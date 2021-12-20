Connect with us

CBD Oil Canada: Buy CBD Products Online In 2022

Published

1 min ago

on

CBD Oil Canada: Buy CBD Products Online In 2022
Observer Content Studio is a unit of Observer’s branded content department. Observer’s editorial staff is not involved in the creation of this content. Observer and/or sponsor may collect a portion of sales if you purchase products through these links.

With the 2018 Cannabis Act legalizing THC for medical purposes, the popularity of CBD products has reached an all-time high.

And rightly so, since this cannabinoid does wonders for people suffering from chronic pain, insomnia, stress, and more. Seeing the skyrocketing demand for the best CBD oil in Canada, it is no surprise that the market is full of options.

While every CBD brand claims to produce beneficial products in a safe and ethical manner, only a handful of those can prove so with transparency on their website. Thus, we left no stone unturned in finding such brands and bringing them to you in this review-based guide.

And because we understand that people have different needs and preferences, we have even included a brief buyer’s guide followed by some frequently asked questions. So, without further ado, let us get started.

Best CBD Oil On The Market [Canada Wide Review]

  1. CBDNorth: Overall Best CBD Oil In Canada
  2. CBD Magic: Most Potent CBD Products On The Market
  3. resolveCBD: Wide Variety of CBD Products

#1. CBDNorth: Overall Best CBD Oil Canada

CBD Oil Canada Buy CBD Products Online In 2022

Brand Overview

CBDNorth aims to provide every Canadian with high-quality yet affordable healthcare through its all-natural CBD products. The brand achieves this goal by using organic ingredients, following the industry standards of safety and quality, and sending its products for third-party lab tests.

CBDNorth manufactures a range of CBD products, including oils (for you and your pets), body balms, and gummies. The CBD oil is further available in full-spectrum and isolate form. So, rest assured that CBDNorth can be your one-stop destination for all things CBD.

While the full-spectrum CBD oil offers the “Entourage Effect,” wherein each ingredient enhances the effects of the other, the CBD isolate variant carries several health benefits, minus the “buzz.” Depending on your health condition and tolerance, you can pick any of these two and get more choices in terms of CBD concentration, too.

Moreover, CBDNorth offers a CBD Assistance Program, which entails a 45% discount for senior citizens, students, public safety workers, and more. And if you are a beginner, check out the CBD dosage chart on the website to ensure you buy the right product containing the suitable CBD dose.

Pros 

  • Wide variety of CBD products available
  • Highly potent full-spectrum oil offers the “Entourage Effect”
  • Mild yet effective isolate oil contains no THC
  • Friendly customer care team
  • Contains Canadian-grown organic hemp
  • Affordable price
  • Discounts for eligible buyers (CBD Assistance Program)
  • CBD dosage guides available for beginners
  • Accessible third-party lab test reports

Cons

  • No monthly subscription available

Highlights

Here is why we think CBDNorth produces the best CBD oil in Canada:

  • Variety of Products and Doses

Variety is the spice of life and one of the most important aspects for beginners and regular CBD users alike. This is because seeing a brand offering a host of CBD products gives a feeling of assurance that you will not have to hunt for another brand if you feel like changing a product.

Interestingly, CBDNorth manufactures CBD oil for dogs, too. So, both you and your furry friend can reap the health benefits of these high-quality CBD products.

Furthermore, this brand offers CBD oil in various doses, making it easier for beginners to find the ideal product for themselves. We always recommend starting small and slowly increasing the dose if needed. So, beginners can try the 500mg premium full-spectrum CBD oil or the 1,000mg THC-free isolate version.

  • No Artificial Ingredients

CBDNorth claims to be all-natural and ensures its products contain the goodness of pure and clean ingredients. In fact, the ingredient list includes premium hemp extract and organic MCT oil only.

Despite being devoid of synthetic flavoring, customers have no complaints about the taste of CBD oil.

  • Verified by Third-Party Labs

A brand that sends its products for independent lab testing shows its confidence and trust in the quality of the product. Thus, it is no surprise that CBDNorth, Canada’s #1 source of CBD oil, ensures all of its products are tested and verified through third-party labs.

Moreover, the fact that the lab reports are available on the website certifies that the brand indulges in safe manufacturing practices and meets all industry standards.

CBDNorth believes in fair and affordable access to healthcare and, thus, offers financial assistance to Canadians in need. It offers 45% off to low-income groups, students (over the age of 19), seniors, teachers, military officials/veterans, public safety workers, and specially-abled citizens.

Furthermore, those with a critical medical need and those receiving COVID relief are also eligible for the special discount. If you do not belong to any of the eligible categories, try filling in the required survey on the website to see if you qualify.

