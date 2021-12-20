News
As Ravens TE Mark Andrews surpasses 1,000 yards with another big game, he remains focused on winning
When Mark Andrews made a diving touchdown grab late in the first quarter of Sunday’s 31-30 loss to the Green Bay Packers, he set himself apart from any other tight end in Ravens history.
Andrew’s 8-yard reception, which capped a seven-play, 45-yard scoring drive, pushed him over 1,000 receiving yards for the season, making him the first Ravens tight end to reach that mark.
“I wish we would’ve won this game,” Andrews said after the Ravens (8-6) failed to score a go-ahead 2-point conversion in the final minute. “I’m not too worried about, really, anything else. I think it’s cool, it’s a cool thing. It’s something I’ve wanted to do since I got in this league. That’s great, but I’m focused on winning.”
Andrews delivered a solid performance against the Packers, forming a seamless connection with backup quarterback Tyler Huntley, who threw for 215 yards and two touchdowns in his second career start. Andrews finished with 10 catches for 136 yards and two scores, his second straight game with at least 10 catches and 100 yards.
He got going early. With the Ravens facing a third-and-5 during their opening drive, Huntley threw a short pass over the middle to Andrews, who broke a tackle and ran down the field for a 43-yard gain. The Ravens got as close as the 3-yard line, but eventually failed to convert on fourth-and-goal.
With the game tied at 7 in the second quarter, Huntley lofted a 9-yard touchdown pass to Andrews in the back of the end zone to take a 14-7 lead with 7:16 left in the half.
“There was a lot of zone [coverage], stuff like that — just find spots,” Andrews said. “Tyler was throwing incredible balls. Towards the end, [on] those two-minute drives, they started to do a little bit of doubling and stuff like that. But again, he’s [Huntley] just finding guys.”
Andrews has had a monster season thus far, totaling 1,062 yards and eight touchdowns while averaging 12.5 yards per catch. During Andrews’ 115-yard performance against the Cleveland Browns, he surpassed Todd Heap for the most receiving yards in a single-season by a Ravens tight end.
With starting quarterback Lamar Jackson out with an ankle sprain and the Ravens’ entire secondary either injured or on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the Ravens entered Sunday as nine-point underdogs.
As Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers torched the Ravens secondary, Andrews and Huntley kept the team in the game, as they helped the Ravens rally from a 31-17 fourth-quarter deficit.
“All across the board — defense, offense, everything — this team has been through a ton,” Andrews said. “And I think you look at the guys who are not playing, and then the guys that are stepping up – and that’s a positive thing. We’ve got a deep team. We’ve got a team that fights. We’ve got a team that never quits.”
On the final drive, Andrews made a 6-yard grab on third-and-5 before making a 12-yard reception, helping set up Huntley’s 8-yard rushing touchdown that cut the deficit to 31-30 with 42 seconds left.
After Huntley and Andrews couldn’t convert on the go-ahead 2-point conversion, the Ravens tight end is approaching next week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals (8-6) with a sense of urgency after falling out of first place in the AFC North.
“I think you saw it tonight,” Andrews said. “There was a lot of urgency. There were people not playing last minute, stuff like that, and we came out here against, like I said, a really, really good team. There’s a sense of urgency. This is a big game – a divisional game. We’re tied. So, if we can win this one, it’s going to look good. But they’re a great team we’re about to face. So, we’ll see.”
News
Drew Lock’s red-zone fumble dooms Broncos in loss to Bengals, cripples playoff hopes
Minus their starting quarterback and anything resembling an effective passing game, the Broncos’ tailback tandem of Melvin Gordon and Javonte Williams was just starting to churn out rushing yards early in the fourth quarter Sunday against Cincinnati.
Punch it in for the go-ahead touchdown, close out the Bengals and stay in the AFC wild-card hunt.
But one play ruined everything. The game. The season. Likely the future of coach Vic Fangio.
Playing in relief of Teddy Bridgewater, who was at a local hospital because of a head injury, Drew Lock made the kind of play — and the kind of mistake — that brought back memories of his play last year.
From the Bengals’ 9-yard line, Lock faked a handoff and then kept the football and was stripped by defensive end Khalid Kareem, the deciding play in the Broncos’ 15-10 loss that sent them tumbling to 12th in the conference with three games remaining.
The Bengals (8-6) scored one offensive touchdown and had one play longer than 22 yards, but overtook Baltimore for the AFC North lead because they didn’t make the back-breaking, Broncos-type error.
