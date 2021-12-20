Ask Amy: This year, put “A Book on Every Bed”

Observer Content Studio is a unit of Observer’s branded content department. Observer’s editorial staff is not involved in the creation of this content. Observer and/or sponsor may collect a portion of sales if you purchase products through these links.

If you look up delta-8 and read about the experiences people have using it, you will notice people love it. It is legal, it is inexpensive, and you can get awesome vapes and edibles delivered to your home. The best part is you do not need a prescription or a medical marijuana card to do this, either.

There are many brands out there, and some are better than others. But, you need to know which brands are worth your money. So, this article should help you to choose the best delta-8 brands. Take a look at these great five delta-8 brands and choose the products you want. Whether it is carts or gummies, they have you covered.

List of Top 5 Best Brands for Delta-8 THC Brands

Exhale Wellness: Overall Best Delta-8 Brand BudPop: Most Potent D8 Brand for High-Quality Products Hollyweed CBD: Variety of Flavors Diamond CBD: Top Value for Money 3Chi: Most Unique Flavors

Best Delta-8 Brands

#1. Exhale Wellness: Overall Best Delta-8 Brands

Exhale Wellness has done well for itself in rising to the top of the industry when it comes to superior delta-8 products. They are a Los Angeles company and are known for their use of only organic ingredients for all of the goods they sell. Quality comes first at Exhale Wellness, and, as a result, we could not be happier in recommending their products.

The brand is also known for its highly potent cartridges compared to other players in the delta-8/cannabis industry. Moreover, it offers users a high that is soothing and brings relief, especially after busy days.

The hemp source is always something we want to look for when shopping for delta-8 vape carts/gummies. The hemp found in Exhale’s goods is farmed in Colorado, which is known for its all-natural hemp production.

The full-spectrum hemp used in the products is organic, and the hemp is non-GMO, which adds more credibility to the brand. They employ sustainable farming methods as well.

They offer a wide variety of great products, such as delta-8 gummies, vape carts, tinctures, and flowers. You will enjoy the selection, and you will love how they feel.

Features

Exhale Wellness extracts their hemp using the CO2 method, which means the product is of the highest quality and highly concentrated. It also does not require the use of chemicals.

Another feature is the organic, vegan nature of the products offered for sale, as there is nothing animal-based here.

All of the products are lab tested using a third-party laboratory. The goods are sent to an independent lab so you can be sure there is nothing harmful in the vape carts, gummies, or flowers.

Most importantly, customers have given the site and its products positive reviews. Many customers delight in knowing they can have a safe, legal, and uplifting high with Exhale’s products. In addition, they list the dosage instructions on the packaging, which is excellent for newbies.

Pros

Vegan-friendly

30-day money-back guarantee

Free shipping for all purchases

Transparent company

Highly potent

Non-GMO hemp

Gluten-free

Cons

What Customers Thought

Exhale Wellness is in a league of its own with customer service. If you are not sure what you need, you can use their quiz to help you figure it out.

This makes it easy for new buyers to enjoy delta-8 items. Customers also loved that they offer free shipping and prompt customer service when asking a question.

#2. BudPop: Most Potent D8 Brand for High-Quality Products

The main goal of the BudPop team is to educate people on the virtues of hemp plants and its healing properties. It is designed to help people relax and enjoy themselves, relieve anxiety, and generally feel at ease. Their mission is evident with a slogan that says, ‘Pop Plants, Not Pills.’

The brand was started by a group of entrepreneurs interested in pushing the boundaries of hemp and the helpful cannabinoids contained within. The packaging certainly speaks to a young generation, but everyone should check this company out regardless of their age.

The company takes third-party testing seriously, and you will find lab reports for all of their products listed on the website. In addition, there are flowers, carts, gummies, and more for sale. No additives or reagents for flavoring are used in any of the products offered; instead, plant terpenes are used to provide flavors.