#2. CBD Magic: Best Cannabidiol Oil for Anxiety

1640002864 990 CBD Oil Canada Buy CBD Products Online In 2022

Brand Overview

If you are looking for a broad-spectrum CBD oil in Canada, minus the intoxication, CBD Magic is your best bet. This brand caters to various healthcare needs, including pain relief, sleep aid, stress relief, and more.

CBD Magic leaves no stone unturned in creating high-quality CBD products, providing excellent customer service, and ensuring you get your products on time. With 50+ years of combined experience in the industry, the brand has achieved its goal of becoming a reputable household name.

Additionally, the CBD products of this brand are divided according to the type of product and the customer needs. The latter implies that if you are looking for a CBD oil or cream for a particular health benefit, you can simply head to the relevant tab and find a range of suitable items.

Interestingly, you can find various types of CBD oil on the website, including high dosage, full-spectrum, broad-spectrum, water-soluble, and pure isolate.

Furthermore, CBD Magic aims to provide prompt delivery within Canada. So, your CBD oil should reach you within a week, depending on the location.

Pros 

  • Highly effective for managing a variety of ailments
  • Wide variety and multiple potencies available
  • 30-day money-back guarantee
  • 100% natural and non-toxic ingredients
  • Lab test reports available on the website
  • Free shipping on all orders
  • Value for money
  • Subscription program available

Cons

Highlights

CBD Magic is one of our top favorites because of the following reasons:

  • Impressive Shipping and Refund Policy

Waiting for your favorite product is probably the worst feeling ever. But, fret not because CBD Magic ensures it processes and ships orders on the same day, provided the customer pays before 9 AM EST.

In case of delay, the package might take a maximum of five days to reach your doorstep. However, considering the current scenario, the brand cannot guarantee delivery times, which, we believe, is quite understandable.

Moreover, you are allowed to cancel an order in case of mistakes or any other reason before the package is shipped.

Now, CBD products are tricky to figure out, and what works for you may not work for your partner. Thankfully, CBD Magic allows a return and refund window of 30 days. So, if you bought a new CBD oil that did not provide satisfactory results, feel free to return it within a month of purchase.

If you are a regular CBD user, you will appreciate that this brand offers a monthly subscription as well. You can save up to 20% and get free shipping every month by subscribing to this offer.

And the best part is that this subscription does not require any commitments. So, you can cancel at any time without hassle.

One of the top reasons we recommend CBD Magic to beginners is its user-friendly website. Besides categorizing its products according to different types like edibles, creams, and vapes, you will find other tabs catering to various customer needs.

This makes it easy for beginners to locate a CBD oil that would work best for their requirements, health conditions, etc.

  • Different Types of CBD Oils

Speaking of the variety of products, CBD Magic offers a host of different types of CBD oil in Canada.

The high dosage and full-spectrum CBD oils are available in 500mg, 1,000mg, 2,000mg, 3,000mg, and 4,000mg. This oil provides instant pain relief and may help with sleeping disorders. It also contains CBG, CBN, and less than 0.3% THC, making the product more effective. Plus, these variants are available in two flavors — Original and Peppermint.

The broad-spectrum CBD oil is another variety that is known to help with stress, anxiety, insomnia, and body aches. It contains CBD, CBDV, THCV, delta-8, and CBG. On the other hand, pure CBD oil contains 99% CBD isolate and MCT oil only.

Moreover, CBD Magic’s flagship product, the Water Soluble CBD Tincture, contains 250mg of water-soluble CBD, which is a lot more potent than traditional CBD oils. Plus, it is easier to incorporate into your daily diet, as you can add it to any beverage and sip in the goodness.

#3. resolveCBD: Wide Variety of CBD Products

1640002864 535 CBD Oil Canada Buy CBD Products Online In 2022

Brand Overview

resolveCBD is committed to offering natural and effective healthcare at affordable prices. With thoughtfully formulated CBD products, it is known as one of the most transparent brands in Canada.

The full-spectrum CBD oils by resolveCBD are a convenient way to consume CBD and reap its benefits quickly. Since the oil is consumed sublingually, it gets absorbed into the bloodstream and provides instant and long-lasting relief.

For the “Entourage Effect,” the brand uses the purest form of hemp but ensures the THC content does not surpass 0.3%. So, it will not result in intoxication or addiction.

The one minor drawback of this brand would be the lack of varieties in CBD oil, as it offers only full-spectrum oil. However, you will get the freedom to choose between different dosages and flavors (classic and peppermint).

Notably, resolveCBD offers free shipping on all orders above $50. Unfortunately, it does not accept any returns or refund requests unless the product arrives damaged.

