Connect with us

Celebrities

Bryan Singer: 5 Things To Know About Film Director & New Allegations Against Him

Published

26 seconds ago

on

Bryan Singer
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

Director Bryan Singer has been accused of an ‘abusive and traumatic’ relationship by his former assistant. Here’s everything to know about Bryan.

Filmmaker Bryan Singer, 56, is facing startling new allegations that come from his former assistant, Blake Stuerman, 30. Blake  said in a first-person account story published by Variety on December 20 that he was allegedly in an “abusive and traumatic” sexual relationship with Bryan, whose been accused of sexual misconduct before. Blake claimed that the alleged relationship began in 2009, when he was 18 and Bryan was 43. It allegedly ended when Bryan fired Blake as his assistant in 2013. Blake also claimed in the piece that witnessed Bryan assaulting someone in 2012. The relationship left Blake with “mental and emotional abuse,” he alleged.

HollywoodLife reached out to Bryan’s rep for comment, but we haven’t heard back. His team denied the allegations to Variety, though they didn’t deny that Bryan was indeed in a sexual relationship with Blake. Below, everything you need to know about Bryan Singer and the repeated allegations of sexual misconduct he’s faced over the years.

Bryan Singer (Photo: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

1. Bryan has directed several hit films.

Bryan has a storied career in Hollywood as a film director. His first big film was 1995’s The Usual Suspects. He went on to direct Apt PupilX-MenX2Superman Returns, Valkyrie, Jack the Giant SlayerX-Men Days of Future Past and X-Men: Apocalypse. His most recent film was the 2018 Oscar-winning Bohemian Rhapsody starring Rami Malek. Bryan ended up being fired from the movie just before completion due to on-set behavior. He also served as a producer on 2019’s Dark Phoenix, but he was removed from production and credits due to allegations of sexual assault. He has not worked on a movie since then.

2. He’s also worked on TV shows.

Bryan has some directing and producing credits for the small-screen, as well. He directed the premiere episode of House and was an executive producer on the medical show. He also produced Dirty Sexy MoneyMockingbird Lane, and Battle Creek. His most recent television work was as an executive producer on the Fox superhero show The Gifted, which aired for two seasons from 2017 to 2019. He directed the premiere episode of the series.

Bryan Singer
Bryan Singer (Photo: Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock)

3. Bryan is openly bisexual.

Bryan publicly came out as bisexual in May 2014. He told Out magazine, “I’m quite bisexual. In the last five years, I’ve had two girlfriends — one for two years, one for eight months. Talking about human sexuality is like talking about the second World War. If you look at the Kinsey Report, human sexuality is so complex. And the reason I’ve never talked about it to the press — until now — is because sexuality is so complex. To have a real conversation about it, you really want to have the person you’re talking to in front of you.” Bryan also said in the interview that “in the end, it’s probably going to be a guy.” He added, “I emotionally lean towards male relationships, so I’m happy to say I’m gay, too, if it’s a one-syllable, easy answer.”

4. He has 1 son.

Bryan Singer has a 6-year-old son, Dashiell Julius William Clunie-Singer. He shares his son with actress Michelle Clunie, 52. Dashiell was born in January 2015. Bryan and Michelle had been friends for over 25 years before announcing in October 2014 that they were expecting a child together. The state of their relationship today is unclear.

Bryan Singer
Bryan Singer (Photo: Jim Smeal/BEI/Shutterstock)

5. He’s been accused of sexual abuse before.

Bryan was first accused of sexual allegations in 1997. At the time, a 14-year-old claimed that Bryan made him and other minors film a shower scene nude for Apt Pupil. The case was apparently settled out of court. In 2014, model/actor Michael Egan filed a civil suit against Bryan and claimed that the director drugged and raped him at party in Hawaii. The suit was later dropped. Three years later, Cesar Sanchez-Guzman sued Bryan and alleged that he was raped by Bryan at 17 years old in 2003. Bryan settled this case for $150,000 in 2019. That same  year, Bryan was once again accused of sexual assault and rape by four men while they were underage in a story published by The Atlantic. The 2019 allegations put an end to Bryan’s career. He has denied any and all allegations against him.

