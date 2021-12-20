News
Broncos Report Card: Offense lets down defense in crippling loss to Cincinnati
Offense – D
One touchdown in a must-have game? Only 292 yards despite running 71 plays? No catches for receiver Jerry Jeudy? It was another no-rhythm, few-points game for the Broncos’ offense, which last week put up a season-high 38 points against Detroit. The Broncos started with three consecutive punts and their only touchdown was receiver Tim Patrick’s 25-yard catch from Drew Lock in which he out-maneuvered his defender. The Broncos rushed 34 times for 133 yards, but didn’t have a carry of longer than 14 yards. Receiver Courtland Sutton and tight end Albert Okwuegbunam had one drop apiece. And Lock was reckless with the football on a keeper that resulted in a red zone turnover.
Defense – B
For the second time in as many losses, the Broncos’ allowed one offensive touchdown. But as safety Justin Simmons pointed out afterward, they were unable to create a takeaway to give their laboring offense a short field. The Bengals were 4 of 13 on third down and quarterback Joe Burrow was sacked three times. But the biggest play of the game was the winning play of the game — Burrow’s 56-yard touchdown pass to receiver Tyler Boyd with 30 seconds left in the third quarter. It was the longest touchdown pass allowed by the Broncos this year. The other huge play was Burrow’s 15-yard pass to Boyd against cornerback Pat Surtain II on third-and-10 with three minutes remaining.
Special teams – C
Brandon McManus’ 54-yard field goal was his longest make of the year, but he started a six-point swing in the final seconds of the first half when he was wide right from 51 yards and Cincinnati ran one play to set up Evan McPherson’s 58-yard kick to give Cincinnati a 6-3 halftime lead. Punter Sam Martin had a 57-yard bomb, but also shanked one that was saved by a long roll. Martin also had a 63-yard punt that was a touchback (only 43-yard net). In the fourth quarter, the Broncos’ offense had to start from their 5-yard line after two special teams penalties (one enforced).
Coaching – C
Coach Vic Fangio called a great blitz with safety Justin Simmons, who doesn’t pass-rush a lot, getting the sack of Burrow unblocked in the first half. The defense did its job against Cincinnati’s offense save for no takeaways and a busted coverage/bad fundamentals on the Bengals’ only touchdown. Some nitpicks for offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur: a third-and-1 pass play call from the Bengals’ 33 late in the first half when a run play to gain the first down would have set up more touchdown shots; McManus missed the field goal. Fangio tried to save time in the final five minutes by calling timeouts at the 3:35, 3:28 and 2:36 marks.
News
Gophers to lose four offensive linemen with Blaise Andries declaring for NFL draft
Gophers fifth-year offensive lineman Blaise Andries announced Sunday he will head to the NFL draft after the Guaranteed Rate Bowl on Dec. 28.
Andries will be forego his final season of eligibility and will be one of four linemen leaving Minnesota after the 2021 season.
Conner Olson and Sam Schlueter have exhausted their eligibility; Daniel Faalele has all but confirmed he will turn pro while being considered an early draft pick.
While the Gophers are projected to lose four offensive linemen, center John Michael Schmitz said earlier this month he will return for his sixth season in 2022.
Andries, from Marshall, was the No. 1 recruit in Minnesota in the 2017 class. He started 45 games at Minnesota and has been an all-Big Ten selection.
“I chose to stay home because I believed we could change the perception of this team to the state and the nation,” Andries said in a social-media post. “This process has started and will continue with the leadership of this team, athletic department and university.”
Andries, who was a three-time academic All-American, also thanked his coaches, teammates and fans.
News
Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to spend night in hospital after sustaining head injury
Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was expected to spend Sunday night at a Denver hospital after sustaining a head injury in Sunday’s 15-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.
Bridgewater hit the side of his head on the turf while scrambling for a first down with 5:47 remaining in the third quarter.
“Everything has checked out good up to this point,” coach Vic Fangio said after the game. “They’re going to keep him overnight for observation, but they do think he will be and should be fine.”
On the play, Bridgewater left his feet to avoid Bengals linebacker Joe Bachie and as he was nearing the turf he was hit by defensive tackle B.J. Hill, which likely made the impact of hitting the turf more severe. He was instantly motionless.
The Broncos’ trainers rolled Bridgewater to his back and stabilized his neck area, removing his face-mask. A back-board was slid under him, all of his extremities were secured and he was carted off the field to an ambulance.