Pros 

  • Safe for use
  • Less than 0.3% THC ensures no “high” effect
  • Personalized dosage recommendations
  • Natural, home-grown hemp
  • Tackles a range of health problems
  • Lab test results available

Cons

  • No return or refund policy
  • Only one type of CBD oil available

Highlights

We could not have closed the list without mentioning resolveCBD for the following reasons:

Choosing the best CBD oil in Canada becomes even more challenging for beginners. Thus, resolveCBD offers a quiz to ascertain the amount of CBD that is ideal for you.

In addition to that, you can even find a dosage chart for pets on the website. The easy instructions and clear illustrations make the chart a fun way to learn about the right CBD dose for your four-legged companion.

  • Subscription and Reward System

Like the previous brand, resolveCBD also offers a subscription, which makes you eligible for a 20% discount. You can even choose the frequency of the order — every three weeks, monthly, bimonthly, and every six weeks.

Plus, creating an account on the website gets you enrolled in the Resolve Rewards Program. This implies that you can earn points as you shop, qualify for referral bonuses, and even receive a birthday gift.

  • Less Than 0.3% THC Content

Due to the lack of THC, we think resolveCBD is an ideal pick for beginners, especially those who have never tried any type of cannabinoid before.

This is because consuming this CBD oil will neither cause any “buzz” nor result in addiction. Thus, it is a safe and healthy addition to your diet. In fact, we highly recommend the peppermint flavor if you do not want the CBD taste to linger.

How We Made This List

Now, the most challenging part about curating the best CBD oil in Canada is shortlisting the brands. Thanks to the increasing popularity of CBD among health fanatics (and those who simply want to get high), brands are emerging every day, claiming to produce high-quality CBD products.

But, our team of reviewers and researchers got into the root of every brand, understanding its motto, goal, manufacturing and marketing practices, and more. This helped us bring the list down to a handful of CBD companies.

Furthermore, we set stringent quality and safety standards, which a brand had to fulfill to make it to our list. As a result, we finalized the top three CBD oil brands in Canada, as mentioned above.

Keep in mind that we got in touch with CBD experts, real consumers, and journalists to back our research and enrich your knowledge about CBD. For better understanding, here is a brief list of factors we considered while making this list of the best CBD oil in Canada.

  • Brand history and reputation
  • Manufacturing and processing rules of the brand
  • Benefits provided by the CBD products of each brand
  • THC levels
  • Original source of hemp
  • Availability of CBD usage and dosage instructions
  • Availability of third-party lab test results
  • Customer reviews

Buyer’s Guide

With so many brands to choose from, deciding on the right CBD oil for yourself is a rather daunting task. While knowing the top three brands is a good start, you are only halfway through the journey of picking the perfect product.

Unlike other products, CBD is a tricky compound that may work differently for each user, and the lack of research does not help either. Thus, you must consider some crucial factors before buying CBD, besides understanding your personal preferences and health requirements.

The first thing you should check while buying any CBD product is its ingredient list. Since CBD oils are to be consumed sublingually, knowing what goes into making the product becomes all the more important.

Additionally, checking the ingredient list will give you a rough idea of its effects and intensity. For instance, if the oil contains some traces of THC, it may cause a slight “buzz.” If not, you can rest assured you will not get high after ingesting the recommended dose.

Moreover, we recommend vegetarians, vegans, and those suffering from allergies ensure they check the ingredients and understand the scientific names of certain vitamins and food items. In case you find something that sounds foreign, consult a medical professional or simply opt for another CBD oil.

Hemp is the main compound of CBD oil, so knowing its source helps analyze the quality of the product. That is why we always recommend opting for brands that source the hemp stalk organically in safe and clean conditions. This means the hemp should be free from chemical fertilizers and pesticides, which can be checked from the lab test reports.

Moreover, strictly regulated farms are the best source of high-quality hemp stalks, and such farms follow the industry standards and guidelines of quality.

Consequently, if a brand is not transparent about the origin of the hemp used in its products, it is definitely a no-go.

Adding to the previous point, there are three types of hemp extracts:

  • Isolate contains CBD only, and the effects are mild, without any fear of intoxication.
  • Broad-spectrum contains other cannabinoids as well. However, there will be no THC in the blend.
  • Full-spectrum contains less than 0.3% THC. This is to ensure that all of the cannabinoids form a synergistic mixture, amplifying the benefits of every ingredient.

According to your requirements, you can choose the extraction type. This will shrink your choices further, making it easier for you to pick an ideal CBD oil.

According to the law, CBD oil should contain no more than 0.3% of THC. So, check that the brand complies with this limit before purchasing any of its products.

You must be cautious in this aspect not only because of the law but also to prevent any chances of addiction. Plus, THC overdose can cause various side effects that may last for more than 24 hours.

