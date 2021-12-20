News
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu announces vaccine mandate for restaurants, gyms, sports venues
Proof of vaccine will be required in Boston to enter restaurants, gyms theaters and sports venues under a new set of policies announced by Mayor Michelle Wu Monday.
“Vaccination is the most powerful tool we have to fight this pandemic,” said Wu Monday announcing the city’s new rules.
In addition, all city workers will be required to get the vaccine if they want to keep their jobs, with one dose by January 15 and two doses by February 15. The new requirements for city workers eliminates an option for weekly testing.
The proof of vaccine for entrance to city businesses and venues is due to start January 15 with a requirement to show proof of at least one dose and February 15 to show two doses.
News
Dolphins sign Duke Johnson for the remainder of the 2021 season
The Miami Dolphins signed Duke Johnson to the 53-man roster a day after his breakout performance in Sunday’s 31-24 win over the New York Jets, which was the first 100-yard rushing performance of his career.
Johnson, a former University of Miami standout who has been on the Dolphins practice squad since late October, was elevated up from the practice squad for Sunday’s game because of the COVID-19 outbreak that infected four of the team’s tailbacks and six players in total last week.
Even though Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed, Miami’s two leading backs, were cleared to play against the Jets, the Dolphins used Johnson in the featured back role, and the 28-year-old turned that opportunity into 107 rushing yards and two touchdowns on his 22 carries.
Johnson became the first 100-yard rusher for the Dolphins since Ahmed rushed for 122 yards in a December 2020 win over the New England Patriots.
While the Jets have struggled defending the run most of the season, Johnson’s ability to find running lanes behind Miami’s struggling offensive line hints that he might need to be in contention for the starting role during Miami’s final three games, where the Dolphins are pushing for a playoff berth.
The Dolphins have spent most of this season as one of the NFL’s three worst rushing teams, but Miami has been committed to running the ball to create balance for the Run-Pass-Option style of offense they run. The Dolphins have averaged 3.4 yards per carry this season, and during Miami’s six-game winning streak the team is averaging 30 rushing attempts per contest.
The hope is that Johnson, who has scored 22 touchdowns in his career, and a resurgent rushing attack can get Miami get closer to the league average, which is 4.3 yards per attempt and 113.8 rushing yards per game. Miami heads into a Monday Night Football game against the New Orleans Saints averaging 86.6 rushing yards per game.
The Dolphins could have promoted Johnson up from the practice squad for at least one more game because of the league’s new NFL rules, which allow two non-COVID-19 related call-ups per season (the COVID-19 call-ups are unlimited) for practice squad players. But Miami made the decision to sign Johnson, who has played in 93 NFL games during his seven seasons, to the 53-man roster for the remainder of 2021 on Monday morning.
Johnson, who averages 4.8 yards per attempt on the 26 carries he’s had in the two games he’s played this season, will become an unrestricted free agent when the season concludes.
News
Bill Belichick questions why Colts WR T.Y. Hilton wasn’t ejected for pushing official
Both Patriots safety Kyle Dugger and Colts receiver Michael Pittman were ejected from Saturday night’s game in the third quarter for getting into an altercation.
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick understood why those two players were tossed, but Monday during a video call with reporters, couldn’t fathom why Colts receiver T.Y. Hilton also didn’t get the gate for shoving an official during that third quarter scrum.
“Based on the rule, I don’t see why T.Y. Hilton wasn’t ejected. He pushed an official, that was pretty clear. But that wasn’t called at all,” said Belichick. “That’s a clearcut ejection to me. But the Dugger play, Pittman comes from behind, Kyle turns around, there’s an exchange . . . Pittman’s helmet was off. He was trying to put his helmet on as he approached Kyle at the end of the play . . . I don’t know if Kyle knocked it off, or if it would have come off anyway . . . bottom line is both players got ejected.
“I would say I understand that. Whether I agree with it or not, that’s a whole other discussion,” Belichick went on. “I don’t understand why T.Y. Hilton wasn’t ejected for contacting an official, intentionally or unintentionally. That has no bearing on the play. And those plays are reviewable and are reviewed, so I don’t understand that one. You’d have to talk to the officials about that one.”
News
Marchers take to Denver in hopes of changing sentence of trucker who caused fatal I-70 crash
A march calling for a change to the sentence given to the truck driver who caused a deadly crash on Interstate 70 in April 2019 is set to take place Monday morning.
A Facebook event has been set up for a downtown march in support of Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, who was sentenced to 110 years in prison on Dec. 13. A jury found him guilty on 42 counts, including vehicular homicide, first-degree assault, attempted first-degree assault, vehicular assault, reckless driving and careless driving.
Similarly, a change.org petition asking Gov. Jared Polis to grant clemency to Aguilera-Mederos has been signed nearly 4.5 million times.
The Facebook group says they are not trying to take away from the families of the four people who were killed in the fiery crash.
“Let’s join together and RISE UP in support for Rogel! Let Governor Polis know the TIME doesn’t fit the “Crime”. If we do not stand up for him, who will?” the Facebook event asks. “Our goal is to bring local and national awareness so that we CAN find someone who will support Rogel in creating change in this sentencing.”
State laws forced District Court Judge Bruce Jones to lay down a minimum 110-year sentence. It stretched to more than a century because first-degree assault and attempted first-degree assault are so-called “crimes of violence” in which prison sentences must run consecutively and not concurrently when they spring from the same incident in Colorado.
The judge said he could not give a lesser term, even though that’s what he would’ve liked to do.
First Judicial District Attorney Alexis King — who pursued the convictions that led to the 110-year sentence — said in a statement, she would “welcome” a reconsideration of the prison term.
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu announces vaccine mandate for restaurants, gyms, sports venues
‘A Christmas Story’ Cast Then & Now: See How Ralphie & More Have Changed Nearly 40 Years Later
Louisiana Supreme Court Appoints Vanessa Harris As First Black Judge Ever To Replace Racist Soup Cookie Michelle Odinet
Drew Barrymore Tries To Get Cardi B To Go Vegan But ‘WAP’ Rapper ‘Loves Meat So Much’
Dolphins sign Duke Johnson for the remainder of the 2021 season
Bill Belichick questions why Colts WR T.Y. Hilton wasn’t ejected for pushing official
Metaverse Race Continues: Chinese Internet Giant Baidu Registers Trademark
‘RHOC’ Dr. Jen Armstrong Sued Over Non-Invasive Procedure
RIP: Hip-hop pioneer Kangol Kid of UTFO Dead at 55
Larsa Pippen’s Son, Preston, 19, Towers Over Her During Night Out Together – Photos
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Know Steps How To Calculate Probability from odds
7 Sports Betting Trends Driving Business Growth
5 Dead, Dozens Injured After SUV Plows Into Christmas Parade in Wisconsin; BLM Activist in Custody
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Cardano (ADA) Price Plunges, Analyst Predicts Corrective Phase!
Monster muskie could beat 64-year-old Minnesota state record
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities4 days ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
-
News5 days ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
Gaming4 weeks ago
Know Steps How To Calculate Probability from odds
-
Sports3 weeks ago
7 Sports Betting Trends Driving Business Growth
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
5 Dead, Dozens Injured After SUV Plows Into Christmas Parade in Wisconsin; BLM Activist in Custody
-
News2 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
-
News2 days ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line