Broncos’ Jerry Jeudy shut out in receptions for second time in career in Week 15 loss to Bengals
When properly deployed, Jerry Jeudy has flashed the potential to be one of the most dynamic receiving threats in football.
But Jeudy’s second season with the Broncos has brought stagnation. That trend continued Sunday when Jeudy had no catches in the Broncos’ 15-10 loss to the Bengals. The wideout has no touchdown receptions this season.
It was only the second game in Jeudy’s young career that he’s been shut out in catches. The other came during the Broncos’ quarterback fiasco last season against the Saints when Denver was forced to play practice squad wideout Kendall Hinton at the position in a Week 12 loss to New Orleans.
“The whole saying, ‘Shooters shoot’ — well, Jerry has to have the ball in his hands for him to be able to shoot,” quarterback Drew Lock pointed out. “We’ve got to give him more targets here and there, maybe… There’s a lot that goes into our game plans, and there are some nights where the ball doesn’t come your way as much. But he’s a guy who deserves the ball in his hands.”
Lock, who played the majority of the second half for Denver after Teddy Bridgewater exited with a head injury in the third quarter, tried to find Jeudy a few times on the Broncos’ final possession. But the result was a pair of incompletions, although Jeudy did have a nine-yard catch wiped out because of a Cincinnati penalty. Earlier, Jeudy was also targeted twice by Bridgewater but to no avail.
Lock’s final attempt to Jeudy, on a crossing route on third-and-24 with 18 seconds left in the game, sailed well over Jeudy’s head.
Coach Vic Fangio pointed out the Broncos’ passing game “never found any rhythm” while posting only 159 yards. Lock’s 25-yard touchdown pass to Tim Patrick was the lone highlight.
“It’s everything we need to work on (to get Jeudy the ball more),” Fangio said. “We have to do a better job of getting open (on Jeudy’s part), we have to do a better job of scheming to get open, we have to do a better job of having more balance in our offense so our passing game has a better chance to succeed.”
Jeudy, who was not made available to media by the Broncos after the game, has only five catches for gains of 20 or more yards this year. The NFL leader in that category heading into Week 15 was the Vikings’ Justin Jefferson, with 22.
Jefferson, like Jeudy, was a first-round draft selection last year and was taken seven picks after Jeudy. But while Jefferson has progressed in Year 2, Jeudy has regressed. After suffering a high ankle sprain in Week 1, Jeudy went on injured reserve and returned in Week 8. He has 33 catches for 377 yards this season compared to 52 for 856 and three touchdowns as a rookie.
And Jeudy is not the only Broncos wideout who has seen diminished production over the past month. Courtland Sutton, who signed a four-year, $60.8 million extension Nov. 22, has seven catches for 53 yards and no touchdowns in the four games since the ink dried on that contract.
After the loss to Kansas City on Dec. 5, Sutton said he’s not bothered by his lack of targets this year (55 in 14 games, compared to 72 in 16 games in his Pro Bowl season in 2019). Sutton had two catches for 12 yards in the loss to Cincinnati.
“Our objective is to win the game,” Sutton said. “It is not to get Courtland Sutton a lot of targets.”
MBTA, Logan Express and other buses to use breakdown lane on Interstate 93 during rush hour
Drivers heading to Boston in the morning — and leaving the city in the afternoon rush hour — will start to see vehicles using the breakdown lane.
Beginning on Monday, buses as part of a two-year travel pilot will be allowed to use the shoulder lane on Interstate 93 between Woburn and Somerville during rush hour.
MBTA, Regional Transit Authorities and Logan Express buses can use the breakdown lane from 6 to 10 a.m. on I-93 southbound, and from 3 to 7 p.m. on I-93 northbound when motor vehicle traffic speeds in regular lanes are below 35 mph.
“This collaborative effort has made it possible to improve the efficiency of bus travel along this corridor,” MassDOT Secretary and CEO Jamey Tesler said in a statement. “We are pleased to see this pilot implemented ahead of the holiday travel season which should encourage more people to consider public transportation as an efficient way to reach destinations, especially those members of the public flying in and out of Logan Airport.”
The bus-on-shoulder travel area is about 7 miles long in each direction, and the MBTA estimates that its Route 354 bus currently gets in traffic congestion for 15 to 20 minutes on I-93.