  • Third-Party Testing and Verification

Third-party lab tests are conducted to back the claims of these CBD brands. Now, of course, every brand will only sing praises about its products. However, independent lab tests reveal the true quality and effectiveness of CBD oils. The concentration of each ingredient, whether there are any chemicals used, and many other factors are clearly mentioned in such reports.

Thus, a brand that makes the lab reports easily accessible (preferably on the official website) is better than one that does not reveal any test results.

Free shipping is always good news. However, it also shows that a brand is willing to go the extra mile to ensure good customer service. Plus, free shipping and return/refund policies help build a long-lasting relationship between the brand and the customers. So, it is a win-win for both parties.

Additionally, we recommend opting for brands that offer a risk-free trial period. This is especially beneficial for beginners or those transitioning to CBD from other cannabinoids. Such a trial should be backed with an exchange offer or money-back guarantee.

In all honesty, CBD products are not the cheapest items on the market. So, you must set a budget and choose accordingly. Most brands offer discounts on bundles, so if you are confident that a product works, consider buying in bulk.

Moreover, you can check if the brand offers a monthly subscription or a reward system. Keep an eye on the official website for updates on sales and discount offers, too.

How Does CBD Oil Help?

CBD oil offers a myriad of physical and mental health benefits. However, the studies conducted to prove so are not high in number, so it is advisable to speak to a doctor/dietician and start from a small dose.

Given below are some proven and potential benefits of CBD oil:

One of the most common ailments CBD oil is known to treat is body aches. From headaches after a night out to monthly menstrual cramps, CBD oils provide significant relief to the user.

While the pain may not be cured from the root, the anti-inflammatory properties and the aroma of the oil make it much more manageable. According to a study conducted on people suffering from chronic pain, researchers agreed that CBD oil decreases the overall pain without causing any adverse effects.

Since CBD is known to lower stress and anxiety, it may help maintain blood pressure and heart rate. This can result in lower chances of suffering from a stroke, cardiac arrest, and more.

  • Alleviates Stress and Improves Mental Health

One in every four American adults suffers from a mental disorder. But unfortunately, only 50% of such individuals receive proper treatment. Thus, CBD oil acts as a safe and natural alternative to curb mental illnesses like anxiety, depression, etc., to some extent.

However, people must note that CBD products are not even remotely a substitute to professionally conducted therapy sessions and medication prescribed for mental disorders. CBD can only provide temporary relief and cannot cure any mental condition fully.

  • Prevents Symptoms of Alzheimer’s Disease

Newer studies on the benefits of CBD have hinted towards its positive impact on neurological processes. Consequently, it is said to prevent symptoms of epilepsy and multiple sclerosis.

Furthermore, researchers are still working to find any correlation between consumption of CBD and reduced chances of Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease.

Acne is another issue that most of us deal with. From hormonal changes during teenage years to multiple sources of stress in adulthood, our mental breakdown is often followed by a breakout.

As a result, people of all ages go in circles, trying to find the right medication or skin care product for themselves. Plus, most of these options contain harsh chemicals, which can do more harm than good.

Amidst these allopathic solutions, CBD oil may provide mild relief to irritated skin. Since the oil is made of organic ingredients, it will not cause any irritation or side effects, even if it does not suit your skin.

While there is no study to back the effectiveness of CBD oil on acne, its anti-inflammatory nature has helped consumers calm irritated skin.

Other potential benefits of CBD may include reduction in psychotic symptoms of schizophrenia, inflammation caused by diabetes, morphine dependence, and more. There are no official experiments conducted to prove these claims as of now, but looking at the previously verified benefits of CBD, the future of this cannabinoid seems bright in the medical sector.

What Is the Right Dosage of CBD Oils?

Some brands present proper dosage charts on their website for both humans and pets. If the brand you choose does not happen to mention the dosage, here is what you should keep in mind.

The right dose of CBD oil for you depends on your body weight, body chemistry, health condition, and tolerance level. Whether you are a beginner or a regular CBD user trying a new brand, we always suggest starting with the smallest dose. Besides being a safety measure, doing so will allow your body to get used to composition and newer ingredients (if any).

Furthermore, you must consult a doctor to avoid any confusion about CBD dosage. Even if it is just CBD gummies, there is no harm in keeping your doctor updated about any changes in your diet.

Later, once your body is accustomed to the effects of CBD, you can gradually increase the dose if needed. However, if you feel like the starting dose works for you, it is best to stick to it. There is absolutely no need to one-up your holy grail.

FAQs: CBD Oil in Canada

Q. What Are the Possible Side Effects of Using CBD Oil?

CBD is a natural compound that is not known to cause any adverse effects. However, like every other dietary supplement or medication, overdosing can result in the following:

  • Change in appetite
  • Dry mouth
  • Diarrhea
  • Nausea
  • Fatigue
  • Anxiety
  • Mood swings

Note that these side effects will not last for more than eight hours. If you happen to experience any of them, try to calm yourself and remember that CBD is not a fatal ingredient.