In the Variety piece, Blake admitted that he “defended” Bryan over the past years for “his alleged behavior.” Blake added, “It wasn’t until I began receiving treatment specifically for abuse and PTSD that I accepted what had actually happened. I am a victim of abuse by a very powerful, very wealthy and very sick man. I am a victim of Bryan Singer.”

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Celebrities

Jada Pinkett Smith, Anok Yai, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II & More Stars Sizzle At ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ Premiere

Published

15 mins ago

on

December 20, 2021

By

Jada Pinkett Smith, Anok Yai, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II & More Stars Sizzle At ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ Premiere
google news

The stars of “The Matrix Resurrections” rocked their best SciFi style this weekend in San Francisco for their red carpet premiere. The film, the fourth in the Matrix franchise, was celebrated at the Castro Theater which was highlighted in the film’s signature lighting.

An oversized red pill was also on display outside.

Source: Steve Jennings / Getty

Seen on the scene were Neo and Trinity, Keanu Reeves, and Carrie-Anne Moss.

1640023247 106 Jada Pinkett Smith Anok Yai Yahya Abdul Mateen II More

Source: Steve Jennings / Getty

1640023247 376 Jada Pinkett Smith Anok Yai Yahya Abdul Mateen II More

Source: Steve Jennings / Getty

The duo posed with their director Lana Wachowski…

 

1640023247 357 Jada Pinkett Smith Anok Yai Yahya Abdul Mateen II More

Source: Kelly Sullivan / Getty

 

while Jada Pinkett Smith brought her [gold grill rocking] son Jaden as her date.

1640023247 942 Jada Pinkett Smith Anok Yai Yahya Abdul Mateen II More

Source: Miikka Skaffari / Getty

1640023247 562 Jada Pinkett Smith Anok Yai Yahya Abdul Mateen II More

Source: Steve Jennings / Getty

The “Red Table Talk” host rocked a fire-engine red Giambattista Valli dress…

1640023247 767 Jada Pinkett Smith Anok Yai Yahya Abdul Mateen II More

Source: Steve Jennings / Getty

1640023247 418 Jada Pinkett Smith Anok Yai Yahya Abdul Mateen II More

Source: Miikka Skaffari / Getty

 

and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II was on hand as well.

1640023247 158 Jada Pinkett Smith Anok Yai Yahya Abdul Mateen II More

Source: Steve Jennings / Getty

The actor who plays Morpheus in the film brought his mother along as his date and stood out on the carpet in head-to-toe leather.

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-MATRIX

Source: DAVID ODISHO / Getty

1640023248 435 Jada Pinkett Smith Anok Yai Yahya Abdul Mateen II More

Source: Steve Jennings / Getty

Other attendees sizzling the scene included a Halpern rocking Priyanka Chopra who plays the role of Sati in the film…

1640023248 801 Jada Pinkett Smith Anok Yai Yahya Abdul Mateen II More

Source: Steve Jennings / Getty

actress Terri J. Vaughn who donned a low-cut dress and a side-swept braid…

1640023248 261 Jada Pinkett Smith Anok Yai Yahya Abdul Mateen II More

Source: Steve Jennings / Getty

 

and model Anok Yai who gleamed and glistened in a two-piece Jawara Alleyne ensemble.

1640023248 519 Jada Pinkett Smith Anok Yai Yahya Abdul Mateen II More

Source: Steve Jennings / Getty

The bangin’ baaaawdied model of South Sudanese descent also rocked a chic pixie cut and strappy shoes.

1640023248 731 Jada Pinkett Smith Anok Yai Yahya Abdul Mateen II More

Source: Miikka Skaffari / Getty

So stunning!

Whose “The Matrix Resurrections” red carpet premiere look is your fave?

Will YOU be watching the film when it hits theaters on December 22?

From visionary filmmaker Lana Wachowski comes “The Matrix Resurrections,” the long-awaited fourth film in the groundbreaking franchise that redefined a genre. The new film reunites original stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in the iconic roles they made famous, Neo and Trinity.

google news
Continue Reading

Celebrities

Brooke Shields, 56, Reunites With Daughters Rowan, 18, & Grier, 15, In Time For The Holidays

Published

22 mins ago

on

December 20, 2021

By

Brooke Shields, Rowan, Grier
google news

The iconic actress posed with her teen daughters, as they all bundled up from the cold and got ready for the holidays.