The bus-on-shoulder route allows buses to bypass this congestion. No motor vehicle travel is permitted in breakdown lanes, with the exception of buses involved in the pilot.
Logan Express will use the lane beginning this week in time for holiday travel.
The MBTA is training bus drivers and plans to begin operating buses with passengers onboard using the shoulder lane in the coming weeks. Regional buses serving the Merrimack Valley area will begin to use the shoulder travel lane for passenger service in early January.
City’s labor units are offered wage increases following Tri-Council agreement
At the outset of November, a three-way coalition of labor unions representing snowplow drivers, heavy equipment operators and manual laborers ended 11 months of contentious negotiations with City Hall by voting to support a new labor contract. The two-year agreement, which averted an authorized strike, has had ripple effects, effectively raising wages for nearly a dozen trade, technical and professional unions that had previously negotiated their own contracts with the city.
The St. Paul City Council is scheduled to vote upon the newly-revised agreements on Wednesday, two weeks after approving the city’s 2022 budget.
“This is something we have to deal with every year, because contracts are rarely settled at the same time as the budget,” said City Financial Services Director John McCarthy, addressing the city council last week.
WAGE INCREASE
The Tri-Council represents most of the city’s heavy equipment and snowplow drivers, foresters, sewer and water workers, as well as the manual laborers in St. Paul Parks and Recreation and St. Paul Public Works. Their agreement, voted upon by the union membership on Nov. 1, involves a 1 percent wage increase retroactive to 2021, followed by a 2.5 percent increase split into two parts over the course of 2022.
That’s a significantly larger wage hike than the 13 non-trades contracts that were negotiated a year ago by City Hall. In light of the financial uncertainties of the pandemic, the city had previously brokered agreements for relatively conservative sums — no increase in 2021, and a 1.5 percent increase in 2022. The first settlement was reached with AFSCME in December 2020.
Then came a proverbial windfall from the federal American Rescue Plan, which is slated to deliver to the city $166 million in pandemic relief dollars over the course of 2021 and 2022. The first installment landed last summer. Rather than ease labor tensions, the new funds made discussions more difficult, especially with the Tri-Council.
“This has been a really odd year in negotiations,” said St. Paul labor relations manager Jason Schmidt, addressing the city council on Dec. 15. “The variables changed on us quite often. … That complicated negotiations.”
AUTHORIZED STRIKE
At first, labor units were offered one-time lump sum payments from the ARP money, which most of the city’s labor units accepted.
The Tri-Council, however, held out for actual wage increases, and authorized a strike in November.
“It’s the first time in my 10 years as labor relations manager that the city has gotten a notice of strike,” Schmidt told the council.
After the Tri-Council approved its 1 percent and 2.5 percent wage boosts in November, City Hall turned back to the non-trades unions and made the same offer — wage increases instead of lump-sum payments. Schmidt said the city had a long history of attempting to keep wage increases uniform, which is known as “pattern bargaining.”
“To maintain labor civility, we offered that to previously settled contracts, which brings us to this point,” Schmidt said.
Several labor groups accepted the higher wages, but not all. Clerical workers represented by AFSCME District Council 5, Local 2508, as well as sheet metal workers, carpenters, bricklayers and St. Paul Firefighters Local 21 and others opted instead to hold onto the one-time ARP payment. The contracts have been ratified by each union, and the city council is expected to approve them Wednesday.
TRADITIONAL REVENUE SOURCES
Members of the city council sought reassurance that funding for the permanent wage increases will come from the city’s general fund and other traditional revenue sources, rather than federal pandemic relief dollars.
“The lump sums make perfect sense to me to be (American Rescue Plan) money, the ongoing (wage increases) do not,” said St. Paul City Council President Amy Brendmoen. “We mostly want to make sure we do our due diligence.”
Labor negotiations for other units of government have proven to be equally complicated, given tight municipal budgets, the backdrop created by federal relief funds and the stakes raised for frontline workers during the pandemic.
On Thursday, Minneapolis snowplow drivers, equipment operators, mechanics and others affiliated with International Union of Operating Engineers (IUOE) Local 49 rejected the city’s contract offer and authorized a strike.