We recommend taking a nap, listening to music, or going for a walk to distract yourself and avoid the minor side effects.

Q. Who Should Not Use CBD Oil?

Although CBD is safe for most adults, you must be cautious before including it in your everyday diet.

We do not recommend it to individuals with liver and kidney diseases, heart issues, weak immune systems, and pregnant and nursing mothers. Moreover, if you are already taking some medication for an underlying medical condition or mental disorder, you must check with a doctor before using CBD oil.

Q. Do I Need a Doctor’s Prescription to Use CBD Oil in Canada?

CBD oils with less than 0.3% THC are legal in Canada, so you do not require a doctor’s prescription. However, it is always advisable to check with a doctor, dietician, or pharmacist before consuming any CBD product.

Q. For How Long Can I Feel the Positive Effects of CBD Oil?

This may vary for different CBD brands and the body composition of different individuals. But typically, the effects of CBD oil should last for at least five to six hours.

In Conclusion – Which CBD Oil in Canada Should You Buy?

According to Market Research Future (MRFR), the value of CBD oil is likely to reach $2.2 million by 2026. That is no surprise considering the host of health benefits this super compound has in store.

The main advantage of using CBD oil in Canada is its non-addictive nature. Plus, it is 100% natural, so the fear of side effects is close to none. Thus, we highly recommend CBDNorth for its high-quality CBD products, friendly customer service, and financial assistance program.

So, what are you waiting for? Try any one of our top favorites today and revive your life with CBD.

CBD Oil Canada: Buy CBD Products Online In 2022

5 things to watch for as the Chicago Bears host the Minnesota Vikings on ‘Monday Night Football’ — plus our Week 15 predictions

Published

5 mins ago

on

December 20, 2021

By

5 things to watch for as the Chicago Bears host the Minnesota Vikings on ‘Monday Night Football’ — plus our Week 15 predictions
google news

The Chicago Bears and coach Matt Nagy have gone 5-1 against the Minnesota Vikings since 2018.

But the Bears have an extra obstacle Monday night at Soldier Field when they take on the Vikings in the first of two meetings in the final four weeks of the season.

As of Sunday night, the Bears had 14 players on the reserve/COVID-19 list, and all three coordinators also were in COVID-19 safety protocols during the week. To not overexert the players who were available, the Bears switched from live practices to walk-throughs, and they’re waiting to see if several key players will be able to return.

With all of that in mind, here’s our snapshot look at Monday’s game.

Chicago Bears (4-9) vs. Minnesota Vikings (6-7)

  • Kickoff: 7:15 p.m. Monday at Soldier Field
  • TV and radio: ESPN, ABC-7, WBBM-AM 780, WCFS-FM 105.9, WRTO-AM 1200 (Spanish).
  • The line: Vikings by 6½. Over/under: 44½.
  • Sign up now to get Brad Biggs’ 10 thoughts first

1. Players in the spotlight

Offensive coordinator Bill Lazor was frank Friday when addressing how rookie left tackle Teven Jenkins can bounce back from a rough outing against the Green Bay Packers on Dec. 12.

Jenkins, filling in for veteran Jason Peters, who has a high right ankle sprain, was flagged four times and figured prominently in the Bears giving up a game-changing strip-sack. The Bears’ walk-throughs this week weren’t ideal for Jenkins’ preparation as he readies for what could be his first NFL start, but Lazor put the onus on Jenkins to do full-speed reps on his own if needed.

“We have no excuses for how we play, so that’s both as a team and for a player,” Lazor said. “The fact that he really hasn’t been able to practice with pads on in the NFL, that’s life. He’s paid to get a job done, so we expect him to get it done, and I bet he’d tell you he expects to get it done. So my expectations for Teven don’t change.

“I don’t mean to sound harsh, but part of building a culture that wins and that has high expectations is that you set the bar high and you keep the bar there, regardless of who’s in the game, and you don’t change expectations because the backup went in. It’s the backup’s job to be ready to step in when it’s time. When Jason went down and Teven went in, we’ve got to expect the same level of play that we always would. Some people say that’s unrealistic, but I would say that if that’s your mindset, over time you can build the right culture.”

Jenkins isn’t the only player on the offensive line to watch.

Rookie right tackle Larry Borom went on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday. If he’s not ready in time, the Bears could look to Germain Ifedi, who hasn’t played since Week 5 because of a knee injury, or Elijah Wilkinson, who missed three weeks because of COVID-19.

All of that leads to the following question.

2. Pressing question

Can the Bears and Justin Fields handle the Vikings pressure?

