Bill Belichick questions why Colts WR T.Y. Hilton wasn’t ejected for pushing official

Published

1 min ago

Both Patriots safety Kyle Dugger and Colts receiver Michael Pittman were ejected from Saturday night’s game in the third quarter for getting into an altercation.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick understood why those two players were tossed, but Monday during a video call with reporters, couldn’t fathom why Colts receiver T.Y. Hilton also didn’t get the gate for shoving an official during that third quarter scrum.

“Based on the rule, I don’t see why T.Y. Hilton wasn’t ejected. He pushed an official, that was pretty clear. But that wasn’t called at all,” said Belichick. “That’s a clearcut ejection to me. But the Dugger play, Pittman comes from behind, Kyle turns around, there’s an exchange . . . Pittman’s helmet was off. He was trying to put his helmet on as he approached Kyle at the end of the play . . . I don’t know if Kyle knocked it off, or if it would have come off anyway . . . bottom line is both players got ejected.

“I would say I understand that. Whether I agree with it or not, that’s a whole other discussion,” Belichick went on. “I don’t understand why T.Y. Hilton wasn’t ejected for contacting an official, intentionally or unintentionally. That has no bearing on the play. And those plays are reviewable and are reviewed, so I don’t understand that one. You’d have to talk to the officials about that one.”

Marchers take to Denver in hopes of changing sentence of trucker who caused fatal I-70 crash

Published

11 mins ago

December 20, 2021

Marchers take to Denver in hopes of changing sentence of trucker who caused fatal I-70 crash
Lakewood Police Department

Rogel Aguilera-Mederos

A march calling for a change to the sentence given to the truck driver who caused a deadly crash on Interstate 70 in April 2019 is set to take place Monday morning.

A Facebook event has been set up for a downtown march in support of Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, who was sentenced to 110 years in prison on Dec. 13. A jury found him guilty on 42 counts, including vehicular homicide, first-degree assault, attempted first-degree assault, vehicular assault, reckless driving and careless driving.

Similarly, a change.org petition asking Gov. Jared Polis to grant clemency to Aguilera-Mederos has been signed nearly 4.5 million times.

The Facebook group says they are not trying to take away from the families of the four people who were killed in the fiery crash.

“Let’s join together and RISE UP in support for Rogel! Let Governor Polis know the TIME doesn’t fit the “Crime”. If we do not stand up for him, who will?” the Facebook event asks. “Our goal is to bring local and national awareness so that we CAN find someone who will support Rogel in creating change in this sentencing.”

State laws forced District Court Judge Bruce Jones to lay down a minimum 110-year sentence. It stretched to more than a century because first-degree assault and attempted first-degree assault are so-called “crimes of violence” in which prison sentences must run consecutively and not concurrently when they spring from the same incident in Colorado.

With all the recent COVID-19 outbreaks impacting teams, Bill Belichick wonders ‘who’s next?’

Published

22 mins ago

December 20, 2021

With all the recent COVID-19 outbreaks impacting teams, Bill Belichick wonders ‘who’s next?’
The recent spike of COVID-19 cases and all of its variants is once again impacting how teams have to conduct their business from day to day.

During a morning video conference, Patriots head Bill Belichick said the team was complying with all the protocols, but even then, there were no guarantees.

“I’d say every day is a new day. I don’t think any of us know what to expect,” said Belichick. “We’re following the league rules and protocols which have been significantly enhanced, or been more restrictive, which I think we all understand, but we have to make adjustments and be compliant with them.

“We put up a wall in our weight room over the weekend, and things like that, to be in compliance, like we did last year. So what this week will bring, I don’t know,” he went on. “Again I really don’t have any say in this. But we’ll continue to do the best we can to keep everybody as safe and distanced and masked and protected as we can.

“It’s certainly an imperfect situation on multiple levels. So whatever we’re doing, I think we’re doing the best we can. We’re doing all that we can. It’s not perfect. Will it be good enough? Will it be good? We’ll see.”

Already, the NFL has had to move several Week 15 games due to teams reporting a high volume of positives and a spike in overall cases. The Browns had 19 players and three coaches, while the Washington Football Team reported 18 players testing positive.

Belichick said if he walked in and his medical people told him there were 20 people positive, he wouldn’t be surprised. That’s the nature of it.

Thus far, the Patriots have only had a handful of cases (Kyle Dugger, J.J. Taylor, Yasir Durant, Dalton Keene) where players tested positive.

“It’s nice to hear that we have no positives, or no symptoms, those are great words to hear, but I don’t think it would surprise any of us . . . we’ve already seen 5-6-7 teams, whatever it is, have a wide-ranging problem on their team between staff and players or both, and who’s next? I don’t know. Maybe nobody, but it wouldn’t surprise me, it could be anybody.

Asked if the team would have to conduct all of it’s meetings virtually this week in preparation of the Buffalo game, Belichick said he was waiting to hear about updated protocols from the league.

“I would expect some type of direction today or tomorrow, what it’ll be this week,” he said.

The NFL’s chief medical officer, Dr. Allen Sills, addressed the rise in COVID-19 cases around the league during a news conference at the Winter League Meeting last week.

Sills said a very large percentage of current COVID-19 cases are asymptomatic, pointing to the rise of the more contagious but more mild omicron coronavirus variant.

Dolphins signed Duke Johnson for the remainder of the 2021 season

Published

26 mins ago

December 20, 2021

Dolphins signed Duke Johnson for the remainder of the 2021 season
The Miami Dolphins signed Duke Johnson to the 53-man roster a day after his breakout performance in Sunday’s 31-24 win over the New York Jets, which was the first 100-yard rushing game of his career.

Johnson, a former University of Miami standout who has been on the Dolphins practice squad since November, was elevated up from the practice squad because of the COVID-19 outbreak that hit four of the team’s tailbacks, and six players in total last week.

Even though Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed were cleared to play against the Jets, the Dolphins have Johnson to featured back role and the 28-year-old turned that opportunity into 107 rushing yards and two touchdowns on his 22 carries.

While the Jets have struggled defending the run most of the season, Johnson’s ability to find running lanes behind Miami’s struggling offensive line hints that might need to be the team’s starter for the final three games.

The Dolphins could have promoted Johnson up from the practice squad for one more game because of the league’s new NFL rules, but Miami was a wise decision to sign him to the 53-man roster for the remainder of the season.

Johnson, who averages 4.8 yards per attempt on the 26 carries he’s had in the two games he’s played this season, will become an unrestricted free agent when the season concludes.