Following three months of negotiations with Ramsey County, county employees represented by AFSCME Local 8 will host an informational picket for higher wages on Dec. 28.
The local represents general workers and professionals, ranging from assistant county attorneys to public health nurses and janitors. The bargaining team rejected an initial contract offer and filed for mediation, which will take place Dec. 27 and 29.
Zach Wilson stumbles downplaying Jets’ offensive struggles
Zach Wilson produced a blunder Sunday when he claim he isn’t concerned about the offensive struggles under him after the 31-24 loss to the Dolphins.
Wilson played OK and finished with 170 yards passing, a lost fumble, a rushing touchdown and was sacked six times.
But since Wilson returned as the starter, the offense has failed to produce a 300-yard outing and is averaging 16 points. The unit has scored over 20 once, against the Houston Texans when they hit 21.
When Wilson was asked postgame, even though it’s not all on him, how much responsibility does he shoulder for the offensive struggles. He disregarded the question surrounding the offensive struggles under him.
“Yeah I’m not worried about that,” Wilson said.
That’s a bad answer, no matter how you slice it. To not worry about an atrocious offense as the leader of the unit is a bad look for a young quarterback trying to establish himself as a franchise QB.
That’s deflecting blame from a situation that you’re a part of and shows a lack of accountability. It’s part of the job to accept blame for offensive struggles no matter what. All the elite QBs do.
Wilson could have given the cliche answer saying, “We have to be better and I have to play better.”
Boom, end of the discussion.
Wilson should be worried about the offense struggling, because he’s the quarterback of a lowly offense that is costing the Jets chances at winning games.
Let’s focus on the facts, not feelings.
His offense played a major part in why the Jets failed to upset the Dolphins. They were leading 17-10 at halftime, but the offense only managed 56 yards in the second half.
And it’s not like they weren’t capable: they racked up 100 yards in the first quarter before sputtering.
Producing under 100 yards for an entire half is unacceptable.
Granted the defense allowing 21 points in the second half played a major role, but NFL teams can’t win when the offense doesn’t score in a half.
But it’s been a trend since Wilson has returned as the offense’s been abysmal and he’s contributing to it.
He’s only completing 54% of his passes but his expected completion percentage is 68.6%.
He’s tossed two touchdowns, and two interceptions, and has a lost fumble with while passing for 743 yards. He does have three rushing touchdowns, but two were QB sneaks.
Wilson’s thrown for under 210 yards in three of the four games and hasn’t thrown a touchdown in those games either.
Let’s put into context how the offensive struggles are unacceptable.
They’re averaging 257 yards per game and 16 points.
The worst offense in the league belongs to the 3-11 Texans (264 yards a game). Accumulating 300 yards isn’t a tough task, 31 other teams average more than 300. And scoring more than 16 points per game is something only three teams are failing at.
It wouldn’t be a fair question if the offense struggled similarly to its current state in Wilson’s absence. But when the No. 2 overall pick missed time, the offense produced at a significantly higher rate.
The unit averaged 435 yards and 24.5 points with Joe Flacco, Mike White and Josh Johnson—not exactly Pro Bowl QBs—under center.
Johnson threw for 300 yards with three touchdowns in three quarters against the Colts. White tossed the rock for 405. Flacco tore up the Dolphins blitzing scheme.
I understand Wilson is a rookie, and there’s growing pains. But it’s not unreasonable to demand the offense under Wilson to manufacture over 300 yards and score more points.
Is it all on Wilson? Absolutely not.
The receivers led by Keelan Cole, Jamison Crowder, Braxton Berrios and Denzel Mims need to be better with Corey Davis and Elijah Moore sidelined.
The offensive line must block better because of the former BYU standout’s tendency to hold the ball.
And Robert Saleh echoed those sentiments.
“Everyone is always going to look at the quarterback. That’s just natural,” Saleh said. “Call me old school. It’s a collective effort. It’s receivers winning one-on-one, it’s O-line protecting, it’s the run game going, and then obviously it’s Zach delivering the football where it needs to be delivered and in a timely manner. So it’s not all on Zach. It’s on all of us.”
The Jets offensive struggles are a collective effort. But it starts with the QB and he shouldn’t have said he isn’t worried about that. That comment isn’t a referendum on the 22-year old. He’ll learn from it.