The Vikings defense ranks in the bottom third of the NFL in several categories, but it leads the league with 41 sacks for 289 yards lost.

Seven Vikings have three sacks or more, and though they’ve been playing without Danielle Hunter and Everson Griffen, they had five sacks last week against Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

“Any time you get into third-and-long situations, second-and-long situations, that’s the down and distance that they want you in so they can bring some of those looks, get the running backs one-on-one with linebackers and stuff like that in those situations,” Bears center Sam Mustipher said. “But they’re running stunts up front (in) games. It’s a veteran linebacker corps that understands how to run that defense very well. You try to avoid those long situations where they can dial up some of those pressures that give teams trouble.”

According to Next Gen Stats, the Packers pressured Fields on 54.3% of his dropbacks, but Lazor said Fields handled it well.

He is very much in control of what is happening,” Lazor said. “He can come to the sideline (and tell you) what he saw and why he did what he did. Maybe afterward, like any quarterback, he’d say, ‘I wish I would have done this or that differently.’ But with Justin it’s never a matter of he didn’t see what happened.

“To me, that’s a great sign. Because all guys are different. But to be able to perceive what’s happening physically and process it mentally, it’s a hard thing to change if a guy can’t do it. But Justin can do it. So that gives me great hope that his decisions will continue to grow the way we want them to.”

The Vikings give up a lot of yards — 381.5 per game — but their other defensive strength is a 35.63% third-down conversion rate allowed, ranked fifth in the NFL.

“They disguise coverages really well,” Fields said. “They bring a lot of blitz packages on third downs. We just have to stay out of long third downs and execute on third down.”

3. Keep an eye on …

The Vikings have put up more than 400 yards of offense in seven games, including three of the last four.

Justin Jefferson’s 1,288 receiving yards on 85 catches are second in the NFL to Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp’s 1,489. Tenth-year quarterback Kirk Cousins has thrown for 3,569 yards with 27 touchdowns and five interceptions, showing what Bears defensive coordinator Sean Desai called confidence and decisiveness. And running back Dalvin Cook has averaged nearly 100 rushing yards per game in his 10 appearances.

So a depleted Bears defense could be in for another big test a week after Aaron Rodgers picked it apart in the second half of a Packers win.

As of Sunday night, Bears starting safeties Eddie Jackson and Tashaun Gipson and starting cornerbacks Jaylon Johnson and Artie Burns all were on the COVID-19 list.

Gipson said Jefferson is playing like a top-five receiver.

“He can run every route. He can get in and out of his breaks in full speed. He has really good speed and great hands,” Gipson said. “It’s tough to say one thing that stands out about him.

“The biggest thing is you can see his confidence. He’s playing like he doesn’t believe anybody can guard him. You can tell by the swagger that he exudes when he’s on the field. It’s tough. Once you get your mind made up that you’re that guy, it’s going to take a lot to get you off your tracks.”

4. COVID-19 report

After the Bears didn’t add any players to the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday, they added two key players Sunday — Johnson and Gipson.

As of Sunday, Johnson, Gipson, Borom, Jackson, Burns, wide receiver Allen Robinson, quarterback Andy Dalton, tight end Jesse James, cornerback Duke Shelley, defensive lineman Mario Edwards Jr., linebackers Joel Iyiegbuniwe and Sam Kamara, running back Ryan Nall and wide receiver Isaiah Coulter were on the list.

The only players they had brought back from the list as of Sunday were Wilkinson and nose tackle Eddie Goldman.

Nagy didn’t have an update Saturday on the status of all three Bears coordinators — Lazor, Desai and Chris Tabor on special teams. But the Bears announced their potential replacements.

If Lazor can’t return, quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo would serve as offensive coordinator. Senior defensive assistant Mike Pettine would fill in for Desai. And Tabor’s assistant, Brian Ginn, would fill in.

5. Injury report

Peters will not play because of his ankle sprain, and the Bears also ruled out cornerback Xavier Crawford, who has a concussion, and safety DeAndre Houston-Carson, who has a broken forearm.

Wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (foot) and defensive lineman Khyiris Tonga (shoulder) are doubtful.

The status of inside linebacker Roquan Smith and defensive lineman Akiem Hicks will be worth watching after both were listed as questionable. Smith has been dealing with a recurring hamstring injury, and Hicks has missed four games with an ankle injury. The Bears thought Hicks might be ready to play last week, but he was ruled out the day before.

The Vikings listed wide receiver Adam Thielen (ankle) as questionable.