“We didn’t play well enough — that’s the message,” outside linebacker Bradley Chubb said.
The message sent by the Broncos (7-7) was clear: They aren’t good enough to break the franchise’s five-year playoff drought. One touchdown and no takeaways in a must-win game? Sub-optimal.
The loss crippled the Broncos’ hopes. Period.
They started Sunday in a demolition derby of 7-6 teams, just on the fringe of the wild-card race. They walked back to the locker room knowing the deck stacked against them is significant. The Broncos need to sweep their division rivals (at the Raiders, at the Chargers and home against Kansas City) and also get teams such as Cleveland, Indianapolis, Buffalo and even the Bengals to fold down the stretch.
One problems: The Broncos have stunk against their division since the start of 2018 (5-10 under Fangio).
“We’re not out (of contention) so we’re going to have another good week of preparation and get ready for the next game,” Fangio said.
Las Vegas’ game Saturday at Cleveland was delayed until Monday because of the Browns’ COVID-19 issues so the Broncos will have the rest advantage when they visit the desert next Sunday.
And they may have a new starting quarterback.
The Broncos’ offensive struggles took an emotional back-seat in the third quarter when Bridgewater slammed the side of his head into the turf after a scramble. A team of trainers and physicians removed the facemask from his helmet, stabilized his neck and spine, fastened him to a back-board, and boarded him on an ambulance.
Fangio said the test results “checked out,” positively but Bridgewater would be hospitalized overnight for observation.
Lock entered for his third relief appearance and it’s always something, right? Week 4 against Baltimore — sacked three times and intercepted once. Week 12 against the Chargers — a careless second-quarter interception. And Sunday against the Bengals — the lost fumble.
Lock’s game started well enough. After Bridgewater was injured, the Broncos moved into Cincinnati territory and Lock capped the drive with a 25-yard touchdown pass to receiver Tim Patrick, his first score since Week 9 at Dallas.
The lead lasted 45 seconds.
Broncos safety Kareem Jackson appeared to bite on quarterback Joe Burrow’s play-action fake and was out of position when receiver Tyler Boyd ran a right-to-left route behind Jackson. Boyd caught Burrow’s pass at the Broncos’ 33 and turned safety Justin Simmons around at the 27 to score untouched.
It was the longest touchdown pass allowed by the Broncos this year.
“Poor execution all-around and when it comes to me, I have to get him down and give my defense another play,” Simmons said.
The Broncos’ offense answered with an efficient drive, including a 24-yard catch by tight end Albert Okwuegbunam, a 13-yard drawn pass interference penalty by receiver Courtland Sutton and a 13-yard run by Gordon to set up first down from the Bengals’ 10.
On second down from the 9, Lock identified a packed tackle box so he opted not to hand off to Williams, who was running right. Kareem shuffled inside a few steps but remained in position when Luck tried to beat him inside. Kareem simply stole the ball from Lock.
Good play by Kareem or bad ball security by Lock?
“Probably both,” Fangio said. “(Lock) decided to keep it and he didn’t get it tucked away and the guy took it away.”
Said Lock: “I should have handed that thing off to Javonte, looking back. But also, if I make the defensive end miss and run that thing into the end zone, who knows what is being said right now.”
Lock knows exactly what would have been said — he had atoned himself for two poor outings this year to keep the Broncos in the playoff hunt, earning him appropriate praise.
Instead, the Broncos had their first red-zone turnover since Week 5 at Pittsburgh.
And the Broncos’ defense couldn’t answer with a takeaway, which was their only blemish besides Boyd’s touchdown.
“The glaring thing for me was no takeaways and the formula for winning is playing complementary football and finding ways to set your offense up on a short field,” Simmons said. “We did a lot of things well, but that’s one we didn’t do well at all.”
The task facing the Broncos, which lost at home this year for the fourth time as the favorite, is to do everything well over the final three games.
“I know the percentages have dropped, maybe even drastically, but by no means does it mean the last three games, we’re saying, ‘Let’s finish out these games and whatever,’” Simmons said. “If other teams lose and we win, we still have a shot.”
