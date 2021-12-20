News
Broncos gassers, notable Week 15 quotes following loss to Bengals and looking ahead to Week 16 versus Raiders
Gassers, quotable and a look ahead following the Broncos’ 15-10 loss to the Bengals in Week 15.
Gassers
Pat Shurmur
With the team’s playoff hopes on the line, the Broncos offense laid an egg. Shurmur’s play-calling was unimaginative and uninspiring, even considering the handicap of playing with backup quarterback Drew Lock for much of the second half. Javonte Williams (15 carries for 72 yards) should’ve been fed more. And Jerry Jeudy’s slump continues (no TDs this year, no catches on four targets Sunday).
Drew Lock
Lock came on for Bridgewater after the latter was carted off with a head injury in the third quarter. Lock finished 6-of-12 for 88 yards and a 25-yard touchdown pass to Tim Patrick, which temporarily put the Broncos ahead. But Lock’s critical fumble early in the fourth quarter cost the Broncos dearly. They were nine yards from re-taking the lead, but instead ended up with no points and a turnover.
Brandon McManus
McManus put the Broncos on the board with a 54-yard field goal in the second quarter, but his 51-yard attempt with 14 seconds left in the first half went wide right. That key miss allowed the Bengals to get the ball back, throw one deep pass and get a 58-yard field goal of their own. It was a six-point swing that proved critical later in the game as the Broncos needed a touchdown, not a field goal, to go ahead.
Quotebook
Vic Fangio on the offense’s struggles in the loss: “You’re not going to win many games scoring 10 points. We never found any rhythm, especially in our passing game.”
Fangio on rebounding from the loss: “We’re not (officially eliminated from the playoff chase), so we’re going to strap it up, have another good week of preparation and get ready for the (Raiders).”
Justin Simmons on the loss: “It’s a tough pill to swallow… Defensively, the glaring thing for me was no takeaways… This one hurts.”
Simmons on Joe Burrow’s 56-yard TD pass to Tyler Boyd in the third quarter: “The low part of our coverage got sucked up on the run fake… I have to be equal with (Boyd in coverage) to force him to the sideline. It was just poor execution all around.”
Up Next
Sunday at Raiders, 2:25 p.m.
Record: 6-7
Week 15 result: at Cleveland on Monday (game postponed due to COVID issues)
Coach: Rich Bisaccia (interim, 1st year)
About the Raiders: Las Vegas was able to weather distractions early in the year (Jon Gruden’s resignation, Henry Ruggs’ arrest and release) but the wheels have come off the cart. The Raiders lost five of their last six games, including a narrow defeat to Washington in Week 13 and a blowout at the hands of the Chiefs last week. A Broncos loss will likely officially eliminate Denver from playoff contention, as the team is clinging to slim hopes already following the loss to Cincinnati.
NHL stops cross-border games, shuts down 6th team
NEW YORK — The NHL and its players association temporarily clamped down on teams crossing the Canadian border and shut down operations of a sixth team on Sunday in hopes of salvaging the season as COVID-19 outbreaks spread across the league.
The Detroit Red Wings were added to the list of teams told to shut down operations, joining the Colorado Avalanche, Florida Panthers, Calgary Flames, Nashville Predators and Boston Bruins. Detroit’s home game against Colorado on Monday previously had been postponed and will not take place as scheduled, and the Red Wings’ trip to Minnesota for Thursday’s game was called off.
Canadian-based teams will not play U.S.-based teams from Monday through Thursday, with those postponed games expected be rescheduled.
All told, 27 games have been postponed through Saturday and 12 more through Thursday will be pushed to another date. Roughly 10% of the 700-plus players were in the league’s virus protocol as of Saturday.
“We will continue to play the 2021-22 regular season schedule,” the NHL and NHLPA said Sunday in a joint statement. “Although there has been a recent increase in positive COVID test results among players, coaches and hockey staff, there have been a low number of positive cases that have resulted in concerning symptoms or serious illness.”
All of the COVID-19 disruptions may lead to NHL players staying home instead of participating in the Winter Olympics in less than two months. The NHL has said players can compete in Beijing unless the coronavirus becomes a problem.
The league has until Jan. 10 to opt out of the Winter Games without financial penalty, but it retains the right to cancel its plans up until players are scheduled to travel to Beijing. The NHL and NHLPA said it will announce a final decision in the coming days.
To slow the spread of the coronavirus, the NHL and the NHLPA agreed to daily testing and other enhanced protocols through Jan. 1, with an evaluation no later than Jan. 7.
Instant analysis from Ravens’ 31-30 loss to Green Bay Packers
Here’s what the Baltimore Sun sports staff had to say immediately after the Ravens’ 31-30 loss against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium:
Jonas Shaffer, reporter: For a second straight week, the Ravens did everything but win an important game. In the short term, the emergence of Tyler Huntley and the ascendance of Mark Andrews can’t be overlooked. But neither can the long-term implications of a third straight loss, which pushed the Bengals ahead of the Ravens in the AFC North. The end of this game will be nitpicked to death by media types this week, but this is who the Ravens are. They’ve lived on a knife’s edge all season.
