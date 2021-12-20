News
Bill Belichick explains controversial fourth down decision against Colts
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has gotten considerable backlash for not going for it on 4th-and-goal from the seven-yard line in the fourth quarter of the 27-17 loss to the Colts.
At the time, the Patriots were down 20-7 with 9:08 to play. Belichick opted to kick a field goal, which drew the Patriots to within 10, but still left them staring at a two-score deficit.
Asked about the decision during his weekly appearance on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show,” Belichick said each fourth down situation is different, it basically comes down to weighing several factors.
“It’s the score, the situation in the game, what the distance is, how good you feel about what you would be doing, how sure you are about what you’re going to get from your opponent,” he said. “We didn’t convert on a fourth-and-one, so, really, each situation is a little bit different, it just depends on score, time, field position, play . . . I mean, the three the Colts converted were all quarterback sneaks. They were all fourth-and-less-than-one . . . I’m not saying you can’t make any of them, or not make any of them, it’s just how you feel about all the things that are related to that. Each situation is different.
“I try to make the best decision I can for the team. And that’s what I’ll continue to do, but there’s a lot of factors that get considered . . . there’s some of degree of looking at your options and trying to pick the best one.”
Belichick apparently didn’t feel confident enough that the Patriots would convert, but by kicking the field goal, that left the Patriots with little room for error down the stretch. They held the Colts on their next possession, and then scored a touchdown to cut the lead to three, but Jonathan Taylor broke off a 67-yard touchdown run with 2:01 to go to seal the win.
Lawmakers say they’ve reached deal to stave off egg shortage
House and Senate negotiators announced Sunday night that they reached consensus on legislation making key changes to a 2016 voter-approved animal welfare law set to take effect in the new year, a step that should stave off looming shortages of eggs and pork products.
Sen. Jason Lewis and Rep. Carolyn Dykema, who chaired a six-person conference committee convened in October to design an accord, said in a joint statement they found agreement on “compromise language to ensure a stable and affordable egg and pork supply in the Commonwealth that honors the will of the voters.”
“The conference report has been filed with the goal of enacting it as soon as possible,” they said in a statement released just after 6 p.m. “We want to thank our fellow conferees for their hard work, Leadership in both chambers for their commitment and guidance, our colleagues in the House and Senate for their assistance, and the earnest engagement and shared determination of industry and animal advocates to get this done.”
Both branches this year approved legislation to update the impending standards for egg-laying hens voters approved in a 2016 initiative petition. Industry leaders warned that production practices around the country have shifted since passage of the voter law and that the vast majority of eggs would no longer be valid for sale in Massachusetts without action to change the law, which takes effect Jan. 1.
The compromise would allow “multi-tiered aviaries, partially-slatted cage-free housing systems or any other cage-free housing system that provides hens with unfettered access to vertical space” to provide one square foot of floor space per hen, according to the conference committee report (S 2603). Industry experts say that amount of space with aviary systems is now the norm rather than the 1.5 square feet of floor space per hen required in the voter-approved law.
Although the original bills (H 4194 / S 2481) sailed through both branches easily, the House and Senate were split over whether to additionally delay by one year the Jan. 1, 2022 start of a ban on the sale of pork meat from cruelly confined animals. Dykema had similarly cautioned that most pork suppliers would not be in compliance with the law, threatening supplies to stores and restaurants.
The compromise delays the effective start date of the ban on pork products from cruelly confined animals by eight and a half months to Aug. 15. It also shifts responsibility for promulgating regulations and enforcing the new standards – a critical part of the proposed law – from the attorney general’s office to the state Department of Agricultural Resources, who would consult with the AG.
Lawmakers could accept the compromise legislation and send it to Gov. Charlie Baker as soon as Monday, when both branches are in session.
The measure will need to earn unanimous support because the House and Senate are meeting in informal sessions, where a single objection can stall any bill, during their holiday season recess.
Moderna: Initial booster data shows good results on omicron
Associated Press
Moderna said Monday that a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine should offer protection against the rapidly spreading omicron variant.
Moderna said lab tests showed the half-dose booster shot increased by 37 times the level of so-called neutralizing antibodies able to fight omicron.
And a full-dose booster was even stronger, triggering an 83-fold jump in antibody levels, although with an increase in the usual side effects, the company said. While half-dose shots are being used for most Moderna boosters, a full-dose third shot has been recommended for people with weakened immune systems.
Moderna announced the preliminary laboratory data in a press release and it hasn’t yet undergone scientific review. But testing by the U.S. National Institutes of Health, announced last week by Dr. Anthony Fauci, found a similar jump.
Pfizer’s testing likewise found its COVID-19 vaccine triggered a similarly big jump in omicron-fighting antibodies. The vaccines made by Pfizer and by Moderna, both made with mRNA technology, are used by many countries around the world to fight the coronavirus.
Together, the available evidence backs health authorities’ increasing pleas for people to get their boosters as soon as they’re eligible.
Antibody levels predict how well a vaccine may prevent infection with the coronavirus but they are just one layer of the immune system’s defenses. Other research suggests the vaccine still should induce good protection against severe disease if people do experience a breakthrough infection.
Both Moderna and Pfizer are developing shots to better match the omicron variant in case they’re needed.
___
The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
Geller gets $27M for site of planned downtown Denver office tower
A Chicago-based developer planning a new 30-story office tower downtown has purchased the land — and buy-and-hold parking lot baron Buzz Geller has netted another impressive return.
Riverside Investment & Development, which has developed three 50-story-plus office towers in the Windy City, on Wednesday purchased the 1.26-acre parking lot along 19th Street between Arapahoe and Lawrence streets.
The price was $27.2 million, according to seller Buzz Geller of Paradise Land Co. That equates to $495 a square foot.
“It’s been under contract for two years, because one of the two years we had to put the whole thing on the shelf due to COVID,” Geller said.
City property records give the site an address of 1901 Arapahoe St., but Riverside is calling its planned project 1900 Lawrence.
The property is across the street from the former Greyhound station, which is being demolished and where two 40-story towers have been proposed.
Geller, who still owns other parking lots, purchased the 19th Street lot in 1998, according to public records. He paid just under $3.2 million, or $58 a square foot.
That’s an 857 percent increase in 23 years, which doesn’t account for revenue from parked cars over the years and expenses like property taxes.
Riverside didn’t respond to a request for comment on Thursday.
The company submitted its initial development proposal for the site in January 2020. In August, Riverside announced that it would develop the project in conjunction with Chicago-based Convexity Properties, as it did on its 50-story 320 Canal building in Chicago.
Riverside said in August that it expected to break ground on the 700,000-square-foot building in the first quarter of 2022, and that it could be ready for tenants in the first quarter of 2024. JLL brokers Jamie Roupp, Michael Crane, Julie Rhoades and Maddy Stevenson are marketing the office space.
Geller said the deal shows that, despite the pandemic, people still believe in downtown.
“You can’t have a great city if you don’t have a great downtown,” he said.
In mid-2019, prior to Riverside, Geller was under contract to sell the lot to someone who talked of building a 40-story, mural-inspired “Love This City” tower. But that deal soon fell apart.
Geller has one other downtown deal in the works. San Antonio-based Kairoi Residential is under contract to ground lease his parking lot at the corner of Speer Boulevard and Market Street for a planned apartment tower.
In 2019, Geller sold the 0.57-acre lot at 650 17th St. for $17.5 million, or $699 a square foot. The buyer put it back on the market earlier this year, in conjunction with an adjacent smaller parcel.