Features

For starters, this brand cares about third-party lab testing. You can see they care about the purity of their products because the lab testing results are printed right on the website for users to click and read. So, you can read about any product you are interested in and see for yourself that it is potent and safe.

The flavors offered by the company are limited but delicious. The vape carts, for example, come in Grape Runtz and Strawberry Gelato, and the gummies are available in Strawberry Gelato, Blue Dream Berry, and Watermelon Zkittlez. It is limited, but their focus on offering just a few great flavors means they are of the best quality.

The carts are also clean. So, you can rest assured that if you purchase a vape cart here, you do not have to worry about cutting agents like PG, MCT, vitamin E, VG, or PEG.

Pros

Free of additives

Organic

Free shipping for U.S. orders

Third-party lab tested

30-day money-back guarantee

User-friendly website

Nevada-grown organic hemp

Cons

Only available on the official website

What Customers Thought

You can speak with BudPop representatives over email or the phone, and they are quick to respond as well.

Customers enjoyed how the products made them feel, discussing things such as finding it easier to fall asleep or achieving relief from anxiety. They also loved the free shipping and the delicious flavors of the product.

#3. Hollyweed CBD: Variety of Flavors

Hollyweed is all about offering customers the very best in delta-8 and CBD products that are top-quality and natural. They use safe, organic hemp sources and, from that hemp, derive the best oils around that subsequently go into their products.

You only need to go onto their official website to see the massive selection of vapes, gummies, and more. It will be pleasantly overwhelming to see the many choices you have when it comes to delta-8 products.

Features

Perhaps the most popular product they offer is their delta-8 THC gummies. They are highly affordable and, as a result, are popular among new and veteran users alike.

The company has wholesale opportunities as well, and every product manufactured by the brand is federally compliant and contains 0.3% or less of delta-9 THC. In addition, there are many flavors and strains to choose from.

The company also cares about third-party lab testing, as all products are backed using a third-party test. This assures delta-8 customers that what they are getting is safe to enjoy.

The return policy is also excellent, as is their shipping policy. It takes just three to seven days to get your items delivered, and should you be unhappy with a product for whatever reason, you can take advantage of the 30-day money-back guarantee.

Pros

High-quality, U.S.-grown hemp

All-natural

Cruelty-free

Users love the brand

Great prices for the quality of the product

30-day money-back guarantee

Free shipping

Cons

Not as many reviews as other leading brands

What Customers Thought

Customers loved the company’s straightforward approach to selling quality delta-8 products. They also liked the fast shipping and the laboratory testing.

People’s love of Hollyweed is evident, especially since the brand has been featured in publications like LA Weekly and Vanity Fair.

#4. Diamond CBD: Top Value for Money

This brand first came about in 2015, and since then, they have taken off with nothing but quality products and happy customers. This is all thanks to the people who run the company. They employ scientists and doctors as part of their team and take the manufacture of healthy and safe cannabis goods seriously.

You can rest assured that you will get a great product with Diamond CBD. The items sold here are completely organic and have zero additives or chemicals as part of the recipe. Research is always being conducted regarding the products offered, and the company is always striving to make them better.

The brand uses the CO2 extraction method to create its products. Also, hemp from Colorado is used, and third-party laboratory testing is employed to make sure all products are safe. You can review these lab test reports at any time simply by going to the Diamond CBD website.

Features

For starters, the professional team behind this site is the best. Not all companies have doctors and scientists who help with the manufacture of these great hemp products. But, Diamond CBD does, and the quality of their products show it.

The company also features a wide range of strains to enjoy. So, whether you are after an indica or a sativa, they can help. Their vape carts feature 11 fantastic flavors, s0 good luck trying to choose only one.

In addition, the hemp sources they employ are the best around, as they source hemp from Colorado and Scandinavia. Both of these places are known for offering quality hemp.

