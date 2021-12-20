BOSSIP Weekly Horoscopes By Zya: Week Of December 20-26

Lala Kent is dishing on what she didn’t love about Vanderpump Rules season nine.

During a recent interview, Lala opened up about her hangups with the currently airing season before dishing on the dynamic between her co-stars and revealing what she truly thinks about Scheana Shay following months of “ups and downs.”

“This is the first season where I felt like I was paying for mistakes that I had already made. We’ve already talked about them,” Lala told Distractify on December 14.. “I’ve never understood that phrase — ‘[I’ll] forgive, but I’ll never forget’ — why forgive if you’re not going to let it go and just keep holding on to it? I forgive and forget, and I move on.”

According to Lala, she felt that throughout Pump Rules season nine, her castmates wanted to talk about the past as she hoped to talk about the present.

“I move on pretty quickly. I can get an apology, and we can go and get lunch tomorrow. Some of my cast members and friends are not like that,” Lala explained. “They are a little bit [more], ‘Proceed with caution.’ I don’t do that. Maybe I should, though.”

Although Lala and her co-stars have gone through some dark times in recent years, she said that because they are real friends, they are always able to ultimately move forward in their relationships.

“We’re a friend group with a lot of history,” she shared. “And the thing that I love about this friend group is we can bring things up and we can talk behind each other’s backs, but there’s so much love. People from the outside are like, ‘Why do they hang out? This is too much disfunction.’ But, for me, it’s like a big family. I’ll go to bat for all of them any time of the day.”

The authenticity of her friendships with her cast mates was made crystal clear months ago as she split from fiancé Randall Emmett amid rumors of infidelity.

“This friend group is amazing, and we can go toes all day long, but everyone else better back up and not talk a mean word about them because they step up when it matters,” Lala stated, adding that the cast has “been amazing at this time in my life.”

And, she continued, “Even though Scheana and I have our ups and downs, I will never veer from the fact that that girl has one of the best hearts in the entire world.”

Lala also noted that when it comes to Katie Maloney, she always “says it how it is.”

Vanderpump Rules season nine airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.

Photo Credit: Media Punch/INSTARimages