Predictions

Brad Biggs (11-2)

The Bears have limited the Vikings to fewer than 14 points in eight of the last 11 meetings at Soldier Field. The Vikings won last year’s meeting in Chicago 19-13 in the first start by quarterback Nick Foles, but the Bears have dominated the series at home, winning 10 of the last 13. With injuries and COVID-19 creating holes across the roster, this is a tough spot for the Bears. Of the two teams, the Vikings have much more at stake with a wild-card playoff berth possible. They have to be eyeing their schedule and two remaining games with the Bears as a chance to get above .500 and sneak into the postseason.

Vikings 31, Bears 21

Colleen Kane (12-1)

Given Matt Nagy’s success against the Vikings — 5-1 over three seasons — I would have picked the Bears to win if we had made the predictions Monday. But the shuffle this week with 14 players on the reserve/COVID-19 list as of Sunday and all three coordinators sidelined seems like a pretty hefty obstacle for the Bears to overcome. That’s not to mention several injuries to key players. I’m not sure if the Bears should be more worried about their offensive line or their secondary given the absences, and the Vikings are in position to take advantage if either is shaky Monday night. Even though Kirk Cousins is historically bad in prime time, I think the Vikings still pull off a close one.

Vikings 28, Bears 26

Dan Wiederer (12-1)

The Vikings are a dreadful 4-14 in Chicago since the new Soldier Field opened in 2003. So all bets are off when applying logical game evaluation to this series. But given the Bears disarray — one win since Oct. 10 and this week’s COVID-19 disruptions — this will be an uphill climb for the home team. Mike Zimmer’s defense figures to flummox rookie quarterback Justin Fields just enough. And with their playoff hopes hanging by a thread, the Vikings will escape.

Vikings 23, Bears 20

google news
News

Venus is about to do something really cool, and it will be easy to watch it unfold

Published

8 mins ago

on

December 20, 2021

By

Venus is about to do something really cool, and it will be easy to watch it unfold
google news

Earth’s nearest planetary neighbor is about to show off, undergoing an intriguing transition that will be easy and fun to follow for novice sky gazers between now and early January.

This month, Venus has been sinking lower and lower toward the southwestern horizon every evening near sunset. It’s also getting closer to Earth every night, so it appears to be getting larger. With binoculars, you can see its crescent shape facing the sun, the same way sunlight illuminates a crescent moon. On Jan. 3, a faint crescent moon will appear just to the left of Venus.

Venus, the second-brightest object in the nighttime sky after the moon, will then disappear as it moves into inferior conjunction, meaning it will be moving between the sun and the Earth. On Jan. 8, it will be in a straight line between the Earth and the sun. A few days later, it will reappear in the morning sky around sunrise, rising later and later in subsequent mornings.

J. Greaves, Cardiff University, JAXA via AP

This 2016 photo provided by researcher Jane Greaves shows the planet Venus, seen from the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency’s Akatsuki probe.

“There’s an eight-day period where it is lost in the brightness of the sun as it goes from being in the evening sky to being in the morning sky,” said John Keller, director of the Fiske Planetarium at the University of Colorado. “If you see Venus in the evening on the third of January, on the morning of the 12th or 13th of January you might just catch it on the other side of the sky in the morning. And by the end of January, it will be high and brilliant in the morning sky.”

Venus is the planet most like the Earth in size. Ancient Romans named it after their god of love, but ancient Mayans also paid it a lot of attention, especially when it did what it is about to do now.

“In Mayan culture, Kukulkan, a feathered serpent god associated with Venus, passes into the underworld and is then reborn in those eight days,” Keller said. “Every time Venus goes in front of the sun, there’s a death and rebirth myth associated with this passage from the evening to the morning sky.”

The winter solstice will occur Tuesday, meaning it’s the day with the shortest amount of sunlight for the year in the Northern Hemisphere, just over nine hours and 21 minutes. On that day, the sun will rise at 7:17 a.m. and set at 4:38 p.m.

google news
News

Extended-stay hotels are cool again, thanks to RiNo’s Catbird

Published

12 mins ago

on

December 20, 2021

By

Extended-stay hotels are cool again, thanks to RiNo’s Catbird
google news

Extended-stay hotels typically conjure up images of drab, multi-story buildings located a few blocks off the highway in the suburbs. These cookie-cutter chain hotels are clean, comfortable and get the job done, but they leave something to be desired for digital nomads and project-based professionals like traveling nurses and consultants who need somewhere to stay for a few weeks or months.

Denver-based Sage Hospitality Group wants to make these types of hotels cool again, starting with its first extended-stay property, Catbird, which opened in RiNo in August.

“If you look across the world today, it’s dominated by very traditional concepts, all of these very generic suburban hotels that have a kitchen in the room. That basically checks the box for being an extended-stay hotel,” said William Balinbin, who is the principal of development for Sage Investments and oversaw the Catbird project. “The first (extended-stay hotels) were built in the 1980s and, for more than 40 years, no one has done anything new. When you look at the broader hotel industry, there’s been a lot of change — and for good — but that hasn’t happened in extended-stay.”

