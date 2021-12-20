Connect with us

As Ravens TE Mark Andrews surpasses 1,000 yards with another big game, he remains focused on winning

When Mark Andrews made a diving touchdown grab late in the first quarter of Sunday’s 31-30 loss to the Green Bay Packers, he set himself apart from any other tight end in Ravens history.

Andrew’s 8-yard reception, which capped a seven-play, 45-yard scoring drive, pushed him over 1,000 receiving yards for the season, making him the first Ravens tight end to reach that mark.

“I wish we would’ve won this game,” Andrews said after the Ravens (8-6) failed to score a go-ahead 2-point conversion in the final minute. “I’m not too worried about, really, anything else. I think it’s cool, it’s a cool thing. It’s something I’ve wanted to do since I got in this league. That’s great, but I’m focused on winning.”

Andrews delivered a solid performance against the Packers, forming a seamless connection with backup quarterback Tyler Huntley, who threw for 215 yards and two touchdowns in his second career start. Andrews finished with 10 catches for 136 yards and two scores, his second straight game with at least 10 catches and 100 yards.

He got going early. With the Ravens facing a third-and-5 during their opening drive, Huntley threw a short pass over the middle to Andrews, who broke a tackle and ran down the field for a 43-yard gain. The Ravens got as close as the 3-yard line, but eventually failed to convert on fourth-and-goal.

With the game tied at 7 in the second quarter, Huntley lofted a 9-yard touchdown pass to Andrews in the back of the end zone to take a 14-7 lead with 7:16 left in the half.

“There was a lot of zone [coverage], stuff like that — just find spots,” Andrews said. “Tyler was throwing incredible balls. Towards the end, [on] those two-minute drives, they started to do a little bit of doubling and stuff like that. But again, he’s [Huntley] just finding guys.”

Andrews has had a monster season thus far, totaling 1,062 yards and eight touchdowns while averaging 12.5 yards per catch. During Andrews’ 115-yard performance against the Cleveland Browns, he surpassed Todd Heap for the most receiving yards in a single-season by a Ravens tight end.

With starting quarterback Lamar Jackson out with an ankle sprain and the Ravens’ entire secondary either injured or on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the Ravens entered Sunday as nine-point underdogs.

As Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers torched the Ravens secondary, Andrews and Huntley kept the team in the game, as they helped the Ravens rally from a 31-17 fourth-quarter deficit.

“All across the board — defense, offense, everything — this team has been through a ton,” Andrews said. “And I think you look at the guys who are not playing, and then the guys that are stepping up – and that’s a positive thing. We’ve got a deep team. We’ve got a team that fights. We’ve got a team that never quits.”

On the final drive, Andrews made a 6-yard grab on third-and-5 before making a 12-yard reception, helping set up Huntley’s 8-yard rushing touchdown that cut the deficit to 31-30 with 42 seconds left.

After Huntley and Andrews couldn’t convert on the go-ahead 2-point conversion, the Ravens tight end is approaching next week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals (8-6) with a sense of urgency after falling out of first place in the AFC North.

“I think you saw it tonight,” Andrews said. “There was a lot of urgency. There were people not playing last minute, stuff like that, and we came out here against, like I said, a really, really good team. There’s a sense of urgency. This is a big game – a divisional game. We’re tied. So, if we can win this one, it’s going to look good. But they’re a great team we’re about to face. So, we’ll see.”

Drew Lock’s red-zone fumble dooms Broncos in loss to Bengals, cripples playoff hopes

Minus their starting quarterback and anything resembling an effective passing game, the Broncos’ tailback tandem of Melvin Gordon and Javonte Williams was just starting to churn out rushing yards early in the fourth quarter Sunday against Cincinnati.

Punch it in for the go-ahead touchdown, close out the Bengals and stay in the AFC wild-card hunt.

But one play ruined everything. The game. The season. Likely the future of coach Vic Fangio.

Playing in relief of Teddy Bridgewater, who was at a local hospital because of a head injury, Drew Lock made the kind of play — and the kind of mistake — that brought back memories of his play last year.

From the Bengals’ 9-yard line, Lock faked a handoff and then kept the football and was stripped by defensive end Khalid Kareem, the deciding play in the Broncos’ 15-10 loss that sent them tumbling to 12th in the conference with three games remaining.

The Bengals (8-6) scored one offensive touchdown and had one play longer than 22 yards, but overtook Baltimore for the AFC North lead because they didn’t make the back-breaking, Broncos-type error.

“We didn’t play well enough — that’s the message,” outside linebacker Bradley Chubb said.

The message sent by the Broncos (7-7) was clear: They aren’t good enough to break the franchise’s five-year playoff drought. One touchdown and no takeaways in a must-win game? Sub-optimal.

The loss crippled the Broncos’ hopes. Period.

They started Sunday in a demolition derby of 7-6 teams, just on the fringe of the wild-card race. They walked back to the locker room knowing the deck stacked against them is significant. The Broncos need to sweep their division rivals (at the Raiders, at the Chargers and home against Kansas City) and also get teams such as Cleveland, Indianapolis, Buffalo and even the Bengals to fold down the stretch.

One problems: The Broncos have stunk against their division since the start of 2018 (5-10 under Fangio).

PHOTOS: Denver Broncos host Cincinnati Bengals in NFL Week 15 game at Empower Field

RJ Sangosti is a Visual Journalist with The Denver Post. He was named 2013 Photojournalist of the Year in the National Press Photographers Association’s award for large market newspapers. His portfolio included photos of the Aurora theater shooting, a story awarded The Denver Post the 2013 Pulitzer Prize for breaking news.

Sens. Warren and Booker test positive for breakthrough COVID

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Cory Booker of New Jersey say they have tested positive for COVID-19, as the country deals with another surge in cases and the emergence of the omicron variant.

In separate statements Sunday, the Democrats said they had been fully vaccinated with two doses and a booster and their symptoms were mild. They also encouraged others to get the trio of shots if eligible.

Warren tweeted: “Thankfully, I am only experiencing mild symptoms & am grateful for the protection provided against serious illness that comes from being vaccinated & boosted.”

She didn’t elaborate on where she might have contracted the virus but said she’s regularly tested and turned up negative for COVID-19 earlier this past week. Spokespersons for her office didn’t respond to an email seeking comment Sunday.

Warren was at the U.S. Capitol this week along with other senators as Democrats seek to pass President Joe Biden’s $2 trillion Build Back Better social and environment bill.

In a statement from his office, Booker said: “I’m beyond grateful to have received two doses of vaccine and, more recently, a booster — I’m certain that without them I would be doing much worse.”