Childs Walker, reporter: With a secondary stripped to the bone by injuries and COVID-19 positives, the Ravens had little hope of limiting Aaron Rodgers’ efficiency. Even at 38, he connects on throws available to few quarterbacks on the planet, and he kept the Packers moving for the last three quarters of the game.
The good news for the Ravens was that Tyler Huntley went toe-to-toe with his Hall of Fame counterpart in another impressive performance. Huntley does not conjure explosive plays like Lamar Jackson, but he brought a refreshing read-and-fire efficiency to the operation. He benefited from another All-Pro-level performance from tight end Mark Andrews. They showed astounding resilience, coming back from 14 down to pull within one point in the last minute.
Coach John Harbaugh again tried to steal a win with a 2-point conversion. Again, the Ravens did not convert. The play call did not create any open space for Andrews this time around, so the decision will be dissected all week. There’s still a lot to be said for making an aggressive decision when you’re outgunned, as Harbaugh’s team would have been in overtime.
The Ravens did not win, but given the roster obstacles they faced, they exceeded expectations. With divisional games against the Bengals and Steelers looming in Weeks 16 and 18, their most precious opportunities still lie ahead. They showed they are not done fighting.
Ryan McFadden, reporter: Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers took advantage of the Ravens’ depleted secondary while showing why he is one of the best quarterbacks to ever play the game. Rodgers made a few throws that had you shaking your head, and he fooled the Ravens defense a few times with his pump-fakes.
Give credit to backup quarterback Tyler Huntley, who delivered an impressive outing to keep the Ravens in the game. Tight end Mark Andrews basically caught every pass that came his way, recording 100-plus receiving yards for the second straight game.
Coach John Harbaugh’s call to go for two in the final minute instead of kicking the game-tying extra point was questionable. As much as I appreciate the aggressiveness, Harbaugh should’ve let Justin Tucker kick the PAT and asked his defense to force overtime.
C.J. Doon, editor: In the end, Aaron Rodgers was just too much. The three-time NFL MVP took advantage of a depleted Ravens secondary, which unsurprisingly couldn’t hold up against one of the best quarterbacks to ever do it. The Ravens’ playoff odds took a hit, but they still have a fighting chance down the stretch thanks to games against the Bengals (8-6) and Steelers (7-6-1), who both won Sunday.
Tyler Huntley proved a capable backup if Lamar Jackson can’t play again next week, and tight end Mark Andrews has seemingly taken his game to another level. The missed 2-point attempt will unfortunately overshadow a much-improved offensive performance. Going for the win against a more talented team is admirable, but after coming up with a huge stop on the previous series, doesn’t the Ravens’ defense deserve a little bit of trust?
If the Ravens can avoid another COVID outbreak and get some players back from injury, they can still be a factor in the postseason race. But all that hope rests on Jackson’s injured ankle.
Tim Schwartz, editor: The Ravens have lost three straight and are officially on the playoff bubble, which is hard to imagine considering they led the AFC only a few weeks ago. The luck they had earlier this season in wins against Kansas City, Detroit and Minnesota has officially caught up to them during this recent losing streak, which means it might be due to turn around in their favor again.
This team deserves a ton of credit for battling to the finish of every game, though. Injuries have decimated the roster but they still were a successful 2-point conversion away from possibly beating one of the league’s best teams. I don’t have any criticism to go for two there, but why cut the field in half on a roll-out with a quarterback who just scored the touchdown with his legs?
Mark Andrews is making a strong case right now to be crowned the NFL’s best tight end, and Tyler Huntley is another great performance away from getting phone calls from 31 other teams asking about his availability in the offseason. The schedule doesn’t get any easier from here on out with the Bengals, Rams and Steelers left, but don’t count out the Ravens just yet.
Archdiocese of Boston mask mandate goes into effect ahead of Christmas
Remember to bring a mask to Christmas Mass this week.
The Archdiocese of Boston’s mask mandate has gone into effect days before the holiday, as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations surge across the region.
The local Catholic Church mask order went into effect on Saturday and expires on Jan. 17, according to a statement from the Archdiocese of Boston.
“In the light of spiking numbers of new COVID cases and the likely increase in those numbers in the upcoming holiday season, Cardinal Sean (O’Malley) is mandating that throughout the archdiocese all people attending public Masses, including weddings and funerals, wear masks,” reads the Archdiocese of Boston statement.
“Mass celebrants, deacons, readers, servers, choir members, and instrumentalists, should all wear masks except when they are speaking,” the archdiocese said.
Children under the age of 5 are not required to wear masks.
“In addition, all churches must continue to provide a designated area in which social distancing is respected for those who want to use it,” the archdiocese said. “Parishes should have masks available for people inasmuch as possible, as some people attending especially on Christmas may not be expecting to need masks.”
