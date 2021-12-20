Connect with us

Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater released from hospital

Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater released from hospital
Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was released from a local hospital Monday morning, the team announced around 9:30 a.m. and is “doing well.”

News

Thus Far, No Major New York Museums Have Shut Down Due to Omicron

Published

11 mins ago

on

December 20, 2021

By

Thus Far, No Major New York Museums Have Shut Down Due to Omicron
Masked visitors at the Whitney Museum of American Art on July 29, 2021. Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images

On Sunday, the state of New York clocked a new record when it comes to cases of Covid-19: the positivity rate in New York is now at 8.4%, and the state has logged nearly 22,500 cases. With hours-long testing lines and scant supplies of at-home testing kits once again becoming the norm, it’s natural to wonder what arts institutions in New York are doing to adapt their protocols to suit the recent surge; this question is especially relevant given the increasing ubiquity of the highly contagious Omicron variant. On December 6, Mayor de Blasio announced a vaccine mandate for private sector workers that goes into effect on December 27.

“I do not see a scenario for any kind of shutdown because we are so vaccinated as a city,” de Blasio added in a press conference on Monday. “We don’t want to shut down, we want to vaccinate. Simple as that.” By December 27, children in New York aged 12 and older will have to show proof that they’ve received two vaccine doses in order to gain access to “indoor dining, fitness, entertainment and performance venues.”

The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s official guidelines currently make no mention of Omicron, but they do specify that all visitors over 5 must display proof of at least one vaccination dose in order to enter the museum; the museum’s page also mentions the December 27 mandate. The museum’s official social channels have made no recent mention of the surge.

The Guggenheim’s latest Instagram post is encouraging visitors; of course, museums that have been walloped by Covid-19 shutdowns have every incentive to solicit ticket sales. However, the omission of overt acknowledgement of the present situation seems telling. The Guggenheim’s safety protocols align with the Met’s and New York state’s; the Guggenheim also requires visitors to wear a “three-ply face mask, N-95, or equivalent.”

The American Museum of Natural History is also following December 27 protocols. On the Whitney Museum of American Art’s website, the institution doesn’t make mention of the December 27 protocols, but it does mention the visitors-over-5 rule and necessitates face masks and social distancing. The Whitney has also developed new circulation routes for visitors so as to “support proper physical distancing.”

MoMA and the Brooklyn Museum are also adhering to current New York state guidelines. Generally, however, it seems that New York museums are collectively doing little to nothing to state the obvious: that things are especially dangerous in this state right now, and that anyone thinking about milling around in a public space is assuming even more of a risk than usual. Many restaurants and theaters across New York City are at least taking the step of shutting down temporarily. It remains to be seen whether any museums will elect to do the same.

Thus Far, No Major New York Museums Have Shut Down Due to Omicron

News

Key dates in Boston’s coronavirus vaccine mandate

Published

14 mins ago

on

December 20, 2021

By

Key dates in Boston's coronavirus vaccine mandate
Here are the key dates in Mayor Michelle Wu’s coronavirus vaccine mandate for Boston:

Jan. 15 — Everyone over 12 must show proof of at least one coronavirus vaccine dose.

Feb. 15 — Everyone over 12 must show proof of two doses of a COVID vaccine.

March 1 — Children 5-11 must show proof of one dose of an approved vaccine.

May 1 — Everyone from 5 years old and up must show proof of “full vaccination.”

HOW TO PROVE IT: A CDC vaccination card or a photo of their card, any official immunization record or digital image from a pharmacy or health care provider, or on any COVID-19 vaccine verification app. The city also announced plans to create its own app, modeled on the successful Key to NYC app that has supported the vaccine requirement effort in New York City.

The indoor mask mandate remains in effect, the mayor added.

News

New this week: ‘Don’t Look Up,’ new ‘Matrix’ and ‘Sing 2’

Published

18 mins ago

on

December 20, 2021

By

New this week: 'Don't Look Up,' new 'Matrix' and 'Sing 2'
By The Associated Press

Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week.

MOVIES

— Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem star as Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz in Aaron Sorkin’s “Being the Ricardos,” a smart and quippy showbiz pic that takes audiences behind the curtains of a tricky relationship on an especially fraught week of “I Love Lucy.” Neither of the stars especially look like the icons they’re portraying, and the filmmakers have gotten some understandable criticism over casting Bardem, who is Spanish, as a Cuban-American, but they do seem to capture the spirit of the characters and all of their fascinating contradictions. “Being the Ricardos” will be available on Amazon Prime Video on Monday.

