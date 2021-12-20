Celebrities
BOSSIP Weekly Horoscopes By Zya: Week Of December 20-26
Happy Sunday! What better way to plan for the week ahead than by checking what the stars have in store?
After a two-week hiatus, we’re back with another week of astrological forecasts, courtesy of our favorite — Psychic Zya.
Astro Overview:
Venus is retrograde from December 19 to January 29. As the planet of love and values, Venus retrograde periods are times when we take along hard look at our personal and professional values, goals and commitments. During this time, it’s a opportunity to clear house on paper but wait until the end of Feb before making any hard commitments.
Many signs will have old flames that will return to bring up old triggers.
The question begs – have we healed and learned from the past?
Alrighty let’s get into these horoscopes!
CAPRICORN
Cap, it’s your season but this retrograde may have your money looking funny. Do not go over budget with a big birthday blow out and be prepared for last minute disruptions for any holiday or celebratory events. Now is also a great time to heavily review your finances and cut the fat.
Red Flag: Have a back up for your back up as plans look to go astray.
Sweet Spot: A spending tracking app will go a long way for a prosperous 2022.
Keep reading for more BOSSIP horoscopes!
Jada Pinkett Smith Is Red Hot In Mini Dress For ‘The Matrix’ Red Carpet & Takes Son Jaden, 23, As Date – Photos
Jaden Smith proudly supported his mom at the premiere of the highly anticipated ‘Matrix Resurrections’ where she reprises her role as Niobe.
Jada Pinkett Smith was a vision on the red carpet for the premiere of her latest film, The Matrix Resurrections as she posed for photos with son Jaden Smith, 23. The 50-year-old actress chose a bright red mini dress Giambattista Valli Haute Couture with a strapless cut and long, flowing tulle train. She paired the look with a pair of deep crimson opaque tights and matching shoes for a monochromatic effect, accessorizing with stiletto, PVC shoes, a bracelet and ring.
While Jaden was just a kid when his mom worked on the initial films, he was a big fan from day one. The 23-year-old made a surprise appearance on Jada’s show Red Table Talk last week where she interviewed her cast members Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, along with newcomer Priyanka Chopra. “We all love The Matrix…it’s so relevant right now. We’re going so deep into computers — this movie reminds you to remember there’s another side to computers, as well,” Jaden said on the show. His mom then reminded him he was only six-years-old when she took him to one of the films and he “sat through whole thing.”
Carrie-Anne then recalled “how much” Jaden “loved that movie.” As for Jaden, he recalled “spending time” with both Carrie-Anne and Keanu while Jada worked on set. “I think you guys are amazing, I’ll never forget that,” he said.
This is Jada’s third appearance in the The Wachowskis’ science fiction empire, where she originated the role of Niobe in sequels The Marix Revolutions and The Matrix Reloaded. A hovercraft captain, Niobe was a resistance fighter for Zion, an underground city with over 250,000 humans. In the latest film, the character has significantly aged — requiring Jada to undergo hours of prosthetic makeup each day before shooting.
“It was quite an experience, it took about five hours each day to have it put on, and then, to have to sit in it all day was something else. It’s just like, ‘Oh my goodness!’ But what I loved about it was that it gave me an opportunity to really immerse myself into another version of Niobe,” she said in an interview with Games Radar. “Not to give too much away, but a woman in that stage of her life, who is still in the position that she’s in, it’s pretty awesome, it’s pretty dope. You don’t see that a lot.” she added.
Lala Kent on What She Didn’t Like About Pump Rules Season 9
Lala Kent is dishing on what she didn’t love about Vanderpump Rules season nine.
During a recent interview, Lala opened up about her hangups with the currently airing season before dishing on the dynamic between her co-stars and revealing what she truly thinks about Scheana Shay following months of “ups and downs.”
“This is the first season where I felt like I was paying for mistakes that I had already made. We’ve already talked about them,” Lala told Distractify on December 14.. “I’ve never understood that phrase — ‘[I’ll] forgive, but I’ll never forget’ — why forgive if you’re not going to let it go and just keep holding on to it? I forgive and forget, and I move on.”
According to Lala, she felt that throughout Pump Rules season nine, her castmates wanted to talk about the past as she hoped to talk about the present.
“I move on pretty quickly. I can get an apology, and we can go and get lunch tomorrow. Some of my cast members and friends are not like that,” Lala explained. “They are a little bit [more], ‘Proceed with caution.’ I don’t do that. Maybe I should, though.”
Although Lala and her co-stars have gone through some dark times in recent years, she said that because they are real friends, they are always able to ultimately move forward in their relationships.
“We’re a friend group with a lot of history,” she shared. “And the thing that I love about this friend group is we can bring things up and we can talk behind each other’s backs, but there’s so much love. People from the outside are like, ‘Why do they hang out? This is too much disfunction.’ But, for me, it’s like a big family. I’ll go to bat for all of them any time of the day.”
The authenticity of her friendships with her cast mates was made crystal clear months ago as she split from fiancé Randall Emmett amid rumors of infidelity.
“This friend group is amazing, and we can go toes all day long, but everyone else better back up and not talk a mean word about them because they step up when it matters,” Lala stated, adding that the cast has “been amazing at this time in my life.”
And, she continued, “Even though Scheana and I have our ups and downs, I will never veer from the fact that that girl has one of the best hearts in the entire world.”
Lala also noted that when it comes to Katie Maloney, she always “says it how it is.”
Vanderpump Rules season nine airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.
Photo Credit: Media Punch/INSTARimages
Keanu Reeves, Priyanka Chopra & More ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ Reunite At Premiere – Photos
Keanu Reeves, Priyanka Chopra, Carrie-Ann Moss and more celebs showed up for the epic premiere of ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ at Castro Theatre in San Francisco and posed for memorable pics on the red carpet.
Keanu Reeves, 57, Priyanka Chopra, 39, and more celebs wowed while attending the premiere of their movie The Matrix Resurrections on Saturday night! The star-studded event took place at the Castro Theatre in San Francisco, CA and the red carpet was on fire when the stylish actors and actresses posed for photos in fashionable looks. Keanu, who plays the main character, Neo, in the film, looked very handsome in a suit and red striped tie as he rocked longer locks and a beard, and Priyanka, who also has a role in the film, showed off a sparkly silver dress with a red fan-like detail across the upper front.
Keanu and Priyanka were also joined by Carrie-Ann Moss, 54, who reprises her role as Trinity, and she looked gorgeous in a black dress with sheer parts and a plunging neckline. Other stars that were spotted included Jada Pinkett Smith and her son Jaden Smith, Neil Patrick Harris, Jonathan Groff, Marc Jacobs, and Jessica Henwick. The cast also posed for group pics together and looked stylish and thrilled to be a part of the special night.
The Matrix Resurrections is the fourth installment in the Matrix franchise. The other parts that have been released over the years include The Matrix (1999), and its sequels The Matrix Reloaded (2003), The Matrix Revolutions (2003). The latest film takes place 20 years after the previous part and tells the story of the reprised characters, Neo and Trinity, trying to free humanity from the Matrix, which is a virtual reality system run by artificial intelligence that imprisons human beings and uses them as a power source.
The film reportedly shows Neo living his life as his original identity, Thomas A. Anderson, in San Francisco when he ends up meeting Trinity but they don’t recognize each other at first. Neo then takes the red pill after a new version of Morpheus gives it to him and he is reopened to the Matrix again before joining a group of rebels to fight the enemy.
The Matrix Resurrections, which is directed by Lana Wachowski, will officially be released in theaters on Dec. 22.