“It’s really tough (to see),” tight end Albert Okwuegbunam said. “You don’t want to see anybody have that kind of injury. It was a big blow.”
Said outside linebacker Bradley Chubb: “It’s scary because you saw it earlier in the week when (Los Angeles Chargers tight end Donald Parham) hit his head (on the turf). You see Teddy lying there and you wish for the best at the time and when you see him turn over and move his hands a little bit, you know he’s OK. But it’s still traumatic to see our leader go down.”
Drew Lock made his third relief appearance of the season and capped the drive Bridgewater started with a 25-yard touchdown pass to receiver Tim Patrick to give the Broncos a 10-9 lead.
Safety Justin Simmons said Fangio gave the locker room an update on Bridgewater’s health immediately following the game.
“We’re going to support Drew 100% and Brett (Rypien) 100% and we can win games,” Simmons said. “It just stinks because you know how much Teddy puts into this.”
If Bridgewater is diagnosed with a concussion, it will be his second of the season. He left the Week 4 loss to Baltimore early after absorbing a helmet-to-helmet hit but played seven days later at Pittsburgh.
News
NFC North Week 15: Green Bay Packers clinch the division by stopping a Baltimore Ravens 2-point try, while the Detroit Lions stun the Arizona Cardinals
Aaron Rodgers threw three touchdown passes — tying Brett Favre on the Green Bay Packers career list — and the Packers became the first team this season to clinch a division title, wrapping up the NFC North with a 31-30 win over the host Baltimore Ravens.
The Ravens missed another big 2-point conversion in the final minute.
With Lamar Jackson out with a sprained ankle, Tyler Huntley nearly led the Ravens (8-6) all the way back from a 31-17 deficit. His 8-yard touchdown run with 42 seconds left pulled the Ravens within one, but Huntley’s 2-point conversion pass was incomplete.
It was the third consecutive loss for the Ravens, who also fell to the Pittsburgh Steelers two weekends ago on a missed 2-point conversion in the final seconds. The Ravens fell into a first-place tie in the AFC North with the Cincinnati Bengals.
Ravaged this season by injuries — especially in the secondary — the Ravens faced a difficult task trying to stop Rodgers and the Packers receivers. The Ravens mounted enough time-consuming drives of their own to keep the game close, but the Packers had the ball first after a 14-14 halftime tie and took advantage.
The Ravens appeared to have the Packers (11-3) stopped on a third-down incompletion, but minimal contact by Kevon Seymour was enough for a pass interference flag. Rodgers found Aaron Jones for a 9-yard touchdown on the next play.
The Ravens drove into Green Bay territory before another devastating penalty. With the Ravens running the ball effectively and preparing to go for it on fourth-and-1 in the red zone, Ben Cleveland committed a false start. The Ravens settled for a field goal, and the Packers drove 88 yards, taking an 11-point lead on an 11-yard pass from Rodgers to Marquez Valdes-Scantling.
That was Rodgers’ 442nd touchdown pass, pulling him even with Favre. He went 23 of 31 for 268 yards. Rodgers has thrown for 13 touchdowns without an interception over his last four games and didn’t appear the slightest bit limited by his toe injury.
Down 31-17, the Ravens began their comeback when Huntley ran for a 3-yard touchdown with 4:47 remaining. Then they got the ball back and scored again.
Huntley threw for 215 yards and two first-half touchdowns to Mark Andrews. The first, which gave the Ravens a 7-0 lead, was the first time in eight weeks they scored an opening-quarter touchdown.
A 9-yard pass to Andrews gave the Ravens a 14-7 lead in the second quarter, but Rodgers answered with a 3-yard scoring pass to Davante Adams.
Andrews had 10 catches for 136 yards and two touchdowns.
Lions stun Cardinals to keep them from clinching playoff berth
A week ago, the Detroit Lions looked as if they had finished their season early.
After avoiding a winless season by beating the Minnesota Vikings on Dec. 5, the Lions went to Denver and were taken apart in a 38-10 loss. At 1-11-1, they looked like a team playing out the string of another unsuccessful season.
Apparently not.
The Lions finally played the type of game coach Dan Campbell imagined — tough on both sides of the ball — and stunned the Arizona Cardinals with a 30-12 victory Sunday.
“That’s what we’ve been trying to build here,” Campbell said. “We knew what we had to do and we did it in all three phases of the game.
“We knew we had to go all out today because if you play timid against the Cardinals, they will take you apart. We threw caution to the wind, knowing we might win or we might lose by 50 but that we’d play our game.”