Devastating loss
How the AFC playoff picture looks after Sunday’s games:
In if playoffs started today
|Seed, Team
|Record
|Week 15 result
|Week 16
|1. Kansas City
|10-4
|Won at L.A. Chargers
|vs. Pittsburgh
|2. New England
|9-5
|Lost at Indianapolis
|vs. Buffalo
|3. Tennessee
|9-5
|Lost at Pittsburgh
|vs. S. Francisco
|4. Cincinnati
|8-6
|Won at Broncos
|vs. Baltimore
|5. Indianapolis
|8-6
|Won vs. New England
|at Arizona
|6. L.A. Chargers
|8-6
|Lost vs. Kansas City
|at Houston
|7. Buffalo
|8-6
|Won vs. Carolina
|at New England
In contention
|Seed, Team
|Record
|Week 15 result
|Week 16
|8. Baltimore
|8-6
|Lost vs. Green Bay
|at Cincinnati
|9. Cleveland
|7-6
|vs. Las Vegas (Mon.)
|at Green Bay
|10. Pittsburgh
|7-6-1
|Won vs. Tennessee
|at KC
|11. Miami
|7-7
|Won vs. N.Y. Jets
|at New Orleans
|12. Broncos
|7-7
|Lost vs. Cincinnati
|at Las Vegas
|13. Las Vegas
|6-7
|at Cleveland (Mon.)
|vs. Broncos
News
PHOTOS: Denver Broncos host Cincinnati Bengals in NFL Week 15 game at Empower Field
RJ Sangosti is a Visual Journalist with The Denver Post. He was named 2013 Photojournalist of the Year in the National Press Photographers Association’s award for large market newspapers. His portfolio included photos of the Aurora theater shooting, a story awarded The Denver Post the 2013 Pulitzer Prize for breaking news.
News
Sens. Warren and Booker test positive for breakthrough COVID
WASHINGTON (AP) — Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Cory Booker of New Jersey say they have tested positive for COVID-19, as the country deals with another surge in cases and the emergence of the omicron variant.
In separate statements Sunday, the Democrats said they had been fully vaccinated with two doses and a booster and their symptoms were mild. They also encouraged others to get the trio of shots if eligible.
Warren tweeted: “Thankfully, I am only experiencing mild symptoms & am grateful for the protection provided against serious illness that comes from being vaccinated & boosted.”
She didn’t elaborate on where she might have contracted the virus but said she’s regularly tested and turned up negative for COVID-19 earlier this past week. Spokespersons for her office didn’t respond to an email seeking comment Sunday.
Warren was at the U.S. Capitol this week along with other senators as Democrats seek to pass President Joe Biden’s $2 trillion Build Back Better social and environment bill.
In a statement from his office, Booker said: “I’m beyond grateful to have received two doses of vaccine and, more recently, a booster — I’m certain that without them I would be doing much worse.”
As Ravens TE Mark Andrews surpasses 1,000 yards with another big game, he remains focused on winning
Drew Lock’s red-zone fumble dooms Broncos in loss to Bengals, cripples playoff hopes
PHOTOS: Denver Broncos host Cincinnati Bengals in NFL Week 15 game at Empower Field
Sens. Warren and Booker test positive for breakthrough COVID
Ravens coach John Harbaugh explains late 2-point decision in loss to Packers: ‘We were just trying to get the win right there’
Mike Preston’s report card: Position-by-position grades for Ravens’ 31-30 loss to Packers | COMMENTARY
Broncos’ Jerry Jeudy shut out in receptions for second time in career in Week 15 loss to Bengals
MBTA, Logan Express and other buses to use breakdown lane on Interstate 93 during rush hour
City’s labor units are offered wage increases following Tri-Council agreement
Zach Wilson stumbles downplaying Jets’ offensive struggles
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Know Steps How To Calculate Probability from odds
7 Sports Betting Trends Driving Business Growth
5 Dead, Dozens Injured After SUV Plows Into Christmas Parade in Wisconsin; BLM Activist in Custody
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Cardano (ADA) Price Plunges, Analyst Predicts Corrective Phase!
Monster muskie could beat 64-year-old Minnesota state record
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities3 days ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
-
News4 days ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
Gaming4 weeks ago
Know Steps How To Calculate Probability from odds
-
Sports3 weeks ago
7 Sports Betting Trends Driving Business Growth
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
5 Dead, Dozens Injured After SUV Plows Into Christmas Parade in Wisconsin; BLM Activist in Custody
-
News2 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
-
Bitcoin4 weeks ago
Cardano (ADA) Price Plunges, Analyst Predicts Corrective Phase!