— It’s hard to believe it’s been 22 years since the red pill/blue pill conundrum came into our lives, but Lana Wachowski has come back to make us question our realities once more with “The Matrix Resurrections,” in theaters and streaming on HBO Max starting Wednesday. Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Ann Moss return as Neo and Trinity in massive cast that includes Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Christina Ricci and Priyanka Chopra. And if you need a little refresher before diving into the fourth installment, the first three are also currently streaming on HBO Max.

— Leonardo DiCaprio leads an all-star cast including Jennifer Lawrence, Cate Blanchett and Meryl Streep in “Don’t Look Up,” an end of the world comedy that starts streaming on Netflix on Friday. Directed and co-written by Adam McKay, who also took on the Cheneys in “Vice” and the financial crisis in “The Big Short,” this climate change allegory features DiCaprio and Lawrence as scientists who discover an extinction-sized comet that’s headed towards Earth. The problem is no one seems to care.

— Tireless “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda lent eight original songs to Disney’s latest animated charmer, “Encanto,” about a magical Colombian family and the one daughter who seems to have missed out. AP’s Mark Kennedy wrote in his review that, “’Encanto’ is a film about the pressure of living up to high expectations and the fear of revealing imperfections. It’s about outcasts and misfits in plain sight.” Families who didn’t get to go to the theater to see it at Thanksgiving will have another chance when the film hits Disney+ on Friday, right in time for the Christmas break.

— AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr

MUSIC

— A live posthumous album by Chuck Berry is being released this Christmas time as a digital download. “Live From Blueberry Hill” is taken from performances recorded between July 2005 and January 2006 at Blueberry Hill café in St. Louis, one of Berry’s favorite places to play. The album features Berry tearing through classics like “Roll Over Beethoven,” “Sweet Little Sixteen” and “Johnny B. Goode.” More songs off the live album include “Rock and Roll Music,” “Let It Rock,” “Carol/Little Queenie,” “Around and Around,” “Nadine” and “Mean Old World.”

— New music from U2 is included in the soundtrack for the animated “Sing 2,” which opens Wednesday. The film sequel — which features the band’s singer and songwriter Bono voicing a character called Clay Calloway — also features “bad guy” by Billie Eilish, “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” by Elton John and Scarlett Johansson singing U2’s “Stuck In a Moment You Can’t Get Out Of.” Taron Egerton covers “A Sky Full of Stars” and Halsey tackles The Struts’ “Could Have Been Me.” Another U2 song — “Where the Streets Have No Name” — is performed by Tori Kelly, Taron Egerton, Johansson, Reese Witherspoon and Nick Kroll.

— AP Entertainment Writer Mark Kennedy

TELEVISION

— TCM is in marathon mode, running holiday movies — or those with enough spirit to count — nonstop this week through Christmas Day. Among the standouts: 1944′s “Meet Me in St. Louis” (8 p.m. EST Tuesday), with Judy Garland’s timeless version of “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas); 1940′s “The Shop Around the Corner” (2 p.m. EST Friday), starring Margaret Sullavan and James Stewart in a romance so durable it’s been remade twice, including 1998′s “You’ve Got Mail”; and 1947′s “The Bishop’s Wife,” with Cary Grant as a well-dressed angel sent to help man-of-the-cloth David Niven and wife Loretta Young (8 p.m. EST Friday).

— Tune in for the Kennedy Center honorees, stay for the impressive line-up of actors, singers and comedians on hand to salute their contributions to American culture. In the spotlight for the 44th annual “Kennedy Centers Honors” are opera singer Justino Díaz; Motown founder Berry Gordy; “Saturday Night Live” creator Lorne Michaels; actor-singer Bette Midler; and singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell. Among those paying tribute are Andra Day, Herbie Hancock, Scarlett Johansson, Steve Martin, Chita Rivera and Stevie Wonder. The two-hour special airs 9 p.m. EST Wednesday on CBS.

— In the grand tradition of British ghost stories for Christmas comes “The Mezzotint,” debuting Friday on the BritBox streaming service. Rory Kinnear stars as university museum curator Mr. Williams, who receives an engraved picture that appears to show simply a country house at night. But is there a figure in the corner, one that keeps moving, and is there a frightening tale behind it? Well, of course! If you’d like to whet your appetite for the half-hour special adapted by actor-writer Mark Gatiss from a M.R. James short story, BritBox is offering a wealth of similarly chilling U.K. tales from the 1970s and on, starting Monday.

— AP Television Writer Lynn Elber

___

Catch up on AP’s entertainment coverage here: https://apnews.com/apf-entertainment.

