high number of COVID-19 cases as hospitals get slammed during the next several weeks.
Infection counts skyrocketed in South Africa as the coronavirus variant took off, followed by a surge in the United Kingdom. Now with Christmas gatherings less than a week away, the U.S. is in store for a massive spike in cases and hospitalizations, according to Fauci.
President Biden’s chief medical adviser on Sunday was asked whether he expects a new record-high number for cases.
“Well unfortunately … I think that that is going to happen,” Fauci responded on CNN’s “State of the Union.”
“We are going to see a significant stress in some regions of the country on the hospital system, particularly in those areas where you have a low level of vaccination, which is one of the reasons why we continue to stress the importance of getting those unvaccinated people vaccinated,” added Fauci, who’s the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
Fauci called the virus “extraordinary,” as it spreads at an incredibly rapid rate.
“It has a doubling time of anywhere from two to three days,” he said. “Right now, in certain regions of the country, 50% of the isolates are omicron, which means it’s going to take over.”
People who are not vaccinated should get vaccinated as soon as possible, Fauci stressed. Those who are fully vaccinated should get boosted if they’re eligible, he added.
“When you travel in your indoor settings that are congregate, wear a mask,” he said. “It is going to be tough. We can’t walk away from that. … We can’t because with omicron that we’re dealing with, it is going to be a tough few weeks to months as we get deeper into the winter.”
Biden is set to give a speech about the omicron variant on Tuesday.
Omar Kelly: Tua Tagovailoa’s bad performances shouldn’t be deal-breakers for Dolphins
Tua Tagovailoa received the shotgun snap, executed his three-step-drop and then let it rip.
Maybe “rip” isn’t exactly the best choice of words to use for his pass outside the numbers that was intended for rookie tight end Hunter Long, who was standing at the 23-yard line waiting for Tagovailoa’s fluttering pass.
The ball hung in the air long enough for Jets cornerback Brandin Echols to jump the route and take the fourth-quarter interception 20-yards to reach the end zone, tying the game at 24.
That outside-of-the-numbers pass has been the cringe-worthy throw Tagovailoa’s critics live off of, and his supporters fear most. It fuels the never-ending debate about whether the second-year quarterback is good enough to be an NFL starter, and lead the Dolphins (7-7) to a Super Bowl title eventually.
But what they should be focused on his how Tagovailoa responds to a bad throw, which he did Sunday in a 9-play, 75-yard drive that concluded with crisp slant pass that DeVante Parker caught on third-and-9 from the Jets 11-yard line and scored on, giving Miami a 31-24 lead with 3:37 left in the game.
That drive in Miami’s 31-24 win was a game-winning drive, the fourth of his young career, and second this season (both against the Jets).
He’s delivered those types of scoring drives in the fourth quarter of losses to the Jaguars and Falcons this season, but the defense couldn’t do their part to close out those wins.
But the bottom line is what we’ve seen this season is that is Tagovailoa good enough to win with, which means he’s good enough to build around.
“Terrible decision on my part with the pick-six, but got to move on. The game is not over. We got to go down and we got to put some points on the board, and that’s what we did,” said Tagovailoa, who completed 16-of-27 passes for 196 yards with two touchdown passes and two interceptions Sunday. “You never want that to happen, but it does happen, and so just got to move on from it. I’m glad we were able to overcome it.”
That’s because Tagovailoa’s shortcomings as an NFL quarterback aren’t deal-breakers.
Having a quarterback who lacks pocket presence (Ryan Tannehill), or one who consistently misfires on third-down or red-zone throws (Chad Henne), or someone who can’t read a defense, and has a propensity to throw check-down passes (Josh Rosen) is a deal-breaker.
Tagovailoa’s efficiency makes him a deal or game closer, which is the type of quarterback who leads the offense to fourth-quarter scoring drives when the game is on the line, or needs to be closed out. He’s done that time and time again this season.
“Obviously he had some plays he wants back, but he battled back and took us right back down the field after the turnover and punched it in at the end and gave us the winning score, the winning points,” coach Brian Flores said. “We’ll make the corrections. It’s always good to make those mistakes and win the ball game as well.”
That’s why Tagovailoa owns a 11-7 record as an NFL starter going back to the 2020 season.
He’s still growing and improving, despite his warts — which are his lack of top-shelf NFL arm strength and durability issues.
That’s why the Dolphins should table the Deshaun Watson overtures and use the resources — draft picks and cap space — it would take to land the embattled Texans’ Pro Bowl quarterback this coming offseason to add better playmakers and build Miami a better offensive line in 2022.
Just imagine the Dolphins with a better offensive line, more talent at receiver, and a consistent run game like the one Duke Johnson led on Sunday, gaining 107 of Miami’s 183 rushing yards on 22 carries.
Juicing up the rushing attack is what will make the run-pass-option offense Tagovailoa is viewed as a master at because of his tenure at the University of Alabama come alive.
“I think there’s also areas within our RPO game that we can get better with,” said Tagovailoa, who heads into a Monday Night nationally televised game against the New Orleans Saints on Dec. 27 with a 94.3 passer rating. “More so with me, and [my] decision-making.”
Miami’s offense can’t survive many more two-interception games from Tagovailoa, which led to 10 points for the Jets on Sunday.
But the dominance of Miami’s run game is why Tagovailoa’s bad day at work — his third-worst passer rated performance (75.5) of the season — didn’t seem so troubling.
“It just helps really every facet of the offensive football,” Flores said. “That balance, that ability to churn out yards on the ground opens up the RPOs, opens up the play-actions and it wears the opponent down.
“Obviously, the run game is something that we’ve placed an emphasis on,” Flores said, referring to the fact Miami has averaged 30 rushing attempts per game during the Dolphins’ six-game winning streak. “We had some success with it today.”