There’s no place like home, especially around the holidays! Brooke Shields, 56, took a sweet family photo with her daughters Rowan Francis, 18, and Grier Hammond, 15, on Sunday December 19. The actress put her arms around both of her girls, as they all got cozy in winter-wear. The Endless Love actress’s two girls looked just like her, as they all kept warm on a cold night.

Brooke rocked a white sweater and a pair of glasses for the family photo, as she stood in the middle of both of her daughters. Rowan looked like she was wearing a pink, sparkling top underneath a big, white fur coat. It definitely looked super cozy! Grier was also bundled up for the cold in a black winter jacket. “Home for the holidays,” Brooke wrote in the caption, along with a loving emoji, heart and Christmas tree.

The actress shares both of her daughters with her husband Chris Henchy, 57. Grier has followed in her mama’s footsteps and shown an interest in fashion, as the two attended a Ferragamo Fashion Show in Milan back in September. The mom and daughter duo rocked similar outfits, both wearing leather, but Brooke’s look was all-black, while her daughter went for a blue pantsuit.

It’s definitely nice to see the mom reunite with her daughters for the holidays. Brooke shared a bunch of teary photos from when she dropped Rowan off at college in August. While the actress was sad to take her baby off to school, she was also very clearly a proud mom. “This was the saddest drive away from anywhere I’ve ever had to make. But my baby is BEGINNING one of the most important adventures of her life to date,” she captioned the photo.

Brooke with her husband and daughters at the ‘Impractical Jokers: The Movie’ premiere. (Gregory Pace/Shutterstock)

Brooke definitely has a strong bond with both of her girls. She revealed to HollywoodLife in an exclusive interview in June that she thinks that her daughters have taught her a lot. “I think they’ve taught me more than I’ve taught them,” she said. “I think they’re more focused on their individuality, which I think is their generation more, from what I’ve witnessed with them.”

google news
Continue Reading

Celebrities

Dua Lipa Slips Into White Bikini For A Soak In A Hot Tub With Friends On Holiday – Photos

Published

32 mins ago

on

December 20, 2021

By

dua lipa
google news

Dua Lipa showed off her fabulous figure when she rocked nothing but a white bikini while on vacation with friends.

It’s no secret that Dua Lipa, 26, has a fabulous figure and she proved that when she rocked a tiny white bikini and a pair of furry boots while on vacation with friends. Dua posted a slew of photos to her Instagram with the caption, “JOLLY GOOOOOD.” In a few of the photos, the singer put her toned abs on full display in a tiny Isa Boulder bikini and Gcds Moon Hello Kitty Fur Boots.

Dua’s Brie Bikini top featured underwear cups and thick straps and she styled it with the matching Jessie ruched stretch-satin bikini briefs. The bottoms were high-rise while the back was ruched, making them super cheeky. She styled the two-piece with a pair of massive, mid-calf white furry Moon Boots that had a little Hello Kitty emblem on the front.

In another photo from the slideshow, Dua and her friend posed in face masks. Dua opted to wear a baby pink button-down pajama set with knee-high pink knitted cut-out socks. Another outfit she wore was a dark striped sweater with four buttons down the front, while making breakfast.

Dua is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit that showed off her toned figure and that’s exactly what she did recently when she wore a long-sleeve sheer blue Jean Paul Gaultier Tennis Suit Top with a matching pair of Jean Paul Gaultier Tennis Suit Pants.

Underneath the transparent outfit, Dua rocked a pair of high-waisted black thong underwear that showed off her behind in the back of the pants. Meanwhile, under her top, she rocked a tiny black lace triangle bralette. Dua accessorized her look with a Forbitches Company 7.5 Butterfly Molded Bag, a pair of Mayol in Your Eyes Hoop Earrings, and chunky black Prada Cloudbust Thunder Sneakers.

google news
Continue Reading

Trending

Continue in browser
To install tap Add to Home Screen
Add to Home Screen
RecentlyHeard News
Get our web app. It won't take up space on your phone.
Install
See this post in...
RecentlyHeard News
Chrome
Add RecentlyHeard News to Home Screen
Close

For an optimized experience on mobile, add RecentlyHeard News shortcut to your mobile device's home screen

1) Press the share button on your browser's menu bar
2) Press 'Add to Home Screen'.