Another great thing about Diamond CBD is that you can purchase its products in stores, and bulk orders via their wholesale program are sent to shops across the U.S. The company cares greatly about the sustainable, safe production of delta-8 and other hemp products, attracting eco-conscious consumers.

Pros

Eco-conscious, sustainable company

Pricing is affordable and accessible for all

30-day return policy

Discounts offered

Products available in stores

Cons

Extensive product selection could be overwhelming for new customers

What Customers Thought

This company offers the best deals and savings around. Whether it is a Black Friday sale or something else, you are sure to love the money-saving opportunities. In addition, their customer service is one of the industry’s finest.

They offer not only the friendliest team we have seen but also reward points you can use to earn savings or free products. Customers also enjoyed the offerings of delta-10 products, which are relatively new to the market.

#5. 3Chi: Most Unique Flavors

Here we have a brand that has risen to the top because it was the first to offer delta-8 products for sale. A former biochemist decided to make a career change to this industry, and 3Chi was born.

All 3Chi products are made with organic ingredients. They are dairy- and gluten-free, and no synthetic additives are used to produce their products.

Aside from delta-8, you will find CBG, CBC, and CBN products for sale, along with CBD. In addition, they have delta-8 tinctures, gummies, vapes, and isolates for sale. Various potencies are offered as well.

Users note that the products have been a game-changer when it comes to the relief of stress and anxiety. They report a high that is smooth and clean and does not weigh them down.

Features

There is much to look forward to when purchasing your delta-8 goods with 3Chi. For starters, the effects are highly potent.

The product will get you high quickly, so be sure you are in a safe place when it is time to use it. Some users state they felt the effects hit immediately and got into their relaxation state relatively fast.

Next, our favorite feature is the third-party laboratory testing. All 3Chi products make their way to a third-party laboratory so you can be assured of their safety. Lastly, we loved the customer service offered by 3Chi.

They are known for providing customer service that is efficient and prompt. Most customers have indicated they were highly satisfied with the customer service team’s responses to their queries and concerns.

Pros

Highly transparent company

Great for new and veteran users alike

All products are organic

Reputable and well-liked brand

Many great products to try and enjoy

Cons

Carts can be harsh on the throat if not used properly

What Customers Thought

The vast majority of the customers who buy from 3Chi love the items they purchase. The 3Chi vape carts are filled with positive reviews about the flavors and strains.

The gummies are also loved by customers, which is evidenced by the fact that they are often out of stock. Combined with an excellent return policy and fair prices, you are sure to love 3Chi.

How We Chose These Products

As you may have noticed, there is no shortage of delta-8 brands out there from which to choose. Many brands are in a neck-and-neck competition with one another to be the best in the industry. After all, the market is saturated with many different brands for this cannabinoid.

Choosing a single brand, and then a single product, out of a huge sea of competitors may seem like a mountainous task, especially if you are new to the cannabinoid and do not know what to look for when choosing a brand that suits your needs and preferences.

So, we did the heavy lifting for you. We researched many brands that sell delta-8 goods, and we looked at various criteria such as brand credibility, what customers thought, and the overall satisfaction of the buyers as well.

So, read through our criteria below to see what we felt made a delta-8 brand worthy of our list.

The first factor to consider when choosing a delta-8 brand is their compliance with federal law. Delta-8 is legal nearly everywhere because of its delta-9 content being at 0.3% or less. This makes it federally compliant. However, some states have banned it.

We made sure to choose brands that operate in compliance with the law, which means they will not ship to states where it is banned. They also test the products sold to make sure they contain that important amount of 0.3% delta-9 THC or less.

We wanted to ensure the hemp flowers used in the products you see for sale here were made using U.S.-grown hemp. One brand, Diamond CBD, uses Scandinavian hemp, which is also an excellent place for hemp to grow and flourish. Other cannabinoids brands on our list use Colorado, Nevada, and Kentucky to get their hemp extracts.

It is important to look over what other customers had to say about the product. After all, the best way to know if something is any good is by seeing what the actual buyers had to say about it.