The Cardinals (10-4) started the day tied for the NFL’s best record and were undefeated on the road. They missed a chance to clinch their first playoff berth since 2015 with a win over a team they were favored to beat by nearly two touchdowns.
Jared Goff, who threw three touchdown passes and averaged a season-best 8.3 yards per attempt, understood the magnitude of the upset.
“We don’t match up with that team on paper — not at all,” he said. “This season has really tested us — losing as many games as we did teaches you how hard it is to win — and now we come out and beat arguably the best team in the league.
“You always love football — that’s why you keep going when you are losing — but these are the days when it is fun.”
All of the coaches and players recognized a turning point in the third quarter — a moment when the Lions showed they weren’t going to take another embarrassing pratfall.
The Cardinals kicked a field goal on the first possession of the second half, cutting the Lions lead to 17-3, and on the ensuing drive, running back Godwin Igwebuike lost a fumble near midfield.
The crowd groaned, expecting to see Kyler Murray take advantage of the mistake and get the Cardinals within 17-10.
Two plays later, Amani Oruwariye dived in front of A.J. Green to intercept Murray’s pass. As the Cardinals quarterback gestured angrily in Green’s direction, Oruwariye jumped to his feet and returned the ball to the Arizona 6.
With the fans now roaring, Goff hit fullback Jason Cabinda for a 6-yard touchdown and a 24-3 lead.
“We made a mistake and the defense picked us right back up,” offensive tackle Taylor Decker said. “That’s what we’ve been looking for all year — a game where we are making plays on offense and defense at the same time.”
Cabinda’s touchdown — the first of his NFL career — was special for his teammates and coaches. A linebacker at Penn State, his career started as an undrafted free agent with the Raiders. In 2019, he was waived in training camp and joined the Lions.
“He was playing defensive end on the scout team, so I played against him a lot,” Decker said. “I hated facing him because he was always working so hard.”
After spending 2019 on special teams, Cabinda started getting snaps as a blocking fullback in 2020, finishing the season with one carry and one reception. This season he added tight end to his resume, thrilled his teammates with a 20-yard gain in Cleveland, then sneaked out of the backfield to catch the touchdown pass Sunday.
“I didn’t know that was his first touchdown — that explains why I saw Jared grab the ball and give it to him,” Decker said. “He’ll be glad he has that. When I scored my first touchdown, I went crazy and threw the ball into the stands.”
With the three-touchdown lead, the Lions defense took over, preventing Murray from sparking a comeback.
“We knew we had to hit (Murray) a bit and stay aggressive, but we had to do it as a team,” Campbell said. “If we start going after big plays, we lose contain on him and he kills us. We didn’t do that — we bottled him up and stopped them.”
Broncos Report Card: Offense lets down defense in crippling loss to Cincinnati
‘Yellowstone’ Recap: Monica Reveals Surprising News & One Of John’s Key Allies Dies
Gophers to lose four offensive linemen with Blaise Andries declaring for NFL draft
Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to spend night in hospital after sustaining head injury
NFC North Week 15: Green Bay Packers clinch the division by stopping a Baltimore Ravens 2-point try, while the Detroit Lions stun the Arizona Cardinals
What’s going on with Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex abuse trial?
Vikings keeping close tabs on teams they’re battling for playoff positioning
Vaccine mandate and passport likely coming to Boston, teeing up legal battle between Michelle Wu and unions
QB Tyler Huntley’s heroics not enough as Ravens fall to Packers, 31-30, for third straight loss
Giants’ Sterling Shepard done for season after tearing left Achilles against Dallas Cowboys
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Know Steps How To Calculate Probability from odds
7 Sports Betting Trends Driving Business Growth
5 Dead, Dozens Injured After SUV Plows Into Christmas Parade in Wisconsin; BLM Activist in Custody
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Cardano (ADA) Price Plunges, Analyst Predicts Corrective Phase!
Monster muskie could beat 64-year-old Minnesota state record
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities3 days ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
-
News4 days ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
Gaming4 weeks ago
Know Steps How To Calculate Probability from odds
-
Sports3 weeks ago
7 Sports Betting Trends Driving Business Growth
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
5 Dead, Dozens Injured After SUV Plows Into Christmas Parade in Wisconsin; BLM Activist in Custody
-
News2 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
-
Bitcoin4 weeks ago
Cardano (ADA) Price Plunges, Analyst Predicts Corrective Phase!