CEO of Denver-based MYGOFLIGHT dies in small plane crash in Tennessee

Published

22 seconds ago

on

Man walks into police department, confesses to killing his wife at her workplace
ALCOA, Tenn. — A company says its chief executive officer has died in a small plane crash in Tennessee.

In a Facebook post, Denver-based MYGOFLIGHT says CEO Charles Schneider died in the plane crash on Thursday near McGhee Tyson Airport in Knoxville. The company says he was traveling for business on a single-engine craft, Cirrus SR22. The company says he died at the hospital on Friday.

“During this time of loss, the family is asking for privacy,” the company posted. “Please keep his family in your prayers.”

Alcoa Police say the plane was carrying two occupants and both were hospitalized. Police did not provide detail on the condition and identity of the second person.

Police say the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are helping to investigate.

MYGOFLIGHT is a Denver-based company that sells a variety of gear for pilots and travelers, including cockpit mounting systems for iPads, iPhones and tablets, luggage and more.

‘Experts’ mostly like Vikings at Chicago

Published

3 mins ago

on

December 20, 2021

By

'Experts' mostly like Vikings at Chicago
DANE MIZUTANI

Vikings 21, Bears 20: The Vikings don’t play well at Soldier Field. Ever. But they are simply the better team in this matchup. Too much talent to fail.

JOHN SHIPLEY

Bears 26, Vikings 23: Minnesota waived a lousy cornerback to replace him with another one, will likely have one NFL receiver and doesn’t match up well with Chicago.  The Vikings are the better team; sometimes that doesn’t matter.

CHRIS TOMASSON

Vikings 27, Bears 13: Dalvin Cook finally should get rolling at Soldier Field, where he has averaged just 2.7 yards per carry in three games (53 attempts for 143 yards). And when Cook needs a rest, the Vikings finally can unleash Kene Nwangwu from scrimmage.

CHARLEY WALTERS

Vikings 28, Bears 27: This well could be the final season for both coaches, the Vikings’ Mike Zimmer and the Bears’
Matt Nagy. The Vikings sneak by Monday night only because they have a more experienced QB, Kirk Cousins, than Bears’ rookie Justin Fields.

Several evacuated as structure fire destroys 2 homes, damages 1 in Roxborough Park

Published

7 mins ago

on

December 20, 2021

By

Several evacuated as structure fire destroys 2 homes, damages 1 in Roxborough Park
ROXBOROUGH PARK, Colo. — A house fire that spread to two other homes prompted authorities to evacuate about a dozen surrounding structures before the wind-driven blaze destroyed two homes and damaged a third in Roxborough Park Saturday night. No injuries were reported.

The fire started at a home around 7 p.m. in the 7600 block of Jared Way in Roxborough Village, a neighborhood in the unincorporated Douglas County community.

Firefighters from the West Metro Fire District arrived to find a fully engulfed home which quickly spread to surrounding structures as a dense ember shower fell on nearby homes amid gusty winds.

Two homes were destroyed, and a third home sustained an estimated $100,000 in damages, according to West Metro Fire.

Read the full story on our partner site.

NBA postpones 5 more games; Trae Young, Frank Vogel enter protocols

Published

10 mins ago

on

December 20, 2021

By

NBA postpones 5 more games; Trae Young, Frank Vogel enter protocols
The NBA on Sunday postponed a total of five games involving nine teams in response to rising coronavirus numbers, raising the number of contests that have been pushed back this season to seven.

Called off were three Sunday games: Cleveland at Atlanta, Denver at Brooklyn and New Orleans at Philadelphia. Also shelved were Orlando’s game at Toronto on Monday and Washington’s game at Brooklyn on Tuesday.

The postponements came on the same day that Atlanta announced star guard Trae Young entered the league’s health and safety protocols and the Los Angeles Lakers said coach Frank Vogel also was added to the list.

The Cavaliers had five players enter the protocols on Sunday, the team said. All five — center Jarrett Allen, forwards Lamar Stevens and Dylan Windler and guards Denzel Valentine and RJ Nembhard — tested positive for COVID-19, according to a person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team did not release that specific detail.

They joined Isaac Okoro and Evan Mobley, who entered the protocols previously.

Vogel won’t be on the bench when his Lakers play Sunday at Chicago. David Fizdale will coach in Vogel’s place, the Lakers said. The Bulls are returning to the court after having two games postponed last week. Through Saturday’s games, those were the only games the NBA had pushed back during this outbreak — with more than 50 players placed on the protocols list in recent days.

But on Sunday, the league added significantly to the list of postponements, with teams simply not having enough players to compete. Brooklyn alone has 10 players — plus some staff — in the protocols.