We checked reviews to make sure customers got what they wanted out of the delta-8 products — that is, relief, enjoyment, no negative side effects, great taste, and good customer service. In addition, we read other articles like this to see what people were saying and actual product reviews/star ratings.

Third-Party Laboratory Testing

It is important that the brands we featured all had recent third-party lab tests that buyers could look over before they made their purchases. You should not buy any hemp product without looking at a lab test result first.

You want to see for yourself that the product is free of heavy metals, contaminants, pesticides, and other things you do not want in your body.

The name of the lab should be printed on the report so the buyer can contact the lab for further queries if they so choose (there have been reports of lab tests being falsified for some delta-8 brands). You will find that such tests are easy to access for all of the brands featured on our list.

We looked for companies that offered fair shipping and return policies on their products. After all, you might need to send something back if it is the wrong product or if it is defective.

We also wanted to make sure that shipping costs and dispatch times were reasonable. After all, some people rely on delta-8 to relieve aches, pains, and anxiety. Therefore, prompt and reasonably priced shipping mattered as we chose the brands to include.

Buying Guide for Beginners

Delta-8 goods are meant to be ingested in some way. You may vape, smoke, or eat them, and the effects should be pleasant and relaxing.

To ensure you get quality delta-8 and nothing less, you should know about these products and what to look for when you shop around.

Here are some things to be on the watch for as you make your purchases:

You should choose delta-8 THC products that have been made of natural ingredients. Some companies include ingredients like gelatin or artificial flavors/colors. These are not inherently bad, and some brands on our list today even use them.

However, you may wish to look for a completely organic product that is free of artificial ingredients. Make sure you read the ingredients label of any delta-8 gummy/vape/flower, and be sure it has nothing in there you do not want.

Most manufacturers of delta-8 goods send their items off to a third-party lab to test them and subsequently create a detailed report that discusses the purity of the product.

Some companies send the distillate over to be checked, along with the final product as well. Be sure you choose brands that do both to make sure you get the highest quality delta-8 around.

Sustainable farming methods are always the best, as they ensure more hemp will be grown, which means more products can be harvested in the years to come.

Non-GMO practices are better, as you will be getting the plant as nature intended. Be sure the brand you are buying from uses U.S.-grown hemp.

Delta-8 Vape Carts: Know What You Are Getting

Some of you are here because you want vape carts; after all, they are a tasty and flavorful way to enjoy your delta-8. The potency, flavor, and smell of the oil is an excellent method to determine its purity.

The flavor of the oil is another excellent way to tell how pure it is. Is it pine-scented, citrus-scented, or does it have an earthy smell? If you can smell it through the tank, see what it smells like to you.

Use extreme caution if it smells like anything other than the descriptors above. In addition, a cartridge with artificial ingredients or artificial flavorings will probably have a shorter shelf-life than one created using natural ingredients. On top of this, artificial ingredients are likely to increase your risk of negative side effects.

Hold up the cartridge in the air and flip it upside down. Do you see bubbles forming on the other side? If so, it is a low-quality cartridge made with thinning oil, and you should discard it.

The quality of the casing matters as well. You can look online anywhere, and there will be stories about vapor cartridges exploding. So, be sure you review the hardware of your vapor cartridge before you purchase it.

Cannabis can degrade the casings if they are made of plastic. To stay away from such an issue, you must be sure to pick out cartridges made with metal, glass, or acrylic casings.

Make sure you ask about the coil material before you buy as well. Be certain your carts come equipped with stainless steel coils. Anything less than stainless steel, such as fiberglass, will certainly burn but not exactly vaporize that oil inside the cart.

And when fiberglass burns, it releases carcinogens into the air. So, a wickless THC cart is also a good idea and a better option compared to those with wicks.

FAQs: Delta-8 Brands

Q1. Can Delta-8 Help with Any Health Issues?