While breathing new life into the outdated extended-stay hotel concept, Sage also drew inspiration from short-term vacation rentals offered on platforms like Airbnb and Vrbo.

Though travelers get more of the conveniences of home by booking a house or a condo through these sites, they also miss out on some of the benefits of staying in a hotel — perks like a pool and hot tub, fitness center, housekeeping and on-site restaurants. Short-term vacation rentals can also be pretty hit or miss when it comes to service, cleanliness, host responsiveness and other elements of hospitality, Balinbin said.

Catbird fills in those gaps while maintaining the immersive neighborhood vibe and personality of an Airbnb.

“We just wanted to shake it up and be pioneers and really look at lifestyle hotels, look at the good parts of Airbnb and home-sharing and take the best parts of extended-stay hotels and really mix it all together and come up with this idea of Catbird,” he said.

The Denver skyline is seen from a private event space atop the Catbird Hotel, a new extended stay hotel between RiNo and Cole, on Dec. 10, 2021. (Eli Imadali, Special to The Denver Post)

Catbird’s walkable, public transit-friendly location is a major upgrade from traditional extended-stay hotels, which are often located in suburban office parks and accessible primarily by car. The new wedge-shaped building, located a block away from the 38th and Blake light rail stop, is surrounded by art galleries, breweries, restaurants and bars.

Another perk of the location is that Catbird’s 17,700-square-foot rooftop — which includes its bar and restaurant, The Red Barber, pool, hot tub, firepits, lawn games, stage and event space — offers panoramic views of the Denver skyline and the mountains beyond it.

“We want to be in neighborhoods where people want to live,” Balinbin said.

Catbird’s 390-square-foot studios also go way beyond the traditional hotel room, offering all the comforts of a vacation rental in the clever, space-saving style of a tiny home or a camper van.

Each studio (nightly rates starting around $175) has a lofted bed with space underneath for a system of large, pull-out closets and a convertible desk. The bed faces a massive picture window that also doubles as a TV — the pull-down window shade becomes a screen for the projector mounted above the bed. (The room layout and the lofted bed design are so unique that Sage even applied for a patent.)

1640002183 173 Extended stay hotels are cool again thanks to RiNos Catbird
A sink, two burners and shelving marks the cooking area at the Catbird Hotel, a new extended stay hotel between RiNo and Cole, on Friday, December 10, 2021. Each room is equipped with two books from the hotel’s partnership with local book store Tattered Cover. (Eli Imadali, Special to The Denver Post)

In the corner, there’s a tricked-out kitchenette, complete with a sink, small cooktop, tiny dishwasher, refrigerator and freezer and a microwave that doubles as a convection oven. The kitchen is stocked with pots and pans, utensils, plates, a pour-over coffee maker, a cookbook and even glass food storage containers for leftovers. There are also miniature spices and seasonings.

“It’s all the things you functionally need to be able to really truly cook, especially for a month or more,” Balinbin said.

The rooms also have free weights and a yoga mat, plus a pull-out sofa sleeper for extra guests. There are free laundry facilities and supplies on every floor (and inside some of the larger rooms), plus water dispensers with sparkling and chilled water. The hotel also has long-term storage lockers and smart lockers for package deliveries.

The lobby is laid out like an open-concept kitchen and living room you’d find in someone’s house. To preserve the home-like feel, there’s no fixed front desk; instead, guests check in at on-site kiosks or on their phones.

The kitchen offers made-to-order breakfast, lunch specials and grab-and-go food and drinks, including a handful of prepared food items that guests can take back to their rooms and cook.

“The central focus is the kitchen counter,” Balinbin said. “When you go to someone’s home, everybody bellies up to the kitchen counter and that’s just where people feel comfortable.”

The ground floor is also home to small, private offices and a quiet den area with a library curated by Tattered Cover (there are also books in every guest room). Catbird’s “playroom” offers rentable bikes, skateboards, scooters, cameras, GoPros, games and musical instruments. Guests can also borrow a houseplant from the lobby via a special “rent-a-plant” program run by Denver’s ReRoot.

With Catbird, Sage hopes to attract long- and short-term business travelers, people who recently moved to Colorado, vacationers and even Denver locals. With the rise of remote and hybrid work arrangements, especially during the pandemic, they also expect to host travelers who work remotely, freelance or run their own businesses from the road.

“People love exploring the world,” Balinbin said. “And they can move into a place with their suitcases — for one month or three months or whatever — that’s fully furnished and has WiFi, TV and housekeeping. They literally don’t have to worry about a thing.”

google news
Trending