We are not medical doctors, and we cannot make any medical claims about how this product will affect you in terms of your wellness or well-being. You would be better off speaking to your healthcare provider about what delta-8 can do for your ailments.

However, we can offer some information about what delta-8 may be able to help with. This cannabinoid offers a soothing and relaxing high, which could be helpful for the relief of anxiety, stress, and depression. Many product reviews left by users/buyers of this product indicate that it helps with such issues and minor aches and pains. Also, always make sure you are not consuming delta-8 before going for any drug test.

People that have used this cannabinoid state it is quite helpful after busy, stressful days, and it helps with sleep, too.

In some cases, people complaining about joint aches and chronic pain also discovered relief from such pain while using delta-8. Remember, this is the information we gleaned from customer reviews, and it is not scientifically backed. So, again, please speak with your healthcare provider about your health status to create a treatment plan that is right for you.

Q2. What Is Delta-8, and Will I Get High Off of It?

Yes, you will get high if you ingest delta-8. This is a psychoactive cannabinoid that is naturally found in very small traces within cannabis and hemp. Because it occurs in such small amounts, makers of delta-8 goods have to synthesize it from CBD. You can buy it nearly everywhere, from the local gas station to the local dispensary.

The typical high of delta-8 THC is a fuzzy, warm feeling. It is not unlike its widely known cousin, delta-9 THC, which is the stuff that gets us high in traditional cannabis. According to WebMD, some folks have even taken to calling it “diet weed.”

Thanks to the 2018 Farm Bill, delta-8 is federally legal. It is made from CBD derived from the hemp plant, which is a legal crop across the United States.

The cannabinoid can be taken in a variety of ways. For instance, you can find it in the form of tinctures, vape cartridges, edibles, pre-rolled joints, or smokable flowers.

At this time, delta-8 is not regulated by any particular agency such as the FDA. As such, many people rightfully have concerns about delta-8’s safety. They are not wrong to have these concerns, as there is a lack of evidence and research about what delta-8 can do for people’s well-being.

As a result, consumers need to be careful about where they purchase their delta-8 goods. Unfortunately, many companies are eager to jump on the bandwagon and sell low-quality products in the hopes of making a quick dollar here and there.

Consumers should be ready to read lab reports, find out how the hemp is extracted, understand where the hemp used in the products comes from, and read customer reviews carefully to ensure they are getting a quality product.

Make sure that if you do not choose one of the brands on our list today, you look up the brand before purchasing it. Also, make sure they have an online presence such as a company website and social media pages, ample reviews you can read, lab testing reports with the third-party labs name transparently listed, and ways you can contact them (phone, email, online chat, etc.).

Make sure the company also has some sort of return policy in place — for example, the ability to return unopened/damaged goods. This way, if you discover something questionable about the brand after you have ordered it, you can send it back. A company lacking in such a policy is one you would be better off staying away from.

Q3. How Should You Store Your Delta-8 Products?

Some folks may think they need to store their delta-8 goods in the refrigerator, but this is simply not true for the vast majority of brands. Keeping your delta-8 products in a cool, dark, and dry place that is out of direct sunlight is enough to keep them in good condition.

This will vary from brand to brand. For instance, BudPop advises buyers to place their gummies in the refrigerator to avoid melting. Be sure to read the package instructions carefully, as they will tell you how to store your products to keep them fresh and potent.

Conclusion

This cool little cannabinoid may be new to most of you, so be sure to try it out. It is rapidly becoming a popular method of relaxation thanks to the many ways you can take it. The fact that you do not need to worry about becoming paranoid while taking it is also a selling point.

Plus, you can get it delivered safely and legally to your home. It is not the same as delta-9, but it is far better than vaping fake cartridges or eating edibles with sketchy origins. You will find that it is less expensive, too.

Combine this with the fact that it is legal in most U.S. states, and you have yourself a great way to get high and chill for a little while.